“Jonathan Owens flew to Paris to support his wife Simone Biles” links

Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens got time off from NFL training camp to go to Paris and support his wife. Let’s give them a break! [Hollywood Life]

America’s sweetheart Stephen Nedoroscik has a girlfriend. [Just Jared]

What Olympic sport do you secretly believe you could do? For me, I think I would be an okay fencer? I would also love to play beach volleyball. [Go Fug Yourself]

Simone Biles claps back at Mykayla Skinner. [Socialite Life]

Nicole Kidman & her family are having fun at the Olympics. [LaineyGossip]

Lestat is taking over in Interview with a Vampire’s season 3. [Pajiba]

OMG Blog always highlights the weirdest music. [OMG Blog]

Elizabeth Banks wore David Koma. [RCFA]

Snoop Dogg went swimming with Michael Phelps. [Seriously OMG]

The backstory on Welcome to Plathville. [Starcasm]

An Egyptian fencer competed in the Olympics while seven months pregnant! What a crazy thing to do, but she’s a badass! [Buzzfeed]

Jonathan Owens is cheering on his wife in Paris with help from the Chicago Bears. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/oGiBE8nFL8 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2024