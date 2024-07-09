The ‘Gladiator 2’ trailer: Denzel Washington orchestrates the fall of the Roman empire

Last week, Vanity Fair published the first exclusive photos from Gladiator 2. I got hyped! I saw the first Gladiator in the theater and it really was a huge cultural moment. I don’t know if the sequel will be the same, because after Gladiator, there was a surge in stories about Rome and a revival of sword-and-sandal movies and TV shows. That being said… Ridley Scott did the thing. Behold, the first trailer for Gladiator 2, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen and two very creepy young actors as co-Roman emperors.

GET HYPE! I’ll admit, I did not realize Denzel’s role was so big. I thought it was going to be more like “Ridley wanted Denzel in the movie, so Denzel has one good scene.” It looks more like Denzel’s character is orchestrating the downfall of the Roman Empire. HOT! Paul looks great in it, honestly and I’m interested to see if Pedro Pascal can pull off a Roman hottie. Pedro came out of the experience never wanting to do combat scenes with Paul Mescal ever again.