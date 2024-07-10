“‘Severance’ season 2 has a teaser trailer & a January premiere date” links

I was late to the Severance fandom but I have to know what happened to those characters after Season 1’s big cliffhanger. Well, we’re not going to find out until January! AppleTV gave us a teaser trailer and a premiere date. [Just Jared]
A drop date a million days away? I’ll take it.
OMG blog .. your headline is misleading
and untrue.
Clickbait?
I also read it that way! Not allowed to talk about them during publicity is not the same as not talking to him privately. But maybe there was more to it than those snippets?
I wondered the same thing! It didn’t read to me like there was any bad feeling between him and his sister or daughter. Crappy, misleading headline.
Oh goody! I just loved that first season. 🙂
I tried to watch Severance 3 or 4 times and fell asleep each time. The story is compelling and I love Adam Scott but there’s a quiet and stillness to it that puts me out every single time. One day…