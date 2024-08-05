Prince Harry apparently spoke to his aunt Jane after Robert Fellowes’ passing

Lord Robert Fellowes passed away one week ago. Fellowes was well-connected to the Windsors and he was QEII’s private secretary in the ‘90s. He was also married to Lady Jane Spencer, one of Princess Diana’s two sisters. Meaning, Robert Fellowes was Prince Harry and William’s uncle. It took maybe 24 hours after Fellowes’ passing for the royalist media to speculate about whether Harry would come back to the UK for his uncle’s funeral. It’s been a week – surely, the funeral has already happened? Well, the Mail has an update on whether Fellowes’ death will lead to reconciliation between Harry and William (spoiler: nope).

Prince Harry has spoken to his aunt Lady Jane Fellowes following the death of her husband Robert Fellowes. The royal, who has remained close to his late mother’s side of the family, is said to have reached out to Princess Diana’s older sister, according to US media. Harry, 39, has also spoken to his uncle Charles Spencer as well as his cousins, according to Us Weekly.

Lord Robert Fellowes, who was Princess Diana ‘s brother-in-law and Queen Elizabeth II ‘s private secretary died this week aged 82. It’s believed Harry may return to the UK for his uncle’s funeral, which will likely see him coming face-to-face with Prince William.

One friend of the royal told the Daily Beast: ‘In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support Jane. Of course he would want to be there. It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan. But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama. It will be very sad for him if he can’t make it’.

Another royal expert told the Mail that the death is unlikely to bring the feuding brothers together. Royal commentator Michael Cole told MailOnline that the loss of their uncle will not be enough to bring the warring princes back together.

‘Robert Fellowes’ death will not affect family dynamics,’ he said. ‘Prince William and Prince Harry have always been on good terms with their late mother’s sisters and brother. Apart from offering what will undoubtedly be their heartfelt condolences to their aunt Jane, the two royal princes will experience little if any effect from their uncle’s death.’

Mr Cole added: ‘And it is certain that they will express their sympathies separately, and strictly so, such is the gulf that has opened up between them in recent years, compared with which the Gulf of Mexico is a mere puddle.’