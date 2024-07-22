Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman had to visit Madonna to license ‘Like a Prayer’



Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters this Friday. For the last few months, we’ve been treated to some delightful interviews with its stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. I was somewhat meh on another Deadpool movie until the trailer came out in April. It made the movie look really fun. At the time, I mentioned that the use of Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” fit perfectly in the trailer. Well, it turns out that awesome addition to the trailer required some extra effort to make happen. In an interview with Andy Cohen on Friday, Reynolds, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy revealed that in order to license the song, they had to visit Madge herself to ask for permission in person. I hope she didn’t keep them waiting.

“It did involve a personal visit to Madonna, where we showed Madonna the sequence where ‘Like a Prayer’ would be used,” Levy, 55, explained. “Also, let’s preface it with the fact that they don’t license — that Madonna doesn’t just license the song, particularly that song,” Reynolds, 47, added. “It was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it,” the Deadpool actor continued. “We went over and met with her and and sort of showed her how it was being used, and where, and why.” Levy added that it felt like the production team was “meeting royalty,” before Reynolds jokingly said that he asked one of the members of Madonna’s team how to address her when meeting her. “Like am I allowed to just say, ‘Madonna?’ ” he recalled. “Like, ‘Hello Madonna, I’m Ryan.’ ” Reynolds also said that not only did Madonna agree to let them use the track (and it helped that her son was a fan of the first two Deadpool films), she also offered them notes on the scene where it would be used. “She gave a great note,” Reynolds said. “She watched it, and I’m not kidding, [she said], ‘You need to do this.’ And damn it, if she wasn’t like spot on.” “We literally went into a new recording session within 48 hours to do this note. … It made the sequence better,” Levy added.

[From People]

To be fair to Ryan, I probably would have no idea how to address Madonna in a business meeting either. (Though I think overall, I’d be more intimidated by Mariah Carey, lol.) I wonder if they’re going to use the movie for a fight sequence in the film itself. It would totally fit! It’s kinda cool that she gave them notes that they felt improved the trailer. I’m kinda curious as to what that change was! Also, I didn’t realize that she doesn’t license out “Like a Prayer” without special permission. This reminds me of how it was a big deal when Led Zeppelin gave permission for “Immigrant Song” to be in the trailer for The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. I believe R.E.M. is also pretty strict with songs they license out too. I get it, though. You don’t want your music to be misused or used by a campaign or group that doesn’t reflect your values. Remember when Neil Young sent a cease and desist to the Trump campaign for using “Rockin’ in the Free World?” I can only imagine what nefarious means people would use “Like A Prayer” for. I’m glad she gave Ryan and Hugh permission. It’s a fun trailer and I can’t wait to see if it’s also used in the movie.