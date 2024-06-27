Jason & Travis Kelce: Princess Charlotte is ‘adorable’ & a ‘superstar’

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce recorded this week’s New Heights podcast last Saturday, just hours after they met Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte backstage at Taylor Swift’s Eras concert at Wembley. As we discussed yesterday, Travis thinks Prince William is “the coolest motherf–ker.” That was the big headline and I wanted to get the story out quickly because I knew that it would be one of the bigger stories of the day (it was). The British media is crowing about it too, that Taylor Swift’s cool football player boyfriend thinks an angry egg is a “cool motherf–ker.” Of course they’re trying to drag the Sussexes into it too. Anyway, that’s all an explanation for why I didn’t get to the quotes about what the Kelces thought about the royal kids. Turns out, both Jason and Travis spent a little time with William, Charlotte and George and they were full of praise for the Wales kids.

Both Travis and Jason were big fans of 9-year-old Charlotte, who was pictured beaming alongside her dad, 42, and brother, 10, in a selfie with Swift and Travis, both 34. “I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte. Prince George was great too. She was so f—— adorable. Like, I cannot…” Jason shared, as Travis agreed and said “she was.” “She was a superstar,” Travis added, as Jason admitted, “I don’t know. Maybe it’s because I have three girls now. She had fire to her. She was asking questions,” Jason continued, calling that the “most electric” part of the meeting. “I love it when parents ask their kids to be present, be vocal,” Travis revealed. “They encourage them to take the lead in a conversation,” added Jason, which the Kansas City Chiefs star called “such a good parent move.” “Just a good meet and the picture, keep it moving. No, let them have a moment, let them feel comfortable in talking to people… If anyone’s doing it right, Prince William’s doing it right,” Travis said. “So thank you, Your Royal Highness. It was awesome meeting you, and Charlotte and George.”

While I generally dislike the way the media has tried to “assign” personalities to the Wales kids – the clown, the boss, the shy heir – I do have to admit that Charlotte seems to be very self-assured and, for lack of a better word, “cool.” It also feels like Charlotte takes the lead and her brothers follow her. Anyway, I don’t have an issue with what the Kelce bros said about the kids. Personally, I find the whole volte face on “f–k kings, we’re Americans” to “William is the coolest motherf–ker” issue to be on-brand for the Kelces too.