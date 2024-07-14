Princess Kate skipped the Wimbledon women’s final, but will attend the men’s final

Barbora Krejčíková and Jasmine Paolini played a wonderful Wimbledon final on Saturday. Barbie K won, but Jasmine put up an excellent fight and Jasmine also had the crowd support. I had no idea that the Wimbledon crowd would basically adopt the Italian as one of their own, but her great attitude and beautiful smile won people over. Still, Barbie was tactically brilliant and she played another great final and picked up her second major singles title (and twelfth major titles overall, because she’s also a badass doubles champion).
All in all, it was a great day for women’s tennis. The day was not enjoyed by the Princess of Wales, at least not in the Royal Box. She might have watched at home, but she didn’t tweet any congratulations to Barbie and her staff didn’t think to do that either. Before the women’s final began, Kensington Palace did pull focus by announcing that Kate would attend the final… the men’s final today, Sunday.
Kate Middleton will be in the Royal Box at Wimbledon this year.
The Princess of Wales, 42, is set to attend the men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 14, Kensington Palace has confirmed.
However, she will not be in attendance to see the women’s champion crowned on Saturday, July 13 at the famed tennis tournament, which is held at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Princess Kate, 42, has stepped out at Wimbledon most years since marrying Prince William and traditionally hands out the award to the winner in her role as the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. She has only made one public appearance with the royal family in 2024 as she continues her cancer treatment largely out of the public eye.
All of us, myself included, predicted this weeks ago. We all knew that she would skip the women’s final but she would magically recover to attend the men’s final. It makes zero sense if she actually feels like sh-t – the women’s final was a bit over two hours long, while the men’s final will probably be four hours long, give or take an hour. If she’s “well enough” to sit in the Royal Box for four or five hours, surely she would have been well enough to attend the women’s final? Or, you know, Zoom with some of her charitable patronages? Anyway, the All England Club chair Debbie Jevans handed out the women’s trophy (the Venus Rosewater Dish) and the runners-up plate. That was “why” Kate sent out the press releases on Saturday morning – she told Wimbledon at the last minute that she wouldn’t show up for the women’s final, and she was only coming to the men’s final. I will update this post with some photos when we get them, and we’ll have more coverage tomorrow, of course.
Updated with photos of Kate arriving at Wimbledon today. She’s attending the men’s final with her sister Pippa and with Princess Charlotte. Prince William skipped the men’s final because he’s flying to Berlin for the EURO final.
Kate makes it about herself as usual. It is disrespectful for her to skip the women’s finals.
This will blow up in her face as the press for the next few days will flip between Englands performance at the Euros and the Trump assassination attempt – she ain’t gonna feature at all on the front pages.
She is looking well for someone too ill to work. Face lift or prednisone ? That is the question. I am presently on prednisone for asthma and my 83 year old face looks plump and healthy. She looks amazing. When my dad was on chemo he looked haggard weight loss of 65 pounds, and there is no way he could have presented any one with anything. Something is off in this family.
Kate, ain’t got Cancer… and it is a slap in the face to those suffering with cancer and all of the symptoms and rough effects they go through from the use of Chemo and other new cancer drugs: Alopecia (hair loss) from head to toe, extremely dry skin, dry mouth, painful mouth sores, pale and ashened skin, severe gastric and abdominal pain, severe diarrhea and constipation, larthagic, mild to severe chemo-brain fog and many more. People are not dumb, we know lies when we see one. Chemo is not a beautifying treatment.
I never believed she had cancer.
Looking at Charles, he lost some weight and looks tired. Kate’s unedited pics also shows a lot of tiredness on her face. She was already thin, so I think she can’t lose any more weight that would look different. We shouldn’t make judgment about someone’s illness through looking at photos. I am sure there is something else going on between W & K, so that made things worse in terms of communication.
Hi, I’m not asserting that cancer patients going through chemotherapy don’t experience some or all of those symptoms but not all of us do. I lost body hair, yes, but I still had a full head of hair, thinner, but not enough anyone but my hair stylist would notice, and I didn’t lose eyelashes or eyebrows. I avoided the sun. I had a few days of migraines and a few days of fatigue. But I did not experience the rest of those symptoms, only missed work for recovery from surgery, and I was on chemo for breast cancer for a year. The experience is different for everyone.
No cancer whatsoever.
While I will concede that she likely has health issues of some sort, KKKate needed a pivot around the holidays to deflect attention after being outed as the royal racist.
She looks miserable, and from the side, the gathering of that purple dress is not flattering. All stomach and no boobs.
