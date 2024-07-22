Donald Trump is bigly mad that President Biden dropped out of the race

One of the reasons why so many Democrats still kept the faith with President Biden is because we feared utter party chaos if Biden stepped away. It’s been less than 24 hours since Biden ended his reelection campaign and while everything is not perfect, it’s been a shockingly good moment for Democrats and for Vice President Kamala Harris. The enthusiasm for VP Harris was immediate, the fundraising got a huge jolt and endorsements for Harris are still pouring in. Another weird/positive spin on the past three weeks of utter Democratic dysfunction is that “Dems-in-disarray” overshadowed all things Donald Trump. While the Trump campaign saw polling gains in many states, the campaign still sent a babbling, slurring, white supremacist moron on stage at the RNC and the “acceptance” of Trump was contingent on the fact that President Biden is even older and that he did so poorly against Trump at the debate. All of which to say, Cheeto and his people are panicking about Kamala Harris. From The Atlantic:
Republicans I spoke with today, some of them still hungover from celebrating what felt to many like a victory-night celebration in Milwaukee, registered shock at the news of Biden’s departure. Party officials had left town believing the race was all but over. Now they were confronting the reality of reimagining a campaign—one that had been optimized, in every way, to defeat Biden—against a new and unknown challenger. “So, we are forced to spend time and money on fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race,” a clearly peeved Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social. “Now we have to start all over again.”
For months, in talking with Wiles and LaCivita, I was struck by their concern about the potential of a dramatic switch—Democratic leaders pushing out Biden in favor of a younger nominee. They told me that Trump’s campaign was readying contingency plans and studying the weaknesses of would-be alternatives, beginning with Vice President Kamala Harris. By the time of the debate, however, they believed that Democrats’ window had all but closed. Even in the immediate aftermath—as Democratic officials openly called for Biden to quit—Wiles and LaCivita were betting on the status quo. More than anything, Trump’s allies believed that the president’s stubborn Irish ego wouldn’t let him back out of a fight with a man he despised.
But they couldn’t take any chances. Two weeks ago, according to a campaign source who spoke with me on the condition of anonymity, Trump’s pollster Tony Fabrizio went into the field to begin testing the outcomes of a Harris-versus-Trump matchup. These surveys, conducted across several battleground states, represented the most concrete step taken to prepare for the possibility of a new adversary. Still, with the polling a tightly held secret—I couldn’t verify the results—there were no outward signs of Trump’s operation expecting a reset. When convention speakers reached out to the GOP nominee’s campaign, gauging whether to hedge their speeches with attacks on Harris, they were told to keep the focus on Biden.
Yeah, Republicans spent the bulk of their convention mocking Joe Biden and his presidency. They’re scrambling. Trump is upset that, compared to Kamala Harris, he looks like what he is – a 78-year-old felon in severe cognitive decline who only appeals to bigots, idiots and traitors. Also: the enthusiasm gap is going to be seen very quickly. In fact, we’re already seeing it – Black women locked in within minutes of Pres. Biden’s announcement. It’s been a deeply underreported story, but the enthusiasm has been way down for Trump for several years now. He can’t fill arenas anymore, and his supporters are starting to realize that it’s all a cult and a scam.
Donald Trump donated $5,000 to re-elect Kamala Harris for California Attorney General in 2011.
According to public records, he made an additional donation of $1,000 in 2013. pic.twitter.com/dLt6TkeIiT
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2024
Something mainstream media won’t report:
There was a Zoom tonight for Black women organizing for Kamala Harris.
The call had a max of 1000 people. They hit it immediately, and got a hold of the Zoom CEO to help.
40,000 people joined. For over 4 hours.
Trump is soooo screwed.
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) July 22, 2024
I haven’t even read the post yet but I wanted to say I’m pissed that we are back in a place that Bigly is part of our lexicon again.
Hm.. could it be that Trump and the RNC are experiencing their ripening karma ? ☺️
Karma is already ripe, and is served up on a platter for trump to eat.
#karmalaharris
Cue Uncle Jeff’s (from Veep) maniacal laughter
What does your comment mean, exactly?
