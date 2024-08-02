Princess Beatrice was named Tatler’s best-dressed person of 2024

Princess Beatrice’s style has evolved a lot in recent years, especially since she married Edo Mapelli Mozzi. I tend to believe that Edo is a clotheshorse and a dandy, and he’s influenced Beatrice to change up her style and wear more flattering clothes. Beatrice has also lost weight in recent years, especially after she gave birth to her daughter Sienna. The slim-down unfortunately means that more designers want to dress Beatrice too. All in all, it’s been a good style season for Beatrice and now she’s on top of Tatler’s best dressed list.

Princess Beatrice is taking the style crown. King Charles’ niece, 35, topped Tatler’s newly best-dressed list, edging out the likes of Cruz Beckham and Lady Starmer. The magazine dubbed Beatrice the “princess of perfection,” praising her as a “beacon of sartorial elegance, pairing vintage-inspired cuts with fresh-from-the-catwalk glamour.”

But Princess Beatrice wasn’t always hailed for her fashion instincts. Following the 2011 wedding of her cousin Prince William to Kate Middleton, she was heavily criticized for her look, specifically the instantly infamous Philip Treacy “pretzel” hat (which she later auctioned for charity).

Charlie Anderson, former stylist to Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, previously told PEOPLE, “They got hammered in the press, and it was a little unfair.”

Princess Beatrice has since refined her style, and Anderson said, “I think they are mostly getting it right. I think they have got more daring, although they have both always been quite daring, and they seem to be getting to know themselves better.”

[From People]

You can see Tatler’s list here. Cruz Beckham really is on it… at #3. Which means this list is very weird. Still, it feels like Tatler keeps doing this weird thing of not-so-subtly poking at Queen Camilla AND the Princess of Wales. Tatler is making a point of saying… Kate can’t be best-dressed when she’s absent most of the time, and Camilla’s horse tarps and housedresses are not fashionable. Beatrice really IS the best dressed royal woman these days.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

36 Responses to “Princess Beatrice was named Tatler’s best-dressed person of 2024”

  1. Kelsey says:
    August 2, 2024 at 11:14 am

    Her style has definitely evolved since she got married. She still won’t let go of them stepford wife ass headbands, but she makes them work for her so hey.

    Also sidenote: I’ve always thought Beatrice has the nicest hair (before Meghan arrived at least) of all the royal ladies, even when they media tried to push Kate as having the supreme mane (not that this sort of stuff matters in the grand scheme of things). Her locks are luscious af.

    Reply
    • Mtl.ex.pat says:
      August 2, 2024 at 12:15 pm

      @kelsey – yes re Beatrice having the most beautiful hair. As a redhead I am admittedly biased though!
      Also agree re those godawful headbands – that look needs to fade into oblivion.
      The article reads to me too as a bit of a jab to Kate – but I can’t tell anymore who is trolling who…
      As an aside – Camilla’s horse tarps – bahahaha!!

      Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    August 2, 2024 at 11:15 am

    Keen must be really upset. She was also not nice to beatrice.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      August 2, 2024 at 11:25 am

      I’m sure 🦴 has been raging, Eden and a few others will be writing nasty comments about B soon enough.

      Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    August 2, 2024 at 11:17 am

    Oh please Tatler proves they don’t know what they are talking about. Beatrice is not the best dressed.

    Reply
    • CLOVE says:
      August 2, 2024 at 11:22 am

      Judging from the pictures posted, I was going to say it’s a low bar.

      Reply
      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        August 2, 2024 at 1:38 pm

        the bar was so low, it was under the manure pile behind the horse barn where Princess Anne got whacked

    • sevenblue says:
      August 2, 2024 at 11:25 am

      It is PR. Both Beatrice and Eugenie started to get good PR after Kate disappeared. The british media is looking for other royal people to write about since there aren’t much young people left.

      Reply
    • girl_ninja says:
      August 2, 2024 at 12:30 pm

      She’s the best dress of the ones Meghan left behind.

      Reply
    • goofpuff says:
      August 2, 2024 at 12:33 pm

      oh yeah, something exchanged hands for this to happen. Kate is definitely not pleased.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      August 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm

      You know what? After seeing the fashion at that society wedding of the year, this kind of tracks. The majority of the wedding guests were dressed atrociously imo. Others might like it though😂? Idk, the current dress trends for covered up fancy dresses are not my jam. But going by that aristo standard, Beatrice is dressing well for that particular set. It’s not my thing at all, but for the society bible, maybe it is?