ITA it’s so gross
Called it – i KNEW she’d turn up for the mens final, that was always her plan. She did this same trick at Trooping, only confirming the day before with her Town and Country photo shoot.
She’ll also turn up with Charlotte and George will turn up at the Euros final with William tonight.
They are both so sexists and predictable. I hope it rains on her and England lose (they didn’t deserve to get to the final as they’ve played so badly in the tournament). I hope he’s outshone by the Spanish royals.
PeggHead is outshone by the flashlight/torch on my cell phone. Felipe and Letizia may give him a heart attack.
She never shows up for the doubles or the wheelchair events either- and this year the men’s wheelchair championship was actually won by a British player. Note that Kate sent a message od congratulations to Andy Murray but nothing to Alfie Hewitt. And nothing for Barbora Krejcikova of course.
Raising the profile of the wheelchair events is exactly the kind of thing a royal patron should be doing. Kate would probably get favourable comparisons with Prince Harry and Invictus as well. I wouldn’t be surprised if this had been suggested but she’s just too lazy to attend.
Same
Guess who is with his father at the Euro’s in Germany – George. So Charlotte got a Mummy’s day out at the tennis with her Aunt Pippa and George got a Daddy’s day out in Germany.
Their predictable PR papping is really so so boring.
King Felipe is there looking handsome as always – hope the Beeb cuts to him more than the angry egghead.
England may have played badly but don’t celebrate burning alive and tor menting animals as “culture”. I’d take the bad football players any day and our family won’t step a foot or spend a dollar in Spain.
I wanted spain to win so bad.
…and they did!! Hurray!!! Prince william, bald global statesman, made the whole world wish against england.
The faster Kate realizes her “ trad wife “ fanbase is largely elderly and dying off the better she would do post divorce/ inevitable William public humiliation/ teenage kids kicks in. Her life choices won’t age well.
Stefanos Tsitsipas was widely criticised for posting tradwife content on social media. Nick Kyrgios also made himself very unpopular for sharing Andrew Tate posts. You can bet a lot of tennis fans don’t admire Kate or her life choices.
Did Kate not get the memo that this is the year of women’s sports? What a colossal missed opportunity to hitch her wagon to this bullet train.
The royal system is too interested in keeping the world in the dark ages to realize that they are being eclipsed by literally everyone and everything. And I suspect that Kkkate is too much of a pick-me female to attend a women’s game. Such a bad look and such a self-obsessed jerk who needs to surround herself by men and cannot fathom celebrating women.
Kitty never gets the memo when her vanity is on the line. She just has to be pictured at the men’s final, flaunting herself and giving cheeky flirts to Novak or Roger. I find her absolutely pitiful. Wimbledon deserves a far better patron.
Hear Hear…so agree
@Mightmolly, women’s sports doesn’t need Kate dragging them down with her attention.
She is a symbol against everything that they stand for.
When the Duke and Duchess of Kent were the ones handing out the trophies we never had stories about their attendance. They didn’t make it about themselves but focused on the actual players.
This narcissistic shit is very tiresome.
Pretty sure Saint Kate will bring Charlotte .
Hope she lets her wear something nice .
Hope Carlos wins .
Bringing charlotte will be an easy way to score some fawning press points 🙄
Charlotte always has to get dressed up Grand Duchess style (Olga, Tatiana, etc.). Poor kid. And so far, they don’t let her bring a friend along; she’s stuck with all those adults all the time.
There or not there, it doesn’t change a thing for anyone that isn’t a Royalist and those numbers are dwindling.
She could at least have sent congratulations and commiserations to the ladies.
Yeah its a really really really bad look at Patron of the All England Club that she didn’t send nadda to the ladies. But that would have taken attention away from her and her appearance at her favourite game – wanna bet she’s sat next to Federer again drooling over him in front of the press and his wife.
Too lazy or too stupid.
Both. And with a crap staff who could remind her of these basics.
Yeah, given what a big supporter of women she is, right?! 😂😂😂
THIS is exactly what I came here to say. NOTHING, not a post or a tweet from C. for the ladies champion??? That is a bad look. I think they could have gotten away with saying that she wanted to be there for the last day of the tournament and wasn’t sure she would be able to tolerate 2 events in a row. But all her office had to do was sign a note with C. and they’d be covered. They are really idiots. Of course there should also be posts for the doubles champions too, and the wheelchair athletes. I’m betting they’ll get no mention either.
OMG, I’m shocked. Said no one, ever.
We all saw this coming when she showed up at Trooping. She only wants to see the men play, just like her husband who only wants to watch the men’s matches. They only want to attend the fun and glitzy and celebrity-filled events. They want all the attention to be on themselves and not the actual athletes they’re there to see. They’re both pathetic.
