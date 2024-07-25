Barack Obama ‘fully supported VP Harris’s candidacy & plans to endorse soon’

As of Thursday morning, July 25th, Barack Obama has not endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. In his statement on Sunday, Obama actually endorsed an open mini-primary and a brokered convention. Given that Obama’s former staffers were a big part of the maneuvers against President Biden, maneuvers which did not include the party backing Vice President Harris as the nominee, it absolutely seems that there are strong divisions between Biden World and Obama World. Not only that, Obama is still sitting back and withholding an endorsement as Democrats quickly got in lockstep behind VP Harris. Obama reportedly sees his role as “uniting the party behind the eventual nominee.” VP Harris has already united the party as the nominee. Also: don’t confuse “Obama should endorse” with “VP Harris needs the Obama endorsement.” The two things are not the same – at this point, Obama’s silence is affecting HIS support, not VP Harris’s.
This week, the Democrats and right-wing media have all noted Obama’s public silence on VP Harris. There are a lot of rumors going around in Dem circles, and of course the right-wing media is trying to turn Obama’s seeming reticence to endorse Harris into something. The NY Post’s “sources” claimed that Obama is withholding his endorsement because he doesn’t believe Harris can beat Trump. An obvious lie, but one which be thrown out there because the rest of the party has already gotten in formation. Well, Obama World has gotten their feathers ruffled by the pushback on Obama centering Obama (and not Biden and Harris) as the great party healer. Obama World wants everyone to know that Obama has been advising VP Harris and he plans to endorse soon:
Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris have been in close touch since she announced her presidential candidacy Sunday, having multiple conversations this week as she kicks off her campaign, according to four people familiar with their discussions. Obama privately has fully supported Harris’ candidacy and plans to endorse her soon, these people said.
“He has been in regular contact with her and thinks she’s been off to a great start,” one of them said.
Obama is one of the only high-profile Democrats in the country who has yet to endorse Harris. While other party leaders have stepped forward to publicly back her, he has so far kept his support private. The people familiar with the discussions didn’t know the precise timing of his endorsement. One of them said Obama didn’t want it to overshadow President Joe Biden’s moment, particularly his Oval Office address to the nation Wednesday night.
Another person familiar with the discussions said Obama and Harris, who is seeking to maintain the momentum her campaign has enjoyed among Democrats since she entered the race, wanted his endorsement to stand as its own moment. Aides to Obama and Harris also have discussed arranging for the two of them to appear together on the campaign trail, though no date has been set, three of the people familiar with the discussions said.
Michelle Obama also supports Harris’ candidacy, two people familiar with the matter said.
During their conversations in recent days, Obama has offered Harris his counsel on setting up a campaign and on other aspects of mounting a successful bid for the White House, which he has done twice, the people familiar with their discussions said. From Obama’s perspective, Harris has taken on a lot in a very short time, and he sees himself as a resource and a sounding board for her as she navigates a high-stakes campaign with about just 100 days until Election Day, according to two of the people familiar with their discussions.
“Obama has offered Harris his counsel on setting up a campaign” – what’s funny about that is Harris is largely eschewing the Obama crew, the bros who made a name for themselves with their attachment to Obama. Several Obama bros wanted to work as senior campaign staff, but Harris has mostly inherited and hired Biden people and brought in her own people from her previous campaigns. The one Obama-era person getting cited a lot is Eric Holder, who was Obama’s long-suffering Attorney General. Harris has asked Holder to help her vet running mates. I don’t see that as “Obama helping Harris” though – Harris and Holder had an existing relationship/alliance and she trusts him. Anyway, Obama needs to endorse sooner rather than later just because his lack of endorsement is becoming a huge f–king distraction as VP Harris soars.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Right on Kaiser. I am rolling my eyes at Obama. This is damage control because now everyone knows what was going on. Eric Holder has been doing more voting rights/gerrymandering than Barack Obama has. He’s not an elder statesman of anything. If anyone thinks that VP Kamala Harris knows better than to put her trust in that man they aren’t paying attention.
Also, Obama is not the Democratic Party leader, he got high on his own supply and is realizing how bad this makes him, Pelosi, Schumer, Jeffries, etc. look that they did the bidding of a bunch of wealthy people. And that Biden who stepped into the breech and had Obama’s back for 8 years of his presidency was somehow disabled and/or senile and needed to be pushed out. I am all for older candidates stepping out, I hope to see the back of Pelosi, Schumer, and some others soon.
