“‘Severance’ season 2 has a teaser trailer & a January premiere date” links
  • July 10, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I was late to the Severance fandom but I have to know what happened to those characters after Season 1’s big cliffhanger. Well, we’re not going to find out until January! AppleTV gave us a teaser trailer and a premiere date. [Just Jared]
Eric Roberts’ daughter & sister don’t want anything to do with him. [OMG Blog]
Is Carrie Bradshaw getting a cat? (I’m still not watching.) [Socialite Life]
Shaboozey is getting so much love from Virginia radio stations because he’s from Virginia! He’s also reached #1 on the Billboard country charts. [LaineyGossip]
Review/criticism of The Perfect Wife (true crime docuseries). [Pajiba]
Jodie Turner Smith’s Wimbledon ensemble is fun. [Go Fug Yourself]
Maika Monroe’s very bad premiere look. [RCFA]
Seann William Scott, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]
A Love After Lockup person was arrested for murder. [Starcasm]
Anne Hathaway & Jessica Chastain are having another mother-off. [Hollywood Life]
When public proposals go wrong. [Buzzfeed]

6 Responses to ““‘Severance’ season 2 has a teaser trailer & a January premiere date” links”

  1. Mightymolly says:
    July 10, 2024 at 1:27 pm

    A drop date a million days away? I’ll take it.

    Reply
  2. wolfmamma says:
    July 10, 2024 at 1:33 pm

    OMG blog .. your headline is misleading
    and untrue.

    Clickbait?

    Reply
    • Kateee says:
      July 10, 2024 at 3:30 pm

      I also read it that way! Not allowed to talk about them during publicity is not the same as not talking to him privately. But maybe there was more to it than those snippets?

      Reply
    • Sue says:
      July 10, 2024 at 3:41 pm

      I wondered the same thing! It didn’t read to me like there was any bad feeling between him and his sister or daughter. Crappy, misleading headline.

      Reply
  3. Living Desert says:
    July 10, 2024 at 3:33 pm

    Oh goody! I just loved that first season. 🙂

    Reply
  4. MariaS says:
    July 10, 2024 at 5:22 pm

    I tried to watch Severance 3 or 4 times and fell asleep each time. The story is compelling and I love Adam Scott but there’s a quiet and stillness to it that puts me out every single time. One day…

    Reply

