“Matt Bomer lost the ‘Superman’ role when he was outed” links

Matt Bomer says that he lost the Superman role after he was outed. What’s crazy is that he would have been an amazing Superman?? [Socialite Life]

Nicola Coughlan is just perfect at shutting down body-shamers. [LaineyGossip]

Blake Lively turned up at the Chanel dinner in Tribeca. [Go Fug Yourself]

Jonathan Bailey is a busy bee & that’s amazing. [Just Jared]

Louis Vuitton gave a nice dress to Alicia Vikander. [RCFA]

Who’s your favorite background character on The Simpsons? [Pajiba]

Oof, people are not listening to Meghan Trainor this year. [OMG Blog]

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was in Troll! [Seriously OMG]

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is releasing a memoir. [Starcasm]

Simon Cowell reveals his regret about One Direction. [Hollywood Life]

Keith Lee is taking on Chipotle. I bet he takes them down. [Buzzfeed]