She’s gonna wipe the effin floor with him, and he’s gonna revert right back to his racist, misogynistic attacks which won’t play well with US voters.
I think they have buyer’s remorse on JD Vance. They knew Biden was squeamish on abortion and now they have to run against a candidate who has already made it a central issue of her campaign.
President Biden was squeamish on abortion?
Yes, he hated talking about it.
Where did you hear this? He often brought it up.
Not the way Harris does. She’s great at talking about it!
He wasn’t squeamish on abortion, he didn’t bring it up because Roe v Wade entrenched abortion and the rights of women to have control over their reproductive decisions privately. To Biden’s mind it was something that the Supreme Court sanctioned over 50 years ago, and despite being Catholic, he respected the decision and didn’t see the need to rehash it.
My goodness, President Biden is and has always been and will continue to be a strong supporter and advocate of women’s rights to their bodies and to making decisions about those issues. Stop this madness people. Democrats, please stop bashing your own. Stop bashing President Biden, you don’t need this. If writing sugary syrupy posts and articles about your own can be done now, then please do so. Take a page from the Rethuglicans and learn; they never attack or criticize theirs until after the elections. Do not engage in this self-destruction thing that you did in 2016. You don’t have to cut down President Biden to elevate Madame Vice President Kamala Harris, she doesn’t need this madness on her so very young campaign.
Yes, President Biden talked often about reproductive rights but he rarely used the word “abortion.” I think that’s what Megan was saying.
@ Lawrenceville–As a senator in Delaware, Biden supported stripping exceptions for rape and incest from federal funding. He’s moved away from that but he does not have an unassailable record on abortion and he is TERRIBLE at talking about it.
You know who’s great at talking about abortion? KAMALA EFFIN HARRIS
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/biden-s-long-evolution-abortion-rights-still-holds-surprises-n1013846
What difference does it make? Abortion falls under reproductive rights no?
I would love to think that is finally happening after the years of stress and agony they have unleashed on us. Seeing those ear bandage photos (lol) makes me think Trump may even wish for another assassination attempt so that he can steal the headlines and play to the cameras again.
Orangeowl18 – Trump’s son claimed that the damage to his ear did not require stitches. So why is Trump wearing a bandage so big that it could pass for a Kotex or a dinner napkin? We love Biden. But GO Mamala, we’re behind you!
@CreoleTomato you made me laugh out loud at the Kotex remark! Seriously what a buffoon. He needs to fire his make-up person (who must be a Dem to let him go out looking like that). Eric has been sent to his room for the next year for telling the truth about Daddy’s wound.
Karma is doing her thing slowly but now we have had a quick jolt with Kamala and Mr. Von Shitzenpants is doing what his name suggests.
From twitter: >>>> GOP strategist Terry Sullivan tells @CBSNews that his fellow GOP operatives are “less than enthusiastic. They’re the dog that caught the car”<<<<<<<
https://x.com/MacFarlaneNews/status/1815119959879471141
OHHHHHH, I love to hear that.
As Chappell Roan would say, my kink is karma.
I also think they are scared of who her running mate could be which could be the swinger in those states where he’s seen some gains in the polls.
Its clear the Dump and the GOP didn’t really think he’d do it and are now running scared.
I don’t appreciate President Biden being pushed out, but I wonder if there are more serious health issues he is experiencing. Maybe President Obama is aware of that. Regardless today I am thrilled to vote for President Harris. Let’s get this done. All for one and one for all.
Same. I went from sad and mad to galvanized and mad (at asses like George Clooney and of course the entire GOP) in less than an hour. I would so love to see Kamala take an orange ferret scalp at the debate, but you KNOW Trump will chicken out. He’s NOT going to be elected, but if he is, Vance will pull the 25th Amendment on him faster than we can say “Peter Thiel.” I hope she picks Mark Kelly as VP that will really get the pro-Ukraine military people on her side.
Mark Kelly would be a great pick, as would Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. Trump’s sh*tting his diapers right now, sure he thought he won the debate and continued bashing Biden with childish insults until the karma bus ran over him. He’ll never debate Kamala, he knows she’d wipe the floor with him.