Yup, this was the trade off for Trooping. I think she was told
No Trooping,
No Wimbledon.
I know some will say “well she feels better so it makes sense she can go” but it just seems awfully coincidental that months ago we all said there was no way she was going to miss the men’s final at Wimbledon and now she has magically recovered enough to……attend the men’s final at Wimbledon.
She is getting pretty dragged on social media for this.
Maybe Wimbledon was actually the entire reason for her absence in the first place. Who among us wouldn’t want 6 months bedrest in preparation for sitting next to Roger? I’m 10 years younger than Kate and I’d demand at least a 3-month induced coma to get rid of my dark circles and look refreshed.
Come on, this theory makes as much, if not MORE sense than any excuse or ruse KP tried to peddle!
Kate has attended the men’s final every year but 2013 when George was due in a few weeks and 2020 when Covid shut down the tournament. All the other times, even when kate was on “maternity leave” for Charlotte and Louis, she made sure to attend Wimbledon and in particular the men’s final.
She was never going to skip it this year. This has always been her number one priority.
Cancer charities can go hang but watching men’s tennis will prevail.
Does Kate just see literally every single woman in the world as “competition”? Is she THAT pick-me?
For some reason, I feel like she prefers watching the men because she’s attracted to them and she can flirt and daydream about male athletes because her husband is awful. I don’t know why I feel like this. Just a gut feeling. 🤷🏾♀️
Miranda, I really think she is. Remember how she screwed over her dragon boat race teammates by dropping out as soon Willileaks snapped his fingers for her to come back? And I think it’s telling you just never see anything in the press regarding female friends. QEII had her little crew in her day. Diana’s friends were seen, as were Fergie’s. Even Cowmilla has her little circle. But when it comes to Mrs. Wails, nada, nothing. Pick me indeed.
This is why I’m worried for Charlotte in the coming years. Kate absolutely seems like the type to see even her own daughter as a threat.
Lort. The sooner the struggling Birtish taxpayers stop funding this sorry, lazy woman the better. The mattress is never going to do another bread and butter event and is only going to interact with the bourgeois at high profile events for the rest of time. She will complain of the some version of the Victorian-era vapors for the rest of time. KEEN has KANCER will be her get of work card for life. Skipping the women’s event entirely to flip her wiglets and flirt with Roger is backwards and misogynistic. If she can sit outside for hours in London summer weather (even with the roof up the stadium wouldn’t be comfortable) among the germ-laden crowds, she can work a regular diary of events.
Agreed. She’s a Victorian-era princess only to be seen at high profile events with the wealthy and privileged wearing pretty frocks and dazzling tiaras. shes never been a CEO or the savior of the monarchy and her people, I think, are finally accepting she’s never gonna work so they use the children and now her cancer to excuse her from her duties.
Somehow I think Roger Federer is not allowed anywhere near Kate after all that flirting right in his wife’s face last year. Or whatever year it was but I think it was last year.
I’m not surprised she skipped the woman’s final. She only started going to the women’s final when Meghan went. She couldn’t let Meghan be the most senior royal at the women’s final. I agree with Kaiser it made more sense for her to go to women’s final because the match was going to be shorter but is suspect that like her husband she doesn’t like women’s professional sports.
Wonder if she was afraid they would ask Meghan to do the trophy.
She needs to just retire and get it over with! All I cared about were the Children! The are doing well as can be. She needs to go for another Chemo treatment it’s good for her complexion.
So I just saw she arrived and brought her daughter with her.. she certainly doesn’t look like an any chemo patient I’ve ever seen and I used to work with breast and colon cancer patients.
The DM calls it her “triumphant return”. New purple dress, well tailored to fit perfectly. Charlotte very pretty in summery polka dots.
Would an 8yo girl enjoy sitting watching a tennis match for five hours? I’m pretty sure it would get boring after three hours or so for a child, but maybe not.
Kates sister showed up too. The story is not headline way down on dm stories . Good.
She doesn’t look even a little bit sick. There is just NO WAY that her “cancer” is as serious as they say
She looks completely fine and normal. Wtf is going on here?
What an awful thing to say.
Indeed she looks very tanned and refreshed – guess the work she got done has finally settled.
The fact that Pippa is right there next to her like a lady in waiting tells me that she took notes from Cams taking her sister to a match last week. Perhaps part of the new deal her family gets treated like Ladies/Lords in Waiting and can go with her or on her behalf to events.
