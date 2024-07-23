JD Vance repeatedly mocked Kamala Harris as a ‘childless cat lady’

VP Kamala Harris is a stepmother to her husband’s two kids (who are now adults). She is also an attractive woman who dated men before she married Doug Emhoff in 2014. This is the big character assassination plot of the Republican Party: Kamala Harris dated men, she was hot stuff in the 1990s and she’s a stepmother. Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance has been particularly focused on Kamala Harris’s lack of biological children for several years now, and he’s referred to her as a “childless cat lady” several times.
Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick, said in 2021 that Vice President Kamala Harris is one of the “childless cat ladies” who is “miserable” with her life and has no direct stake in America because she is not a mom.
In a speech at an Intercollegiate Studies Institute conference, Vance specifically named Harris in a tirade against the “childless left” who have “no physical commitment to the future of this country.” He lumped the vice president in with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
“Why is this just a normal fact of … life, for the leaders of our country to be people who don’t have a personal and direct stake in it via their own offspring?” Vance said.
Days later, the Ohio Republican doubled down on his attacks on childless Democrats in an interview with then-Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.
“We’re effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too,” Vance said.
“It’s just a basic fact: You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC, the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” he said. “And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people that don’t have a direct stake in it.”
There are millions of Americans, both men and women, who are childfree by choice or by circumstance and we vote. We have the time to vote. We have the disposable income to donate to the Democratic Party. As a childfree woman with cats, I loathe the suggestion that I don’t have a “personal stake” in the future of the country. I have fewer rights as a woman than my mother, and that’s because of Donald Trump and his MAGA cult, and as a woman… I want to ensure that girls and women have their reproductive rights restored so they are not handmaidens in the Confederacy of Trumplandia. And again, arguing that stepparents are NOT parents is kind of wild. It’s a crazy stance to take for Republicans.
Childless cat lady here. I have spent my entire adult life working for organizations that are trying to make the US and the world a better place, which is far more than I can say for JD Vance.
Childless cat lady here too, I think we should start a movement to revolt against this narrative pushed on us, starting with Vance and Pope Francis!!
Go cat ladies!! 🐈
I think its time to mobile the great cat distribution system to wage war against these people – many cultures both feared and revered cats, let’s show these morons why!!!
Another childless cat lady who’s ready to join the cause!
JD Vance better look for a new gig after the Nov Election is over.
i’m laughing because a friend of mine who is pretty politically active and is childless (although I can’t recall if she has a cat or just dogs) is on a plane and Sherrod Brown is in front of her and he’s watching this clip on his ipad of Vance saying this. He’s probably like “how are we from the same state”?!??
Childless (cat – in the past) current dog lady.
Proud of it and my contributions to this country not only as a long time tax payer but as an architect responsible for the construction of several school buildings, libraries, theaters, etc. and for the many years as a college instructor teaching future architects.
Other than procreate what is he contributing other than working to destroy this fragile democracy.
What a loathsome douche.
I need “Childless Cat Lady” on a T-shirt.
@Elon’s Sink- Etsy has a bunch. I ordered one last night. I can’t wait to wear it as a proudly vote for Kamala Harris so she can become the leader of the childless cat ladies and we can take over the world. 🙂
YES!!!! Someone needs to get that out right away!! I am not childless, but I love the idea. Please post if you find such a t-shirt or something similar online for sale.
@JudyB – Not sure if this link will work – I’ve never posted a link on Celebitchy – but here’s the one I ordered from Etsy:
https://www.etsy.com/listing/1750293680/childless-cat-lady-jd-vance-quote-unisex?ref=yr_purchases
There were a bunch of others also – and mugs, stickers, etc.
Plan A childless cat lady from Europe. We are very exited about the move to bring a black woman to the front. All political podcasts are quite pleased with Kamala. We understand that she is not well liked because she had difficult, unthankful topics to deal with, however, we know she is a fighter. We want her to win! Cat ladies unite for democracy!
Maybe at conferences/rallies us ‘childless cat ladies’ should start throwing small plastic cats at JD Vance or Trumpa Loopma speak!
As a childless non-cat owning lady. I hate this man with the fire of a thousand suns. And if he gets into office we are doomed.
Vote like your bodily organs depend on it. Because they do.
Trump is a fool if he thinks Vance hasn’t memorized the 25th amendment.
Megan, LOL. I hope we never get to see it play out in reality, but in a movie maybe??
George Washington did not have biological children of his own. Pretty sure he did more for this country than Vance or Trump ever will. (Also childfree cat/dog lady here!)
