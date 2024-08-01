“Blake Lively is launching a haircare line called Blake Brown” links
  • August 01, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Blake Lively is launching a haircare line called Blake Brown. Will Blake get the September issue of Vogue to promote it? Eh. [LaineyGossip]
Carrie Underwood will replace Katy Perry on American Idol? [JustJared]
Floridians overwhelmingly support abortion rights AND Donald Trump. [Jezebel]
Blake Lively’s promotional tour for It Ends With Us has begun. [RCFA]
Review of Gasoline Rainbow. [Pajiba]
TikTok dude is exposing the common lies of men. [Buzzfeed]
Phaedra Parks is returning to RHOA. [Socialite Life]
Shawn Mendes has a new album. [Hollywood Life]
The new season of Squid Game comes out on December 26th. [Seriously OMG]
Charli XCX is brat. [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to ““Blake Lively is launching a haircare line called Blake Brown” links”

  1. Trashy possum says:
    August 1, 2024 at 12:38 pm

    Does her product line include haircare with a side of “genteel” racism?

    Reply
    • Justjj says:
      August 1, 2024 at 5:10 pm

      Yes. I feel so bad but I just can’t ever look past the bonkers amount of plastic surgery she’s had and that whole genteel/antebellum lifestyle blog thing when I see her. I feel like it’s really judgy of me but I just don’t see the appeal. And the trailer for her new movie is really weird…

      Reply
      • Sumodo1 says:
        August 1, 2024 at 7:54 pm

        I agree with you. She’s not a great actor and I never got it that she’s a shill for Chanel.

  2. sevenblue says:
    August 1, 2024 at 1:24 pm

    I don’t know how good her products are, but on the promotional pics, her hair looks dry as hell. I don’t know what kind of stupid marketing executive signed off on this. You can’t sell hair products with those pics. I use affordable hair products and my hair looks shinier.

    Reply
    • SunnyDays says:
      August 1, 2024 at 1:44 pm

      As someone with “dry as hell” curly hair, I have to agree lol. Her hair does not make me wonder “Wow what’s she using on those curls?”.

      Reply
      • sevenblue says:
        August 1, 2024 at 1:56 pm

        @SunnyDays, it is weird. I have seen some red carpet photos of her, her hair looked good and shiny. Why chose those pics to sell hair products 😭😭 She has a bad marketing team or they are playing her.

    • Jaded says:
      August 1, 2024 at 2:06 pm

      I use affordable hair care products from the drug store (current fave L’Oreal Savior Mask with keratin and castor oil). I have thick curly/wavy hair, chin length, but don’t dye it and rarely use a blow dryer. It tends towards dryness but with a few inexpensive products it’s very healthy and shiny. Her hair, on the other hand, looks really over-processed and I can’t stand the trend of 3 inches of dark roots with the rest looking bleached out.

      Reply
  3. JEM says:
    August 1, 2024 at 2:04 pm

    Blake is so excessive in her fashion and her posts. I feel bad, but she drives me crazy.

    Reply
    • Kokiri says:
      August 1, 2024 at 2:06 pm

      Nah, don’t feel bad.
      I can’t stand either of them.

      She’s bland as hallway wallpaper & he’s annoying af.
      He’s SO annoying af.

      Reply
  4. Okay buddy says:
    August 1, 2024 at 2:06 pm

    Blake’s side quests are irksome and I don’t think she can help it lol she seems really sweet and goofy and super misguided? Dare I say umm how to say this….maybe hasn’t studied a lot about history or has a hard time connecting dots on how things are in reality. I’m trying to not be mean but I guess it is celebrity goss haha sorry

    Reply
  5. Lauren says:
    August 1, 2024 at 2:22 pm

    I don’t get the name “Blake Brown” seems odd when she known for being a bleach blonde . Maybe one of her fans knows the answer?

    I would be surprised if she gets a vogue write up seeing how she acted last time.

    Reply
    • Mel says:
      August 1, 2024 at 2:33 pm

      Not a fan per se but I follow her on insta and she explained that her dad’s name is actually Brown but the family uses Lively which is her mother’s name. Her dad took her mother’s name.

      Reply
  6. girl_ninja says:
    August 1, 2024 at 2:33 pm

    Blake looks a mess at every red carpet event I have seen her on for the last 2-3 years.

    Reply
  7. Kitten says:
    August 1, 2024 at 2:52 pm

    I’m not convinced that’s all her real hair TBH. It looks like extensions to me.

    Reply
  8. Lurker M says:
    August 1, 2024 at 3:16 pm

    The Lively name comes from her sister Robyn father Ronald Lively. Since it was an established name in the industry Elaine (nee McAlpin) kept it and her husband and their children changed/started using it professionally.

    Blake’s birth name is Blake Brown.

    Reply
  9. Polly says:
    August 2, 2024 at 12:15 am

    Oh no! Is she running out of money!?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment