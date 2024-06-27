Jason & Travis Kelce: Princess Charlotte is ‘adorable’ & a ‘superstar’

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce recorded this week’s New Heights podcast last Saturday, just hours after they met Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte backstage at Taylor Swift’s Eras concert at Wembley. As we discussed yesterday, Travis thinks Prince William is “the coolest motherf–ker.” That was the big headline and I wanted to get the story out quickly because I knew that it would be one of the bigger stories of the day (it was). The British media is crowing about it too, that Taylor Swift’s cool football player boyfriend thinks an angry egg is a “cool motherf–ker.” Of course they’re trying to drag the Sussexes into it too. Anyway, that’s all an explanation for why I didn’t get to the quotes about what the Kelces thought about the royal kids. Turns out, both Jason and Travis spent a little time with William, Charlotte and George and they were full of praise for the Wales kids.
Both Travis and Jason were big fans of 9-year-old Charlotte, who was pictured beaming alongside her dad, 42, and brother, 10, in a selfie with Swift and Travis, both 34.
“I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte. Prince George was great too. She was so f—— adorable. Like, I cannot…” Jason shared, as Travis agreed and said “she was.”
“She was a superstar,” Travis added, as Jason admitted, “I don’t know. Maybe it’s because I have three girls now. She had fire to her. She was asking questions,” Jason continued, calling that the “most electric” part of the meeting.
“I love it when parents ask their kids to be present, be vocal,” Travis revealed. “They encourage them to take the lead in a conversation,” added Jason, which the Kansas City Chiefs star called “such a good parent move.”
“Just a good meet and the picture, keep it moving. No, let them have a moment, let them feel comfortable in talking to people… If anyone’s doing it right, Prince William’s doing it right,” Travis said. “So thank you, Your Royal Highness. It was awesome meeting you, and Charlotte and George.”
While I generally dislike the way the media has tried to “assign” personalities to the Wales kids – the clown, the boss, the shy heir – I do have to admit that Charlotte seems to be very self-assured and, for lack of a better word, “cool.” It also feels like Charlotte takes the lead and her brothers follow her. Anyway, I don’t have an issue with what the Kelce bros said about the kids. Personally, I find the whole volte face on “f–k kings, we’re Americans” to “William is the coolest motherf–ker” issue to be on-brand for the Kelces too.
I’m beginning not to like him now… (I like the royalist fans, Sussex’s supporters and the Taylor/Travis fans separated and he is a little over the top after his “f*#k Royalty comment)..
He’s like that TP stuck to your shoe.
Absolutely a fame chaser and will do and say anything to be relevant. Ugh.
Are you just realizing how fame hungry and attention seeking the Kelce’s are?
They are going to suck up to any famous person and name drop like crazy.
I remember years ago when Travis was promoting a Dating Reality show.
This is who they are.
Hmm, I don’t remember anyone (who met them) talking about Wales children like that. Why is he commenting on children? That is weird, didn’t royal PR tell him not to discuss them?
I don’t like it, either. “Superstar” in particular. I try to avoid commenting on any kids, particularly W&K’s. I said Charlotte looked sweet/happy at this event, and once that George looked burdened. Why would you say this kind of thing? It’s odd to me. I hate more than anything the narrative around Louis being an adorable mischief maker. It puts him into a role, one which he could play up to or despise. It also perpetuates the idea that he’s the spoiled/favoured one and also the nation’s darling.
@sparrow1, Imagine someone with a platform commenting on Jason’s children like that. I bet they wouldn’t like it.
Yeah, esp with Jason & spouse now deciding to limit exposing their children on their personal SM accts.
If you watch the pod the brothers said they didn’t know if they were allowed to speak of it, they spoke briefly about it, and they didn’t know if that one segment would ever see air.
Jason’s daughters center his world and if you watch his doc and all the pods you’ll know far more of his three than any royal child ever. Amazon/previous filmakers WANT a sequel to his doc and Jason&Kylie are saying “not more of the kids.”