@Flamingo Ditto! Trump and his VP are hideous. I don’t care if he changes that person; I still will never support a MAGA ticket.
Childless (but dog lady). So you can’t hope for a better future for nieces, nephews, stepchildren, the general world? This guy is just like DT and will help him alienate chunks of the population by being offensive just like him.
56-yo childless dog lady here…I am voting to enhance the greater good of humans, animals and the environment!
Childfree dog lady here!
He’s insulting on so many levels that’s a miracle his head wasn’t spontaneously swallowed by his anus as he uttered the words.
Not only is he demeaning those who are childfree by choice, but those who didn’t chose it.
And if some tragedy (for the kids) happened and he woke up tomorrow to find himself childless, is he saying that he wouldn’t care about the nation? Who am I kidding, he doesn’t care now. He’s a grifter who cares only about himself.
So do women whose children have died also not have a stake in the country? Many many holes in this type of ridiculous misogynist argument. And it has nothing to do with being politically qualified, lol.
What on earth is he talking about?? Kamala is a stepmom. Pete has children’ for goodness sakes! And birthing a child is not necessary to care about the future of our country or be a good leader.
He makes me madder and madder the more I learn about him and the more he talks. This is not going to bring in undecided votes. I don’t understand this strategy.
I’m so confused by the Pete comments in particular! His kids and adorable husband are a reasonably big part of his public image?? Or is this some kind of anti-adoption thing?
JD Vance is so gross.
OG Megan here, Pete’s kids were born in 2022, Vance said this in 2021.
I think he’s already come out and said that being a step parent isn’t really being a parent
In his recent statement including Buttigieg (with the added homophobia of calling him a cat lady), Vance has made it clear that he doesn’t think adoptive parents are parents either and that the only people who are parents are ones that have procreated biologically and are raising their biological children. When you think about it, it’s more chilling than it seems at first glance. The implication is that children should only be raised by biological parents
A lot of the “family values” brigade believe in family values…but only a certain kind of family structure, which is man, woman, and biological children. Adopted children or step parents don’t count in their views, unless, of course, they were cute little babies you adopted to turn into Christians.
Childless cat lady here. I’m going to put photos of Vance and Trump in the litter box so that every time they use it, my sweet kitties can express how I feel about these two losers. (Trying to keep the language clean).
I don’t live in the US but I might start doing the same for some of our resident pro-Trump idiots 😂
Step-parents ARE parents, let’s be real. But also, Pete Buttigieg has twins, moron.
YES! Step-parents ARE parents. Adoptive parents ARE parents. I’ve raised my stepkids for the last 14 years since they were young and now are off to college. Despite this, I’m often still “subtly” reminded by others that I’m not a real parent. (So yes, technically I’m a childless, cat lady and 2 dog woman) Screw you Vance!
Childless step parents here. Step-parenting is a tough, thankless job but it is centred on love and compassion for a child. And yet, the number of people – like, stangers at the park, almost always older women – who say to me “you’ll never be their mother” is shocking. I know. And you’ll never be not a bitch, Linda.
These jackasses are SO out of touch with the nation they live in.
It’s going to be delicious watching them go down.
Taken out by cat ladies (and cat guys), and queers and loud, powerful ORGANIZED Black women and all the other people they judge and mock who are sick of their shit and ready to work together to kick them out.
He is so lucky that he’s not running against Kamala for the VP position anymore. After that comment, I know he does not have the skill or wittiness to keep up with Kamala in a debate because her response about blended families would have been so beautifully said – I can almost image it.
Coming from a man who wrote about his sexual experience with a rubber glove and sofa cushions this is hilarious 🤣
Came here to say EXACTLY this. Plus “We’re effectively run in this country… via our corporate oligarchs…”Don’t make me laugh. Have you seen his donor list? What an absolute troll.
He is literally run by a soulless oligarch, Peter Thiel.
I was gonna say, isn’t trump the ultimate corporate oligarch? Or at least, wannabe oligarch?
This is the epitome of the gop mindset- they only care about stuff that happens in their family- so they have zero empathy for society at large or other people’s children. It has to happen to them for them to give a crap at all. Everyone else is their enemy. No empathy, no compassion.
Also, something about childfree women- you know what we do have? A little bit of disposable income to send to the Harris election efforts. Children are expensive.
Well said. You don’t have to have a baby to care about and want a better world for others, and having babies doesn’t mean you do. The right is filled with people who love their religions and the bigotry they’re holding onto more than they care about anybody.