      Reply
      • Lizzie says:
        August 2, 2024 at 3:49 pm

        Not only the guests at the wedding, I thought the bride’s dress was awful, with that huge cut out in the back. And besides you just know if Meghan’s dress had an exposed back like that, the Brit media would have had a field day insulting Meghan and calling her style trashy

    • GTWiecz says:
      August 2, 2024 at 3:32 pm

      For The Handmaid’s Tale’s Gilead, probably she’d be the best dressed…

      Reply
  4. Sue says:
    August 2, 2024 at 11:23 am

    She really does look lovely in that red dress. The green floral one is hideous.

    Reply
  5. Elizabeth says:
    August 2, 2024 at 11:25 am

    The Queen’s sister, Annabel Elliot, is on the list as well.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    August 2, 2024 at 11:26 am

    Most improved, fashion-wise? Yes. But the best dressed woman in British society? I’m not buying it.

    Reply
  7. Sarah says:
    August 2, 2024 at 11:39 am

    The pink and green floral dresses were okay, but the only one I really liked was the sparkly pink Monique Lhullier.

    Reply
  8. MsIam says:
    August 2, 2024 at 11:40 am

    Well at least they didn’t include Sophiesta on there. But maybe they are trying to prod Kate back to work more.

    Reply
  9. tamsin says:
    August 2, 2024 at 11:50 am

    I’ve always thought Beatrice has been better dressed since marrying Edo as well. Her style is very English. She looks great with her new slimmer figure. Eugenie also looks great- she keeps her hourglass figure. I have the impression that Beatrice is the clotheshorse of the two of them.
    The tabloids were absolutely vile about their looks when they were in their twenties.

    Reply
  10. Roseberry says:
    August 2, 2024 at 12:05 pm

    Always had a conspiracy theory that the Yorks girls deliberately wore Ugly hats to peg & bones wedding to distract the attention from Khate who’d been a mean girl to them during the girlfriend days. There was so much press coverage, which continued when Bea’s hat was put up for auction- that and Pippa’s bum got more attention than the wedding dress!

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      August 2, 2024 at 12:11 pm

      Yeah, I thought everyone assumed that. They were being disrespectful to Kate since it was reported at the time that Kate was never nice to them. You wouldn’t wear those hats to a wedding if you had a good relationship with the bride.

      Reply
    • sunnyside up says:
      August 2, 2024 at 12:23 pm

      I loved the way Beatrice put the hat up for auction for charity. That must have upset the press.

      Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      August 2, 2024 at 12:27 pm

      That’s true enough. The York sisters can’t stand Kate, for good reason!

      Reply
    • Aurora says:
      August 2, 2024 at 4:55 pm

      There was a meme that alleged they were cosplaying Cinderella’s rich stepsisters, so go figure…

      Reply
  11. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    August 2, 2024 at 12:33 pm

    Sorry, but none of the British royal women dress well. 90% of what they wear is hideous, and the last 10% is merely passable.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      August 2, 2024 at 1:13 pm

      No kidding. There isn’t one British royal who’s name I see and clic on thinking, I want to see what she’s wearing. Meghan is the only one worth watching. Ann has her moments with vintage, but that’s it.

      Reply
    • GTWiecz says:
      August 2, 2024 at 3:34 pm

      Absolutely. Can’t even compare with the French, Italians, and even the Manhattan high society.

      Reply
  12. HeatherC says:
    August 2, 2024 at 12:47 pm

    Ooh Kate is going to be pissed. How dare Beatrice wear clothes in public when Kate’s so sick? lol

    This is so shady I love it. You can only be on the best dressed list if you are seen in public wearing clothes. If you’re not seen in public, no one knows what you’re wearing so chop! chop! Katie, time to be seen in public!

    Reply
  13. Maremotrice says:
    August 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm

    What century are we in? Shame there’s no publication ranking female royals on their public speaking skills. Beatrice easily outdoes Kate on that score (which admittedly is a pretty low bar). Remind me why she’s not a working royal?

    Reply
  14. BeanieBean says:
    August 2, 2024 at 1:19 pm

    This is best-dressed in England, right? The UK? ‘Cause anybody with eyes can easily come up with better-dressed royals/celebs from the rest of Europe. Shoot, the entire Monegasque royal family alone could comprise the list.

    Reply
  15. Maggie says:
    August 2, 2024 at 2:10 pm

    Not with that face. I wonder if Jeffery Epstein left her family any money?

    Reply
  16. QuiteContrary says:
    August 2, 2024 at 4:20 pm

    Was everyone else in England not eligible for the list?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment