Sabrina Carpenter: Taylor Swift ‘is a rock star…she’s one of my best, best friends’

For months, I’ve been trying to put my finger on why Sabrina Carpenter looks and feels sort of familiar in the celebrity world. I think I’ve got it – looks-wise, she’s really reminiscent of a young Hayden Panetierre. Gossip-wise, Sabrina is following an Ariana Grande path. Does that make sense? It makes sense to me. Anyway, it is arguably the “summer of Sabrina.” I would argue that Kendrick Lamar’s Drake-diss tracks were much more important to the summer music scene, but sure, Sabrina’s two singles have been everywhere in recent months. I prefer “Espresso,” which is super-catchy. “Please Please Please” annoys the crap out of me. So, Sabrina covers the latest issue of Variety and they did a pretty decent profile of her, introducing her to people (like me) who really don’t know much about her. Some highlights:
Her child-actor years: “I got an agent — the same one I have now — and he was very realistic. He said, ‘We’ll send you out for things — no promise that they’re even going to see your tape.’ But then, not to brag, I booked one of the first things I ever went for”: an episode of “Law & Order” in which Carpenter played a victim of abuse by a sex-trafficking ring — at the ripe old age of 11. “It was such a sad plotline. I was just fascinated by all of it. I had spent so much time with adults that I just knew how to talk to them. Now all my friends are my age, but when I was younger, I was always working with adults. I just always knew what to say and how to act.”
Her early albums, made when she was a kid: “For the people who love those early records and listen to them, I love you for that. But I personally feel a sense of separation from them, largely due to the shift in who I am as a person and as an artist, pre-pandemic and post-pandemic.”
The love triangle: On it, Carpenter references the narrative around a Gen-Z love triangle allegedly involving her and fellow Disney stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo. Although the full story has never been revealed, all three singers have released songs inspired by the situation — including Rodrigo’s 2021 breakthrough hit, “Drivers License” — and the ensuing scrutiny from fans and the media. For her part, Carpenter sings in “Because I Liked a Boy,” “Now I’m a homewrecker, I’m a slut / I got death threats fillin’ up semi trucks.” (She declines to discuss the situation further.)
Her friendship with Taylor Swift & getting permission to do a Skims campaign: “Taylor is a rock star! She’s just such a gangster with all of it. No matter what people are saying, everything that I’ve ever seen her tackle, she’s done so with grace. The posts about me having to ‘ask for her permission’ — no. She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend.” She nods to the mentorship she’s received from Swift and others as she grapples with her own rapidly rising fame. “It’s so cool for me to get a perspective on this whole process from her and the community of artists that I feel I’m close to — to get advice from them on stuff that you can’t just ask the internet. We’re always playing each other our [music], and whenever I start to think, ‘Maybe I’ll get on Twitter and say something about this,’ I’m always like, ‘Maybe I’ll write a song instead.’”
Dating Bary Keoghan, who stars in the “Please Please Please” video: “He loved the song. He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that. I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”
Sabrina is a Taurus: “Barry’s a Libra, and so is my sister. They’re very different, but they have similarities. I tend to gravitate towards Leos as well… My dad’s a Capricorn, so maybe that’s not the direction for my future.”
She’s 25 years old, in case you’re wondering. She comes across like so many former Disney actors – like she’s used to being the precocious kid in the room, the only kid surrounded by adults. I still say the Disney/child-actor system leads to a huge amount of dysfunction in adulthood, but I will also admit that it seems to be getting better? Like, Disney is no longer so strict with their image-maintenance of child stars and it’s easier for people like Sabrina and Olivia Rodrigo to just transition into adult stardom or adult music careers.
This week’s Variety cover story:
Summer of Sabrina Carpenter: Hitting No. 1 on the Charts, Getting Advice From 'Best Friend' Taylor Swift and What Barry Keoghan Really Thinks About Her Lyricshttps://t.co/sp9osTSpa3 pic.twitter.com/N7iCKRwVGq
— Variety (@Variety) August 6, 2024
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
She looks so much older. Whatever she’s done to her face is very aging. I thought she was closer to 40 trying to look 25.
It’s that 80’s/90’s Glamour Shots make up. Not shading, I’m Gen X, and I realized the other day that today, it’s more common to wear full face makeup in everyday life, but back in the day full face make up was more of a going out, special occasion type of thing.
It’s opposite for me! I used to wear full face makeup back in the 80s/90s but never do now. Going out I wear some, haven’t touched eye makeup in 15 plus years! Every day life – forget it. That ship sailed years ago.
She’s only 25 so I hope that’s a 25 year old face without tweaking but she does look old and her face doesn’t look like a real person to me. (I guess it could be makeup but it looks so plastic-y.) I had no idea she had been a child actress. That’s interesting. She sounds pretty grounded from reading this brief interview.
Sabrina was never on my radar until this summer. My first reaction to her music videos is that she is very plastic looking. I looked up photos of her from when she was a kid and honestly I don’t think her face has really changed. Like the previous poster said, it’s the overdone makeup…and I’ll add the over the top expressions she makes for the cameras.
Her lips are definitely filled, but I think her cheeks are too. I think it ages her, because we’re used to seeing it on older women.
Hayden Panettiere!!! Exactly!!
One person I keep seeing is Kim Kardashian in the face of Pheobe Dynevor… ??
As long as she doesn’t lick a donut and put it back, Ima like her more than grande.
Not Rock. Pop.
I dont know why but I love Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo. I can listen to Please Please Please over and over again. She’s coming to my city in October and I’m trying to decide if my 10 year old son can go? Are her concerts inappropriate for younger kids? I may drag a friend but he loves Espresso and Please Please Please so I think he’d get a kick out of it.
I don’t hate “Please Please Please” but everytime it comes on the radio I kind of roll my eyes at the “Whatever devils inside you/Don’t let them out tonight/I tell them it’s just your culture/And everyone rolls their eyes” because what does that even mean ? Is it about Bary Keoghan who’s Irish ?
If somebody has the explanation I’m all ears because wikipedia explains nothing about the lyrics.