“Rest in peace, Shannen Doherty” links

Rest in peace to Shannen Doherty, who passed away at the age of 53. I got so sad thinking about how both Brenda Walsh & Dylan McKay are both gone now. [Just Jared]

Richard Simmons and Dr. Ruth also passed away this weekend. [Pajiba]

Scarlett Johansson is really not delivering any good fashion right now. [Go Fug Yourself]

Spotlight on model Matty Carrington. [Socialite Life]

Lainey on the Sussexes, Serena Williams & the ESPYs. [LaineyGossip]

Don’t Brownie Batter Blizzards advertise themselves? [OMG Blog]

Hannah Dodd wore Ralph Lauren to Wimbledon. [RCFA]

It only took one push for Peta Murgatroyd to give birth. [Seriously OMG]

What’s the latest drama on RHOC? [Starcasm]

No, I’m sorry, these Donald Trump photos are insane. [Hollywood Life]

I didn’t know that Robert Duvall refused to do The Godfather III after a salary dispute. But… he took issue with how much Al Pacino made? [Buzzfeed]