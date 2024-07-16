Jason Aldean dedicated ‘Try That in a Small Town’ to New Yorker Donald Trump

Last year, country bro Jason Aldean released an ode to guns, cops and small-town lynchings. The song is “Try That In A Small Town.” He filmed the video at the site of an infamous lynching and the lyrics are simply a threat: that the good ol’ boy rednecks will murder you in a small town if you do or say anything they don’t like, especially if you’re simply existing as a person of color. The American right-wing instantly embraced this dumbf–k song and they tried so hard to make it sound like Aldean was being martyred for his beliefs (his beliefs = lynchings are awesome). Well, funny story, I guess? You know how a white Republican guy got an AR rifle and shot up Donald Trump’s small-town Pennsylvania rally? Yeah, well, Aldean dedicated this horrible song to Trump:

Proudly right-wing country star Jason Aldean was quick to comment on Saturday’s assassination attempt on Donald Trump, dedicating his highly controversial song “Try That in a Small Town” to the former president during a concert in Nashville. The song and particularly its video have been accused of bearing racist overtones. Aldean, who has long been a vocal Trump supporter, told the audience, “President Trump’s a friend of mine so I want to send this next song out to him. We all know what’s going to happen come November, so it’s all good,” he said to cheers, referencing the upcoming presidential election. “Just goes to show you there’s a lot of bullsh-t in the world, and that’s kind of what this song right here was about, so this one goes out to the pres.” Aldean also posted a reverent message for the former president on his Instagram account.

Again… a white Republican from a small town shot up Trump’s rally, which was also being held in a small town. The song is about good ol’ boys lynching big-town city folk, people like… Donald Trump, who was literally born and raised in New York. For Aldean, it’s not that deep though. It just shows you that Aldean always meant that it’s “okay” to lynch people of color and Donald Trump agrees with that too.

Rhetorically very funny because a guy from a small town shot him, a guy from the big city, which is the very threat outlined in the song. https://t.co/gFHkZwOq7P — Brenden Gallagher (@brendengallager) July 15, 2024

