Ralph Lauren is putting Team USA in denim for the Paris Olympics: yay or nay?

The Paris Olympics are coming up! I’m excited, mostly for the Olympic tennis, gymnastics and swimming. For the millionth time, Ralph Lauren got the contract to “dress” Team USA’s athletes for the opening and closing ceremonies. It’s a prestigious contract and while I enjoy Ralph Lauren as a classic American designer, I kind of think RL has lost the plot a bit when it comes to dressing Olympic athletes. Especially for the Summer Olympics – Ralph Lauren inevitably creates heavy, layered looks with long-sleeved shirts and jackets, like athletes want to dress like Little Lord Fauntleroy for 90-degree weather.

Well, Ralph Lauren just released the opening and closing ceremony ensembles for Team USA and… thanks, I hate all of this. The opening ceremony outfit is a “classic, single-breasted navy blue wool blazer, which features subtle Americana details like red and white tipping. The jacket is paired with a striped oxford shirt, as well as tapered denim and suede buck shoes. Male athletes will also wear a blue tie.” The closing ceremony outfit is white jeans, a polo shirt and “sporty moto jackets” with an array of patches. Usually, RL gives athletes chinos or khakis, not denim. I really, really dislike this.

I keep seeing commentary about how RL really created an updated “American” look, but the closing ceremony outfits make the athletes look like Formula 1 drivers. And that’s not very American.

At the opening ceremony parade July 26, athletes will sport a navy wool blazer with red and white tipping, adorned with @RalphLauren’s classic pony logo on one side and the @TeamUSA Olympics logo on the other. 📸: Courtesy Ralph Lauren pic.twitter.com/rRD7WzrxtN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 18, 2024

The official Team USA Opening Ceremony uniforms for the #ParisOlympics and #ParisParalympics! 🤩 The #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony is Friday, July 26 on NBC and Peacock! (via Ralph Lauren) pic.twitter.com/ev4mCulWpt — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 18, 2024