Travis repeatedly describes himself and Jason as “two idiots who get hit in the head for a living.” Truth. They don’t know how reprehensible the Windsors are, we do, and we can lampoon the Kelces for it. As they’re athletes what I liked was their emphasis on England as a country that lost a war against an underdog (us) after being 13 colonies ahead.
@sevenblue @sparrow1 can you elaborate about why you didn’t like them mentioning the kids at all? It was all positive and they clearly enjoyed it.
I don’t think it’s the same as the BM. Nothing is being projected on them. They actually met them and had conversation.
@Steph, because they are kids? He didn’t just say they were cool, nice. He is giving details about kids. He has a huge platform, I wouldn’t like anyone to talk about my kids like that. Do you remember anyone who actually met the kids giving details about their meeting? I really don’t and that is a good thing. Like I said, they probably wouldn’t want Jason’s kids to be discussed on a popular podcast. Talk about their dad all day, leave the kids out.
“She was so ….adorable.” It’s over the top, surely, and a weird way to say something nice about a child. It was a spur of the moment comment, I can see that, and maybe it rankles because I’m a less than effusive Brit. In general, I think the BM’s obsession with them is, yes, more calculated and projectioning (sorry, can’t think of the appropriate term). I hope this posts once. It said “duplicate comment” and I filled in my name with my partner’s father’s email to begin with. Bet he’d be delighted. He’s not “….adorable” !!
Here’s the thing. Unfortunately, the British press will take even positive things and twist them into storylines. The kelces said genuinely nice things about the kids. Shouldn’t be a problem. Down the road though, the British tabloids will start writing more about these kids. And anything that’s in the public domain will become part of storylines about how charlotte is a star. Which shouldn’t be a bad thing. Until it becomes a story that George is jealous of his sister’s star power or that’s she’s trying to overshadow him. Doesn’t mean he actually will be jealous but they will eventually write that. It’s not a question of if but a question of when. Meghan’s star power and ambition was used against her. It’s a deeply misogynistic system. Deeply. William’s jealousy of his younger brother led to him making deals with the tabloid press to smear his character and Meghan’s. It led to him having his communications director Jason Knauf doctor emails to help Meghan lose her case against a tabloid, the daily mail, for printing her private letter. The stress it caused Meghan was at the same time she lost her baby. So again, I generally think it was nice that the kelces said sweet things about the kids. And at the end of the day, these kids are going to be in the press a lot one day. It’s coming. But I don’t think many Americans understand the viciousness of the British press. So when people are wary of the kids being talked about that’s why. Even when it’s good things. The kelces have no way of knowing all that though. But once you know and see what the BM is really like, you can’t unknow it.
Because some like to look for problems. These two men clearly don’t know anything about this family or their drama and went by what happened at the meeting and were impressed with Charlotte and thought to say so. They talk about their kids like that all the time.
If you watch the entire podcast Jason spends quite a bit of time talking about how moved he was by the 22 hat and the little girl’s reaction to it. He is a girl dad.
Personally, I like that someone is being vocal about the wales kids, why not? She’s a good kid. Charlotte seems to be a talker, managing brothers during events, she’s a boss, and those are good things to be if that is who she is naturally. The problem might be that when george sees that there’s no superstar comments on him, that’s when trouble will be lurking. William knows he has his nanny and kate to thank for his daughter. His escapades in helicopter and rose bushing during covid were not what made her have superstar qualities
But why should she be managing her brothers? She’s not the parents or even the oldest. It feels so genderized. I personally don’t like the comments because, as someone else above mentioned, would Jason like it if a stranger met his children and then talked about them online, even if to compliment? I haven’t read the other thread but the headline of Jason K not posting pictures of his kids online article seems to indicate he wants privacy for them…and yet he spills the details of a private backstage encounter with two children.
It also starts to feel like a lot of pressure for the Wales kids. Superstar is a pretty big word to live up to, and as others have mentioned, falls right into repeating history of the heir being serious and burdened and the (first) heir being a fun loving superstar. And Louis being the misbehaved brat/rascal/uncontrollable one.