@Laalaa I don’t think it’s awful. We’ve been told she is so sick she hasn’t been able to work, not even a zoom call, for 6 months, and besides today there’s nothing else scheduled for her for the rest of the year. Maybe she is exhausted and this is using every ounce of energy she has. But I just don’t think so. It’s way too coincidental.
This is like when they told us she had HG and yet she was glowing and looked completely healthy during all three pregnancies.
Whatever happened after Christmas/early in the new year, it appears that negotiations have been finalized. Kate will do only a handful of events a year, either large family events or solo outings (without Huevo) to things she finds fun. Meanwhile, Huevo will get to do “single dad” outings to sports and pubs and with various Hollywood types. CarolE gets to be royal adjacent again. Everyone will pretend all the weird stuff during spring didn’t happen (“what frankenphoto???”), they’ll pretend Kate is “frail” and unable to “work” much despite obvious evidence to the contrary, and they’ll pretend the Wales’s marriage is just fiiiiiine.
If people aren’t buying the official version of events, she and the RF only have themselves to blame. They were the ones who lied and obfuscated and trotted out body doubles and bizarre photoshops, squandering the genuine concern most of us originally had for her despite knowing that Kate lying or having others lie on her behalf was inarguably NOT new.
@Laalaa — it’s not an awful thing to say. What’s awful is the outright lies, fake photos and videos, and blatant obfuscation the RF and rota are pushing. All of it is easily seen through for what it is, a total coverup of a failed marriage and an heir whose liability must be kept secret.
@Laalaa–sick people look sick, she actually looks better than she has in a long time. Just not buying it
I would be more surprised if she actually had cancer than if she didn’t.
Yeah, this is totally crappy on her part, but are we really going down the “she faked her cancer” road?…
She’s no Diana, that’s for sure, and she never will be. Neither is Meghan.
5 hours is a very long time, longer than any public event she’s ever attended (“in-and-out with coat dress on” was her MO and that’s BEFORE she got sick). It’ll require multiple bathroom, food and drink breaks. I hope for her sake she just shows up towards the end because it is valid criticism she is receiving for choosing this over everything else.
The women’s final was GREAT. One of the commentators noted that Paolini has an absolute knack for getting at least one more shot in when it looks like the ball is heading out and she really does.
One things that’s less great, the BBC has hired confessed domestic abuser (and Andrew Tate supporter apparently) Nick Kyrgios as a commentator. I’ve been out of the country for most of the tournament so I’ve been catching up this weekend and I’m horrified. I’ve sent them a complaint and suggest any other UK based CB’s do too.
Well done. I didn’t know anything about it, we only get French Television.
Both of them value men’s sports over women’s sports. It’s obvious.
How did she know yesterday she would feel well enough to sit in the hot sun for five hours today? 😏🤔 I hope people are getting wise to her games.
Been reading the Excess, most of their readers don’t seem to have worked it out yet.
You make a good point there @Brassy, but maybe they think “It’s another Wimbledon miracle!” It cures “cancer”, see!
That’s what bothers me. To not be able to confirm whether she’s going until the last minute and citing her health as the reason for the very last minute notice would suggest she is still very sick. So sick that it’s uncertain whether she can even go. So sick she can’t even do a zoom event. And yet not so sick that she can’t miraculously sit in the sun for a tennis game. I can believe there are people undergoing cancer treatments who all look different, fair enough. But to be so sick that you don’t know until the day before if you’re well enough to attend. But yet she just so happens to be well enough coincidentally to attend the men’s finals, an event which she never misses. It’s not even about her appearance and how “sick” she looks bc I do think someone can be sick without showing it. But it’s the last minute oh no will she be healthy enough game-playing that she and the media are fronting that makes it all feel rather tawdry.
I’m going to sound old-fashioned here, but Kate just doesn’t have any manners. It doesn’t matter if she can attend or not. She’s the patron of Wimbledon and she’s got a staff working for her – they can send out congratulations to everyone without her actually being there. The public would understand if she can’t make it – she only has to show some grace.
Not old fashioned. Good manners never go out of style. Momma Middleton gave them the wrong message; ” don’t ask what I can do for you, what can you do for me”.
Yep – she’s notorious for bad manners such as never RSVP invites to always arrive late to events (even before she got married).
Manners and the Middleton name should not ever be in the same sentence as that family has none whatsoever.
The royals should set the standard for good manners, but no-one seems to have told William and his wife, or they’re too arrogant to care.
So Kate can roll up to glamor events like Wimbledon and Trooping, but not appear for her other patronages? I threw must two cents in on X and she is getting dragged. If she was hoping to get a lot of international press for her appearance at the men’s final it’s taken a back seat to Trump’s assassination attempt, designated as such by the FBI.