Agree totally with your comment
Could it be turning out that the biggest racist in the democratic leadership is actually Barrack Obama? Black women won’t forget and forgive.
Barack Obama…racist? What?? He’s not withholding his endorsement because Harris is Black.
Yeah GREATMINDSWONDER this entire comment is cringe.
A that’s not how racism works
B y’all are really showing your tails on this site
C Obama and his Black family faced racism on levels that most would incinerate from by rumors that to this day still circulate and that includes rumors about his Black wife
D) 👏🏾 stop insisting 👏🏾Black👏🏾 ppl 👏🏾suffering, absorbing, processing and working through racism 👏🏾on a molecular level 👏🏾owe you a comment or response 👏🏾on your timetable
Yeah. Black women are seething about Obama’s role in all this. Maybe he’s got wind of all the smoke coming his way cause the sistahs are PISSED.
I disagree. My mother who is a huge Joe Biden fan loves him, and is sad that he is stepping down from running. However she is more excited at the prospect of VP Harris being president. I think this is whole thing is overblown.
at this point whatever he says will not feel genuine, because it probably isnt
Is he a super delegate? That’s the only reason I can think of that would explain his reticence. Either way, whether he is or isn’t a super delegate, his opinion doesn’t seem hugely important at this point. This story sounds like it was leaked for image management.
Guys… A large swath of the country has been viewing this election as proof our democracy is a sham. For myriad reasons, reactions to Trump/Biden have focused on the lack of real choice among candidates. Trump has hijacked the Republican Party with his cult of personality, and many Democrats have been legitimately concerned about Biden’s age and fitness. But we aren’t afforded any real choice in whom we elect — the DNC and RNC are the clearinghouses, and there’s a huge $$ threshold to buy in. Basically, we are a plutocracy pretending to be a democracy, and these are who the donors picked.
Obama is holding back to preserve the illusion of a democratic process and avoid the idea that our candidates are determined outside the electorate. Now that Harris has secured all her delegates, there’s no need to hold back anymore.
Listen, I am effing thrilled for Kamala. I get CHILLS. I am also deeply loyal to Obama, who is a philosophical public servant. Please don’t sow divisiveness because the entire party doesn’t hew to the exact process you would like. It worked. We have an outstanding candidate.
@ SquiddusMaximus– Yeah exactly. On one hand, I’m pissed that Dems decided we need four more years of Joe Biden when we could have had a REAL primary with debates and fresh candidates to chose from etc. On the other hand, I think that if Biden had been going up against a *normal* establishment Republican (to the extent that they even exist) and not Trump, the party wouldn’t have been so risk-averse. Like, I think party leadership thought they were making the safe decision by going with the guy who beat Trump in 2020. Then the voting base just resigned themselves to that decision because they didn’t really have a choice.
Ultimately it was a miscalculation by Dem leadership in that they REALLY underestimated how much the constituency wanted someone new who could deliver the party’s message in an inspirational way.
Anyway, I’m so pumped for VP Harris’s candidacy. It’s fun to be back into politics after not really caring for 4 years…
It’s a very bad look for a man who is a Father of two daughters and has a huge democratic following.. that is where he has absolutely lost my respect with whatever game he is playing.
Most people on this site follow the shenanigans of the BRF, so all of this withholding and maneuvering and smearing feels sooooo familiar. Obama is playing a game, he wanted to run his own pet Deval Patrick.
The party has already united behind Harris. No one is waiting for him to unite us. Catch up Obama!
I mean, so much this. I feel like the longer he waits the more he’s making himself irrelevant. Of course he’s beloved by tons and a heavy-hitter in the Party but I feel like he’s giving himself a bit too much credit as some savior who’s going to come along to unite a fractured party. Harris – and all of the small donors and declared delegates and other politicians and, you know, Democratic VOTERS who have already come out in support – has already united the party. Obama really needs to wake up and get on board.
Hopefully it’ll be as Brassy Rebel says below that him declaring will prolong the excitement. But I don’t see why he can’t endorse her now and then do some huge rallies. That would prolong the excitement just as much and maybe more because people won’t be pissed off at him for waiting so long.
Yep. 100% this. The Harris campaign has left the station. Time for Obama to catch up.
I think they’re going to set up a big rally in one of the battleground states (Pennsylvania?) to make the announcement. Then they’ll do a separate event with Michelle. The idea is to prolong the excitement. I don’t see it as a problem.