I don’t generally mind them saying nice things about the kids. Genuinely glad those kids had a good time. Taylor has lot of fans who are little girls and Jason has three girls so the focus on charlotte as the superstar makes sense. But considering the history of the spare and heir dynamic… sigh. Truly hope these kids escape the tabloid cycle that their father has buried himself in. William made deals with the tabloids to attack his own little brother and his wife and his newborn baby nephew in order to make himself look good and bury rumors. There’s no coming back from that. That’s vile behavior.
He is a gigantic famewhore who is obsessed with the spotlight, so I’m not surprised he is running his mouth.
Part of the issue is how the British media will eventually use anything positive against Charlotte as we saw happen with Harry. Charisma on a non direct hair is eventually a negative.
Travis is saying nice things and in a normal situation, it is not a big deal. Most people would say something nice about kids and since Travis isn’t British or likely aware of the whole insanity of the Windsor family and the media, he thinks nothing of it. The issue isn’t what he said about Charlotte but how the British media will report on this in a stupid way.
@nic919, you just said in a much more succinct way what I tried to say in a mini novel upthread. Being concise is a virtue😂
Or he can say nothing and not post photos of them with him on SM. Not everything has to be shared. Treasure the experience, keep the privacy, That’d be the classy and kind thing to do.
Sorry, but he’s starting to sound like the BM. “If anyone’s doing it right, Prince William’s doing it right,” Because he let his child speak to the celebs she was there to meet? No other parent would have done the same?
Literally, when have either one of them said the DID NOT like someone? That is kind of Travis’ thing, he is a Golden Retriever, simple, friendly, and easy going. Jason is maybe slighly edgier, a Labrador? I don’t understand why everyone projects all of these weird and complicated intentions and thoughts onto them. I think it says more about the listener than it does either of them.
It’s been a while and maybe he’s matured since then but he used to make fat and ugly women comments on twitter. https://atlantablackstar.com/2023/11/16/travis-kelces-old-tweets-fat-people-ugly-girls-resurface/
On one hand, he was only 20. Guys that age tend to be superficial, vapid, and careless with the words they choose. On the other hand, it just proves the point I’m always making that this dude is not the Magical Unicorn that Swfities want him to be. He’s just a very average dude who plays football very well.
He was referring to women as “breeders” only last year, so not just immaturity or a young man misspeaking or being careless. This is who he is when not PR handled.
Good point. That quote was cringe AF. Women are not incubators or objects thanks.
Travis did not describe all women as breeders. Travis said that he needed to marry a breeder (Travis wants kids really really really bad). He was IMMEDIATELY informed that you cannot use that word, it’s vulgar and unacceptable, so he didn’t use the word again.
The Kelces are baby and child focused. Jason put on his Tinder that he wanted to cuddle and talk about having babies. Mama Kelce’s favorite is Jason because he gave her grandkids. Travis can’t speak about babies with his current gf because of the obsessive fandom of said gf. Travis slipped up in the past 6 months and Jason quickly shut him up and scolded him.
Yeah, dogs lick their butts, do Travis and Jason do that?
Nah, they’re too busy licking Huevo’s butt.
Travis may not lick his behind but he sure has made a living catching a ball that someone else throws. Over and over and over again. Goldens would be proud, he earns a lot more than other dogs.
He even barked at a coach in a big game because he wanted to go catch more right at that exact moment, that’s how excited he gets over catching balls. The barking was really wrong. People judged him badly because of that bark but dogs understood.
If anything, they’ll be in trouble with the system boosters for embiggening the spare at the expense of the heir. That said, I have long thought that Charlotte seems the most comfortable and outgoing of the three. But the succession laws are immutable so she’s gotta be the spare and George, who usually looks like he would rather be somewhere else, is the heir and that’s that.
Him and his brother are so cringe, and to the swifties calling him a golden retriever I know you’re all getting the ick as well. I guess all the royal ass licking paid off as they gave his podcast more exposure on those British shows.
