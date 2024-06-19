Josh Hartnett: It was wrong to even worry about being called a ‘heartthrob’

Josh Hartnett stars in M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap, which comes out in August. Given the buzz and excitement from the trailer, I think it will be another big success for Shyamalan. And for Hartnett, who is sort of going through a career renaissance at the moment. The fact that he’s the lead in a buzzy summer movie is wonderful too! This is what we always wanted for him, the chance to weave in between big, important movies, indie films and popcorn-entertainment. Well, Josh is finally there. It took him several decades, but now he realizes that he can actually do all of that. He recently spoke to Variety about his career and more. Some highlights:
He was so worried that ‘Pearl Harbor’ would define his career but now he doesn’t care: “I love my work and I want to put it out there and I want people to enjoy it. But like me, personally, I don’t feel the way that I did when I was younger, because I was undefined. I was 19, 20, 21 years old. So, I was still trying to figure out who I was. Something of that magnitude that everybody knew about and sort of thought of me as the character, had an effect on me that I kicked back against. It was always something that I had to contend with at that age, and I was still trying to figure out what I meant to myself and to people around me. I don’t think that could happen again at the age of 45 — I hope I’ve got a little bit more there there.”
Working with Christopher Nolan, Raoul Peck, Guy Ritchie and M. Night Shyamalan: “I love experimentation in film. And these guys are still at the very top of their game in experimenting in film. I’ve never been anti [mainstream films]; I just was anti-paint by numbers. I want to work with people who are, for lack of a better term, artists. I’ve always been able to do that, luckily, but some of those films were not received by the public the same way that I’d hoped, and they were small.”
The Virgin Suicides: He looks back at “The Virgin Suicides,” noting that at first, it wasn’t a monetary success but became a classic — “not a cult classic, a classic,” he points out. “My hope was for all of these films that they would be able to kind of rise to that level. Some of them are better than others, but I think all were worthy swings.”
Would he do another TV series? “I would hesitate probably to go back into a full, multi-year series unless it’s really, really good, and it has to be able to evolve. There are worse things than something becoming successful, but if it becomes successful and it’s a single environment or the character doesn’t seem to have much room to grow or fall apart, then you’re stuck. I have ADHD. I’ll lose it.”
Why he signed on to ‘Trap’: “The script was just batsh-t crazy. I was like, ‘YES!’ The character is wonderful. I can’t say anything about it, because he’ll kill me. But the characters are all wonderfully complex.”
He used to push back hard on the ‘heartthrob’ label: “It was never my intention to be a heartthrob…[but it was] the wrong approach to even acknowledge it. I didn’t have the presence of mind to do that because I was so young. It had an effect on me, in which I had to fight against it. I really wanted to be a serious actor. What I didn’t understand is that I was in an amazing position, working with terrific directors on terrific projects. For all intents and purposes, it didn’t matter how people viewed me in tabloids or whatever — as long as I was working within the industry. But I was too young to really understand that, to make the differentiation.”
I’m glad he’s at a place where he can acknowledge that he sort of screwed up because he was fighting against imaginary “heartthrob” demons. The man acted as if being seen as someone with pin-up handsomeness was some kind of cross to bear, rather than an opportunity to get in those meetings and audition for those directors. Pretty privilege is real and he felt attacked by his own privilege! But it was also about his age and inexperience too – he really felt like he was in the trenches because Michael Bay made him a movie star before he was ready for any of it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I cannot fault him for being uncomfortable with objectification. Glad to see he is back out there.
Also – i see has ADHD – I bet the uncomfortable side of fame triggered RSD. He was young, he lived and learned.
I just wanted to say thank you to everybody here who recommended watching “Lucky Number Slevin” on the last Hartnett post- I did and it was great!
Oh Nice,I always love when people discover that gem. It was bonkers right? Like watching two movies,the second half is totally unexpected.
Yes! I always enjoy it most when I can’t predict the ending halfway through it! Looks like I need to watch “Penny Dreadful” now, too…
Welp, he doesn’t have to worry about pretty privilege any more. Lol. It’s kind of sad to think what the commentary on these pix wd be if he were a former “It girl” showing up like this at 45.
Not sure what you mean here – he looks great.
Brilliant in Penny Dreadful.
He’s still really really pretty.
I LOVED him in Penny Dreadful. That show was amazing. Him and Eva Green were *chef’s kiss*.
Penny Dreadful was so great! Eva Green and J.H. together had great chemistry too.
Sorry Joshua for contributing to your reputation of being a heartthrob back in the day. 🙂 17-year-old me LOVED him in Pearl Harbor. LOVED. I’m glad to see he’s working! He’s still so handsome, too.
God I adored him in his heartthrob years. Happy for his continued success.
Interesting to hear he has ADHD- I can imagine the challenges that would bring on a TV series role. Wasn’t he quite ill with bowel issues at one point? Am I remembering someone else?
I still mourn Penny Dreadful being canceled, the show he did with Eva Green. To this day one of the best TV shows I’ve watched in years. And he was SO good in it. His chemistry with Eva was off the charts.
Hope you’re taking notes Jacob Elordi…
He saw that the press and Hollywood was trying to box him in. He kept saying “No” and they kept painting pictures. After everything we learned about Hollywood he was right to back away. He has been in some great movies. They would’ve used him up and he would be unemployable today if he stayed.
I am so thankful he came back to acting! We are the same age and he is still a heartthrob to me!
I worked in the Broadway industry years ago and he came in for a meeting with my boss once about 15 years ago. I remember he seemed VERY shy/quiet and was extremely polite. I remember he called me “Ma’am” and not even in a really jokingly way (and I was younger than him!)
He looks great. I always wanted him and Kyle Chandler to play father and son in something but I’m realizing now Kyle’s only 13 years older, haha.