Rick Ross was jumped by Canadians after he played ‘Not Like Us’ in Vancouver

The beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake ended in a clear victory for Kendrick. Kendrick absolutely had the better bars, Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” is (arguably) the song of the summer, and Kendrick organized The Pop Out concert on Juneteenth, which was a massive success and a huge cultural moment for the West Coast and LA music scene. Drake has been largely licking his wounds and playing stupid games on social media ever since. Kendrick’s evisceration of BBL Drizzy sort of overshadowed the fact that Rick Ross and Drake were also beefing within the same timeline. Drake dissed Rick Ross on “Push Ups,” which was Drake’s response to Future & Kendrick’s “Like That.” Ross responded with “Champagne Moments,” in which he called Drake a “white boy” who uses ghostwriters and claimed that Drake got a nose job, among other accusations. Ross was and is Team Kendrick, so much so that when Ross performed in Vancouver on Sunday, he finished his set by playing “Not Like Us.” Some white boys jumped Rick Ross and his crew as they left the stage.

Rozay had a rough weekend — but he’s not letting it show. Footage shared on social media reveals that Rick Ross, 48, was attacked in Vancouver on Sunday night, following his performance at the Ignite Music Festival. Video of the incident see Ross leaving the stage when he and his crew become engaged in an argument with several others that quickly breaks out into a full-on brawl when one man throws the first punch, hitting Ross in the face. Several videos of the incident, taken from different angles, indicate that the fight went on for several minutes. TMZ reports that the altercation was caused by a negative reaction to Ross’ choice in music: the rapper ended his set by playing Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track, “Not Like Us,” which was created amid their ongoing rap beef. Representatives for Ross did not immediately respond to Entertainment Weekly’s request for comment. Ross has yet to address the confrontation on social media but uploaded several Instagram Story updates in the aftermath, where he appears unfazed by the assault. One video sees the rapper laughing heartily while sipping champagne and a Monday photo sees him standing in front of a jet. “Vancouver, it was fun, till next time,” he captioned the post. However, the incident earned a quiet response from Drake, who liked a video of the fight shared on Instagram.

It is pretty flagrant to play “Not Like Us” in Canada, but the optics of a bunch of white Canadians jumping Rick Ross and his crew are probably not what Drake wanted either. Or maybe he did, who knows. Some people called the Canadians “OVO goons,” meaning part of Drake’s crew. But I think the guys who attacked Ross were not affiliated with Drake whatsoever? I also kind of think Drake is trying to latch onto anything he can find for some kind of “win.” When really, he just needs to go away for a while and stop posting to Instagram constantly like an influencer.

Drake liked an Instagram post of Rick Ross and his crew getting attacked in Vancouver, Canada while Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” played in the background. pic.twitter.com/bz61EsacT8 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 1, 2024

Drake posts a story on Instagram wishing Canadians a ‘Happy Canada Day’ He also has a little chuckle, and it is safe to say he's laughing at Rick Ross pic.twitter.com/dxt6ADZ9Np — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) July 1, 2024