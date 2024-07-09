While I doubt my timeline is representative of everything being said about Prince William, from what little I saw, William’s presence at the EURO quarterfinal over the weekend was not well-received. The issue was mostly about his almost menacing energy as he watched the football match, and there were a few photos of William punching the air, photos which are now a meme. My point is that there were many negative tweets which got millions of views, calling out William for making time for football but not real work, calling him out for not being in the same country as his wife, and a lot more. But according to the Daily Mail, none of those tweets or callouts exist. According to the Daily Mail, “Prince William’s animated enthusiasm has won the nation over.” Ah, yes, “animated enthusiasm.”
The Prince of Wales has won over the nation with his boyish charm and fun antics this summer – a side to him most welcomed following a very traumatic year for the Royal Family. In just a few months, Prince William, 42, has lived through what many would call a nightmare, having endured the news of his wife, Kate Middleton and his father, King Charles’s cancer diagnoses. But his supporters will be happy to see that, amid his turmoil, the father-of-three has been able to let his guard down and show the public his jolly side.
At yesterday’s Euros game, the future king captured the nation’s hearts as he grimaced, cheered and punched the air with joy when England defeated Switzerland through penalties. Later on, his emotional hug with winger and man of the moment Bukayo Saka left fans impressed with his ‘enthusiasm’ as they loved that he was ‘not afraid to show it’.
Add that to a lively display of ‘dad dancing’ at Taylor Swift’s sold out London gig last month and a rare sight of him whizzing around Windsor Castle on an electric scooter this week – it’s safe to say Royal fans are enjoying the dawn of a brand new prince. Fans have taken to X to declare their excitement after witnessing this side of the royal, while many have lauded him for his relatability.
[From The Daily Mail]
I sort of feel sorry for the royalists sometimes, as they desperately try to put lipstick on this pig. William can’t even play along. He’s just awkward and lacking in rizz across the board. Also: I missed the photo of William “embracing” Bukayo Saka and greeting the team after the quarterfinal… those photos are not doing what Kensington Palace thinks they’re doing. William needs to keep his hands to himself.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Kensington Royal social media.
-
-
Denmark v England Euro 2024 20/06/2024. Group C Prince William in the stands ahead of the Euro 2024 match between Denmark and England at Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany on 20 June 2024. Editorial use only , Copyright: xNigelxKeenex PSI-19851-0047,Image: 883367470, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Nigel Keene / Avalon
-
-
Denmark v England Euro 2024 20/06/2024. Group C Prince William in the stands ahead of the Euro 2024 match between Denmark and England at Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany on 20 June 2024. Editorial use only , Copyright: xNigelxKeenex PSI-19851-0046,Image: 883367551, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Nigel Keene / Avalon
-
-
GER, EURO 2024, Gruppe C, Dänemark DEN vs England GBR / 20.06.2024, Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, GER, EURO 2024, Gruppe C, Dänemark DEN vs England GBR Im Bild: Sichtlich viel Freude hatte der Prince of Wales bei seinem Besuch im Stadion Gestik, Mimik, Emotionen Prinz William *** GER, EURO 2024, Group C, Denmark DEN vs England GBR 20 06 2024, Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, GER, EURO 2024, Group C, Denmark DEN vs England GBR In the picture The Prince of Wales visibly enjoyed his visit to the stadium Gestures, facial expressions, emotions Prince William nordphotoxGmbHxx/xDenkinger nph00015,Image: 883404225, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/nordphoto GmbH / Denkinger / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554394, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
England v Switzerland Euro 2024 06/07/2024. Quarter Final Prince William during the Euro 2024 quarter-final match between England and Switzerland at Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany on 6 July 2024. Editorial use only , Copyright: xNigelxKeenex PSI-19932-0223,Image: 887974659, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Nigel Keene / Avalon
-
-
England vs Denmark in their group stage match during the UEFA European Championships 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Frankfurt, Hessen, Germany
When: 20 Jun 2024
Credit: DDP/INSTARimages
**USA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
England vs Denmark in their group stage match during the UEFA European Championships 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Frankfurt, Hessen, Germany
When: 20 Jun 2024
Credit: DDP/INSTARimages
**USA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
I always knew the British media reeked of desperation, but my, they really reek of desperation!
That stench of desperation is also coming from the Windsors.
haha. you guys are CRAZY!!!!!
