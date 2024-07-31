“Jonathan Owens flew to Paris to support his wife Simone Biles” links

Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens got time off from NFL training camp to go to Paris and support his wife. Let’s give them a break! [Hollywood Life]
Jonathan Owens is cheering on his wife in Paris with help from the Chicago Bears. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/oGiBE8nFL8
— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2024
Jonathan Owens showed up to the women’s gymnastics team final with the GREATEST shirt. 🔥 #ParisOlympics
📺 12P ET on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/2MGSBB48AD
— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2024
I am glad he did. As much as I’m sure he needed to be at training camp, that was really smart of his team to let him go. He has had a rough go of not handling media around being Mr. Simone Biles… this would help.
I hope he’s super supportive and I hope she feels loved and cherished and valued by him!
Especially after some idiots went after her HAIR!!! Biles broke all the records, but people are talking about her hair. Racist bigots everywhere.
Do you know whose hair bothered me?
Jade’s.
But I cannot keep my hair down all day. At some point, usually around lunch, my hair is either clipped half back or in a ponytail. Then at home it turns into a bun. I cannot imagine doing any sort of gymnastics with my (long-ish) hair just pulled into a ponytail.
oh man, that shirt he was wearing yesterday…..I was describing it to my husband and I said “its the ugliest shirt like it was screenprinted on the boardwalk” and he replied – “i think you’re mispronouncing AWESOME!” lol.
but it was good to see him there. he looked like he was tracking all the scores, he had a piece of paper and a pencil, it reminded me of some of more intense swim team moms from my days in the pool, lol.
That Simone Biles post on Instagram is perfect, no notes other than read the comments on that one, there are some good replies from other gymnasts.
Sounds like MS has a case of sour grapes.
The amount of gymnasts who weighed in on that clapback was utterly amazing. Nastia Liukin, Laurie Hernandez, Victoria Nguyen, even McKayla Maroney were dead from that tweet.
He better be acting that way after that dumb s**t he said. He lives in her house that she had built with her money.
Omg Sam Reid is so hot as Lestat!!! I can’t wait for new season!! 💕😍 🧛♂️ 🥵
Yes, he is but not just him the whole cast is awesome. The writing, the sets, and the wardrobe department is all killing it.
Yeah, the whole cast. Sam, Jacob, Eric, Assad, Delaney. Season 2 was sooo good. I just binged it a month ago and I’m still constantly thinking about it. I might go back and rewatch which is something I rarely do.
As an 80s Anne Rice fan girl, I can’t tell you how happy I am with this series!! The way the showrunners/writers adapted the source material and tell the story is just so smart and organic, paying ultimate respect to the source material and further elevating it. They gave the character of Louis new life (and make it a better character) with his reimagining both in past and present. Jacob Anderson plays him masterfully.
But yes, above all Sam Reid is incredible!! He is the full embodiment of Lestat. He just nails the character in every way. I can’t wait to see him tell Lestat’s story in S3!
All that matters is that he was there to support her and she loves him. No one else’s opinion matters unless she asks for it. And GO Simone! She really is the G.O.A.T!
That’s really all that needs to be said.
Ok let’s cut him some slack. He showed up as he should and he did take time away from his training camp. Let’s just enjoy her winning and him being there for her. Let’s hope it continues.
Nicole and Keith’s daughters look age-appropriately bored in the company of their parents. Lovely family.
Honestly they’re really cute together in the Netflix doc
I was laughing to myself last night watching the gymnastics coverage… the PR machine was in overdrive for Mr Biles! They made sure to focus on him and his shirt, and even had a fluff piece interlude about how much he respects her work ethic. I couldn’t help but think he got a major talking to and is trying desperately not to end up in the doghouse again. They know how bad he came across on the podcast and if you follow gossip, the PR efforts were not subtle at all.
That man always supported her though. She shows up to his games and he was always supportive of her training. He was even with her through the Nassar ordeal. That’s why Biles said people were doing too much in regards to her husband but everyone thought they knew more than her 😄.
Um we’re pretty good at seeing red flags. WE could clearly see JBlow and Ben weren’t going to last, so yeah we call it like We see it.
Lol him saying something stupid is not our fault. Nor is it our fault if he can’t even explain himself and makes her defend him to the point of tears. That’s definitely worrying stuff.
What he did here is great. You can acknowledge that and acknowledge he was a clown in speaking the way he did, two things can be true at once.
Lol I was unfamiliar with Plathville and am very disappointed it in no way has anything to do with Sylvia Plath….
I only watched it once in a while and trust me you want to put your head in an over after watching it.
Jonathan Owens has been supporting Simone in the stands all year and it’s been so great to see. Earlier this year when she landed one of her double Yurchenko pike vaults he leapt to his feet in excitement to cheer and he beckoned the whole crowd to do the same.
Meanwhile Simone and Jordan Chiles shared that MyKayla Skinner has blocked Simone and everyone on socials…aw, sounds like someone needs a new sport to hate watch.
I saw that Simone follow up post that said she was blocked. I don’t know about yall but I wish I could double gym date and do a post gym meal with them 😄. Simone seems like a blast
I am here for all the Stephen Nedoroscik love! A lot of people were upset that he was chosen for the team, as a one event specialist, but the team couldnt have medaled without him and he is the only one who made an event final. He is tied for first and has a real chance at winning. His competition is another PH specialist who only does this one event. They’re both spectacular fan favorites, and both world champions for their apparatus. It will be a great show down.
And yes, Stephen has been dating a gymnast from Penn State for the last eight years. Keep your grips to yourself, nerd lovers 💜
Re Stephen’s girlfriend. Her twitter handle the other day was “Stephensgf” 😹 Tess is letting the thirsty b*tches know that this dude is TAKEN!
I fence! It’s a fantastic sport that I encourage everyone to try. I fence foil (like Scruggs and Kiefer, the Gold and Silver medalists). It’s a LOT of losing as you’re learning but it feels so good to win a bout.