Exactly, @BrassyRebel. It’s strategy, and its good. It prolongs the cycle. No one thinks that the Obamas don’t support Harris for President. Media is trying to make up a story – particularly the right wing media. We don’t need to chase every squirrel that runs past the window.
My thoughts too. Now that we see the absolute genius of Biden waiting until after the Republican convention to drop his news, I wonder if Obama was one of the only ones who knew what Biden was doing. As the Obamas defer from endorsing Harris, it creates headlines and makes Republicans feel uneasy because they have had their share of surprises 😂. The momentum behind Harris has to continue until the election and this helps to accomplish this.
Agreed. The man has always been extremely measured and thoughtful (sometimes to a fault TBH) and this is just him being extremely strategic around his endorsement. There’s no way anyone will ever convince me that Obama didn’t support Harris getting the nom, sorry.
There was never any question if he will endorse her. I am sure he has his reasons for waiting and I am sure that President Obama will shut down the critics at the convention. I agree with another commentor in an earlier post (sorry I forgot who) but he is the kingmaker right now and it’s best to let everyone rally behind her organically. I believe that all these moves are calculated and nothing is happening by happenstance.
Is he still the kingmaker though? This is what I was trying to say above – the longer he waits, the more people step in to fill the void and the less relevant he’ll become (proportionally speaking, obvs he’ll always be relevant in the Democratic Party). It’s like he’s trying to build suspense but people are already fired up and ready to go…
Yeah, if this is his strategy then it’s a dumb one. People are genuinely pissed at him. Whatever legacy he had is getting tarnished. I am forever side eyeing him.
The first Black President of the United States having his legacy tarnished for waiting a while to endorse Kamala? I don’t think so. His legacy is more than just quickly endorsing Kamala. Look at what the GOP is floating out there – that this is a coup against Biden. He is a savvy politician. Let’s give him more credit than he is being given.
@Sussexwatcher – it certainly is making for some interesting chatter on why he is waiting.
As a long-time politics watcher/participant, I agree with this. Obama-world has been at odds with Biden-world since the beginning; sad to see/say that both he and Mrs. Obama have been lukewarm with their support from the outset. Their call, of course — but this has been damaging to their brand, and while former Pres. Obama very much wants to be a kingmaker here, he’s been outpaced by events and frankly it looks sour grapes-esque, whatever strategy motivations these unnamed sources are putting out there or that we might want to overlay. It’s all about the visual, and this one is bad.
I agree with you FirstTimeCommenter, and with this article. There is no good reason not to immediately help fuel the steamroller that the Harris campaign is turning into, other than that he doesn’t want to.
Reading all these sources close to Obama say has my head turning. Cause it feels like I’m reading a tawdry royal tabloid article about Harry and Meghan. Sources say, sources say. Say something on record and stop leaking all this sources say bs.
It feels that way because it is that way
100%
Perhaps Obama wants the news cycle all to himself but the longer he takes to endorse Kamala the worse he looks. He’s just a bad politician.
I’ve been side eyeing both Michelle and Barack for sometime now. Way before VP Harris announced her candidacy for president. I’ve also seen the same treatment in regards to Harry and Meghan. The Obama’s almost put me in mind of William. They want to be the top dogs and they won’t tolerate anyone outshining them.
I noticed Hillary’s glowing endorsement, and everyone is noticing the lack of the Obama’s. Bad form of the latter.
I remember reading somewhere that he wants to wait until the convention to announce his official endorsement? Which is fine in a normal campaign (ie Biden as the nominee), but obviously, things changed up rather quickly. It would be wise for him to endorse asap. The DNC isn’t until Aug 19 — too far in the future for him to stay silent. Biden and the Clintons endorsed Harris, why is he stalling?
So disappointed in Obama. Even if you argue he wanted to stay neutral until later in the process (which would have been fine if true) it was clear very quickly that both other Dem politicians (including other Dem politicians that likely have Presidential ambition themselves) and the grassroots were quickly uniting behind Harris. By EOD Monday it was clear she had the support of the party and she will be the nominee baring some last minute disaster. Its now Thursday morning and at this point he looks frankly irrelevant. While the media will harp on this as a “Dems in disarray” storyline, the Dem party has moved on and is already campaigning. I’m sure he will get out there and stump for Harris but everything that has happened the last week has been really eye opening.
So which is it?
