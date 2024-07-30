“America’s new sweetheart is Steve Nedoroscik, the Pommel Horse Guy” links
  • July 30, 2024

  By Kaiser
America’s latest obsession is Olympic sweetheart Steve Nedoroscik, aka Pommel Horse Guy, aka the reason why Team USA won bronze in men’s team gymnastics. They love his glasses, they love his pommel, they love his nerdy energy. [Buzzfeed]
I’ll always admire Tyler Perry for how he helped the Sussexes, but he does and says some problematic stuff, and this is the latest. [LaineyGossip]
Flavor Flav is having an absolute blast at the Olympics. [JustJared]
Kevin Durant is enjoying the Olympics by beefing with fans online. [Jezebel]
Everyone wants Tim Walz to be chosen as VP. [Pajiba]
What’s up with Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga? [Socialite Life]
Team USA’s swim team is already collecting medals! [Hollywood Life]
Jimmy Kimmel & John Mulaney don’t want to host the Oscars. [Seriously OMG]
Nicole Kidman looked beautiful at an Omega event. [RCFA]
Will you watch Colin Farrell in The Penguin? [OMG Blog]

  1. Mireille says:
    July 30, 2024 at 12:41 pm

    Steve Nedoroscik is great and congratulations to the U.S. Men’s Team for medalling (yea!!!!), but I am pissed at NBC for not covering the other countries. There were phenomenal routines from Japan (Gold), China (Silver), Ukraine, and Great Britain among others. We should be seeing the best of the best in gymnastics live and during primetime, not just the U.S., and rooting for them all. All these gymnasts worked hard to get to the Olympics.

    Reply
    • Aerie says:
      July 30, 2024 at 2:22 pm

      The time difference between France and the US doesn’t allow for events to be broadcast ‘live’ during prime time. There is full live coverage throughout the day on various platforms featuring all/most of the competitors.

      Reply
    • Erin says:
      July 30, 2024 at 2:27 pm

      I agree, the coverage and commentary basically sucks. It doesn’t even feel like the Olympics. And no, I don’t want to log on to my computer and find a million isolated events to watch. I remember watching as a kid and being so inspired by the people from all over the world, and I feel like my kids are not having a similar experience which makes me a little sad.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 30, 2024 at 2:34 pm

      Which has long been the case & which I hadn’t realized until I was living elsewhere during the ’92 Barcelona Olympics. Seeing a different country’s coverage was fascinating.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      July 30, 2024 at 8:18 pm

      The replay on Peacock is a different feed with different commentators. That replay pretty much only focused on Japan vs China – the US was hardly shown.

      Reply
  2. catJ says:
    July 30, 2024 at 1:05 pm

    So true, our national network CBC has excellent coverage and shows most of the events, even if there are no Canadians in it.
    We are so excited for our swimmer Summer McIntosh – silver in 400 FS, Gold in 400IM,
    Eleanor Harvey – bronze in fencing
    Christa Deguchi – gold in judo
    Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Weins – bronze in synchronized diving

    And hopefully more to come….

    Reply
  3. Jacques says:
    July 30, 2024 at 1:08 pm

    Steve Nedoroscik has been one of my favorites in this competition. The energy of the men’s gymnastics team was palpable and the support and respect they have for one another is really touching.

    Reply
  4. Elizabeth says:
    July 30, 2024 at 1:12 pm

    The Specialist – totally an American sweetheart!

    Reply
  5. Susan Collins says:
    July 30, 2024 at 1:31 pm

    I watched Steve do his routine and he sure did help the Americans team bring home the bronze!!

    Reply
  6. C-No says:
    July 30, 2024 at 1:53 pm

    Steve is my friend’s cousin! MA represent!

    Reply
  7. tealily says:
    July 30, 2024 at 2:01 pm

    Omg why am I crying?? Go STEVE!!!

    Reply
  8. Neners says:
    July 30, 2024 at 2:41 pm

    I. LOVE. GYMNASTICS. SPECIALISTS. I just do. There is something so deeply satisfying at being supernaturally good at one thing and nailing it when it matters! Stephen was phenomenal and adorable and I love him so!

    Reply
  9. SarahCS says:
    July 30, 2024 at 3:07 pm

    My pilates teacher was just talking about him! Apparently her wife is from the same place and there is BIG excitement in their home at the moment.

    Reply
  10. Kittenmom says:
    July 30, 2024 at 5:28 pm

    Stephen nailed it yesterday! I was so glad for him. So many people were griping about his inclusion on the team as an event specialist. He really proved himself. Hopefully he will have success in the event finals.

    Reply