I hope Taylor Swift — the world’s most famous childless cat lady — weighs in.
. . . and puts it to music
Ugh this guy. What a miserable viewpoint. How does his wife stand him.
@QUITECONTRARY and ANN
you know you done gone and effed up when Taylor writes a song about you!
Step kids don’t count now?? I am sure this is gonna get some votes for him, lol.
Oh yeah. Step kids, adopted kids don’t count unless, I guess, you are the “right” sort of person.
Didn’t MTG berate someone in one of those sham hearings about not being a “real” mother because her children were adopted? This is so insulting to every mother, no matter how they define their mother-ness.
But what about all those anti-choice people who scream “just give the baby up for adoption!”
It’s almost, ALMOST, like the GOP is a bunch soulless hypocrites who don’t actually believe in anything but hatred…
@FancyPants: is MTG a mother? ’cause good lord, I cannot imagine having her as a mother.
This childless cat lady is actually very happy and can’t wait to cast my vote for Kamala!
Same!
I think it’s pathetic and so stupid to think that one can’t care about the country they live in if they don’t have genetic offspring. Like I don’t want to spend my remaining decades (hopefully) in a peaceful, inclusive, healthy country? Like I don’t have a niece that I want to have rights and freedom? Like I don’t want my friends, my coworkers, their daughters to have proper healthcare and control over their body and choices? I guess someone like that can’t imagine being empathetic or caring about someone other than themselves, or an extension of themselves. Sad!
Childless cat lady here too….Vance can shove it. He is a lunatic. Newsflash JD, we can do what we CHOOSE with our own bodies.
Is that really the best he could think of? What a brain trust. He couldn’t even get his facts right, Pete’s a dad. Listening to him, Mr Guyliner had so little worth saying. It had Jeb’s “please clap” energy.
I have children and dogs so I guess I might be acceptable to him (perish the thought) but I do work full time so that probably counts against me. Who can keep track.
Anyway…..the idea that someone who does not have children doesnt have a stake in this country is just asinine, we all know that. That person without children still has to live in this country, still has to navigate healthcare, taxes, all of that.
But also – many many many people without children still have younger people that they love. Maybe its neighborhood kids, maybe its nieces or nephews, maybe its even – gasp! – stepchildren. Saying someone is childless so therefore they can’t care about the younger generation just overlooks all the other relationships people can have with each other.
Well, he simply shows us his perspective- you can only care for younger people if you are related to them. If you don’t have your own personal interest in something, you obviously cannot care.
And therein lies the crux of the problematic republican mind.
They are all about “I, me, mine”.
You shouldn’t have to experience something directly yourself in order to have empathy for other peoples’ lives and challenges.
This man is just as dumb as his boring, poser book and the reportedly insipid movie that followed. His book was as boring as his stupid face. Gross.
Thanks Amy Chua & Usha Chilukuri for propping up this sad excuse for a man. These seemingly intelligent women could not find other minority women to support or help. They better hope that their ivory towers protect them from Project 2025.
Childfree non-cat lady. Giving birth isn’t a requirement for having empathy. I can care about the future of the country, and those that will come after me, without having given birth.
Does Kamala even have a pet? I was sure that if she had a dog or something it would have come out on the trail.
She has a handsome, accomplished, and adoring husband and has helped him parent his children in conjunction with their mother. I call those big wins.
Comments like these are so extremely hurtful to women who want to become mothers but can’t. The narrative that you are less than a women and don’t count is just an extra bit of cruelty to something that is already heartbreaking.
From a big sister who is very protective of her younger sister dealing with infertility
Not caring about the future is pretty rich coming from a party that doesn’t seem to give a rat’s you know what about the environment. And as far as his argument – which is offensive and ridiculous on so many levels – my FIL, who has 4 children and 7 grandchildren, is one of those types who is like irritatingly “proud” of not caring about the environment / future of our planet – always rolling his eyes at me or with some comment when I’ll do something he deems dumb like recycle or avoid using plastic. I’ll say stuff in response like “I dunno, I guess I’d like to try to help your grandchildren to inherit a not totally ****ed planet” and he acts like I’ve said something about protecting them from aliens. So, so much for the having kids makes you care.
Lastly – I read Hillbilly Elegy ages ago for a bookclub or smthg and seem to recall that this guy couldn’t balance his own checkbook until he learned how in the military. Didn’t exactly strike me as brilliant mind material.
