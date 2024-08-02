Princess Beatrice was named Tatler’s best-dressed person of 2024

Princess Beatrice’s style has evolved a lot in recent years, especially since she married Edo Mapelli Mozzi. I tend to believe that Edo is a clotheshorse and a dandy, and he’s influenced Beatrice to change up her style and wear more flattering clothes. Beatrice has also lost weight in recent years, especially after she gave birth to her daughter Sienna. The slim-down unfortunately means that more designers want to dress Beatrice too. All in all, it’s been a good style season for Beatrice and now she’s on top of Tatler’s best dressed list.

Princess Beatrice is taking the style crown. King Charles’ niece, 35, topped Tatler’s newly best-dressed list, edging out the likes of Cruz Beckham and Lady Starmer. The magazine dubbed Beatrice the “princess of perfection,” praising her as a “beacon of sartorial elegance, pairing vintage-inspired cuts with fresh-from-the-catwalk glamour.” But Princess Beatrice wasn’t always hailed for her fashion instincts. Following the 2011 wedding of her cousin Prince William to Kate Middleton, she was heavily criticized for her look, specifically the instantly infamous Philip Treacy “pretzel” hat (which she later auctioned for charity). Charlie Anderson, former stylist to Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, previously told PEOPLE, “They got hammered in the press, and it was a little unfair.” Princess Beatrice has since refined her style, and Anderson said, “I think they are mostly getting it right. I think they have got more daring, although they have both always been quite daring, and they seem to be getting to know themselves better.”

[From People]

You can see Tatler’s list here. Cruz Beckham really is on it… at #3. Which means this list is very weird. Still, it feels like Tatler keeps doing this weird thing of not-so-subtly poking at Queen Camilla AND the Princess of Wales. Tatler is making a point of saying… Kate can’t be best-dressed when she’s absent most of the time, and Camilla’s horse tarps and housedresses are not fashionable. Beatrice really IS the best dressed royal woman these days.