I was bit by a golden retriever when I was 11 years old so the reference conjures up My First Tetanus Shot moreso than Lovable, Affable, and Easygoing or whatever the Swifties are going for here.
Yeah, not a Swifty, just an observer, but whatever gets you through the day. Knowledge about Golden Retrievers and, indeed, Labrador Retrievers, far predates Swifties. Also, it’s a romance novel trope. But, again, whatever works for you, if thinking anyone not ready to crucify a public figure for saying they like another public figure is this triggering for you, do your thing.
Yeah I didn’t say the swiftes invented the term golden retriever, they’re using the term as a cover for his attention seeking behavior, going from f**k kings to good job your royal highness on your podcast is snakey inconsistent behavior.
Jason said f*ck kings. Travis said “good job your royal highness.”
I think some royal watchers who are upset about this need to touch grass- they clearly know nothing about the family or the situation or even care too and are basing every opinion on that meeting. If they met Harry and Megan and their children they’d say the same nice things about them.
I wonder what questions she asked. Were the questions about the Kelce’s and American football? All about Taylor?
Anyway this was cute. I love that the brothers seem to love little girls that seem like they’ll grow into strong woman. I’m so used to misogyny from male athletes that this was refreshing.
And yeah, she does come across as a cool and self assured kid. Even if she didn’t/doesn’t know the full extent of the BRF against H&M beef she had to have picked up on some of it and still wanted to engage with Meghan at the funeral.
My guess is she only talked to Taylor. They are clearly a girl dad and girl uncle and proud to be.
Ugh, the Kelce bros would suck up to Vladimir Putin if given the chance.
Well, if they want to embrace the B Team, good luck to them. However, you can tell by what they said they know little to nothing about that rage-a-holic, William.
Once again I have to ask, what does he have to know beyond the fact that they’re part of the monarchy? Monarchies are inherently anti-democratic and antithetical to what our country was founded on. It is literally written into our Constitution: No Nobility. In a country where the word “patriot” has lost all meaning, being anti-monarchy is one of the most patriotic stances you can take.
So yeah, “f*ck kings” is absolutely the CORRECT sentiment in this situation. Kissing Royal ass is never, ever it particularly if you’re an American.
I thought he was problem free but read that he (Travis)commented with support for Justin Timberlake after his DUI, so a little less liking.
As my daughter likes to say about things, it’s not that deep. The Kelce brothers just got to meet the future king of England. That’s not something that many people get to do. It’s not surprising they’re a bit starry eyed and gobsmacked.
And they both seem like the kind of guys whose default is to like people and be positive about them. Which speaks well of them.
Most people aren’t very informed about the royal family or its weirdnessness and dysfunction, so they just met a very famous guy who was nice to them and introduced a couple of well-behaved children who know how to chat to adults.
I’m not surprised they’re gushing about the whole experience.
They do seem to have big Golden Retriever energy, excited and happy to meet anyone, with tails wagging.😃
I agree. Most of the people here are so deep in the royal knowledge that we forget that most people know what they see on the cover of People Mag in the grocery store.
Yes, this a logical and reasonable response. Also this is public facing they couldn’t not comment on it we all saw the picture so it isn’t like he is going to say anything bad. I also would imagine he would assume royals are stuff and formal so when he wasn’t like that he shocked him.
Like you said it isn’t that deep.
This is overkill. KP made arrangements for this mess and the Kelce brothers are in cringe territory now.
What did you expect him to say about a child? “Ugh, she’s so pretentious and try hard, and dull as dishwater, couldn’t stand her.” No one with a conscience and heart would say that about an 8 year old. He’s had media training.
Why is he even talking about her in the first place?
Exactly! Why does he need to say anything? He could have just said it was great to meet them, they looked like they were having fun!
Right. All the elaboration and about PW doing “things right” is a bit over much. And where is Kate in there? Or the nanny?
I feel like they’re doing the most right now and it’s a tad annoying.
Travis is so crude and gross.
I used to like him when he was only Travis Kelce the football player.
He’s like a face full a of red lipsticked mouth, cue chalk blue eyeshadow and 80s streaks of blush, i.e., too much.
