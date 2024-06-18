Ralph Lauren is putting Team USA in denim for the Paris Olympics: yay or nay?

The Paris Olympics are coming up! I’m excited, mostly for the Olympic tennis, gymnastics and swimming. For the millionth time, Ralph Lauren got the contract to “dress” Team USA’s athletes for the opening and closing ceremonies. It’s a prestigious contract and while I enjoy Ralph Lauren as a classic American designer, I kind of think RL has lost the plot a bit when it comes to dressing Olympic athletes. Especially for the Summer Olympics – Ralph Lauren inevitably creates heavy, layered looks with long-sleeved shirts and jackets, like athletes want to dress like Little Lord Fauntleroy for 90-degree weather.

Well, Ralph Lauren just released the opening and closing ceremony ensembles for Team USA and… thanks, I hate all of this. The opening ceremony outfit is a “classic, single-breasted navy blue wool blazer, which features subtle Americana details like red and white tipping. The jacket is paired with a striped oxford shirt, as well as tapered denim and suede buck shoes. Male athletes will also wear a blue tie.” The closing ceremony outfit is white jeans, a polo shirt and “sporty moto jackets” with an array of patches. Usually, RL gives athletes chinos or khakis, not denim. I really, really dislike this.

I keep seeing commentary about how RL really created an updated “American” look, but the closing ceremony outfits make the athletes look like Formula 1 drivers. And that’s not very American.

Photos courtesy of Ralph Lauren.

  1. Jais says:
    June 18, 2024 at 10:24 am

    Paris in July? There’s a good chance they’re going to be melting. Make the athletes stylish and comfortable for the weather. What I see is not it.

    Reply
  2. aquarius64 says:
    June 18, 2024 at 10:24 am

    American here. Opening ceremony – hideous; closing ceremony – not bad.

    Reply
    • Tuesday says:
      June 18, 2024 at 11:24 am

      American here, from the south, I like the opening ceremony look and not the closing. 😁

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      June 18, 2024 at 11:55 am

      The opening look is barely passable, the closing look is awful. It’s waaaaaay past time that the torch was passed to a different designer. The Americans almost always have the worst look at these ceremonies.

      Reply
  3. ariel says:
    June 18, 2024 at 10:26 am

    I agree with the author- the header pic looks like a nascar team. Odd.
    I feel like they are overcompensating. The beauty of ralph lauren used to be simplicity, clean lines. These are world class athletes, not clowns.
    I like the blazer look better, and i don’t mind the jeans- though i live in the south- and it is too damn hot to wear jeans in the summer unless they are cut offs.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      June 18, 2024 at 10:31 am

      They really do look like a pit crew.

      Reply
    • WithTheAmerican says:
      June 18, 2024 at 10:42 am

      All of this and the huge horsey logo is so tacky American it makes me cringe. I hate all of this. With the 90s being back, RL could have done really cool lightweight parachute pants.

      Reply
  4. JanetDR says:
    June 18, 2024 at 10:29 am

    I am surprised! I feel like RL usually does a good job with this. Why not a linen blend jean jacket?

    Reply
  5. Rnot says:
    June 18, 2024 at 10:30 am

    Nope nope nope. Ralph Lauren has definitely lost the plot if they’re sending THIS to represent the USA in Paris. Who approved this?

    Reply
    • AMB says:
      June 18, 2024 at 10:51 am

      And why did they approve a RL logo that’s as big as the USA insignia?!?!?

      Never mind the weather, I wouldn’t be caught dead at a family BBQ in either outfit.

      Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    June 18, 2024 at 10:32 am

    I hate the opening ceremony outfits so much. Mom and dad jeans and the jacket from a 4th of July carnival barker. The NASCAR outfits are ok – at least they look like athletes.

    Reply
  7. NikkiK says:
    June 18, 2024 at 10:33 am

    A wool blazer? In July? In Paris? Hmmmm.

    Reply
    • Elle says:
      June 18, 2024 at 10:58 am

      I feel like something / someone absolutely messed up. Today is my second wedding anniversary, the high is 91, as it was when we got married two years ago. Similar to what it will be like in Paris in July. I was in charge of picking out my now husbands’s suit. And let me tell you, nothing with a speck of wool was on the list. While we went with Brooks Brothers, we looked at Ralph Lauren. Ralph Lauren has plenty of non wool blend suits and also it’s the Olympics for Pete’s sake. Design a new one. The jeans are ill fitting. I get that denim is “normal” and “sporty” but so are slacks in a tech fabric. Or jeans that actually fit in a wash that doesn’t look straight out of my home state of Kentucky in the 80s. The women could have worn cute Polo dresses or a sport coat with white pants. Or lightweight white jeans. Etc etc. This is all bad. Hopefully it looks better when the time comes. I do like the red and white piping.

      Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      June 18, 2024 at 11:22 am

      This is exactly what I was going to say…wool?? Why not linen, if you have to put them in blazers? I know it can wrinkle easily, but at least they won’t be sweating half to death.

      Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    June 18, 2024 at 10:34 am

    I like the blazer, but for summer? I guess the opening ceremony is at night, so maybe it won’t be absolutely boiling. The closing one just looks bad to me. I don’t like the athletic uniforms that got unveiled either. They look uncomfortable.

    Reply
  9. Yup, Me says:
    June 18, 2024 at 10:34 am

    I wonder if they were trying to lean into the preppy/stealth wealth popularity? That opening outfit is hideous and the too short jeans are bleak.

    I prefer the racing outfit of the two, but neither are great.

    (But now I want to see all of the past Olympic outfit creations to compare them).

    Reply
  10. Murphy says:
    June 18, 2024 at 10:37 am

    That first picture has them looking like Formula One drivers in the Hunger Games

    Reply
  11. Miranda says:
    June 18, 2024 at 10:42 am

    If they’re going to insist on the blazers and denim, why not summer-ize it as a shorts suit for the ladies, at least? It’s Meghan-approved!

    Reply
  12. Mario says:
    June 18, 2024 at 10:54 am

    Let’s just say my experience with central Europe in July is not…blazer friendly. It will be hot as heck and that is not good for athlete performance.

    I’m inclined to dislike the whole opening ceremony outfit, tbh, especially the faded/distressed jeans (a crisp dark blue jean to match the crisp white jean of the closing would have been better for me), but I actually do like the closing outfit. White is one of our national colors and white is a perfect summer look, IMO.

    I don’t mind jeans/denim as a general matter…they are quintessentially American and have real cultural and historical weight. (I recall all of the folks from the USSR and Eastern Bloc desperately loading up on/trying to get American jeans before the wall fell. It was a whole thing for both fashion, practical, and political reasons.) But not those opening ceremony jeans…just no.

    Reply
  13. Chaine says:
    June 18, 2024 at 10:55 am

    1. These outfits are incredibly Fugly. 2. Nothing is less athletic than denim. 3. Imagine the damp pits and swamp crotch when you’re made to swathe yourselves in denim and wool in the middle of July. 4. Also if, instead of being sunny, it rains, imagine the misery of marching around pretending to be happy in a sodden denim and a damp wool blazer. 5. When did stock car racing become an Olympic sport?

    Reply
  14. blueberry says:
    June 18, 2024 at 11:06 am

    WOOL?! I would refuse. I am so tired of this mediocre nonsense. Give the contract to someone who understands that American doesn’t equal country club fug.

    Reply
  15. Renae says:
    June 18, 2024 at 11:13 am

    I’m the last person someone would come to for fashion advice …..but….those outfits are ugly, ugly, ugly and the materials and Layers are definitely NOT for July in Paris! Toss em in the Seine!

    Reply
  16. Lemons says:
    June 18, 2024 at 11:20 am

    I love the closing ceremony look as it is definitely something that should hold up and stand the test of time (I’m thinking collectibles). The opening ceremony blazer is not cute which makes the denim on top of it look super cheap.

    Reply
  17. Nooooooope says:
    June 18, 2024 at 11:28 am

    This looks like what the SNL costume dept would come up with as a spoof. Big no. So cheesy. So NASCAR. So embarrassing.

    Reply
  18. TN Democrat says:
    June 18, 2024 at 11:29 am

    Both styles look more appropriate for fall/winter than the hottest part of summer. I can’t imagine wearing either in summer heat. I wish the contract to dress Team USA would go to someone else. The polo guy has had his time and more than his share of duds.

    Reply
  19. BeanieBean says:
    June 18, 2024 at 11:36 am

    I say yes! Jeans are all I wear anymore, although I do realize there are going to be people saying they’re too casual or ‘not appropriate’. Blah blah blah. Gotta say, though, those white jean jackets? Makes ’em look like race-car drivers.

    Reply