I’m sad Biden wasn’t up to the task, but Democrats don’t ask their constituents not believe what they see and hear. Biden cannot articulate Democrats message. He has to be both a great president and a great candidate and he was only one.
I truly hope history will remember Biden as a hero who made tremendous sacrifices to preserve our democracy. I also have very hopes for Kamala. That said, I will never watch another George Clooney movie and will also do my best to avoid watching the shows of the journalists who were willing to risk it all for better ratings.
Biden was not only surprisingly effective considered all the GQP obstructionism and how SCOTUS was stacked against him thanks to Trump, he also succeeded in advancing issues that are important to progressives
@originalleigh I think Dems need to immediately frame this narrative and keep reinforcing it. Outline everything Biden has accomplished over the last four years (most people can’t even name a single thing, yet he’s improved their lives in so many ways) and contrast that against all the things Trump did that made people’s lives worse. Dems need to create the narrative and get ahead of Repugs. Rs have already started pushing the message that Biden is incompetent and his administration has been hiding it. Dems need to come out with a strong, united front for both Harris and Biden’s legacy.
Megan – Why are you still griping about Biden and what a truly horrible candidate you believe him to be? Gripe, gripe, gripe about abortion, debating, campaigning on and on. I get the feeling if he pulls out something historic with that warmonger Netanyahu, you’ll be griping about that.
@ Original Leigh–
That will be Biden’s legacy. He departs with an immense amount of admiration and good will from his constituency–the perfect punctuation to a successful presidency.
I’m wondering that as well. When he was diagnosed with Covid again, my heart sank. Campaigning while POTUS is extremely taxing on anyone.
I was so worried about the idea of him dropping out for fear we’d dissolve into chaos, but holy crap, seeing the swell of support for Kamala Harris has me…excited? Huh. I experienced all this news with my mom last night, we watched Harris sworn in as VP together, I hope we get to do that for her as POTUS in January.
oh that trump donated to her AG campaign is sweet. Their sexist message is going to have a different tone with Kamala Harris as the opponent. i’m curious to see if they will go all in on that especially with vance’s wife.
They won’t because it’s rules for thee but not for me as their core, fascist, authoritarian tenet.
We are going to see public so much public misogynoir, which there’s already toxic levels. And the secret service has shown itself some kind of compromised. Protect Kamala.
Where she might actually be key is that she’s a firm believer in abortion rights and has no problem being blunt in her support for it. Biden was a lot more hesitant to really get into it (Catholics 9_9), but it’s an issue that really needs to be driven home right now since a federal ban is on the horizon.
💯 I think polls are not capturing adequately the female rage over Dobbs.
I agree, Twin Falls. I think there are people who rarely vote that are going to turn out for this one issue.
They went too far, not making sweeping exceptions for rape and incest, which is just a more disgusting version of rape. You are telling our daughters that they have to give birth if they are violated in the worst way imaginable. Nope. Never again
My husband just commented: “Maybe that’s why Trump was spared in his assassination attempt – so he could be defeated by Kamala Harris.” If so, Karma is deliciously savage.
@Beana, reading this comment is the first time I’ve genuinely smiled since I got the news about Biden’s plan to withdraw. Please tell your husband that people he doesn’t even know appreciate his savage wit! Lol: The thought of this emblazoned across t-shirts brings me joy!
@Beana Please thank your husband because this thought is going to sustain and motivate me all the way through November!
I love this!!!
The democrats now need to focus “bigly” on all of DT’s gaffes in speech, etc. that show his mental decline.
Good.
I hope they are scrambling, they are never going to get Trump to remember he’s running against Kamala Harris instead of Joe. He is going to look like the geriatric demented dementia ridden psychopath he is when standing next to Kamala.
This right here. The old felon is on social media today railing against Joe. He is never going to be able to pivot to a new opponent.
My favorite thing I’ve seen is a mock-up of a sign with Kamala’s name in the center; above it says “Who’s The Old Man Now?” Below it says “The Prosecutor Vs The Felon”. I love it!
Yup, Trump is now officially the oldest presidential candidate ever.
Please, please always use that thumbnail picture of Trump wearing his ear pillow from now on. Nothing says “I am an idiot” better than that picture, unless its the picture of all the other idiots with shit stuck on their ears at the RNC.