I don’t have a problem with Travis. Taylor and Travis seem cute. Good for them. I just don’t think he’s being crucified. I’m pretty sure he can take some light criticism about the monarchy from people who do follow royal gossip. He’s not that fragile. It’s thinking that this very light criticism is equal to him being crucified is what’s weird. Most people are criticizing the monarchy and tabloid system.
That line about William comes across a lot like Mike Tindal (I’ve been told to act like I admire him).
I don’t think either of the Kelce brothers cares about the royals. They were raised to be polite, and they both have public personas- a lot of which is based on interaction with fans and being likeable. I think their effusiveness about william is partially that. Also again, these are football dudes- royalty is very out of their comfort zone- so to meet William and have him be a polite, nice dude there with his kids- who already knows Taylor- i am sure they thought that was cool.
I would bet they know next to nothing about the concept of colonization and the Windsor’s obsession with the Sussexes- and i’m sure they would adore the sussexes as well.
Also, Jason, father to 3 daughters and married to a seemingly amazing, delightful woman- is all about fabulous women. He also talked about the hat moment in the concert- where during the song 22 she greets a child at the very end of the stage, kneels down, speaks with them, hugs them, gives them her hat and the goes back to singing- and all the dancers wave at the kid too. It is an incredibly sweet moment and a BIG DEAL for each kid- and Jason said he teared up watching it.
Jason adores little girls – in the best, most girl dad way.
All this, it helps if you listened to all the podcast and not just focus on cherry-picked headlines. Which I get all articles do but in context the entire royal conversation was like 30 seconds of a nearly 10 minute discussion of their trip to England.
They spend more time on the 22 hat, and how Jason had to record Taylor singing The Man for his daughter because it is her favorite song.
Travis kelce : “trumpis such a good dad, you’re doing a great job”
Swifties : “omg guys I doubt Kelce knows about trump, he’s a golden retriever and nice to everyone, that’s just his personality.
No one was asking him to be mean to William and his kids but the over the top sycophancy following a less than 5 min meet and greet is cringe and annoying and it’s 100% being done on purpose.
This is an insane analogy. Truly insane. Trump first is an AMERICAN who was and god forbid could be President again, you know a role with actual power and impact. So not even remotely the same thing.
The royal family are powerless diplomats that have ZERO impact on any AMERICAN’S lives why would any sane rational American have strong passionate feelings about them equal to that of OUR GOVERNMENT, an entity that impacts our lives and the world’s. The royal family doesn’t do that. So it isn’t comparable 90% of Americans know nothing about the Royal family other then the weddings, kid’s names and the waving from the balcony in hats and that is fine.
Being into them and caring as a non British person is like being a fan of the Kardashian because that is essentially what they are. So not comparable. Seriously take a breath, he said something nice about a child.
Settle down. This is kind batsh*t
I listened to/watched the whole podcast episode yesterday where these two stories about Travis talking about the Waleses originated. Travis and Jason had a themed “London” episode. They filmed in a pub, they tried British food and tea, and just talked about their time in London (pre Travis appearing on stage on the last night). My impression is that both brothers were amazed that part of being in Taylor’s orbit involved them getting to go to a meet-and-greet with someone like the future king of England, but they were both more excited about meeting Charlotte and George. Because Jason is a girl dad, and Travis is a girl uncle and they LOVE those little girls, of course they were drawn to Charlotte, and it seems like they were impressed with how the kids behaved considering how bonkers it would be to be a royal child. I think Travis was trying to convey that they seemed like normal children, and it must be in part because of how they’re parenting. Then they moved on and talked about the experience of watching Taylor with 90,000 people.
I do not think either Kelce cares or knows about the nuances of Team Sussex or Will & Kate, or any of the drama. I think they were trying to tread carefully because this was Taylor’s event and they want to be respectful of everybody and find nice things to say about people.
These guys have a 90 minute podcast every week. It used to be only during the football season, but they’ve extended it to the off season, so it seems to me that they’re filling some of the time with off-field content. They’re just chit-chatting. Because Travis is with Taylor, that podcast is under a microscope, so everything they say is being publicized as stories.
