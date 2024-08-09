Blake Lively wore Tamara Ralph in London & she’s beefing with Justin Baldoni?

Here are some photos of Blake Lively and Isabela Ferrer at the photocall and premiere for It Ends With Us in London on Thursday. Blake’s white suit at the photocall was Stella McCartney… which makes sense (awful sense). For the premiere, Blake wore Tamara Ralph Couture, and Isabela wore Burberry. I think it’s interesting that Blake chose Tamara Ralph (formerly of Ralph & Russo) – Blake doesn’t have one go-to designer for every carpet, but usually she goes for bigger name labels or designers. That being said, the dress is blandly pretty, so much so that I thought this was Elie Saab or Monique Lhuillier. The furry coat/cape.stole is interesting but not with this dress. At least Blake’s hair looks good?
Meanwhile, it appears that Justin Baldoni did not make the trip to London to promote the movie. That’s weird – he was in New York and he attended the NYC premiere a few days ago. He didn’t pose with anyone from the film though. In case you’re wondering, Baldoni plays the domestic-abuser husband in the film AND Baldoni also directed this mess, with Blake and Colleen Hoover stepping in as co-executive producers. Since IEWU’s promotion ramped up, people have been noticing that Blake and Justin are not interacting on the promo tour at all, not even to pose together on a red carpet.
Social media users are convinced that It Ends With Us costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have become embroiled in a fierce feud – after they noticed some suspicious behavior between the two cast members. The highly-anticipated movie, based off Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, is set to hit theaters on Friday, August 9. But some fans believe Blake, 36, has beef with Justin, 40 – who on top of acting in the film, also directed it – after claiming they spotted some tension between the stars at the New York City premiere earlier this week.
Blake and Justin didn’t pose for any pictures together at the event, despite playing the two main characters and love interests in the flick. She happily took photos with her other costars like Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar, but not Justin. Two days later, Blake attended a photo call in London for the film with some of the other stars – but Justin was mysteriously absent.
In addition, the two haven’t done any press together in the weeks leading up to the film’s release. Instead, Blake sat down for an interview with her costar, Brandon, last month; she and Brandon also participated in a promotional video with It Ends With Us stars Alex Neustaedter and Isabela Ferrer, but Justin had no part in it.
Eagle-eyed social media users also noticed that both Blake and author Colleen unfollowed Justin on Instagram recently. Between their lack of interactions and the social media move, many people on the web are wondering if there was drama between Blake and Justin on set.
Two things make me believe the beef is real: not posing together on the red carpet in NYC AND Lively and Hoover unfollowing him. Even when costars hate each other, producers will convince them to pose together (however briefly) at the premiere, even if it’s part of a larger group. There was none of that at the NYC premiere, and obviously, he didn’t even come to the London leg of the promotion. Something absolutely went down. I’ve seen some people theorizing that Baldoni didn’t appreciate Blake trying to whitewash the domestic violence storyline? There are rumors about Ryan Reynolds getting too involved in the production too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
All the women unfollowed JB, all of them. And none of them are interacting with him at all—it’s not just Blake. My guess is that HE did something fairly egregious.
Definitely agree.
Seriously, why is the writer’s first thought that it was something Blake did? Be better
I’m with Isabela about the photocall looks for both women.
Blake Lively = SJP2.0
Overrated
Agreed. Blake’s acting is corny, predictable and inauthentic. I would love for her to prove otherwise, but she has yet to do that.
Lainey Gossip had an article about possible drama on this set as well, although her article made it sound more wide spread than just Blake vs this guy: The article pointed out he hasn’t posed with or promoted with anyone from the film, not just Blake, and included a clip of Jenny Slater being asked a question about him in which she bends over backwards to answer without once naming or even really referring to him.
Something for sure went down and it seems like it’s about more than just Blake.
No idea what though!
Yup something def happened…here’s hoping the movie is better than the book because I did not like the book at all.
It sounds to me as if Baldoni has a legitimate beef. He and the author Hoover are close and he promised her he would protect the story, but then Ryan Reynolds rewrote a major scene, without consulting Hoover or Baldoni. Read this yesterday somewhere in a movie review. True or not?
Reynolds has also inserted himself in the films PR – there was a skit with the other male lead where he interrupts a junket to interview him and acts like a jealous husband, it was rather creepy TBH (even thou it was planned and then his mother does the same).
Reynolds irritates me – his constant ‘I’m a funny nice guy’ schtick is getting old. Not saying he’s not a nice guy but the attention seeking from him is off the scale.
It sounds like it was a very toxic set with lots of egos and people interfering etc.. It will all come out in the wash but given Reynolds power in HW, he and Blake will avoid any blame regardless of who did what. She was an exec producer so she is responsible for the working environment on the set and should have dealt with any issues that came up.
This is what I saw yesterday on TikTok as well but not confirmed. Not only did he rewrite a scene, but Ryan and Blake basically pulled rank and directed the film with Hoover’s approval. They didn’t want it to come out, so they left Justin’s name as director. If the film tanks, then he’s the scapegoat.
Yeah he’s veering into Justin Timberlake territory.
I don’t think it’s this because Hoover also unfollowed him on Instagram, and she’s done promo with Lively. he’s literally on his own island.