I’ve seen alcohol withdrawals less desperate than this. It’s really sad, but hilarious. All I’ve seen is social media memes making him the but of jokes.
Speaking of alcohol. He looks pretty zooted to me here. His expressions are way more extreme than surrounding fans.
He also looks both red faced and tan. Why tan? Hmmm.
Last week, the Fail was trying to convince everyone that “the public” loved William for his embarrassing dad dancing (arrhythmic flailing). That article only had 40 comments, all probably from the KP bot army. The lack of interest has got to be killing them.
haha!
Peggy is going to become known as the “angry meme guy” at least that way more people will recognize him.. all joking aside his anger levels are terrifying, I don’t even want to imagine how much worse he is behind closed doors.
Definitely his father’s son when it comes to rages.
He is the charismatic but relatable hot single guy. You wish that blond lady in front of him were you, so you could be near his energetic sexy self … or be punched upside the head, going by that photo.
I can’t believe there are people out there who agree with this stupid propaganda.
That Happy Toast tweet was way more realistic than any of Kate’s Frankenphotos; maybe they can give her some tips?
ZERO Charisma. Such a try hard. You can’t change your petty , self absorbed nature, Peg. You’ don’t even want Katy to be with you in public whilst you’re building your “ Royal of the People image” – for fear of being overshadowed. You’ and your wife with the help of the gutter media will always be known as the ones who drove the Sussexes away from the UK— now that’s how many of us intelligent, sensible and empathetic people will forever remember you.
Yeah, highly relatable to all the Brits trying to pay bills that PW is scooting around a large estate, going to sporting events and dancing at concerts using money to do all this that was earned off taxpayers’ backs. Inspiring.
They didn’t refrain from saying he was “punching the air.” Curious when it’s well known that incidents of domestic violence increase after major sporting events, especially if the team the abuser roots for loses. They really want to say what they want to say but can’t yet And as long as they have Meghan and Harry to beat on, they won’t print what we all suspect about Huevo.
But they don’t have Meghan and Harry to beat up on. That’s what makes them so angry. The whipping boy and his girl got away. It infuriates them and they’re stuck with this loser.
They can’t get leaks from the RF true. But as long as Meghan is caught breathing while getting a coffee in Montecito they can cry “Overshadowing the royal family!” It’s really pathetic.
So now Willyboy is copying Harry’s relaxed hand clasps instead of shaking hands like he always has done.
Me thinks Adelaide Cottage/Windsor Castle has 2 mood boards for the angry paper mache wannabe’s.
Word.
“Your Honor, my client was just displaying animated enthusiasm.”
😂😂😂
Soooo glad that Pegs DoNothing is Britain’s problem. He’s a huge, vacant, angry waste of space. Never has someone who’s been given so much has done absolutely nothing with it. His “royal” family must be mighty proud!
If he gets this angry at a football game while knowing the cameras are recording, imagine how angry he gets behind the doors when someone says no to him. It is incredible how obvious the propaganda machine is. No grown man in a position of power acts like this. He really looks scary.
When I saw that picture of him with his fist raised by his ear the first thing I thought of was my mother and the second thing I thought almost at the exact same time is, how many times has Kate seen that fist and look aimed at her? It was a very disturbing first glance at a picture.
Brought back bad memories for me, too. My dad was like this while watching football on TV with lots of cursing added.
I don’t know if he’s angry in these pics though. I think these are just his excited “we just made a goal” fist-pumps😂. Not sure it matters either way bc knowing this man pushes his little brother to the ground and gets in pillow-throwing fights with his wife means the image of him in victory fistpumps just hits wrong.
@Jais, I didn’t watch the game. Are these photos his excited face? His jaw, face, fists look angry to me; they show aggression. If this is him getting excited, I can’t imagine what happens when he is angry.
@sevenblue, yes, that is his excited face I think – when the English players made their penalty kicks.
Wow, holy yikes!
Many versions of the comment “kate has seen that fist” popped up on social media. That is not good for William’s image no matter what they say.
“No grown man in a position of power acts like this. He really looks scary.”
That’s what I don’t get. Doesn’t he ever observe the people he wants to emulate??
Oh my goodness those pictures are gold. Thank you. I look forward to seeing them in every header abour Wills.