I guess people who can’t have kids don’t count either, lol. I’m sure this will really be a riveting message going into the 2024 election. His wife embarrasses me, letting that on top of her.
Let’s see. Vance has also said that children should have votes — which their parents will control. The Quiverfulls will like that.
The right’s approach to having children makes it sound like starting a family is more about having vulnerable people to indoctrinate and control than about love.
I was a ‘childless cat lady’ for many years before I gave birth at the age of 40, so eff him. Is that all he’s got? I can see why trump is having buyers remorse.
As easy as a google search teels me at least 5 childless presidents odf the USA and at least one single.
They can’t seem to make up their minds, can they? Is Kamala a sad cat lady or a vixen who slept her way to the top? I’m hearing both…but they don’t seem like compatible narratives.
Also, is it just me or has JD slimmed down considerably in comparison to pics from a year or two ago? He must have really been prepping for anticipated VP glamour shots. Someone should ask him about his diet and fitness tips in an interview soon, the American public wants to know how he’s keeping trim!
Not a single US President has ever given birth. Not one. Just sayin’…
Oh but they were men!
And what is even more funny, is if Kamala had children, even grown, there would be another angle: “is she even involved if her family life if she works that much?” Etc.
Washington and Polk were sterile. Harding had no children. Buchanan was a lifelong bachelor (with presumably no children).
Geez, all that and they still managed to be contributing members of society. Imagine that.
I am currently childless and my husband and I aspire to be cat people. We are both encouraging everyone we know to vote Harris. Statements like this are gross. What if we flipped it and made derogatory remarks about people with children not having time or money to be serious politically. Stupid, right? I saw an article this morning that Trump may be regretting his choice. Laughing all the way to our victory in November!
This kind of stigmatization of childless women (especially) is one of the things that leads to women giving birth to unwanted children. Regardless of her reasons for being childless, she obviously has the means to consider many choices, this is her life, her choice and mocking it is the kind of ridiculous thing one would expect from anyone associated with Trump.
And what if she was unable to have children? This man is disrespectful and offensive on so many levels here, that childless women should be stigmatized and outcasts of society, and have no say in the running of our country. I’m a childless cat lady myself but fear for my grand niece and future generations if Trump and his ilk get back into office.
He’s just offensive. What a jerk. I don’t know how that will help win over anyone beyond trump’s base.
They are trying to pull the old she isn’t a proper woman because she hasn’t given birth card. Way to piss off all the women and men with reproductive issues and childfree people who are actually happy with their decisions in life. Keep going. Lose more votes.
Yeah he’s working really hard to attract the female votes, eh?
Yeah I see it as a sort of “she’s not a woman like you’re a woman” message he’s telegraphing to suburban WW who may be excited about the idea of the first female president. They are desperately looking for some reason to convince people not to vote for her and trying everything to see what sticks.
The “childless cat lady” label is a perfect summary of the lack of respect and value the GOP places on women. Unless a woman is chained to the stove, barefoot & pregnant, the GOP has no use for them.
But if she is chained to the stove, barefoot & pregnant, what does she know about the world and politics – so women should shut up either way.
I was once child free cat lady, now I’m child-ful cat lady. There was always sth idiotic I’ve heard, sometimes very tiny, veiled comment – what can I know about life, I have no family (apparently parents and husband don’t count); then sth about “sitting at home and not knowing what is going on (again, raising a child was “nothing going on”), then “one kid is no kid” because if counts only if you have st least 3.
But they still need taxes from those cat ladies or silly moms who know nothing, don’t they? So I guess we have sth to say.
I so hope Kamala points out all those excluding comments and brings together voters of different backgrounds.
Child-free plant lady here, and this cretinous scum can pound sand. And as others have pointed out, he’s just stuck a dagger in the hearts of every couple (and singles) who would love to have children but can’t. Not everyone can afford IVF (which he is also against) or qualify for adoption (age, income, etc., can affect the process). Being told you are less than for something beyond your control is a dagger in the heart. I never wanted kids, but I have a few friends who very much did but couldn’t. They are perfectly happy in their lives, but still feel the sting of being robbed of the choice.
Then there are the folks who wanted kids but the economy, housing costs, healthcare, etc., rendered it ill-advised. I know so many millennials who have simply decided they can’t afford them. All will remember these comments come November.
Child-free dog mom, but also a very involved aunt to 8. Eff this guy. And such a lazy insult – it’s like when men can’t think of anything else they default to “childless cat lady” or “slut”. For someone who has tried to act oh so smart, really lazy trope from him.
