Sydney Sweeney’s phone and Twitter account were hacked by cryptoscammers

Sydney Sweeney’s cellphone number was hijacked the same day hackers took over her X account to promote a crypto meme coin scam, according to a new report. A copy of a Verizon Wireless receipt from July 2 was posted online and obtained by technology news site 404 Media, showing that someone made changes to the “Euphoria” star’s account.

“Hi SYDNEY SWEENEY, Thank you for your order,” the paper read. “If you have any question [sic], please feel free to contact me.”

An iPhone and its box were next to the receipt in the photo.

The outlet speculated that the Emmy nominee, 26, was “a victim of SIM swapping, where hackers take over a target’s phone number and reroute text messages and phone calls to a device that the attackers control.”

A Verizon spokesperson, Richard Young, said in a statement to 404 Media that he could not “discuss a specific customer situation” but added, “Verizon takes customer privacy and account security very seriously. When an issue is brought to our attention, we work quickly to investigate and remediate the issue, and work to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

The date listed on the receipt was the same day Sweeney’s X account was hacked by someone tweeting about cryptocurrency.

“Well I think it’s time $sweeney is now live 100mc incoming,” wrote the hackers on the actress’s account. “At 10mc, 10% of the supply will be burnt.”

The post also included a link that directed users to a newly created Pump.fun meme coin that the hackers claimed was from Sweeney.

The cyberterrorists also told the “Immaculate” star’s 1 million followers that she would be “going live on spaces soon” to show “what $sweeney can do.”

The hackers’s tweets didn’t stay up for long, as Sweeney reclaimed her account and deleted all traces of the crypto scams. In fact, the “Anyone But You” star’s X page shows that her last message was posted in May to promote her forthcoming film, in which she’ll be portraying boxer Christy Martin.

Sweeney is part of a long list of stars whose social media accounts have recently been hijacked by hackers. Rappers 50 Cent, Doja Cat and Rich the Kid and former wrestler Hulk Hogan were also victims of the hacks.