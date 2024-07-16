Will Rust armorer Gutierrez-Reed overturn her conviction after Baldwin’s case dismissal?

Embed from Getty Images
As we’ve been covering, Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial for the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins went from jury selection on Tuesday July 9, to dismissal with prejudice — meaning Alec can never be recharged — by Friday July 12. Alec’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case after they learned of evidence the prosecution had failed to disclose, which is a major Brady violation. It was a pretty stunning turn of events, and I’m still gobsmacked that the prosecutors made such a blunder. And the ripples may still be coming: Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of the same charge earlier this year and sentenced to 18 months in prison, where she is now. She’s already appealed the conviction, but legal experts say she could have her conviction overturned on the same grounds as Alec:
‘Lost by the prosecution’: “I fully expect Hannah Gutierrez Reed to make the same argument for her conviction to be overturned,” Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor, told CNN. “I think this case wasn’t won by Alec Baldwin as much as it was lost by the prosecution. … This evidence is more exculpatory and exonerates Gutierrez Reed even more than Baldwin.”
More about the evidence that was withheld: A crime scene technician testified that a man had delivered a box of ammunition to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office after Gutierrez Reed’s conviction. Troy Teske, a retired cop and friend of the armorer’s father, told investigators he believed the ammunition could be associated with the “Rust” case, according to testimony by crime scene tech Marissa Poppell. But, Poppell told the jury, the bullets were catalogued separately from Baldwin’s case and were not included in the “Rust” case inventory or tested to see if they matched the lethal round.
The Brady rule: Baldwin’s defense team argued prosecutors buried this evidence. His attorneys claimed in a motion the state “unilaterally withheld” evidence that could be favorable at his trial — a violation of the Brady rule, named after the 1963 Brady v. Maryland case. The rule requires prosecutors “to disclose material, exculpatory information in the government’s possession to the defense,” according to Cornell Law School.
Hannah’s attorney will file for a dismissal: Jason Bowles, Gutierrez Reed’s attorney, told CNN Friday that he will seek freedom for his client. “The judge found intentional misconduct and we also have had the same failures in Hannah’s case by the state. We will be moving for dismissal of Hannah’s case,” Bowles said.
Relevancy: [Judge Mary Marlowe] Sommer was also the judge in the armorer’s trial. Her ruling regarding the failure to disclose the ammunition should carry significant weight in the Gutierrez Reed case, CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson said. “I think what you’re going to see is a motion from her attorney giving the indication that when she was on trial, she did not have this information,” Jackson said. “Clearly, it was in the prosecution’s control. Clearly, it was brought to the prosecutor’s attention. And prosecutors don’t get to make a unilateral decision as to whether something’s relevant or important in the case. It’s shared and then assessed and analyzed.”
‘A tragedy to the victims’: Rahmani, referring to Gutierrez Reed, said: “I fully expect either the trial court or the appellate court to overturn that conviction. It won’t just be Alec Baldwin who’s a free man. Hannah Gutierrez Reed will go free as well. And it’s really a tragedy to the victims in this case.”
Well, sh-t. Color me stupid, but when the news broke about Alec’s dismissal, it didn’t even occur to me that it could benefit already-convicted Hannah. It’s curious that the judge is the same for both cases. Judge Sommer can’t really maintain one opinion/ruling for Alec and a different one for Hannah, right? But since Judge Sommer did not hold back at all in her scolding of Hannah at the sentencing hearing, my prediction is that she will overturn the conviction… after a preamble reiterating how reckless Hannah was in her job as armorer. And we don’t have nearly enough info yet, but there’s something fishy about the detail that the man who first brought the withheld evidence to the Sheriff’s Office is a friend of Hannah’s father.
The final expert quoted got it right, though: this is all a terrible miscarriage of justice for Halyna Hutchins, and my thoughts are with her husband, her son, her sister, and her parents.
“the bullets were catalogued separately from Baldwin’s case and were not included in the “Rust” case inventory or tested to see if they matched the lethal round.”
Imo, it doesn’t matter who brought the new evidence. They intentionally hid it. All of them should be fired. If they are doing this in a very publicized case, imagine what they are doing in cases where people don’t have money for a good lawyer. Why are you keeping the evidence under a different case file if the person told you it is related to “Rust” case? They need to lose their jobs.
Yes she will probably be freed. This wasn’t an error the police officers were caught repeatedly lying on the stand! They did this on purpose and nothing can remedy it but dismissal. So the victims family looses all sense of justice because of this shadiness. Disgusting
Insanely poor judgement by the special prosecutor. She led the decision to hide the evidence. Then Friday when she realized the judge was not having any of her bs, she should have dismissed the charges right then. Instead law enforcement and herself continued to either lie or admit to false testimony.
Of course people have to be accountable to their actions. This is a tragedy. But let me bring up the importance of unions, and the right to refuse unsafe work without repercussions, and the long hours, and rushing on movie and tv shoots.
Not a lawyer but I don’t think it’s a slam dunk for Hanna. My understanding a brady violation discovered before, during or after conviction have different standards. After her conviction Hanna’s lawyers must show that is is likely the evidence would have changed the outcome. Alec’s lawyers only had to show it was hidden, the trial underway, and there is every chance they would have opened and preceded differently if they had the hidden info. They didn’t have to prove it showed Alec was innocent.
I feel horrible for the family. Now they have to keep going through this day after day.
The case with Hannah is different since Kari actually brought this knowledge to Jason Bowles who rejected the evidence. And had Troy Teske on his witness list and did not call him to the stand. Personally, I think Jason did not want this brought in for Hannah’s case. Since if it was tied directly to Thell Reed her stepfather. That would make Hannah look worse.
But now he is trying to change the narrative to make them seem they were in the dark. When they weren’t exactly in the dark. If anything, he could have asked for a continuance and get the bullets tested. He had options and chose not to utilize them. I wonder if Hannah would have a case for ineffective counsel. I have a feeling; Hannah may get a new trial. But I don’t think her case will be dismissed. Which again, will put the family through hell all over again.
But the chain of custody on this new evidence was just pure incompetence. Which like the Judge said came scorchingly close to the line of bad faith. I will never understand why Kari decided it had no evidentiary value and didn’t disclose it. As a lawyer she knew better. Especially, when it really was irrelevant to the case. It was about Alec’s behavior on set. I will be interested to see if she gets sanctioned for prosecutorial misconduct.
It was Hannah’s job to check each bullet for safety. It was Dave Halls job to keep the set safe. They just rushed, were sloppy and disorganized. There is even a text Hannah sent to Seth and asked if she could shoot live rounds from the guns supplied by Seth Kenney. And he said NO. I don’t think the bullets came from Seth. I think Hannah brought them on set. Got them mixed up and that is how Halayna died.
To me, Alec at the least was guilty of negligent use of a firearm. I don’t know about manslaughter. But my gut told me at the start the jury would split the difference.