I hope dumb people don’t start with the “blink twice if you’re in danger girl” to his wife like they did with Melania and Ivanka at the beginning.
Let’s see he had an abusive, drug using, criminal mother and he had to be raised by his grandparents. Oh and his mom and sister aren’t allowed to talk to the media.
Any of Kamala’s relatives can speak to her strengths. She helped to raise her stepchildren, and she is a loving aunt and sister.
JD Vance is smug and creepy. I hope this campaign cracks him like a walnut.
Imagine Kamala had such background.
Pissing off different pockets of the population is not a good way to begin as VP nominee for the republicans: cat people, people who are childless and step-parents BECAUSE STEPPARENTS ARE PARENTS. He has come to the level of name calling because that is all they have. Which speaks volumes.
ummmmm. vance? Hi.
Mayor Pete has kids. Dunno about cats.
I am a proud Cat Lady!
I also don’t think “childless cat lady” is the threat he thinks it is and i am sure there a a number of republican women who are also childless and a cat lady
I have no doubt there are a boatload of Republican voters who are childless step parents, too. Both men and women, and they aren’t going to be happy about this.
Talk about shooting yourself in the foot.
Childless dog lady with a healthy clan of adored plants answering the roll call. JD Vance is a numb nut. What on earth is he talking about? I’m totally invested in the future. What I wish for and support is a beautiful future for my nieces and nephews, friend’s children, children I don’t know. Good grief, I pay taxes, volunteer, donate to causes and take long ass naps with my dogs, because I can.
Oh, please, JD, piss her off more.
Remember when Kamala went after Kavanagh during his scrotus hearings? Because I’m guessing JD doesn’t and I love that for him. ☠️
Mayor Pete has 2 kiddos. Once again, lies, lies, lies.
Time to bring back the pussy hats! With a whole new meaning. We need t-shirts as well. I remember the “I’m a nasty woman” t’s after the 2016 debate when T called Hilary “nasty women.”
George Washington, the gd Father of Our Country, did not have children. His wife, Martha, had a cat (named after Hamilton!).
So those of us who are child free cat servants are just doing what our ultimate founding father did. Is JD Inthecloset going to diminish Washington’s accomplishments?
Misogynists and homophobes always think we’re secretly miserable because of our choices (not having kids, being with the same sex, having sex outside of marriage, etc. ). It comes from a combination of their belief that we MUST be punished, their taking negative experiences they’ve heard or had and projecting those experiences onto everyone, (in their minds that makes them so wise and experienced) their not bothering to listen and see us as people, and their own fear and misery at seeing people push back against traditional values.
I just ordered a “This Childless Cat Lady is Voting for Kamala” t-shirt on Etsy.
What a gross Ivy League frat boy a**hole Vance is, he and Brett Kavanaugh must be besties.
I want to get angry over this but all I can think of is this is a brain with possibly a lot of prenatal drug exposure… tragic.
Remember that Vance called Trump an “opioid” for middle America and “cultural heroin” which is a pretty dark thing to say, given the subject matter of his infamous book.
But if she had children, it would also be an issue. So which one is it, JoshuaDuggarWithABeard?
This great constitutional scholar is going to have to point out to me the section in the Constitution which requires candidates for president to have biological children. James and Dooley Madison were childless so this is a pretty ahistorical assertion. Also millions of people in this country are struggling with fertility issues. I’m sure they appreciate Vance’s cruel hot take.
Word to the wise JD just because you have children doesn’t make you loving, caring, or better person. Just watch Court TV and you’ll see case after case of parents who’ve murdered their children. Would he consider Lori and Chad Daybell good people😵💫. I’m a childless forty year old with a beautiful kitty.
I am wallowing in the childless cat lady lifestyle and enjoying it to its fullest! And I will be voting accordingly…
I am certain that Jesus didn’t have any children……
Cool thanks bro. So when should I expect my government letter from the IRS exempting me from taxes and a refund for the last 30 yrs?
Vance is a POS, but if Kamala wants to make some $$$$$, her campaign should sell some “childless cat lady” merch. I’d buy!
Me too! And wear it and display it proudly. A whole new movement!
The GOP has wildly underestimated exactly how angry women in this country are (and have been for years).
They are about to learn of their error.
Very dumb take by Vance. Not only do many voters not have kids (whether by choice or no), many of them are step-parents, foster and adoptive parents. And that includes Republicans and swing voters. You don’t want to diss any demo and he just did.
