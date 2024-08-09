The Mail claims that there are ‘no plans’ for Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ paperback

It’s been more than eighteen months since Prince Harry’s Spare was released. There’s still no paperback edition. Given the sales for the hardback, you would think the publisher would be very eager to release a paperback edition, regardless of whether Harry wanted that or not. You would also think that given the despicable behavior of his family, Harry would want to include some new chapters. Several weeks ago, the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column pointed out the missing paperback edition and theorized that Harry had “run out” of terrible things to say about his family. Now the Mail claims – seemingly out of nowhere? – that the publisher has announced that there are no plans for a paperback edition.
Prince Harry’s publishers have revealed that there is no plan for a paperback edition of his hugely contentious memoirs Spare, a sign believes the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, that the Duke realises how much he has hurt the Royal Family.
‘Harry knows how much damage he has done, we have seen him try to mend fences with his family, all the business about ringing his father on his birthday,’ he tells Palace Confidential.
‘I really do imagine that he wouldn’t want to do that all over again.’ The Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths meanwhile believes that Harry won’t regret the ‘cathartic’ experience of writing it, but ‘of course he’ll regret how it was received’. However, she also explains why ‘the blame won’t be on himself’.
It would probably surprise the Mail’s merry band of royalists that Harry, at no point, expressed regret for Spare. He was proud of the book, proud of telling his story and proud to correct a lot of tabloid false-narratives. The British media was pleased with the book too – it gave them months of screeching, hysterical coverage. Royal biographers had to furiously rewrite their books given Harry’s historical document, so they were mad (and yet they’re all still running variations of Harry’s story). All of which to say… the Mail is talking out of their ass, right? There’s no way they got a confirmation from the publisher that there will be no paperback forthcoming. I do wonder if maybe the paperback edition is being planned for the fall, or for the Christmas season. Originally, Spare was supposed to come out in December 2022, so it would be “two years later” or thereabouts.
I wish we would get a book of the things he didn’t write, because isn’t Spare half of what was originally written?
I hope some of those 400 pages that didn’t get into the hard cover make an appearance in the paperback that will come out. Salt isle is stupid to think a paperback won’t come out.
If the British press claim that the publisher said that no paperback issue is expected out, then we can expect to see it out next week!
Lol, yeah, pretty much. If they’re claiming that there will be no paperback, I’m now expecting a paperback. But I’m thinking it would be closer for the holidays? Or maybe another January release? 2 yr mark
Lol. Yes, Harry will never “run out” of terrible things to say about his family, because they are TERRIBLE PEOPLE. I can’t wait to see the new chapters in the paperback edition.
If I remember correctly Harry said that there would be no more that he was going to say after Spare.
Makes me wonder just how often they call and harass the publisher asking about the paperback release.
Charlotte Griffiths is sure “he’ll regret how it was received”. Sure, it was a spectacular best seller. H&M could probably live off the royalties alone for years to come. But, you know, he regrets all that and wishes his abusive family would take him back.
The British media live in some parallel universe where the royals are beloved and admired for draining the taxpayers and treating family members who refuse to toe the line like 💩.
I remember Harry saying in an interview that his publisher told him to look at the Amazon reviews that are overwhelmingly positive. Harry was pleased that so much people had said the book helped them on some way. It’s amazing how these people try to read Harry’s mind whilst ignoring what he actually says.
I have just been reading the reviews, They are amazing, In some ways frightening, the way the newspapers have succeeded in brainwashed their readership.
Do the BM somehow equate not releasing a paperback with giving them leverage to downplay the book’s success yet again? Or are they drooling over the thought that a paperback might have additional content and hope that speculating will rush its release or rush an announcement in response? I’m sure the company hasn’t said anything. It might not even be decided yet if hardcover and audio are still selling.
Why would a publisher comment on when or if a paperback would be released? I can’t think of any reason why they would comment. Pure fiction by the The Mail.