V. P. Harris doesn’t need his endorsement because the party has rushed to back her? Or President Obama’s lack of endorsement is becoming a huge f–king distraction as VP Harris soars?
I think that some of you forget the vile, hateful, horrible and EVIL things that were said about Barack and Michelle. He doesn’t deserve this disrespect at all.
Its not about him though. Its about beating Trump and we need everyone. But if you want to give him the benefit of the doubt, he could be waiting until Kamala picks her running mate and then he can endorse the ticket.
Everyone else is making it about him. He isn’t.
He is making it about him, Obama is the one talking about endorsing the “eventual nominee” when clearly Kamala has the delegates lined up. WTF? But I don’t know Obama or pretend to know what he’s thinking. I’m focusing on Kamala and her getting elected.
Thank you! It spins my head to see how quickly people are throwing him under the bus.
Girl Ninja & Msiam,
Was wondering the same thing! It’s like he’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t!
And he could absolutely be waiting for her to announce her running mate! What if he IS her running mate?? Can you imagine?? I know that’s not happening but it sure would be fun! Esp with Obama being someone liberals already have a lot of confidence in and respect for. Well, most of us anyway
At this point y’all want smoke with this man so bad and it’s intriguing how much the base will turn on people in a second but had none of this energy for others in the party 😒🙎🏾♀️
IMARA219,
Seriously!! The amount of supposition of people’s motives, thoughts, and intentions is kind of bananas! It’s like they’re just not happy unless there’s a “villian”…
@Ether Bunny 💯% agree. It’s all conjecture and ppl are running with it like it’s the truth. This is what Black people talk about when we say it’s hard trusting even white liberals. It’s like at any moment if you don’t do what they want you to do and when they come for your jugular
It’s seriously weird.
Neurotic and irrational. Not to mention, with everyone already scrambling to get behind Harris, if Obama waits a few days for the dust to settle, and THEN announces his endorsement, it will have MUCH more impact.
@Mila it’s bizarre especially from this space
Exactly, why turn so quickly????? This is a problem with the party and apparently with the base as well. The GOP sticks together no matter what and the Dems/supporters are quick to throw stones at Obama. It is very sad to see. Maybe, just maybe, there are bigger tactics at play here and the people playing chess understand the game better than we do and they have a tactic. Maybe that’s why he is biding his time. I agree with @ether bunny, the momentum will begin to die down and then a second wind will be needed. The man didn’t win two elections without knowing how to play the game.
It’s really weird and undeserved.
It’s a dumb waste of energy. Obama is gonna do what he thinks is best–I trust him.
The man has no desire to hurt Kamala and he didn’t betray Biden FFS. Those false narratives just divide the party.
The longer he waits the more irrelevant his endorsement is. If everyone knows he WILL endorse her, then just do it already. Even saying “well he didn’t want to outshine Biden’s speech” almost puts too much importance on his endorsement. It doesn’t have to be this huge campaign moment where he walks out to applause and crowds and then endorses her. He can do it via a statement like others have done and THEN help her campaign and show up at rallies and fundraisers with her.
I know that people say he’s waiting for the convention because that’s what he typically does, but this year is obviously anything but typical and the delay looks like he doesn’t support her, especially with some stories being reported of who Obama actually wanted on the ticket.
I have no doubt he will endorse her. But I think he’s playing by typical political rules/practices and those are all out the window now.
I completely disagree, like I said above, everyone has been shoving each other out of the way to get behind Harris, if Obama waits a few days for things to settle a bit, and THEN gives his endorsement in some big, splashy way, it will be much much more impactful. Imo
You do know that Harris specifically told people like Obama that she wanted her support to start with grassroots, small donors, and then once she felt she had full grassroots support, THEN she wanted the big names with the big donors behind her.
Obama seems to be doing exactly what Harris requested, and I can’t help but notice that the “source” for this article is the NY Post. Isn’t that a conservative owned paper? Who would love to sow dissent among the Democrats?
I don’t think she anticipated getting that grassroots and small donors support as fast as she did. And now most of the big names and big donors have come out in support of her.
Maybe Obama wanted to wait until after Biden officially addressed the nation about stepping down. Maybe he’s planning some big announcement with a bunch of fanfare, I mean, who knows??? What I find ENTIRELY unlikely is that Obama will at NO point endorse her, when I think he has been very clear about the horrors of a Trump administration. The INSISTENCE that Obama is some kind of villian in all this is starting to feel really neurotic and irrational. And I think the fact that Michelle Obama is endorsing Harris pretty much ensures that Barrack will, too.
oh I think he’s definitely going to endorse her, I have zero doubt about that. But at this point I think he’s playing by standard political rules and those are out the window.
