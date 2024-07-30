“America’s new sweetheart is Steve Nedoroscik, the Pommel Horse Guy” links

America’s latest obsession is Olympic sweetheart Steve Nedoroscik, aka Pommel Horse Guy, aka the reason why Team USA won bronze in men’s team gymnastics. They love his glasses, they love his pommel, they love his nerdy energy. [Buzzfeed]
I’ll always admire Tyler Perry for how he helped the Sussexes, but he does and says some problematic stuff, and this is the latest. [LaineyGossip]
Flavor Flav is having an absolute blast at the Olympics. [JustJared]
Kevin Durant is enjoying the Olympics by beefing with fans online. [Jezebel]
Everyone wants Tim Walz to be chosen as VP. [Pajiba]
What’s up with Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga? [Socialite Life]
Team USA’s swim team is already collecting medals! [Hollywood Life]
Jimmy Kimmel & John Mulaney don’t want to host the Oscars. [Seriously OMG]
Nicole Kidman looked beautiful at an Omega event. [RCFA]
Will you watch Colin Farrell in The Penguin? [OMG Blog]
Obsessed with this guy on the US men's gymnastics team who's only job is pommel horse, so he just sits there until he's activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years. pic.twitter.com/0D1ZqJjFa1
— Megan 📚 (@MegWritesBooks) July 29, 2024
Steve Nedoroscik is great and congratulations to the U.S. Men’s Team for medalling (yea!!!!), but I am pissed at NBC for not covering the other countries. There were phenomenal routines from Japan (Gold), China (Silver), Ukraine, and Great Britain among others. We should be seeing the best of the best in gymnastics live and during primetime, not just the U.S., and rooting for them all. All these gymnasts worked hard to get to the Olympics.
The time difference between France and the US doesn’t allow for events to be broadcast ‘live’ during prime time. There is full live coverage throughout the day on various platforms featuring all/most of the competitors.
I agree, the coverage and commentary basically sucks. It doesn’t even feel like the Olympics. And no, I don’t want to log on to my computer and find a million isolated events to watch. I remember watching as a kid and being so inspired by the people from all over the world, and I feel like my kids are not having a similar experience which makes me a little sad.
Which has long been the case & which I hadn’t realized until I was living elsewhere during the ’92 Barcelona Olympics. Seeing a different country’s coverage was fascinating.
The replay on Peacock is a different feed with different commentators. That replay pretty much only focused on Japan vs China – the US was hardly shown.
So true, our national network CBC has excellent coverage and shows most of the events, even if there are no Canadians in it.
We are so excited for our swimmer Summer McIntosh – silver in 400 FS, Gold in 400IM,
Eleanor Harvey – bronze in fencing
Christa Deguchi – gold in judo
Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Weins – bronze in synchronized diving
And hopefully more to come….
Steve Nedoroscik has been one of my favorites in this competition. The energy of the men’s gymnastics team was palpable and the support and respect they have for one another is really touching.
I loved seeing their pure joy.
They were delightful! It was so infectious watching them yesterday
The Specialist – totally an American sweetheart!
I watched Steve do his routine and he sure did help the Americans team bring home the bronze!!
Steve is my friend’s cousin! MA represent!
Awww he’s amazing. He was like Yoda. So metal zen. ❤🤍💙
Omg why am I crying?? Go STEVE!!!
I. LOVE. GYMNASTICS. SPECIALISTS. I just do. There is something so deeply satisfying at being supernaturally good at one thing and nailing it when it matters! Stephen was phenomenal and adorable and I love him so!
My pilates teacher was just talking about him! Apparently her wife is from the same place and there is BIG excitement in their home at the moment.
Stephen nailed it yesterday! I was so glad for him. So many people were griping about his inclusion on the team as an event specialist. He really proved himself. Hopefully he will have success in the event finals.