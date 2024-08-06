“Cate Blanchett wore a Canadian tuxedo in New York” links

Thoughts on Cate Blanchett’s Canadian tuxedo? It’s Brandon Maxwell! [RCFA]

They’re making a movie called Killing Gawker? And Ben Affleck is attached to play Hulk Hogan? Who’s playing Peter Thiel? [JustJared]

I loved that Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles “bowed down” to Rebeca Andrade at the Olympic medal ceremony. What a moment!! [Hollywood Life]

I maintain that the balance beam was cursed or damaged! [Buzzfeed]

Julia Stiles is still around! [LaineyGossip]

What’s going on with House of the Dragon? [Jezebel]

Vince Vaughn is possibly a better version of Joe Rogan. [Pajiba]

More on Zac Efron’s hospitalization. [Socialite Life]

Simone Biles was all about gymnastics from a young age. [Seriously OMG]

Gillian Anderson explains why she kissed David Duchovny first at the Emmys, back in the 1990s. Her answer is funny. [OMG Blog]