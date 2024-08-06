“Cate Blanchett wore a Canadian tuxedo in New York” links

Thoughts on Cate Blanchett’s Canadian tuxedo? It’s Brandon Maxwell! [RCFA]
I don’t know Peter Thiel personally, but I hate him.
he’s even more disgusting than you can probably imagine. Theil and Vance seem to both be disciples of Curtis Yarvin who’s looking for a humane way to commit genocide for people they think unworthy of living
https://newrepublic.com/article/183971/jd-vance-weird-terrifying-techno-authoritarian-ideas
This is in line with what Prince Phillip and Boris Johnson’s father said as well. ‘Humane genocide’ of the lowly folk is almost certainly a popular position among the elites — much more than we non-elites have grasped
Though I don’t understand how Yarvin’s ‘reduce population at any cost’ goes with Vance’s ‘glorifying not having children is the source of all our problems’.
Does anyone have a clue how this is supposed to make sense?
Apparently Cate’s shirt and pants are actually light blue velvet and not denim. Kind of a Project Runway ‘I ran out of ideas’ vibe.
They’re denim. You can see it in the photos from the collection.
It’s velvet dyed to look like denim.You’ll see if you read the description, And it sold out, go figure. 🙂
I’m pretty much checked out of HOTD. I just can’t. I gave it 2 seasons. I’m not going to give it 10 years (or however long GOT dragged on) when realistically I know both of these TV series would have been better served as a 6 episode, 70 minute long, run time limited TV series. I will not be returning for S3 or starting any of the other in production or rumoured spinoffs
That balance beam and the men’s high bar were like cartoon villains yesterday, I woke up early and watched the carnage unfold. You get a fall and you get a fall, everyone gets to fall off today! Practically all the men went fwomp right to the floor. And Simone was given a .3 deduction for not saluting the judges long enough, ugh.
The shining moment (Andrade’s gold) on the Floor Exercise podium was the perfect way to end the gymnastics events and a reward for watching the previous event’s bloodbath. Although I root for the US, I was THRILLED for Andrade to get a gold and the Biles & Chiles bow to her was perfect, 12/10.
Peacock hadn’t posted the events when I checked yesterday, so I only know what I’ve seen online. But very glad that Rebeca got a gold, she deserved one for sure. And dinging Simone for not saluting long enough? That’s beyond dumb.
I read Peter Thiel will be played by Matt Damon! No really! A GWH reunion of Ben Matt and director Gus.
Damon will skewer Thiel with his portrayal.
Urgh – Hollywood making movies about all these shitty men, and yet there are so many great stories about women that will never be made.
That is the most 80’s belt I have seen in a long time!
I’m surprise people haven’t figured this out yet, but balance beam is the WORST. The absolute worst. IMO, also the most dangerous. When Simone fell off the beam, she fell OFF The beam onto the floor. Suni fell ON THE BEAM and stupid NBC kept replaying that fall over and over again. That poor girl must have been in some physical pain. AND that is the main reason I can barely watch beam routines…fall off the beam, OK, you lose the medal, but physically fine. Fall on the beam and you could do serious damage to your body.
I did fall on the beam during gymnastics at school. It was absolutely the most painful thing happening to me ever. And I’ve given birth twice. I didn’t see Suni’s fall and actively avoided the replays.
As a Canadian, I do find the term Canadian tuxedo offensive and archaic.
I have never worn an outfit like this in my life and I don’t understand why it’s tied to Canada.
I was hoping a Canadian could give context! I have never heard the term in my life, and I’m struggling to connect this look to anything Canadian. Could it be a Shania Twain thing I don’t know about?
Know the term, not the origin. It is silly, but not used often, so at least you have that.
Is an explanation required for why one would kiss David Duchovny given the chance?
Gawker was my jam back in aughts until I realized that most of the writers there deemed anything that existed outside of New York City as unworthy.
Julia Stiles was on a show called the Lake on Prime and it was a funny and cute show that got no buzz at all. Two seasons, though!
In 1951 Bing Crosby tried to check into a Vancouver hotel, but was denied entry due to his denim outfit, which was deemed too casual. Levi Strauss & Co. responded by creating a custom denim tuxedo for Crosby, coining the term “Canadian tuxedo” as a playful nod to the incident. Since then, it has been the nickname for any full denim ensemble.
I googled it – what a quirky story! And cute that Levi’s had such a good sense of humor about it.