I don’t think Ryan being involved in the movie’s marketing would be an issue – that’s kind of baked in with Blake being a producer on the film. But for ALL the women working on this film to unfollow Baldoni and avoid doing press with him? That’s not small. If this movie doesn’t do well, I would bet that we’ll hear about whatever happened, same as we did with Don’t Worry, Darling.
It is suspicious that Baldoni hasn’t interacted with the rest of the cast, but the whole Ryan Reynolds rewriting scenes for his wife in this movie seems like a massive overstep and a big red flag.
Reading an article of the script writer she says it was small flourishes to certain scenes, it doesn’t sound like RR rewrote entire scenes. It seems similar to the stuff you hear about actors improvising some stuff on set (like the necklace scene in Pretty Woman) and sometimes it’s kept in and sometimes it’s not. Blake calling a scene iconic in a movie that hasn’t even been released yet is a bit of an eye roll though.
Right and I can understand actors wanting to have some creative input on certain scenes that involve their character but the actor’s spouse? That just seems weird to me and as others have stated, an overreach. If Ryan was a consultant on the film that’s one thing but that doesn’t seem to be the case here.
@kitten Blake makes it sound like she and Ryan are always involved in each other’s projects, so they feel like every film is both of theirs. Not saying that’s normal for a film generally but she made it seem normal for them.
That’s probably true but I don’t know any director, producer, actor etc that would be thrilled about that kind of a package deal. Maybe that’s why Blake doesn’t get more work…
I don’t understand how Stella McCartney is still “designing” clothes. I’ve yet to see a single piece that was original, interesting, thoughtful, or flattering.
Something about him has always been off to me. It like he thinks he’s the most intelligent, most evolved person in the room. Insufferable comes to mind. I don’t know, I just know it’s something.
She’s a mediocre actress playing an allegedly emotionally difficult part bankrolled by a super rich husband. She has 3 facial expressions. Of course they all took her side – do you want to be on Ryan Reynolds’ bad side? While everyone whitewashed the two of them and her past let’s not forget her grand plantation wedding.
Yeah I remember her pap stunting while he was still married to ScarJo (can’t remember if they were separated at the time) – setting up pap strolls to make sure she was photographed with him walking along the beach and dropping hints to the press about how she used to make him home made cookies for him to eat on set.
I can’t remember the vintage gossip around his and ScarJo’s married but IIRC there were rumours of infidelity on both sides.
I remember Blake was with Leo, can’t remember the timeline but one minute she was with him on his yacht and the next she’s with Ryan.
Yeah but even the author unfollowed him. That’s huge. And makes me think she wasn’t happy with how her story was being portrayed – and maybe Blake took her side? I mean the story is trash anyway and I frankly question why Baldoni even chose to direct it. Because it is a story that absolutely whitewashes domestic violence – that’s literally the source material. So if he took issue with that he should have chosen a different book to direct.
I mean, Blake flat-out said in a red carpet interview that her husband re-wrote a scene in the movie. And that they are both involved in each other’s work. I suspect that’s more one-sided than even she is aware.
This. I agree. He’s overly involved in what she does, where she goes, what she wears, who she stands next to – to do press. The cute and witty banter online- to me is just a cover
Ryan and Blake are the ones with the power. Justin doesn’t have the reach, so even though all the women have unfollowed him, I think it’s still may be about the power of the Reynolds-Lively’s.
It’s interesting to me that no one really talks about Blake and Ryan’s relationship. what everyone sees as cute and ‘goals’ I see as control. There are aspects of cohersive control. She has a movie- the first she’s done since having 4 kids back to back (until he got the boy he wanted) and he’s inserted himself all over her movie and press. And brought in his best friend and his mother- not her mother- which may have been cute- his mother. Then on top of that you have a movie that is about Domestic Violence – where the male lead is thoughtful and careful about what he says about DV and clearly trying to get the message out to get help. And the female lead and her husband are marketing the film as a light romantic comedy. It’s odd. Ryan is controlling, and to me he’s a walking red flag.
Didn’t Scarlett Johansson allude to his insecurity about her success compared to his as one of the reasons that their marriage ended?
This!! I am baffled everytime I read people calling them ‘couple goals’ or her fans drolling over every pic of them together, because I find them so staged in everything they do, so image focused than nothing ever seems genuine and real.
Also, as many pointed out, his first wife clearly said he had a controlling behaviour and couldn’t stand her being more successful than him, so major red flags.
That white suit is so bad. It might have looked cute if it was fitted and she wore something underneath.
Justin Baldoni has made it part of his image and brand to speak about toxic masculinity and coercive control. I’m not stating he isn’t genuine. Looks like he’s distancing himself, so I assume he’s playing the long game and due to interference, didn’t end up being able to frame the issues with the focus he promised as the director to the author.
I think we will eventually hear stories about Ryan Reynolds. He pings my “let’s keep quiet and keep observing” radar, through a screen. I think I’d be on edge if I was in a physical space with someone presenting like him.
Everybody unfollows him? Maybe he as a director was too nice and let everybody walk over him? Women can be mobbers too.
All this drama and hoopla for a movie that’s going to flop. Does Blake NotSoLively still mumble mouths her way through life🤭
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/blake-lively-justin-baldoni-it-ends-with-us-drama-what-we-know-1235969708/
“That seemed to extend to having the power to make her own version of the movie. According to multiple sources, Lively commissioned a cut of the movie.”
Daaaaang. I was expecting MeToo, but not this.