So far no kate on major us news channels.
I mean, we have seen she is alive on Trooping. So, it wouldn’t be breaking news on American media, of course.
It was inevitable that she would be there.
She got a standing ovation. Imagine getting a standing ovation, just for showing up.
Oh for the love….. 🙄🙄🙄
It’s an affectionate show of support for a mother who is battling cancer. Not hard to understand. The hatred based conspiracy theories here are something else.
When did anyone undergoing chemotherapy become so tolerant of the sun? Most have very sensitive, delicate skin, and can’t handle hours, let alone 20 minutes the sun. Incredible tan that doesn’t look like it comes from a bottle
Wouldn’t it have been nice if, instead of charlotte and pippa, she brought two other cancer survivors with her?
It’s nice that she looks so healthy and normal. Good for her. But it goes directly against the KP narrative that she’s so sick she can’t work, not even phone calls.
Kate should have had an affectionate show of support for meghan instead of being a mean girl.
@barber 1; she is not ” battling cancer”. In her video she herself said some cancer cells were found in the tissue removed during surgery. The chemo is preventative.
@Barbie, I know a few mothers who have battled /are battling cancer. None of them got a standing ovation for just showing up. Kate gets adulation because of her status. It’s not a conspiracy theory to recognize that.
@Libra, I’m a doctor. That’s not how cancer works. If they find cancer cells in your body, you have cancer.
Please educate yourself, before opinionating, so decidedly. Here’s a thread, to help get you started.
https://twitter.com/bisynaptic/status/1786242427214594309?s=61&t=9TaAsfwrl1H_hiFD2SEi3A
For what? Plenty of people undergoing cancer treatment can do a Zoom call with work colleagues, send messages of support to charities, organize a fund-raiser over the phone. They don’t simply send out fake photos and AI videos at the behest of the palace. She’s done NOTHING, Nada, Zilch, and yet she gets a standing 0 for merely showing up in a new dress and fresh blowout. GMAFB…
How did we get from “cancer WAS detected” and undergoing “preventive Chemo” to battling cancer? And how long does “preventive chemo” take?
Not hatred-based, experience-based. The lies & obfuscation happened. The pattern of mens-only attendance happened.
What conspiracy theory? People can express an opinion they don’t believe Kate has cancer. Kate said Kate doesn’t have cancer ‘now’. She claimed there was some found. Conveniently right after she was being dragged and laughed about internationally. Btw do cancer patients get fillers, botox, new teeth and other cosmetic enhancements?
I suppose she’s being cheered for her triumphant return from…having cancer. Idk it’s a little weird. I’d like to cheer for any person who is fighting cancer. Not just the mean-girl princess who can attend a a tennis match but can’t do a charity zoom for a cancer org.
To be fair the people who can afford the tickets for the men’s final are the crowd who love cozying up to the rich and famous. It only confirms sycophants are in the crowd.
There are absolutely sycophants in the crowd but I think a lot of the crowd is just sort of standing up and cheering bc why not? She said she had cancer and now she appears better. Who wouldn’t stand up for someone who is battling cancer? No one wants to be the asshole not clapping and shamed for not supporting a cancer patient.
I would imagine it’s a long sit; any chance to stand up is probably most welcome.
Imagine Will was next to her, holding her hand while she was getting cheered for her return. He is so stupid to miss such a good opportunity to get good PR especially after all the conspiracies that he did something to her. That is why I am sure he doesn’t want to be married anymore.
William is not going to even pretend . Fortunately he has that game to go to.
Maybe Kate did not want him there
@Tessa, Maybe, but I don’t buy that. Kate is always the one reaching out to him for some PDA, he is the one rejecting it. She may not be happily married, but she wants to pretend in public.
I truly cannot imagine that. After all these years of never seeing such solicitousness toward his wife? Nope, just cannot.
My say something nice = her face looks really full. The stacked bangles don’t seem like her usual style but that matronly dress is all her.
Botox and Fillers, that’s where you can get a plump face. Some Chemo.
I was thinking with her face the way it is now, she’s all Carole. My first thought was prednisone–if we’re accepting that she really s undergoing cancer treatment. Prednisone will sure make your face fat.
Scar’s still there.
LOL, yes it still is! That was the first thing I looked for. It looks like the part of it under her eyebrow was photoshopped out but I can’t tell whether the upper part of the scar is or just hidden with makeup.
Maybe the scar is from having that wonky eyebrow fixed. It doesn’t look so wonky anymore.