There’s a video doing the rounds on SM where he’s wearing the ear pillow on the wrong ear and someone takes pity on him and tells him. It’s crazy that that was not all over MSM that he can’t remember which ear has the ouchie.
Right? I lol’d again at how absolutely ridiculous he looks…as did all the clowns who wore the same ones at the convention in solidarity with their leader. Comedy gold.
the same idiots who couldn’t wear a mask to actually save lives. but sure, ya’ll look super cool with a maxi-pad taped to your head. you really owned those libs with those fake bandages. and how appropriate since this is the party that fakes being victims at every turn.
These are the same idiots who refuse to wear masks during a deadly pandemic. Yet they have no problem wearing panty liners on their ears in solidarity with dear leader.
Let’s talk about the ear pillow. Where was Trump treated, by whom, and for what? The campaign won’t release any details about the alleged shooting.
An article popped up on my news feed this weekend that Trump released a letter on his SM written by his medical provider. I did not pay attention to the wound description because I was focused on his doctor and his past actions (in greater detail – something about inappropriate behavior towards females while serving in the military – which he denies).
“The letter, written by a political ally whose actions as a medical provider have come into question over the years, marks the most extensive medical information Trump’s team has shared publicly about the care he received after the assassination attempt.”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-releases-letter-detailing-medical-care-since-assassination-attempt/ar-BB1ql7Kc?ocid=BingNewsVerp
I believe you are referring to Ronny Jackson who was the crazy White House doctor when Trump was in office. He’s now a member of Congress.
It’s Ronny Jackson, the guy who turned the White House into a pill mill. You could get anything without a prescription from him — fentanyl, Ativan, uppers, downers, you name it. BTW he’s no longer a retired admiral, the Navy demoted him in July 2022 following a very damaging report about his inappropriate behavior as a White House physician.
Yeah, I’m not going to forget that Parade of Weirdos/Carny Folk 2024 anytime soon.
The republicans have spent a lot of financial resources on trashing Biden. Their strategies, their marketing, merch, and (bots?) etc. They were counting on Biden being the democratic candidate. and pretty much thought Trump had a chance. All that vanished the moment Joe announced he wont be the candidate. So ofcourse, they are freaking out.
No lies detected. Ita.
THIS 100%. They need to scramble on a new game plan and there is new blood in the race. They know this will energize those voters, and doners, who were losing steam.
Someone is going to have boxes full of “Let’s Go Brandon” merch sitting in their basement from now til eternity.
Both Trump and junior are already tweeting that their campaign should be refunded $$$ on all they spent against Biden. “Its unfair”
Plus they did it after the convention, where they spent all their energy and money railing against Biden, days screaming about how he is too old. And now…he he he.
We’re hearing all this was decided Saturday…I don’t know if that’s the truth, or if they decided to hold off until after the convention.
Apparently there are Let’s Go Brandon stores? LOL. Someone commented there’s going to be a bunch of “mysterious fires” and insurance claims.
Yup and we love to see it.
They basically hinged their campaign on Biden being older than Trump, so now that the likely dem candidate is a younger woman, they’re in a real pickle. So sad too bad.
I think it is important to note that some people went on Trump bandwagon because he won the election. Those people always want to be a part of win. When he lost the reelection, he lost this section of people. Nobody loves a loser. That’s where the enthusiasm went.
Oh this is so true. A lot of people want to back the winner. People want to be a part of the winning team. Not just in politics, but even in entertainment. This also relates to royal watching, right? Imagine an unbiased watcher who isn’t royal watching in depth, its just easy to support the royal family compared to Harry & Meghan. Its also easy for them to support Kate compared to Meghan. The BRF has the main stream media on their side which goes soft on them and doesnt hold them to account. And now compare how the media generally treats Harry & Meghan. The media wants to tell everybody that Meghan is a loser and is in her flop era or whatever. This coverage infiltrates people’s minds.
Man, I hope the conservative media flips back to its anger over Trump being a loser. When the Dominion defamation lawsuit uncovered so many texts and emails from high ranking media being upset with loser Trump it was delicious.
