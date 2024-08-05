Prince Harry apparently spoke to his aunt Jane after Robert Fellowes’ passing

Lord Robert Fellowes passed away one week ago. Fellowes was well-connected to the Windsors and he was QEII’s private secretary in the ‘90s. He was also married to Lady Jane Spencer, one of Princess Diana’s two sisters. Meaning, Robert Fellowes was Prince Harry and William’s uncle. It took maybe 24 hours after Fellowes’ passing for the royalist media to speculate about whether Harry would come back to the UK for his uncle’s funeral. It’s been a week – surely, the funeral has already happened? Well, the Mail has an update on whether Fellowes’ death will lead to reconciliation between Harry and William (spoiler: nope).
Prince Harry has spoken to his aunt Lady Jane Fellowes following the death of her husband Robert Fellowes. The royal, who has remained close to his late mother’s side of the family, is said to have reached out to Princess Diana’s older sister, according to US media. Harry, 39, has also spoken to his uncle Charles Spencer as well as his cousins, according to Us Weekly.
Lord Robert Fellowes, who was Princess Diana ‘s brother-in-law and Queen Elizabeth II ‘s private secretary died this week aged 82. It’s believed Harry may return to the UK for his uncle’s funeral, which will likely see him coming face-to-face with Prince William.
One friend of the royal told the Daily Beast: ‘In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support Jane. Of course he would want to be there. It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan. But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama. It will be very sad for him if he can’t make it’.
Another royal expert told the Mail that the death is unlikely to bring the feuding brothers together. Royal commentator Michael Cole told MailOnline that the loss of their uncle will not be enough to bring the warring princes back together.
‘Robert Fellowes’ death will not affect family dynamics,’ he said. ‘Prince William and Prince Harry have always been on good terms with their late mother’s sisters and brother. Apart from offering what will undoubtedly be their heartfelt condolences to their aunt Jane, the two royal princes will experience little if any effect from their uncle’s death.’
Mr Cole added: ‘And it is certain that they will express their sympathies separately, and strictly so, such is the gulf that has opened up between them in recent years, compared with which the Gulf of Mexico is a mere puddle.’
It’s actually notable to me that the royalist media has given no energy to “how did William react to Fellowes’ death?” It’s been all about Harry, will Harry go to the funeral, did Harry contact his Spencer relatives, will Harry “use” his uncle’s death to reconcile with William, etc. If William couldn’t even make it to his godfather’s memorial service IN WINDSOR, my guess is that William won’t attend his uncle’s funeral. Please, William would have to take a day out of his summer holiday. He would never! Unless Harry is coming back for the funeral, in which case William would absolutely make a huge stink about “ordering” Harry to stay away.
They know nothing. They will know something if Harry in stealth mode arrives to the funeral. I’m sure Peg won’t be bothered to leave his vacation because he is a selfish putz.
Just how long do they wait to have funerals over there, I honestly thought they already had his. They have sure made this, like every thing, all about Prince Harry.. must truly suck for that irrelevant heir.
It can be weeks.
I mean that’s the interesting part. Is William actually close with the Spencers? I think he’s only close with a very few people. The ones who keep his secrets. And those people prob have their own secrets along with him so it’s a mutual protection.
The narrative so far has been that William forces people to choose. I don’t think the Spencers have necessarily chosen a “side” they just have refused to exile Harry from their lives. So to William, that’s a choice. He’s really a very sad person.
More likely peg would create the drama
They’re quoting US Weekly? Did someone in the bm call them with the scoop?
Anything to keep the Sussexes in the press, right? Harry will do what Harry decides to do. I can’t imagine anyone on his side is talking to US Weekly. It never occurred to me that Billy Idle would go to the funeral, but we’ll see.
The sources that US Weekly usually quote are people working in the British media and doubt that they are going to any great lengths to verify whether the royal correspondent is telling them the truth.
I always enjoy seeing how relevant Harry and Meghan still are, almost as though the King and his heir don’t exist. lmao!
There’s something fundamentally wrong with Pegs, both intellectually and emotionally. Perhaps it’s due to the head injury he survived as a child. But he isn’t right. I used to think his jealousy and vitriol towards the Sussexes was due to racism and misogyny but it’s beginning to look like he needs medication and extensive talk therapy. He doesn’t behave as any future king should. He seems hellbent on destroying his brother and his wife and god dammit, he really doesn’t care if he brings down the whole House of Windsor in the process.
Will-not doesn’t GAF about the family business, except that he wants the wealth, status, and power that goes with it. If he could inherit all the wealth of the Crown without doing his duty, he absolutely would.
We’re witnessing the decline and collapse of the British monarchy in real time! Good job, Pegs,
They’re just so….weird. When my uncle died, my cousins and I all expressed our sympathies separately. And we’re all on good terms. Were they expecting a condolences card signed by both?
There’s no energy for William because the press know that he doesn’t have any relationship with the Spencer’s.
The 2 funerals in the uk i attended this year still allowed people to attend virtually. So really no need for Harry to step foot on uk soil.
They really have no insider information anymore and it shows. It’s hardly a stretch for them to state that Harry has been in touch with his Aunt Jane and other Spencer relatives. I mean this comes under the heading of “water is wet”. Honestly this isn’t even speculation. More proof that the royal reporters have nothing to talk about…well correction, nothing they are actually prepared to talk about.