I would imagine a skilled plastic surgeon who could fix a wonky eyebrow would be good enough not to leave a massive, jagged scar.
More importantly she has ignored the British winners… wheelchair and men’s doubles. She is absolute disgrace only interested in the glamour….and men.
This woman showed up looking like she just walked got up from a beach towel some where! She is tanned!
she looks better body wise here than Trooping, like she put on some weight, her arms look good.
Nice work if you can get, right?
That’s one hell of a tan (and a plump face) for someone so ill. I bet she’s been on a tropical vacation ever since Trooping.
That’s some impressive chemo, making her plumper and more fit…not to mention giving her healthier looking skin.
Kkkhate is not a woman who has other women’s backs. I can easily foresee her viewing Charlotte with suspicion and envy someday soon. Keen isn’t a gal’s gal.
Saw someone saying being out in the sun is not recommended while going through chemo so I don’t know how her dr cleared this. If there was chemo that has been over for a while imo.
The longer this charade lasts, the more I doubt the cancer story. Trooping – ok, she made a brief appearance, ent home. I can imagine you can gather yourself for a short moment and then rest. Sitting 2-3h in the sun, among a crowd – really? This is a lot for healthy people with less stamina. Standing in heels after presenting a trophy, again, in the sun, she must have a really good day today. I believe next couple of weeks will be bad days and we’ll see her on a next fun event?
If she really has cancer, then I judge her for not peeping a word for awareness, importance of screening, picking 2-3 cancer related foundations and helping raise funds – stupid letter with a photo would help. I can’t with her.
I was convinced she was going to wear a big hat because of photosensitivity and adhere to social distancing to keep people from getting a good look at her. Princess Catherine was shown interacting with people ‘properly’ so I guess we’re back to bog standard WanK marital separation…?
@Anna: you can’t talk about screening for cancer if you’re not specific about the cancer you have. They’re all so different & present in different ways; some, unfortunately, not until they’re Stage 4.
@Beaniebean – I see your point. I get she doesn’t want to disclose the type. She could talk in general terms, recommend web pages summarizing available tests within NHS, support charities focused more general on cancer or 2-3 very different ones – there are ways of you want to do sth. And truly, all she has to do is call her assistant and say – hey, find someone who is an expert and can help and a nice PR person. And maybe smile for a picture. All I get from Kate is immense entitlement, complete disregard for general public and conviction that her sight is good enough. God forbid, imagine what would Meghan do in similar case. You would have a whole campaign on prevention treatment options and God knows what else.
It’s becoming clearer and clearer that Kate’s cancer is being used to obscure some other drama happening behind the scenes. What is that drama? That’s the key question.
I think she had a breakdown and now they’re letting her do what she likes to prevent further breaking. She’s definitely been on vacay.
Yeah when I saw DM images I noticed how tanned Kate’s arms. Then saw more images and I suspect a nice sneaky holiday probably Spain or France.
We’ve been so duped.
Hey, listen if Charles can have cancer, then Kate can have cancer. Are you trying to deprive her of any cancer-related sympathy? Shame on you.
I don’t know what’s going on but how long will ppl put up with this? When are ppl going to start asking real questions?
She got a standing ovation. A lot of people are probably like oh it’s the princess who must be feeling better so let’s cheer. And at the same time I’m betting there’s a fair amount of people cheering while simultaneously having some of the same thoughts we’re having here.
This is the second public outing she has made but soon people will stop praising her for just showing up. And the people who can afford to go to the men’s final are part of the sycophantic crowd. There won’t be any anti monarchists in the bunch.
If she starts doing events in the fall, I have to imagine her team is going to have her doing something with cancer awareness. Why wouldn’t they? Bc they’re going to want to find events that likely won’t be criticized. Or ones she can bring her kids to like a shield.
I keep wondering when the British taxpayers will get fed up with her laziness. People ARE asking questions, which the royal family (and more importantly, the British media) are flat out ignoring.
KP and the tabloids keep gaslighting the British public about her 6 month absence and most people are obediently accepting all the obvious bullsh*t instead of demanding real answers.
It makes no sense to me. I don’t believe the cancer/chemo story. The chaos of the last six months seems excessive for an extra 6 months for Kkkhate to lay about, yet that’s how it’s beginning to feel to me. Another poster upthread said it best: we’ve been duped.
She’s not black. So the British taxpayers don’t care. Remember the meltdown they had over the cost of renovating Frogmore?
Did Harry and Meghan get their money back when they were kicked out?
Predicted months ago. She really is THAT girl.
