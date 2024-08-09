Blake Lively wore Tamara Ralph in London & she’s beefing with Justin Baldoni?

Here are some photos of Blake Lively and Isabela Ferrer at the photocall and premiere for It Ends With Us in London on Thursday. Blake’s white suit at the photocall was Stella McCartney… which makes sense (awful sense). For the premiere, Blake wore Tamara Ralph Couture, and Isabela wore Burberry. I think it’s interesting that Blake chose Tamara Ralph (formerly of Ralph & Russo) – Blake doesn’t have one go-to designer for every carpet, but usually she goes for bigger name labels or designers. That being said, the dress is blandly pretty, so much so that I thought this was Elie Saab or Monique Lhuillier. The furry coat/cape.stole is interesting but not with this dress. At least Blake’s hair looks good?

Meanwhile, it appears that Justin Baldoni did not make the trip to London to promote the movie. That’s weird – he was in New York and he attended the NYC premiere a few days ago. He didn’t pose with anyone from the film though. In case you’re wondering, Baldoni plays the domestic-abuser husband in the film AND Baldoni also directed this mess, with Blake and Colleen Hoover stepping in as co-executive producers. Since IEWU’s promotion ramped up, people have been noticing that Blake and Justin are not interacting on the promo tour at all, not even to pose together on a red carpet.

Social media users are convinced that It Ends With Us costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have become embroiled in a fierce feud – after they noticed some suspicious behavior between the two cast members. The highly-anticipated movie, based off Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, is set to hit theaters on Friday, August 9. But some fans believe Blake, 36, has beef with Justin, 40 – who on top of acting in the film, also directed it – after claiming they spotted some tension between the stars at the New York City premiere earlier this week. Blake and Justin didn’t pose for any pictures together at the event, despite playing the two main characters and love interests in the flick. She happily took photos with her other costars like Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar, but not Justin. Two days later, Blake attended a photo call in London for the film with some of the other stars – but Justin was mysteriously absent. In addition, the two haven’t done any press together in the weeks leading up to the film’s release. Instead, Blake sat down for an interview with her costar, Brandon, last month; she and Brandon also participated in a promotional video with It Ends With Us stars Alex Neustaedter and Isabela Ferrer, but Justin had no part in it. Eagle-eyed social media users also noticed that both Blake and author Colleen unfollowed Justin on Instagram recently. Between their lack of interactions and the social media move, many people on the web are wondering if there was drama between Blake and Justin on set.

[From The Daily Mail]

Two things make me believe the beef is real: not posing together on the red carpet in NYC AND Lively and Hoover unfollowing him. Even when costars hate each other, producers will convince them to pose together (however briefly) at the premiere, even if it’s part of a larger group. There was none of that at the NYC premiere, and obviously, he didn’t even come to the London leg of the promotion. Something absolutely went down. I’ve seen some people theorizing that Baldoni didn’t appreciate Blake trying to whitewash the domestic violence storyline? There are rumors about Ryan Reynolds getting too involved in the production too.