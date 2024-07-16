Jack Black canceled Tenacious D’s tour after Kyle Gass ‘joked’ about Donald Trump

The Hollywood Reporter’s headline is “Jack Black Cancels Tenacious D Tour After Being “Blindsided” By Partner Kyle Gass’ Trump Comment.” I honestly thought that the story was going to be that Jack Black had no idea that his Tenacious D partner Kyle Gass was secretly a Trump supporter, and that this truly is the silly season of celebrities making asses out of themselves for MAGA money. But no, it’s something else entirely. Kyle Gass said something sort of offensive about the Trump shooting and now Jack Black is canceling the tour.

The Tenacious D world tour has been canceled after comments from Kyle Gass during a performance in Australia sparked global outrage. Tenacious D is the musical act made up of Gass and his creative partner Jack Black. Black posted on Instagram Tuesday morning that he was “blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday.” “I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” he continued, suggesting that all of Tenacious D’s work is being put aside for the time being. “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.” At the performance in Sydney Sunday, Black and a “robot” presented Gass with a birthday cake. In the clips, Black is heard saying, “Make a wish” to Gass, who before blowing out the candles says, “Don’t miss Trump next time” to laughter and applause from the Sydney crowd. The clips quickly went viral across social media, sparking Australian Senator Ralph Babet to demand that the pair have their visas revoked and to be deported from the country. Tenacious D were in the middle of a world tour that was set to take them to multiple other venues in Australia and New Zealand throughout the month of July. The tour was also supposed to resume in October in the U.S., with dates set in Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

[From THR]

I went and looked for the video, which was taken from a distance and you can’t really tell how Jack reacted immediately after Kyle said that. The Aussie audience gave a mixed reaction – some laughed, some groaned, some were just surprised. I mean… I understand why Jack is canceling the tour, honestly. People are already saying that he’s placating Trump supporters or whatever, but I think it’s good that some people (President Biden, Jack Black) go through the motions of role modeling good/appropriate behavior. I f–king despise Trump too but I would never say what Kyle said. Plus, Jack Black has been campaigning for Biden/Harris – he doesn’t want Kyle’s statement to blowback on the campaign.

Jack Black in front of an audience: “Don’t miss Trump next time” pic.twitter.com/rCZ0i2wIM8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 15, 2024