Is ‘Fluffy Coke,’ coke with marshmallow fluff and ice, the mocktail of the summer?



You know the classic formula of Soda + Ice Cream = Float? Well now Gen Z has taken this premise, turned it on its head, and multiplied the sugar factor by a million. Introducing: the Fluffy Coke. Why is this Coke so fluffy? Because it’s poured into a glass lined with marshmallow fluff. A TikToker by the name of Emma Grace posted a video of her preparing the three-ingredient treat — the third is ice, that MUST be little round balls! — with her Memama (they’re each wearing shades of orange which I find adorable). The video has been viewed nearly 4 million times, she even got a name check on Good Morning America when they did a Fluffy Coke segment! So now I’m posing the question to us, dear readers: is Fluffy Coke the “mocktail of the summer?”

It’s time for the classic root beer float to move over, there’s a new ultra-sweet soda concoction making waves among sugar fanatics. For anyone craving spicy pops with thick, soothing gulps of marshmallow, TikTok users would encourage you to try their latest obsession: Fluffy Coke. With over 20.7 million posts on the app alone, the soft, bubbly blend is proving to be the mocktail of the summer for everyone and anyone with a sweet tooth. For weeks, Gen Z fans have been rushing to lather their glasses with the classic sandwich spread Fluff before pouring their ice-cold Coke in. But what inspired this concoction? The Fluffy Coke is a new take on a previous trend of spooning frosting along the inside of a cup before adding the beverage. On July 6, TikToker Emma Grace amassed over 3.8 million views on the video she posted titled “Making a Fluffy Coke with my Memama.” Emma and her Memama are seen slurping their cold drinks through large yellow straws. “Look how fluffy my Coke is,” Memama said. “We’re gonna make a fluffy Coca-cola.” Emma then demonstrated how to use a rubber spatula to spread the Fluff around the inside of her plastic cup. “Ooo, I could eat a big old spoonful of this,” Memama proclaimed as she completely covered her clear cup with the white delectable. The duo then filled their cups with the “good ice,” the little round ice balls, before Emma cracked open two cans of Coca-cola — one can per cup. “Give it a little stir, and cheers,” Emma exclaimed, taking her first sip. Rather than waiting for the marshmallow to melt in her cup, Emma took her straw and scraped the sticky spread from the sides. Since Emma posted her Fluffy Coke tutorial, eager viewers have rushed to try the creamy mix for themselves. While some absolutely loved the beverage, others expressed concern over the sugar content. A standard 12-ounce can of Coca-cola contains 39 grams of sugar, while two tablespoons of the marshmallow cream contain six grams of added sugar. Of course, for those worried about the nutritional facts, Diet Coke and Coke Zero don’t contain any sugar. TikTok user Noah Stepherson urged his followers to get the brand Marshmallow Fluff over Jet-Puffed fluff for anyone who wanted to make the drink with slightly less calories. The Jet-Puffed fluff is only 45 calories, while Marshmallow Fluff is 40 calories.

[From Independent]

I could tell it was a very proud, joyous day for my mother when she introduced me as a little girl to the ice cream float. Many combinations were tried, including Coke & Vanilla, Root Beer & Mint Chip, Fanta & Chocolate. (The beverage/dessert confection served as a complementing balance to our reverent potato chip consumption.) It wasn’t until I was well into my adulthood and several years of therapy, that I built up the courage to confess to my mother that I didn’t actually like ice cream floats. It’s not that I hate them, more that I’m rather ambivalent on the frothy texture the mixture creates. I enjoy each element on its own, more than in this combination.

So while Coca-Cola is undeniably my soda of choice — on ice as cold as you can get it — I admit I am more than a little wary of the introduction of this marshmallow fluff!! I feel this is either going to be a spiritual experience that forever changes the meaning of my life moving forward, or I will instantly seize up and cease functioning from the sweetness overload. I do not foresee a middleground here. Emma Grace and Memama used the 12oz cans, while the GMA crew used glass bottles which I applaud if they are Mexican Cokes, as those have real cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup (it tastes better, I swear!). Both parties were in adamant agreement though, that the secret lay in the little round ice balls. So even if Fluffy Coke turns out not to be my mocktail of the summer, I promise you this: I will be asking for “little round ice balls” with my drinks at all dining establishments henceforth. You have my word.