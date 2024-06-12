“Matt Bomer lost the ‘Superman’ role when he was outed” links

Matt Bomer says that he lost the Superman role after he was outed. What’s crazy is that he would have been an amazing Superman?? [Socialite Life]
My god Matt Bomer is a gorgeous human. I know I’m stating the obvious, and I know he has legitimate skills and talents and other attributes beyond the superficial, but MY GOD JUST LOOK AT HIM.
Hard agree on all of this. I feel like Henry Cavill is his doppelgänger so that makes me sad that it could have been Matt first.
So, what I’m hearing is that Matt Bomer’s amazing jawline is still available for Batman then…. They should be casting this man in everything.
That JAWLINE! He would be an amazing Superman and now that DC has parted ways with Henry Cavill, they should consider Matt.
I like Pattison’s latest version of Batman, so I don’t know that I want Matt to usurp that role, even though he would indeed, be an excellent Bruce Wayne 🙂
I don’t recall where I heard/read it, so it might not be true, but I recall that it was down to Pattison and Nicholas Hoult, and they went with RPats because he had a better jawline.
Matt Bomer = perfect Superman. I still haven’t watched Fellow Travelers and really want to.
Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey were both excellent in The Fellow Travelers. I enjoyed watching it and not because the explicit sex scenes but of getting to know more about the LGBTQ history in the USA. Joseph McCarthy was really awful, so was Reagan.
I really hate it when good actors don’t get a job because they’re lgbtqia+. Or Black. Or Asian. It’s not like they can change it.
Unlike Racists who are still employed — Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg.
Pedos who are being rehabbed — Kevin Spacey.
Members of fascist, suppressive cults — Tom Cruise.
To name but a few.
Jonathan Bailey said around the time of Bridgerton S2 that he was advised to hide that he was gay and to hide that he is a recovering alcoholic. He’s been very open about both things and seems to be doing alright but apparently someone told him being open about both those things could hurt his career. It’s one of the reasons I love him as Anthony Bridgerton – you don’t often see an openly gay man in a heterosexual romantic lead.
Ok, for someone who is on a celeb site a lot, I miss a ton of things. I had no idea he was gay. Huh. Well, that wet shirt scene put him into Matt Bomer territory for me. So so gorgeous.
@BECKS1 Whoever give Johny that advise was stupid. Jonathan was proud & out when he received his Olivier Awards (which was televised) the year before (or the same year) Bridgerton S1 came out. He also gushed on his IG that his boyfriend popped the question & they were engaged. How can you put an Out person back in the closet?
He is getting a lot of acting roles now because he’s is a darn good actor, straight or gay.
@Square2 he was talking about advice he had been given earlier in his career, before Bridgerton, before the Olivier award, etc. It wasn’t about putting him back in the closet, the advice was to never come out in Hollywood.
Thanks, @Becks1, for the clarification. He came out late in life (when he was an adult, doing theater works.) and it took courage for any LGBTQ person to come out, especially to your parents.
I know a lot of agents, managers, and money people tell their clients, who is not “publicly” out, to keep quiet for the sake of their career trajectory, be that in entertainment, sports or other fields. I feel for them (the marginalized people).
“good actors don’t get a job because they’re lgbtqia+. Or Black. Or Asian”
Good actors don’t get a job because of racism and homophobia.
“It’s not like they can change it”
The implication being that if they could they should?
I think you’re overthinking it.
Or lord… why do some in this group go looking for reasons to attack?
There is no reason to assume she meant it that way.
If you look at interviews you will hear members of those communities say: “It’s not like I can change it… it’s who I am.”
Can we just assume the statement was meant with this context and go fight with someone who lines their car with Trump stickers, instead?
*insert eye roll* Go pick a fight elsewhere. There is nothing wrong with what Nanea said.
*sigh* this is why people hate liberals. We never miss an opportunity to let perfect be the enemy of the good.
Pick fights with people doing real harm instead of policing the words people use while agreeing with you.
It makes me furious, and I thought this was common knowledge from way back when he didn’t get cast!
It’s a pink pony summer. We’re all listening to Chappell Roan.
Hasn’t Jinger already released several “memoirs“? I can’t imagine how she has enough material to release another one just six months after the last one was published.
And who cares? I wish all those Duggars, whose only claim to fame is their womb, would go away.
I’d say her biggest claim to fame is the ridiculous spelling of her name. Took me quite a while to read it as rhyming with Finger.
Openly LGBT actors (and public figures in general, not just artists or celebrities) have all my respect and admiration.
Matt Bomer didn’t get Superman because he’s a gay man? Well, that’s why I fully believe LGBT actors have to be prioritized. Period. LGBT actors should play LGBT characters AND cis/het characters, but because they are disqualified from playing cis/het unless they’re closeted, then I don’t care to support any medium with straight or publicly assumed to be straight actors playing tired LGBT stereotypes to win awards. I don’t care. I’m done.
I’m tired of LGBT actors being blatantly discriminated against and straight actors whining about not being able to play trifling stereotypes pwease gimme an Oscar. It’s enough.
Just looked at the clip from Troll, it’s pretty rare to see Julia Louis Dreyfus playing against her real life husband Brad Hall.
The Chipotle thing … i thought it was just the 2 sites closest to me that were bad.
I used to love it, always had great experiences … it was a little pricey for fast food, but worth it. But in the past year, it’s been bad. Like embarrassingly bad. Half the bins are empty or only have a couple of tbsps of dry crusty whatever, and if you mention something they’ll say “i can check at the drive through” and come back with a bin … and try to scrape a spoonful out because that’s all that’s there. Never have any fajita veggies, never have any cauliflower rice, often are out of chips, they are skimpy with portions of what they do have. I couple times I went in intending to order something and just walked out after seeing the display with lots of things empty or on their last old legs. Now I just don’t bother. Seeing the nonsense from the CEO it all makes sense: the crappy product, service is a feature, not a bug.
We got a Chipotle near our house…..oh, maybe 10 years ago now? My husband was SO FREAKING EXCITED. he loves chipotle. This place has killed his dreams, lol. The orders are always wrong on the app and my kids like the chicken quesadillas which have to be ordered on the app. I mean one time they got a kids quesadilla meal and they just gave us a tortilla with a side of shredded cheese. they routinely forget things that are in the order and we always have to go back. So now he has started ordering the quesadillas on the app and going in person to order his burrito. Last time they were out of barbacoa and they were like, oh sorry, probably won’t have more until tomorrow. This was 5pm on a Friday night – you’re out of barbacoa??
It’s insane how bad this place is. Like you said, the crappy service is a feature, not a bug.
I don’t eat at Chipotle, but two of my kids work there and one used their tuition reimbursement program to pay for quite a bit of college, so I have warm feelings for the company for that alone. But yes, the stories I hear about how it’s run….yikes.
I 100% remember when this happened. It was in a lot of blind items and reveals. I was so upset. Matt Bomer was the PERFECT Superman at the time. And the studio was too nervous to go forward due to his sexuality. As the movie line goes… “Big mistake. Huge!”
I don’t give a fig about an actor’s personal life. He is still my boyfriend in my head.
I would have loved to see him as Superman. He looks exactly like what my mental picture of Superman should be IRL. I liked Brandon Routh in the role, but he could have been the Superman after Matt, imo. He was young enough to wait for a bit.
I have 3 men who are my imaginary boyfriends; Christian Bale (American Psycho shower scene era), Tom Ellis, and Matt Bomer. I love ’em tall, dark and handsome. Hell, even Mr. Eden is tall, dark and handsome. I know, I know, we shouldn’t talk about them like that…….
Thank you! I thought this was well known back then.
Henry Cavill is a crap actor, imo. Too bad the mediocre straight guy got the role. Sucks.
It wasn’t Henry who took the role from Matt. Technically it was Brandon Routh. And it wasn’t even the script used that JJ Abrams wrote with Matt in mind. Bryan Singer went in a different direction. With a new script and actor in 2006.
And ironic, it was Bryan Singer who is as bad if not worse than Kevin Spacey.
And damn them for stringing Matt along I used to be a Guiding Light fan and was in lurve with him. He got written off the show for so much auditioning.