Enthusiasm matters in a campaign, especially one as consequential as this one. There has been a notable lack of enthusiasm on the Democratic side with most people saying they were voting against Trump rather than for Joe Biden. That’s all changed now. People are genuinely excited and pumped. We have someone we’re excited to vote for. And the age spotlight is now squarely on Trump who was able to point 👉 to Biden as older and more impaired. He’s about to get a taste of his own medicine. I love that for him! 😆
Hahahaha. They spent all that time, money and energy attacking Biden’s age. How the turn tables.
This almost feels like a genius move by Biden. Democrats are freshly energised and will continue gaining momentum until November. Keep those endorsements coming!!! Keep Kamala in the headlines. Keep those praises and respect for Biden rolling. Trump and his ear is old news.
I’m so glad Trump is stuck with such a lame running mate with Vance. That has to piss him off.
Trump is going to go back to birtherism. The idea that she isn’t a natural-born citizen because her parents were naturalized when she was born has already been floated.
He’s going to go back to that . He’s going to go to her single life before Doug. He’s going to go back to her lunchbox when she was 10…
He’s a decrepit, fouled mouth, felon who is already a loser and only wants back in to keep out of prison and seek revenge.
Yeah, all he really has is to go back to leaning on his racism and sexism, which turns a LOT of voters off. Between that and the JD Vance pick, he’s not going to pick up the swing voters he needs to win.
Not to mention, it’s a fine line to walk if he chooses to attach her ethnicity, since Vance’s wife is also Indian American.
*attack her ethnicity
Vance’s wife is already being inundated with racist/misogynist crap from the MAGA dunderheads. JD may soon regret agreeing to be Dump’s running mate — it’s pretty hard to turn the other cheek when your wife is being openly attacked by the very party you say you represent.
JD Vance doesn’t regret subjecting his wife or his children to abuse.
JD Vance is Thiel’s protege. And Vance hates gays. Thiel is a lot like Clarence Thomas that way.
JD Vance is a misogynist and happy to share those views.
JD Vance’s only regret will be after bending over so many times, he doesn’t get the VP or top ticket because:
JD Vance, like Britain dipshit Prince Wiggly, is all about himself.
Did not even think of that, Tealily–good point.
It’s been a 911 week around here – we’ve had ambulance, we’ve had police, only missing fire. I needed levity and a laugh.
And now I’m smiling through the tears. Biden did the right thing, the timing of which proved to be a big burn on the racist, reviled, revolting, republicans.
Good lort. My feed has been flooded by magats with maxipads on their ear and only about half are ironic/deliberately in on the joke. Magats really are a cult that will believe anything.
Who’s the old guy now? I want them to focus on trump’s age and lack of cognition hard. As hard as they went after Biden. Ugh, now I’m feeling ageist but they were the ones going there, so I want the dems to go there now against trump.
They planned to run against Biden and I love that they are completely unprepared for Kamala
Thank you Joe Biden
That’s what we always need to remember: Thank you Joe Biden for giving us a better chance to defeat the orange menace. That’s a patriot!
40,000 people calling in! I’m gonna cry. Can’t wait to vote for a Madame President again.
People like my relatives are not going to Trump rallies anymore because they’ve seen everything they need to see. He’s willing to do anything to keep white people in power and they’re down for it. My Dad has married and imported two Brazilian wives (including my mother) and hates immigrants. It’s never going to make sense.
Maybe your relatives also don’t want to get hit by flying bullets. That should drive the numbers even further down at a Trump rally.
The fact that Republicans are scrambling is the only thing that gives me any hope. My cynicism regarding American racism and sexism is pretty high, but I hope I’m proven wrong here for all of our sakes. If she does win, then I’ll give Biden the credit he deserves for putting pride aside for country.
They really have nothing. So far all I’ve seen is “but this isn’t what Democratic voters want!” (the donations suggest otherwise), and “oh she’s the same thing as him!” (the donations suggest otherwise). They’ll lash out with some unfounded legal challenges, but I think this is all going to be okay!
Vance refused to commit to debates with Harris. I can’t imagine Trump wants to face her in a debate.
Both Buttigieg and Beshear have made mincemeat of Vance in the past 2 days. I really hope that Beshear is the pick for VP because he can drag the hell out of Vance for what a lying poser he is.