I can imagine this being true — particularly if there are no plans to add additional chapters. In the before times, I used to buy mostly paperbacks, because they were a lot cheaper than the hardcovers and easier to carry. As the prices of trade paperbacks have increased, and the discounts on hardcover books have also increased, waiting a few months after the initial publication means that I can now purchase a hardcover copy (new or gently used) for less than the cost of a newly released trade paperback. Mass market paperbacks of bestsellers often aren’t released at all anymore, and audiobooks— released early on, along with the hardcovers — typically sell well, possibly reducing the market for trade paperbacks.
tldr: Since Spare sold extremely well, is there really a market for a paperback version — minus new chapters? I can imagine Harry just being done with the project — while buyers continue to purchase the hardcover and audiobook options now available.
Harry s family especially his father and brother did the damage. I think if harry had it to do over he’d still write spare
Simple rule in the publishing business is you don’t compete with yourself. The hardcover is still selling well. No paperback until they have wrung all the profit from the hardcover.
Exactly! Why release a paperback when people are still paying full price for the hardcover/audio?
Yes, exactly. It’s publishing 101: the profit margin is higher on hardcovers, so if the hardcover’s selling extremely well, you hold off on the paperback until hardcover sales drop. It’s funny to me that the delay in the paperback is being spun as some kind of problem. It’s evidence of a hugely successful book.
I can believe there won’t be a paperback version for now.
I’d be very surprised if there weren’t a paperback, but with really big bestsellers publishers often wait until they feel that they’ve maxed out on hardback sales. Then they release a paperback edition, sometimes two (a cheaper version, called “mass market,” and a more expensive version).
Exactly. The publishers want to max out hardcover books for as long as possible because they make more of a profit that way. This is standard for successful books. All The Light We Cannot See was only available as hardcover for three years, as an example.
Dear Harry. If it’s not too much trouble for you and the publishers. I would really like to know what else caused Kate to grip furniture so hard that her knuckles turned white. I would also like to know if William tried to stick his finger in Meghan face again and who else your violet brother beat up in your presence. I also want to know how Camilla horsey found new ways to let you know that you were not important to her . You know like turning your bedroom into her closet even though she lived in a house with so many unused rooms. It’s not like she has clothes with looking at anyway. Also your dog sh father.He got off way too light in my opinion. He didn’t deserve mercy then and he definitely doesn’t deserve it now You in my opinion were way too nice because even though you spoke your truth, you did it in the most respectful way possible. Now I want you to do it my way . F these people. Since the release of your book they have become even more disgusting with their actions and behavior towards you , your wife and your children, so f the Windsors and let the chips fall where they may with those unpunished other chapters. Team Harry get them all the way .
It was annnounced by the publisher when the hardcover came out that there would be no paperback edition. That just got drowned out by the BM screaming that the book was all about money and vengence. So acknowledging that would have contradicted that narrative because a paperback would be easy money. Now, they want to act as if no paperback is a reflection on Harry’s regret about Spare because the regretful, eager to make amends Harry is a narrative they now want to sell. Harry wrote Spare to tell the story of his life and how the BM/BRF adversing impactied him. He accomplished that. When he signed with penguin he likely negotiated the no paperback decision. Penguin probably would not have been happy about that at the time but given how the book and audiobook sold and are still selling. They are making their money. Spare, Oprah, and Netflix were mainly an exploration of past events very little if any exploration of their current life in California. A new book would likely have to include more current events in their lives. It’s pretty clear they want to draw a hard line on that and keep focus on their work when it comes to media. Harry can addressed things about his family when he wants to with statements. like he did with the Invictus ceremony where he made it clear he had contacted his father and had been shot down. If Harry decides he want to have more info out there in book form. It makes more sense to wait a few years and publish another hardcover.
This is morbid, about I have a feeling he’s waiting to see how things go after his father’s passing before doing anything with a paperback or film rights. People in the UK media underestimate how much money he made off this book selling rights + earning out his advance so quickly. There’s still *a lot* of money on the table with Spare.
Maureen says what, now?
Them acting as if Harry is some child who has learned his lesson after having received a good scolding is beyond disturbing.
Anyway it’s better for us to wait official confirmation from the publisher rather than believe anything coming from the DM as we should know by now that they are full of sh*t.
Perhaps Harry is waiting until all the security and tabloid lawsuits have been resolved. That would be a yummy book.