Barbora Krejčíková and Jasmine Paolini played a wonderful Wimbledon final on Saturday. Barbie K won, but Jasmine put up an excellent fight and Jasmine also had the crowd support. I had no idea that the Wimbledon crowd would basically adopt the Italian as one of their own, but her great attitude and beautiful smile won people over. Still, Barbie was tactically brilliant and she played another great final and picked up her second major singles title (and twelfth major titles overall, because she’s also a badass doubles champion).

All in all, it was a great day for women’s tennis. The day was not enjoyed by the Princess of Wales, at least not in the Royal Box. She might have watched at home, but she didn’t tweet any congratulations to Barbie and her staff didn’t think to do that either. Before the women’s final began, Kensington Palace did pull focus by announcing that Kate would attend the final… the men’s final today, Sunday.

Kate Middleton will be in the Royal Box at Wimbledon this year. The Princess of Wales, 42, is set to attend the men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 14, Kensington Palace has confirmed. However, she will not be in attendance to see the women’s champion crowned on Saturday, July 13 at the famed tennis tournament, which is held at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Princess Kate, 42, has stepped out at Wimbledon most years since marrying Prince William and traditionally hands out the award to the winner in her role as the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. She has only made one public appearance with the royal family in 2024 as she continues her cancer treatment largely out of the public eye.

All of us, myself included, predicted this weeks ago. We all knew that she would skip the women’s final but she would magically recover to attend the men’s final. It makes zero sense if she actually feels like sh-t – the women’s final was a bit over two hours long, while the men’s final will probably be four hours long, give or take an hour. If she’s “well enough” to sit in the Royal Box for four or five hours, surely she would have been well enough to attend the women’s final? Or, you know, Zoom with some of her charitable patronages? Anyway, the All England Club chair Debbie Jevans handed out the women’s trophy (the Venus Rosewater Dish) and the runners-up plate. That was “why” Kate sent out the press releases on Saturday morning – she told Wimbledon at the last minute that she wouldn’t show up for the women’s final, and she was only coming to the men’s final. I will update this post with some photos when we get them, and we’ll have more coverage tomorrow, of course.

Updated with photos of Kate arriving at Wimbledon today. She’s attending the men’s final with her sister Pippa and with Princess Charlotte. Prince William skipped the men’s final because he’s flying to Berlin for the EURO final.