Oh please let there be a debate! We all deserve it after the last painful one where Trump was allowed to ramble unchallenged! I so want to see how Kamala wipes the floor with him!
Kamala will wipe the floor with them. I have seen posts from republicans stating they can’t wait from Trump to debate her so she can show her incompetence. I was scratching my head thinking, Kamala???? Kamala will mop up the floor using both and wring them out and then wipe the republican tears with them too.
@Seraphina I now have years in my eyes after reading your last sentence🤣
Kamala Harris will have to walk a fine line during the debates. She can be well-spoken and intellectual, but not too much. She has to appear capable while not being too intimidating or appear uppity as a woman of color. If Trump debates her, he/they will throw the book at her to bait her into looking like an angry black woman because that is all they have. Trump can lie, slur, stumble through a debate, and be given a pass every time, but Kamala will have to be perfect because she will not be given the same grace.
I don’t believe there will be a debate because the Republicans can’t trust Trump not to give in to his true racist and misogynist nature. They never minded Trump being Trump when it’s directed to another white man.
News flash for the orange idiot; your opposition has the right to switch things up. You don’t have the right to sit on your corpulent a** and assume that you can just roll over everyone without a challenge. You may be a r*pist, but you don’t get to r*pe America without a fight to the finish. So, shut your orange face and demonstrate why your sorry, useless, corrupt self should be elected. Truth is, the only thing you are fit for is PRISON. Get ready, you disgusting creep.
On another note, Joe Biden is a TRUE patriot. He is a shining example of dedication to his country. Thank you, Mr. President.
I hope that the GOP/Maga continue to work form a defensive position. They really played the “assassination” attempted hand too soon. They have no ground game and any money coming in for that monster Peter Thiel is going to certain swing states an into Don the Con’s pocket. And Lara RNC president’s fillers.
We have to get people voting blue to the polls.
I heard over the weekend that he was not struck by the bullet. The bullet hit and shattered his teleprompter and a shard of flying glass hit his ear.
I believe that. But still. He was shot AT.
Can we talk about what a strong American hero Joe Biden is? He is a dyed-in-the-wool politician who nevertheless sacrificed his ambition and ego to do what is right for the country. Name me one other politician who would do that today. Not Mitch McConnell, not Chuck Grassley, not Dianne Feinstein, certainly not Trump. 🤮
And I’m not talking about age. I’m talking about ADMITTING that you’re unable to perform the job, for whatever reason.
I really hope Biden’s decision goes down in history as astute, admirable, and patriotic. Because that’s exactly what it is.
“Like” buttons desperately needed…
100%
I want to thank Kaiser and this site for covering news that MSM won’t cover e.g. Harris’ strength among black voters AND women voters AND Americans.
What many subscribers to NYT and WaPo get are more negative Biden articles and Harris’ failed presidential bid in 2020. They write about her in the most condescending white male kinda way too, trying to spin this into identity and gender politics (which indirectly implies she can’t represent all Americans). As if Trump and the GOP haven’t been bigly about identity politics. Hannibal Lecter included inside Trump’s poor mental AND physical state (which MSM also won’t cover like they did with Biden).
So thank you Kaiser and the CB community.
Quite frankly I am so grateful to President Biden, and I am really thankful for VP Harris running for now! So many people around me are suddenly energized and hopeful about beating Agent Orange come November—this has totally changed the vibe in my expat community!
So, now Trumps’s arguments against Biden being too old and unable to speak have suddenly boomeranged back on himself. Biden is getting tons of rightful praise for his presidency AND for having the grave to step down—he’s inherited the mantle of George Washington acting in the best interests of our country…
It is going to be really interesting to see if Trump is able to become more coherent. And younger. If not, then how do you all think he is going to act if someone suggests he makes way for JD Vance? If there is anyone who is slightly normal working on his campaign, they must be panicking right about now because there is no way that they will be able to convince either Trump or his followers that he needs to go.
This completely stole the narrative and as we have already seen will jolt the electorate. I expect big turn out the vote campaigns getting younger people to vote. There will be energy, new voters and MONEY, things those asshats didn’t expect