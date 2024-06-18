Great Dane Kevin, the tallest living dog, is afraid of the vacuum cleaner



Our psyches are fascinating, mysterious realms of consciousness. Why and how we develop fears can sometimes be traced, but they can also be quite elusive at times. Particularly curious is the common trend of larger beings having phobias of smaller creatures. Nicole Kidman is afraid of butterflies. Elephants fear mice (allegedly). And now add to that list Kevin Wolfe. Newly crowned as the world’s tallest living dog by Guinness World Records, his family can confirm that their beloved Great Dane is deathly afraid of… the vacuum cleaner! Bless that big boy’s heart.

Meet Kevin. Standing 3’2” tall, he’s the tallest dog living (male), according to Guinness World Record. The 3-year-old Great Dane was officially verified as the world’s tallest on March 20. His humans, the Wolfe family, weren’t thinking about finding another Great Dane after the sad loss of a previous pet, but a friend posted about the last Great Dane of a recent litter looking for a home and they decided to adopt him. The family named him after Kevin McCallister from the movie “Home Alone.” By the time Kevin was a year old, the family was sure he was one of the tallest dogs they had ever seen. Despite his stature, Tracy Wolfe describes Kevin as a gentle giant. “In fact, he is scared of most things. He is terrified of the vacuum. He won’t let it come within 6 feet of him. He will jump and run to get away from it,” Wolfe told Guinness. According to GWR, Kevin does well with other dogs and has been known to crouch and crawl to make himself appear smaller and less intimidating.

[From KYouTV]

Oh the big floof! He’s a big boy with an abundance of puppy energy. And yes of course the Wolfe family wasn’t planning on adopting another Great Dane, isn’t that how it always happens? At least it did for me and My Girl, who I’m fairly certain is shorter than Kevin’s water bowl stand. Guinness put together a little Instagram video of Kevin at home, and by my count he shares quarters with 2-3 other dogs, all smaller, and one cat. There’s a slo-mo shot of Kevin shaking off water after bath time (props to his parents for bathing him at home; My Girl gets dropped off at the groomers, it’s better for our relationship). After Kevin scampers off the camera stays on a poor little pug left behind in the tub, bearing a woeful, Buster Keaton-esque face that screams, “I’m always left behind.” All my love to the gentle giants out there, and also to the smaller pups who not-so-secretly run the show. And to the Wolfe humans, maybe throw a dog a bone and save the vacuuming for when Kevin is outside playing?