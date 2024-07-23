JD Vance repeatedly mocked Kamala Harris as a ‘childless cat lady’

VP Kamala Harris is a stepmother to her husband’s two kids (who are now adults). She is also an attractive woman who dated men before she married Doug Emhoff in 2014. This is the big character assassination plot of the Republican Party: Kamala Harris dated men, she was hot stuff in the 1990s and she’s a stepmother. Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance has been particularly focused on Kamala Harris’s lack of biological children for several years now, and he’s referred to her as a “childless cat lady” several times.

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick, said in 2021 that Vice President Kamala Harris is one of the “childless cat ladies” who is “miserable” with her life and has no direct stake in America because she is not a mom. In a speech at an Intercollegiate Studies Institute conference, Vance specifically named Harris in a tirade against the “childless left” who have “no physical commitment to the future of this country.” He lumped the vice president in with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Why is this just a normal fact of … life, for the leaders of our country to be people who don’t have a personal and direct stake in it via their own offspring?” Vance said. Days later, the Ohio Republican doubled down on his attacks on childless Democrats in an interview with then-Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. “We’re effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too,” Vance said. “It’s just a basic fact: You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC, the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” he said. “And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people that don’t have a direct stake in it.”

[From HuffPo]

There are millions of Americans, both men and women, who are childfree by choice or by circumstance and we vote. We have the time to vote. We have the disposable income to donate to the Democratic Party. As a childfree woman with cats, I loathe the suggestion that I don’t have a “personal stake” in the future of the country. I have fewer rights as a woman than my mother, and that’s because of Donald Trump and his MAGA cult, and as a woman… I want to ensure that girls and women have their reproductive rights restored so they are not handmaidens in the Confederacy of Trumplandia. And again, arguing that stepparents are NOT parents is kind of wild. It’s a crazy stance to take for Republicans.

JD Vance says women who haven’t given birth like Kamala Harris are “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives,” and have “no direct stake” in America. pic.twitter.com/3DJY3pQTGe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2024