In a world with people saying trash things and awful news stories, to me this really isn’t that serious. We hold celebrities to insane, unsustainable standards.
I’m saying all of this and I am a huge supporter of the Sussexes and can’t stand William.
Thank you. I haven’t seen any episodes of the podcast since the season ended and Jason retired, but it sounds exactly like all of their other ones – talking about what’s going on in their lives, and commentary on sports news, and sometimes family guest stars. They’ve always talked about Jason’s daughters, and what they apparently said about the Windsors sounds like normal conversation. Hell, I’m sure I’ve said similar things after meeting co-workers’ kids. So innocuous.
Good points.
Not that they care but I’m finding this Travis/Taylor thing a bit much..,but maybe they are meant to be…both crave the spotlight more than anything else. Joe gets dissed for not buying into the whole mega fame aura but I bet he is feeling nothing but relief that he made it out…
Joe wisely wanted to avoid all of this. I feel like Joe and Travis are a case study of the difference between men who crave privacy and men who crave attention.
There’s something very skeevy and fake about how much Travis and Jason Kelce clearly live for the spotlight. Prince William is a thoroughly nasty piece of work, so the Kelce brothers endorsing him says a lot. And none of it good,
My first encounter with either of the guys was when the Eagles won the super bowl and Jason showed up wasted, in mummers gear (horrible group of predominantly white supremacist type guys) and tried to steal the show flailing around and spewing garbage. When his kid brother became more apparent in gossip world, I saw immediately the thristy family resemblance. Travis seems perfect for Codependent Karen Swift. Until she gets sad sharing the spotlight, of course.
The best center in the NFL was …trying to steal the spotlight, from … who exactly? The First Team All Pro center who plays every snap does not get to say a word. Everyone on the team was allowed to talk but noooooo not the center who plays every damn snap. Do you know how hard it is to be the best at their position in the NFL? He gave an emotional speech about every single player being underdogs in that fight and the players loved it. The POC on his team don’t think he’s a white supremacist but you do.
Change the channel. Please. For the love of all that is holy please don’t consume more of what you hate so much.
Am I the only one who finds these two really thirsty? I mean I get it, gotta make the most out of their 15 mins of world fame but they need to calm down.
You’re not the only one.
I don’t understand why people are getting bent out of shape over his Charlotte comments.
He didn’t reveal anything like “she kicked her brother, picked her nose and ate it, got sassy with dad”
However, his comment reveals she’s naturally curious, confident and not shy. They equate Charlotte’s qualities as a reflection of W &K but that is not always indicative of good parenting, I think it’s probably innate to Charlotte.
Charlotte reveals ALOT about herself in her public moments with her brothers.
Oh And when she said that she liked 🕷 🤣
The Sussex squad needs to touch grass and views anyone who doesn’t align with them as bad. I’m sure this will get deleted because the mods will allow Taylor and swifties to get bashed endlessly but not allow anything to be pointed out about the Sussex squad.
But apparently saying something nice about a 9 year old means you’re a promonarchy and hate Meghan and Harry.
Like I said they need to touch grass because 90% of Americans don’t give a fuck about the royal family!!
You’ve said people need to touch grass more than once. It’s been heard.
To all the people clutching their pearls over these super tame comments-Why can’t any of you calll out the regulars HERE who talk mad shit about the kids? Because it happens constantly and yet all of you join in on the fun, armchair diagnosing and picking apart pictures of a child.
ALL of them????
He may have a new case of baby brain, but he should have been less effusively American in his praise (yes, I am an American)- just say it was lovely to meet them all and let anything else pass. People talk about his EQ, but I think he’s just an emotive person with empathetic tendencies, which doesn’t immediately encompass emotional maturity. He rarely sounds maturely introspective and wise in his commentary to me, but maybe he needs more time to shape his views. That said, he is a golden retriever who needs some training (that sounds horrible, but isn’t meant to be so).