Why do he and Kate both do the most to express themselves? It’s so awkward and insincere. Like… Cam and Chuck would never.
Because they are both awkward and insincere. 😉
Lipstick on a pig. 😄 Must also be exhausting putting lipstick on a bone, queen side chick, and all the hangers-on while making up reasons to demean good Prince Henry to elevate Will-not.
Well, that article above had the opposite effect on me. It just convinced me that the BM saw the negative reaction to William at the football match, so they got out the bandages (plasters) to kiss all his boo-boos and make him feel better.
English to English translation. You made me laugh my butt off, Deb.
Do I think he was excited England won? Yes, of course.
do I think these pictures make him relatable? Um, not really. Sorry, but cheering in his suit from his box because he’s “president” of the FA (a role he has done nothing to earn and even after having been given it, it entails attending football matches and hanging out with Harry Kane once or twice a year) is not relatable. Riding his scooter around palace grounds is not relatable. Taking his children to meet Taylor Swift after making her wait even though 90k fans were waiting on her – not relatable.
And on the one hand that’s fine – he’s someone who is enormously privileged as a result of his birth and he’s always going to live in that privileged bubble. QEII certainly always lived in that bubble. But she also never tried to convince us she was so relatable and was just like us. The insistence that he IS so relatable is just tone deaf and well….makes it clear how not relatable he is.
It’s so silly – does anyone really expect the RF to be relatable? How could they be if they’re several steps closer to God? I think people loved the little glimpses into QEII’s life – there she is in her sitting room, oh look, there are the corgis, and the photos of the grandkids – it was like a special treat. But W&K are both accessible and inaccessible in totally the wrong ways.
The pictures with Saka are interesting because he’s shown more physical contact and affection toward him than he ever has with his own wife.
Becks1, well, if they want him to be relatable, they need to ditch the suit. They should start with that. Wearing suits to sports events in 2024 makes NO sense. I could see it if he had to dash out from work and watch for a hour or so and then back to work, but this?
They think that our memories are so short that his absence last year in support of the women won’t register.
Unlike Willie Boy, some of us have long memories. Like the egg, some of us also have short fuses.
@Tursitops, I don’t live in the UK and thought about that. He can’t be bothered to travel for the women’s game, but there he is in Germany for the men’s. What a misogynist!
I keep looking at the pics, and I can’t find any evidence of “boyish charm.” I am super glad Peg was able to “win over the nation.” Maybe now he can solve homelessness.
There is absolutely nothing “boyish” about a 40+ year old bald man thats already so round shouldered he looks like he has the beginning of a hunchback. He can stand with Sophie and Eddie and he looks their age, 20 years older than he is. He hasnt been “boyish” since his 20’s.
He doesn’t look jolly either….
Those are the faces he makes every time Harry gets a new award.
Several thoughts: seeing the poor footballer locked in a double-handed semi embrace, this must be what Wills thinks hands on means. Also, don’t the Royals believe in orthodontics? The kids might not like it, but they’ll thank you when they get older. I didn’t enjoy Matt Lucas when he was a host on Great British Bake Off. I didn’t think he was funny. This comment of his is funny, and Bill genuinely looks like he was involved in stadium fisticuffs. Ah, yes, and there he is with the (Danish?) king and his hands clutched tightly over his genitals. Big Boy.
Not only does William look like he was involved in the riot with that crowd but, surprisingly, he looks like the angriest of all the hooligans.
Absolutely.
That animated enthusiasm is hell on dog bowls. I wonder why Kate can’t show her face in the bright noonday sun of Wimbledon. The Royalist reporters are living the karmic dream by having to come up with upside down phrasing for that insane 🤡 . Festive glances, anyone?
the comments on the Matt Lucas tweet are hilarious. Football is the one thing he has done consistantly. i hope he is on the board of several football charities
Those pics of William on his scooter barreling around Windsor gave me life last weekend….what a doofy derp he is. He looked RIDICULOUS lmao
He is the derpiest derp who ever derped. Give him an award for that, England.
So, is this silly article an admission then that Baldilocks had previously ‘lost ‘ the nation?
This DM piece screams we saw the negative tweets and visceral reactions to photos of William’s aggression and we will do everything we can to gaslight people into believing that they didn’t see what they saw.
Yep yep yep, exactly this.
