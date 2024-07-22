“Kim Cattrall shuts down a rumor that she’ll join the ‘AJLT’ cast” links

Kim Cattrall denies the rumor that she’s joining And Just Like That. [Socialite Life]
I love Chiwetel Ejiofor but I’m still not interested in this new Bridget Jones movie. I read the book, and I loathe the story! [LaineyGossip]
The trailer for the new Milli Vanilli movie. [OMG Blog]
Review of Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga. [Pajiba]
A great minidress on Anna Sawai. [Go Fug Yourself]
I totally forgot that Toni Garrn divorced Alex Pettyfer. [Just Jared]
Queen Letizia wore a bad Self-Portrait ensemble. [RCFA]
Richard Simmons shares what would have been his final photo. [Seriously OMG]
Who murdered Ken Juedes? [Starcasm]
Kylie Jenner took her kids to Italy. [Hollywood Life]
The internet is very excited about VP Kamala Harris. [Buzzfeed]
Aw that’s so kind but I’m not 💋
— Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) July 21, 2024
Last season was a downer the big buildup of a i d e n return then his leaving again
“Bad Self-Portrait” seems kind of a given. Letizia’s outfit is very Kate, without the sleeves.
I watched the original series but by the time they got to the movies I just lost interest. I never knew there were issues with the cast until this new reboot it kind of turned me off from ever watching it and I still don’t know what went on🤷🏼♀️.
You’re not missing anything IMO. I just consider it non-canon Fan Fix 😂. I watched maybe 3 episodes of AJLT, and then read recaps for a while. Nah, I’m good.
My mom was a big fan of the original show and still watches the movies sometimes, but she’s not interested in the reboot.
As a trans nb person myself, I tried to watch for the supposed nb rep, but the character (you know the one) was so obnoxious that I’m sure they set back trans/nb rights back a decade.
The first movie was so bad I never watched any more of it, and the reboot sounds like a creative failure as well. I was always so-so on the show, but just went down a rabbit hole on how terrible Carrie was, and I was like…yup. Agree!
I watched both movies – the first one was okay, I get that they were trying to wrap up Carrie and Big’s storyline. The second one was horrible, just AWFUL.
I’ve never seen AJLT but i did hear the rumors about Cattrall’s return so glad she shut it down before I got too excited, lol.
and yes, the more and more clips of old episodes I watch, the more I remember how HORRIBLE Carrie was.
I am here for everything Chiwetel. He never gives a bad performance and his skills for comedy are underrated. I’d love to see him host SNL one day.
Before reading Lainey’s article I thought that Chiwetel was playing Bridget’s gay bff, because that’s the impression the set pics gave me and I don’t know anything about Bridget Jones lol but it appears he is at least a co-lead which is great.
I’ll def check out this new Bridget Jones. Chiwetel should do more romcoms. He has the looks and the Prince Charming vibes for it.
RIP Richard Simmons. It sounds like he had made a lot of headway into creating the musical about his life before he passed. I wonder if it will move forward.
I’m really hoping it still goes ahead. He seemed excited for it.
Milli Vanilli was the first concert I ever went to in the 5th grade. May 1990. OMG
I recently re-watched the first 3 seasons of Sex and the City. I really loved it when it first aired, but it doesn’t really hold up 25+ years later. Kim Cattrall was by far my favorite cast member this go around. (I ADORED SJP first go around. Go figure). The reboot looks awful. I can’t imagine Sex and the City in any incarnation without Samantha.
Hmm, wonder who started this rumour to generate interest in a show that no one asked for and isn’t really bothered about.
Yup. And good for Kim for shutting that right down. I admire how she’s handled YEARS of this nonsense.
Seems like everyone is in Italy right now, a bunch of people I know and a bunch of celebs. I’m going in another month or so!
The Milli Vanilli movie is good! Watched it in German on a Lufthansa flight two weeks ago…