JD just told us all that he knows nothing about women and he doesn’t care.
The Magas keep f-ing around (they can’t keep their mouths shut) and they will soon find out in November.
Love,
Happy As Hell Cat Mom
As a woman who recently had a hysterectomy I find this rhetoric deplorable. Just because I will never have children doesn’t mean I don’t care about the future of the country for my niece, nephews and every other young person out there.
Same. I neither had nor wanted children before my hysterectomy last year, but I have several friends who very much did want children, and had to have that surgery earlier, ending their chances.
IVF gave me my two kids, but pieces of shit like JD Vance want to take those fertility rights away too.
Not every woman wants to or is able to have children. Why that matters to anyone but the woman blows my mind. JD Vance needs to sit down and shut the fuck up. I desperately hope that women in America rise up and vote like never before. Would be sweeter yet if Kamala was elected by a wave of Black and South Asian women, rising up to do so.
Are there any of these guys that don’t act like immature idiots? Whatever happened to having some professionalism and grace and letting your accomplishments speak for themselves… allowing the voters to chose based on your service record and stance on substantive issues? I have seen grade school children who behave better than this… hurling insults, etc. shocking and not much of an incentive for wanting this individual to help govern our country.
You don’t have to have given birth to be a mother. Kamala is a cool stepmom to Doug’s children. They have created a wonderful blended family. Remember when Doug’s ex-wife walked with the family from the Capitol to the White House on inaugaration day? And I’ve heard that Doug’s kids call Kamala “Mamala”.
JD Vance needs to shut the f up.
Childless cat lady here. He said we shouldn’t be leading because we have no direct stake. He supports policies not caring he has a direct stake. Environmental policies come to mind.
Wow. Just…wow. I had no idea anyone thought this way. I had no idea that someone would think I don’t matter because I have no children (by choice, thank you very much). Sh*t. This is a glimpse into a world I don’t want to live in. I just may have to make an other donation to the Harris campaign & maybe other democrats, as well.
A cat currently occupies the White House, Ms. Willow, which is something he’s never going to have the pleasure of experiencing. 😹
People are so jealous of child-free people, it’s honestly so pathetic.
I hope she can win. Honestly I thought the better idea was for her to run next election. However now I do hope the other side will trigger young voters because misogyny is a real thing.
On the cat thing, I’m a childless cat and dog mom, it’s the hand I was dealt don’t love this message. It’s a women’s choice, however if these fools get elected I don’t think it will be.
Boy, the repubs are really, really angry, which is the best news we have had in many months!
Way back in 1980, as part of the Michigan League of Women Voters, I attended one day of the GOP convention in Detroit as one of the volunteer city hosts. Somehow, that got me on a list of supposed republican voters, in spite of the fact that I have never voted for a Republican before or after that day. Once in a while over the years, I have received a letter or two asking me to contribute money, but this year, things are completely crazy!
I guess I should have changed my phone number because in the past few months I have been getting a lot of these emails from Trump or his minions asking, begging, and pleading for money because they need to prevent a Democrat from winning. Trump is constantly complaining about going to jail and needing money to save Trump Towers from corrupt judges, etc.etc. And in the last two days, it is even nuttier. Adding “Stop” and blocking numbers does not work–they have other numbers ad infinitum, but I have to admit I am enjoying how upset they all are over Biden quitting, and a black and Asian woman actually having the gall to run for president. I can imagine them stomping around, pounding desks, and drinking booze out of a paper bag, as they run out of nasty things to say about her and the Dems, in general!!
So, we just have to ENJOY, and donate money, which I am going to do right now!!
What a weirdo. This is an adult right?
Well, as a childless cat lady myself, I support Kamala all the more. I wanted kids, but went into early menopause and lost the one baby I conceived the day I learned I was pregnant. I’m now glad I didn’t have kids because I’m a neurotic mess and may have made them the same. My cats are my babies. How tone deaf are these idiots? Vance can go fuck himself. They all can.
Seeing as no President ever birthed a child before, she’s like all of them then.
Republicans are vile on a good day anyway.
What a short-sighted dummy. This is not the sick burn that he thinks it is. He has severely underestimated how much (and how many) people love cats. I mean, has he SEEN the countless cat-related subreddits and social-media accounts?
Childfree cat lady, who is an adult adoptee, here. I’ve also spent 25+ years working for nonprofits and schools for social and economic justice. I worry for my nieces and nephews, their children, and my friends’ children, even the ones who are voting for Drumpf!