Alcaraz is currently working on this being a two hour final so she’ll be able to go home soon.
lmao this final might actually be shorter than the women’s final, my bad!!
the dailymail has really cute pics of charlotte smiling at kate, glad that charlotte gets some alone time with her mom and has fun instead of always being left at home.
William has never had a dad daughter time taking Charlotte to a sporting event without George being there too. Time for William to bring charlotte toca,sporting event. He left her home on her birthday.
I’m surprised no one here has mentioned that purple is the color of pancreatic cancer awareness.
I also think it is interesting that all of her ensembles have something strategically placed where a port would be. The blazer under the tree, the large bow, the larger twist than the other side.
She looks great and charlotte looks sweet as well.
interesting, what a great observation!
Instead of alluding the kind of cancer she has through colors wouldn’t it be better to just say it for raising awareness? I kind of think that they are deliberately playing games with people with this sort of “statement “… they want us to think that she suffers from this kind of cancer (and everyone at this point is pretty sure that this is it ) through colors etc but they don’t want to be clear…it’s as if they are afraid that the truth will come out eventually and they dont want to be caught in a lie…
Agree. If they want to keep pretending that their ‘job’ is to help the people of their country, then specifics are warranted, not these ridiculous clues through clothing. Say what the cancer is, what the symptoms are, when to see a doctor if you have suspicions, where to find support, etc.
Dark green and that shade of purple are also the colours of Wimbledon. She also always wears that bow to Wimbledon as she is the patron of the All England Tennis Club.
Purple is one of the Wimbledon colours and she wore green last year, another one of the Wimbledon colours. She’s also worn tennis balls on a dress. Let’s stop ascribing secret messages when she has made a choice to say nothing about cancer and to do nothing in terms of visiting cancer patients, as opposed to what Charles has done.
lol. The royal sources can comment on all the royal women choosing the same color to bully Meghan, but they can’t comment on Kate wearing this color for cancer awareness?? I bet you a hundred dollars it is just a coincidence. Otherwise, why are they so afraid of actually raising awareness besides wearing some color? There is no shame in getting cancer.
A port is underneath the skin and barely visible. Purple is a Wimbledon colour. You’re scraping the bottom of the barrel. This isn’t some subtle nod to cancer awareness; what would be is promoting cancer awareness, maybe showcasing a charitable organization that offers support services to cancer patients, and acknowledging the dedication and care she received if she, indeed, had cancer, which I doubt.
That shape dress looks good on Kate’s figure. I feel like the fabric of the dress is super cheap looking though. It is 92% polyester. Why would you pay money for a custom polyester dress ? Also it is summer, which I am assuming is somewhat warm in the UK, so you are basically wearing an expensive plastic bag to sit in the sun.
She wears a LOT of polyester & other created fabrics. Ick. My skin couldn’t take it, and as you say, on a hot day? Way to increase your body heat!
If she has good days and bad days, as she claims, how does she know what kind of day she will have days in advance?
As someone with cancer (in remission!) I can answer this question. After a couple of rounds of chemo, you can sort of predict what days post treatment would be the worst for you. For me it was always day 3. I’d be laid out on my bed wishing I had a housekeeper, chef, nanny, and personal assistant. By day 5 I would go back to picking up my house. I worked out with my employer to work only half a day from home on day 3.
My cousin recently got married. She’s in a clinical trial for her cancer (colon). She and her clinical team arranged her chemo so she would have a great time at her wedding and to avoid one of the major physical side effects (body rash) until after the wedding (she did have a great time, we all did. If you didn’t enjoy that wedding, it was your own fault lol)!
So while cancer and treatment is different for everyone, for each individual there can be a certain degree of predictability.
And let’s face it, the hard days for her are made easier by the fact that she doesn’t have to work or do anything, she has staff for it all.
Great opportunity to be a truly modern Royal and show Charlotte AND Louis examples of strong male and female athletes squandered yet again by Kate. Even a picture of the three of them at home cheering on the women yesterday would have given her major points, but no, let’s only support the men. SMH.
A few weeks ago I said she’d be stupid to miss the women’s final and just turn up to the men’s and here we are.
Truly shocking.
Zendaya was at the Wimbledon Women’s Finals yesterday seated in the Royal Box, one of the best looking women on the planet and also taller and younger than KM. I wouldn’t want to be photographed anywhere near Zendaya!
@Unblinkered: I saw some photos of Zendaya at Wimbledon. I looked at other people who happened to be captured in some of those photos & thought to myself, my goodness! How beautiful Zendaya is and how so very different from the rest of us mere mortals!