When he interacts with Saka he looks like Macron when he interacts with Mbappé. It’s not a compliment because almost everybody in France is creeped out when that happens.
William has got to show extra affection towards Saka because he’s “very much not a racist” person.
William’s got a death grip on the guy & Saka seems to be working very hard to maintain his physical distance. Well, not that hard, I guess, as he is WAY more fit than William.
In what universe is a future king, first in line to the throne, and not that long to go if looks are right, a 42 year old man described as having fun antics and boyish charm? Surely they’re describing (aptly) prince Louis who at 6 probably has antics and charm in spades. Not so much his raging, bullying wart-headed father.
Applause 👏🏼 for the “Bullying wart-headed father” comment 👏🏼 thank you for the morning laugh 😂
Those fists don’t look like boyish charm.
Imagine those ridiculous comments being applied to Charles at age 42 c1990.
“has won over the nation with his boyish charm and fun antics this summer”
It’s unthinkable, it’s insulting.
The only thing William is enthusiastic about is the renewed smear campaign against Harry & Meghan.
Is this yet another own goal from Willy? This UK tax payer is fed up with manboy counting a footie match as WORK! All this wanna be global statesman has done in 2024 is dodge the column and attend football matches!!
Is it my imagination or has the William worshiping gone off the charts lately? Even the most stupid, mundane stuff is being rewarded with “Huzzah!!! William is doing such great things!” “The nation loves William!” “William is the best father EVAH!!” And ironically it’s in lockstep with Harry’s participation in the IG 10 year anniversary celebrations, his Tillman award, and other well-deserved milestones. Jealousy thy name is William Wales. I can’t imagine carrying around that heavy load of spite and hatred, it must be exhausting. Guess that’s why he barely works, poor sausage.
@Jaded tabs are trying to make fetch happen for Willy. Truth is he has NO main character energy and is just a square peg in a round hole- ouch!
Yes. It’s to reward him for leaving the house and letting them cover him. Trying to encourage him to do it more. Or trying to get back into good graces after minor questioning that exposed the lies about Kate’s illness. It’s pathetic.
That Matt Lucas tweet is gold.
Laugh of the day for me the phrase about pegs boyish charm. He’s not boyish nor charming. He also sounds self centered and is putting about what he went though when his wife and father got sick. Great photo choices of peg today.
My favorite was “royal fans enjoying the dawn of a new Prince.” Like, who cares? He’s still mooching off the taxpayers. Peg should be doing more work, especially since Anne is incapacitated.
“…skinhead hooligan”
Hello, 9-9-9? I’d like to report a murder.
He looks unnecessarily angry. That’s not the look of someone excited their team made it through – I do not see any elation. I hate the obnoxious English fans and the ridiculous it’s coming home nonsense more than anything, so I can never root for England. And now I’ll add William to the list.
Okay, even if you disregard what Harry has revealed about William’s character, how can anyone not be put out that this is all he does? There’s no longer the school run excuse. Anne is unable to work for who knows how long, his father is trying to do too much while he can and here is William going to football games and concerts. How can he moan on and on that he’s not as admired or popular as Harry yet is so selfish he does nothing for the people of the UK except have fun. There’s no summer holiday for foodbanks. BTW, where has Prince Wait Ellizabeth had a third son Edward? Is he home parading around in his new Thistle robe? William, Edward and Sophie need to learn what the term ‘full time’ actually means.
Just looked at the royal diary, it seems that it is only the Gloucesters and Princess Anne are going to do anything. Although Charles has one engagement.
The Gloucesters are real workhorses. And it wasn’t even the life they were supposed to have. He was an architect. His older brother died weeks after he married Danish born Birgitte and suddenly the life of a working royal was their new path.
Yikes. He should have locked himself indoors for the rest of summer after the Taylor Swift show. Quit while you’re ahead, dude. This is not a good look.
Let’s not forget that Williams clear favoritism to the English national team is actually problematic given Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland also have national teams. Scotland’s national team even made it the Euro’s not that people who follow William would know
‘captured the nation’s hearts’–is this really the phrase you want to use for a 40-something yo man? Really?
Jesus. How many times has William “won over” something? And why does he have to keep doing so? 🙄
This all keeps getting sadder and sadder.
What a mess – imploding so fast
An he is more hands on with the guy than he ever is with Kate. SMH