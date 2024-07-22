Pippa Middleton didn’t even get to meet Carlos Alcaraz during ‘awkward’ moment

Two Sundays ago, the Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final with her daughter Princess Charlotte and her sister Pippa Middleton (Matthews). The final was mercifully short, with Carlos Alcaraz swiftly (and perhaps mercilessly) beating the sh-t out of Novak Djokovic, who came to Wimbledon just a few weeks after a knee surgery.

Kate presented the men’s trophy to Alcaraz on court, then she quickly went back to the Royal Box/reception area so that she could once again greet Alcaraz. This is what happens when you win a Wimbledon singles title – you get to bring the trophy or the Venus Rosewater Dish to the exclusive “Royal Box” reception area and speak to not only the royals in attendance, but the celebrities and VIPs as well. In the olden days, it was more of a reception line and all of the VIPs got to shake hands with the winners and congratulate them. At some point, they stopped doing that and the VIPs were sort of roped off from Kate, as she wanted to dominate her time with the winners. That’s exactly what she did – she short-stopped Alcaraz as soon as he came into the room and she started babbling at him as he tried to acknowledge Charlotte and some of the other people in the area. Then something funny happened. Kate, oblivious to the fact that Alcaraz wanted to keep it moving, tried to introduce Carlos to Pippa. But he was already done with it:

This “awkward moment” has been gaining some steam over the past week, as the British tabloids struggle to find additional angles to cover with Kate’s Wimbledon appearance. They’re calling this an awkward moment for Pippa, but really, Kate is the one who screwed up. She rushed at Carlos and stopped him before the Wimbledon/BBC cameraman could even get up the stairs, which is why we’re looking at the back of Carlos’ head at the start of the video. Carlos is doing better with his English, but he still needs a lot repeated and Kate was babbling incoherently at him about how she watches him “on the telly.” She could have been gracious and said “congratulations again, here’s my daughter and my sister, they’ve been dying to say hola to you!” The legend Rod Laver was also waiting back there to speak to Carlos, as was Stefan Edberg and Stan Smith. They didn’t even get to say “atta boy” to Carlos because someone (who knows who!) insisted on roping off a special area so Kate could mumble and preen for the cameras.

Something else funny: Carlos Alcaraz is a huge fan of Suits. He’s tweeted about it before and mentioned that it’s one of his favorite shows. LMAO.

Ooops that was awkward, Kate tried to sermon the Wimbledon champion to introduce her sister 😂😂 who kindly just walked on & they started clapping awkwardly to save face🤪🤪 Now just imagine if that was Meghan 🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/y1owaxNj91 — SK ❤️❤️ (@Rimmesfk) July 18, 2024