@Unblinkered I don’t think Zendaya was in the Royal box ? Wasn’t she sitting behind Pierce Brosnan in one of the primo seats but not the Royal box ?
She presented the trophies. She’s such a phony and they like to talk about Meaghan – there’s nothing genuine about Kate at all. Nothing.
Personally I’ve never doubted Kate had cancer, I don’t think even she would stoop so low as to lie about something like that. I do believe though that her very long break has been more to do with other issues than it has to do with treatment, side effects and recuperation. And being at Wimbledon today to give out the prizes just confirms for me that we’ve all been played. Those who point this out, of course, are condemned as being conspiracy theorists who are being mean to a sick woman. Did she look like a sick woman to anyone today?
Kensington Palace put out lies constantly. Kate has lied about some things for years. She’d absolutely stoop so low. She was being mocked internationally, saw sympathy for KFC and went for it. MAYBE they found a few funky cells (like most of us have had) and blew it up into this. Now we get all the bots shame on you bs because a young mum is battling cancer, when even SHE said she didn’t HAVE IT NOW. It’s so easy to spot the paid for accounts.
I’m really bothered by the fact that any other person suffering from cancer still have to work and try to lead normal life while receiving treatment (and paying for it) while going to a tennis game is considered work for these people. Sorry.
I find it interesting that so many people claim she can’t have cancer because she looks to good etc. first off we don’t even know what type of chemo she has and for how long etc. secondly obviously she has access to side treatments, support (she isn’t washing the dishes y‘all) and can probably rest whenever wherever etc. and thirdly considering she has a full time glam team I think she looks awful. You can’t tell she had to lay off the Botox. Her brows have sunk down, her eyes look tired and swollen, didn’t think she could look any skinnier but here we are (the camera adds weight). Her face looks puffy too and like others said chemo isn’t the same for everybody. My cousin had pretty bad side effects and suffered a lot (she eventually died) but she had enough good days where we would hang out at her place and she seemed just a little under the weather but had 2 young kids to look after etc. so I want to give her the benefit of the doubt because lying about cancer could backfire way too much so while I think they are stupid I don’t think they are that reckless?!
Couldn’t agree more.
Congrats to Alcaraz! Glad he won.
So, Kate made it a Girls Day Out with her daughter and her sister to see the men’s final after not acknowledging the women’s finalists or any other finalists? William failed to go to the Lioness final, but he’s going to the men’s final in Germany today, perhaps with George. Do they have no advisors who can make them less out of step with the times and has a toe in the 21st century?
I think that is precisely the point though – they have Royalists who don’t want them to mirror modernity so they stay in lane to harness that loyalty.
It’s clear they need better advisors, but I think sometimes we forget how much of an echo chamber these people live in and how that is made possible by the shitty press we have in the UK.
Kate is safe and secure in her mediocrity because who is really going to check her ?
You guys called it. I didn’t think Kate was that stupid or crass to do this. She could’ve watched an hour of the women and then left. She likes men tennis so that’s where she went. lol.
I think Kate only wants to be involved in popular events. Events where it was already going well and she can claim credit. It could also be a class issue. Remember that accent she does isn’t her normal accent.
Glad that Carlos beat Novak .
That’s all I got .
Yet the main picture on DM has Kate presenting a trophy and we have Alcaraz’ back. They can’t even respect the winner and as predicted, it’s all about Kate
Wimbledon cures cancer! Wow, wish they had let me know, I could have avoided the 2 cancers I’ve had over the last 5 years. But then again I am only a 77year old pleb and not a benefit scrounger with umpteen servants. Living alone I have to get up and cook and clean so can’t sunbathe.
Oh wait, I have been told to avoid sunbathing. Still, she’s got a lovely tan, so that’s ok. The tax on my pension is being well spent.
Could care less about Kate but Charlotte looked darling! Loved her sunglasses! She looks happy!.
I don’t think she lied about having cancer. I do think, however, that she’s milked it to get extra time off that ordinary folks don’t have the luxury of getting.
And that’s what’s frustrating. That and the fact that she’s too self-centered to use whatever she’s going through to raise awareness about the difficulties other people endure.
Imagine her acknowledging — even once — that she is so lucky to have staff, and time off, but so many other people do not. Even if she doesn’t want to disclose her cancer type, she could be talking about the impact of a parent’s illness on a child’s EARLY YEARS, and urging her supporters to reach out to families experiencing such hardship. But nooooo. It’s always, always, always about her.
So glad that Spain won the Euros! Love it! So well deserved. England just skated by through luck bulliam must be raging!
I’d rather she do more charity work in the cancer field than have to endure any more of that dull Early Years crap.