Yup, it sure is a conservative rag. And I notice whenever anything is said about Harry or Meghan it’s almost always disregarded. This frenzy to attack President Obama is very telling.
Yeah, I really don’t understand why we pick and choose when to believe the press and all of their mysterious unnamed “sources .” The past few weeks of reporting on the election have proven that the press absolutely can’t be trusted to be accurate and ethical. Also, I don’t understand why people are obsessing about Obama’s endorsement. We only have one viable candidate on the Democratic side and our alternative is going back to Trump, so I seriously doubt that Democratic voters are holding out to hear what Obama has to say at this point. He will endorse her at or before the convention because she will be the nominee and he has always supported the nominee. This is much ado about nothing.
Was he perhaps hoping there would be a groundswell of support to draft Michelle and it didn’t happen?
No, Michelle has zero interest in entering politics herself. And why would she? She seems to have a pretty good life right now after everything is said and done. And she has talked openly about how hard those white house years were for her.
Michelle has zero interest in the job opening. ZERO. She has stated that over and over. She didn’t really want Barak to run because she knows what hell they unleash on the candidate and she has zero interest in going through it again. I don’t blame her. If the party can’t get it together why would she want to be the savior. Look how quickly people have turned on her husband on this page.
Nobody has turned on Obama, they just wish he would crap or get off the pot. But Obama is known to be ahem “deliberate” in his decisions so I guess this tracks. But to me he’s giving an advantage to the enemy to sow seeds of doubt about Harris. They were counting on weeks of infighting and disarray by the Democrats before the convention so a smooth transition is key. The longer he drags this out and other people endorse Harris, the more his non-endorsement stands out. Obama is not stupid so he knows how this looks which is why you get this CYA piece from NBC.
Wow! Interesting comments on this site. I said in another post – none of the Repubs are whining about former Prez George Bush Jr. not publicly endorsing Trump. Like George, former Prez Obama is now a private citizen. Michelle made it clear when the Dem elites tried to pressure and shame her into running for prez, that she wants to stay far away from politics. Perhaps he feels the same way (I know he endorsed Joe but it would have really looked bad for him not to endorse his own VP -plus they’re friends). The establishment treated Obama horribly (don’t want to think about how they were treated in private). And the last time Obama said something nice about Kamala, he got his azz handed to him in the press. You just know that the Repubs are waiting to use that clip. So he will endorse her if and when HE is ready, and not a moment before. Same goes for Michelle. And I’m ok with that. Meanwhile, I’m ready for VP soon to be Prez Harris!
Bush hates Trump though and he’s made that crystal clear. The MAGA bunch call Bush a RINO so nobody is expecting his endorsement of Trump.
Sigh. I have no idea why the Obamas have not publicly endorsed VP Harris yet, but quite frankly, I really don’t care. There is 0% doubt in my mind that they support her and I highly doubt that they are sulking or plotting against her. There are a ton of people who have gone on record, tons of people are now full of energy and hopeful, and it’s disappointing to read this. Quite frankly it’s focusing on negativity in a way that doesn’t help either VP Harris or the Democrats at all! Seriously.
I’ve always found President Obama to be thoughtful and measured and appropriate. I’ve always liked that about him. Perhaps he is waiting to throw his support for a good reason. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.
Everyone’s getting mad at Obama, but the NY Post article states that their source is a “Biden family source”. I could be completely wrong but I suspect that Jill Biden is the one who is stirring the pot. She reportedly doesn’t care for Kamala.
Anyway, I hope Obama endorses her soon, but I don’t think it’s a big deal if he waits until a rally.
Can I add something, Kaiser. You’re right. Because I’ve been listening to pod save America and hacks on tap for a long time. The first debate performance where Kamala shined as a star, I couldn’t believe they discussed the entire episode with barely taking her name. They don’t take her name. A lot of people don’t. They say she disappeared in the administration (Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway) but they make her disappear by ignoring her. Even yesterday when I was listening to David axelrod on hacks…he kept saying that the initial support behind her is a stampede and could be short lived. Like really!!!!
I agree with your assessment of the bros and will have to find new pods to listen to. The self importance and bias of the above mentioned (all) pundits is astounding and eye opening.