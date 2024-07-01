Royal reporters wonder if Prince Andrew ‘has been punished enough’

Prince Andrew still has his York ducal title, he still lives in a 30-room mansion with a sweetheart lease, he still gets millions of pounds in “private” funding from his brother for security, he still rides around Windsor Great Park on his horses, he still gets invited to state events (the coronation) and private events (Christmas at Sandringham). Andrew’s “punishment” is basically a retirement from work. He’s no longer representing any patronages and he’s not doing any charitable work. That’s it. He still lives the life of a pampered prince, even though he paid off his rape victim and he was best friends with two human trafficking degenerates, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. But some royal reporters wonder aloud if Andrew has been punished too much!

King Charles’ “punishment” of Prince Andrew raises the question of when it will ever end, according to a royal expert. Disgraced Andrew was stripped of his roles and patronages after forking out millions to settle Virginia Giuffre’s case against him.

Hello Magazine’s Royal Editor Emily Nash spoke on the Royal Exclusive Show. She told The Sun’s Royal Editor, Matt Wilkinson: “I think what we’ve seen from the King, is he has kept the Duke of York as part of the family, and the family events. If he’s taking part in things behind closed doors it doesn’t particularly bother me. This is a family, this is his brother.”

Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson added: “And he has been punished in quite a few ways, he’s stripped him of all his roles, patronages, and he can never be a working royal. And, he will probably end up getting kicked out of Royal Lodge.”

“Yes exactly, so at one point do you say that’s enough,” said Ms Nash.

Meanwhile, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond previously said on the Royal Exclusive Show that Andrew is “too pompous for his own good”, and will never return.

She said: “I don’t think there would be jeers from the crowd – but he’s not going to come back to any kind of public role. And I think that’s entirely correct. He’s always been a very arrogant man in my view. I’ve met him a few times over the years and he was pompous – he said he was too honourable for his own good. Well, I think he was too pompous for his own good actually. There is no place for him now among the working royals.”