“Blake Lively is launching a haircare line called Blake Brown” links

Blake Lively is launching a haircare line called Blake Brown. Will Blake get the September issue of Vogue to promote it? Eh. [LaineyGossip]
Does her product line include haircare with a side of “genteel” racism?
Yes. I feel so bad but I just can’t ever look past the bonkers amount of plastic surgery she’s had and that whole genteel/antebellum lifestyle blog thing when I see her. I feel like it’s really judgy of me but I just don’t see the appeal. And the trailer for her new movie is really weird…
I agree with you. She’s not a great actor and I never got it that she’s a shill for Chanel.
I don’t know how good her products are, but on the promotional pics, her hair looks dry as hell. I don’t know what kind of stupid marketing executive signed off on this. You can’t sell hair products with those pics. I use affordable hair products and my hair looks shinier.
As someone with “dry as hell” curly hair, I have to agree lol. Her hair does not make me wonder “Wow what’s she using on those curls?”.
@SunnyDays, it is weird. I have seen some red carpet photos of her, her hair looked good and shiny. Why chose those pics to sell hair products 😭😭 She has a bad marketing team or they are playing her.
I use affordable hair care products from the drug store (current fave L’Oreal Savior Mask with keratin and castor oil). I have thick curly/wavy hair, chin length, but don’t dye it and rarely use a blow dryer. It tends towards dryness but with a few inexpensive products it’s very healthy and shiny. Her hair, on the other hand, looks really over-processed and I can’t stand the trend of 3 inches of dark roots with the rest looking bleached out.
Blake is so excessive in her fashion and her posts. I feel bad, but she drives me crazy.
Nah, don’t feel bad.
I can’t stand either of them.
She’s bland as hallway wallpaper & he’s annoying af.
He’s SO annoying af.
Yeah, I don’t get the fawning over this very mediocre couple.
Blake’s side quests are irksome and I don’t think she can help it lol she seems really sweet and goofy and super misguided? Dare I say umm how to say this….maybe hasn’t studied a lot about history or has a hard time connecting dots on how things are in reality. I’m trying to not be mean but I guess it is celebrity goss haha sorry
I don’t get the name “Blake Brown” seems odd when she known for being a bleach blonde . Maybe one of her fans knows the answer?
I would be surprised if she gets a vogue write up seeing how she acted last time.
Not a fan per se but I follow her on insta and she explained that her dad’s name is actually Brown but the family uses Lively which is her mother’s name. Her dad took her mother’s name.
Thanks for the answer .
Blake looks a mess at every red carpet event I have seen her on for the last 2-3 years.
I’m not convinced that’s all her real hair TBH. It looks like extensions to me.
The Lively name comes from her sister Robyn father Ronald Lively. Since it was an established name in the industry Elaine (nee McAlpin) kept it and her husband and their children changed/started using it professionally.
Blake’s birth name is Blake Brown.
Oh no! Is she running out of money!?