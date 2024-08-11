Donald Trump has a new favorite nickname for Kamala Harris and it’s ‘bitch’

It’s equal parts horrifying and fascinating to watch the New York Times bet big on Donald Trump winning reelection, but slowly realizing that he’s f–king up all of their plans. I can feel the fury coming from Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan in their latest piece, “Inside the Worst Three Weeks of Donald Trump’s 2024 Campaign.” They are so deeply embedded in Team Trump, they really convinced themselves that Trump had this thing locked down and now the crazy old man can’t land the plane. The only good thing Haberman’s access to Trump gives us at this point is juicy political and personal gossip. Haberman and Swan reveal that Trump is too senile to listen to advisors; that he’s referred to Kamala Harris as a “bitch” in multiple conversations; and that Trump thinks JD Vance is a weirdo too. Some highlights:
Trump showed no regret for attacking Harris’s race: “I think I was right,” he told the rattled donors that Friday night. [Donors] asked how Mr. Trump planned to take the narrative back from Democrats, and what his positive vision for the country would be. It appeared to be a request for reassurance. Mr. Trump provided none. Instead, he criticized Ms. Harris on a range of fronts, before adding: “I am who I am.”
One of the rockiest period of Mr. Trump’s campaign: [It is] easily the worst since a late 2022 spree in which he mused about terminating parts of the Constitution and dined at Mar-a-Lago with a white supremacist and an outspoken antisemite. As Ms. Harris — long ridiculed and underestimated — has transformed the contest, campaigning energetically and drawing roughly even with Mr. Trump in many polls, Mr. Trump has responded with one unforced error after another while struggling to land on an effective and consistent argument against her.
A foul mood: Indeed, Mr. Trump has often been in a foul mood the past few weeks. He has ranted about Ms. Harris. He has called her “nasty,” on “Fox & Friends,” and a “bitch,” repeatedly, in private, according to two people who heard the remark on different occasions. (“That is not language President Trump has used to describe Kamala, and it’s not how the campaign would characterize her,” Mr. Cheung said.)
The “weird” problem with JD Vance: Over the past two weeks, Mr. Trump has fielded complaints from donors about his running mate, JD Vance, as news coverage exploring Mr. Vance’s past statements unearthed — and then exhaustively critiqued — remarks including a lament that America was run by “childless cat ladies.” Mr. Trump dismissed out of hand donors’ suggestions that he replace Mr. Vance on the ticket. But Mr. Trump privately asked his advisers whether they had known about Mr. Vance’s comments about childless women before Mr. Trump chose him. And, at the Aug. 2 fund-raiser, according to two people with knowledge of what took place, when a donor at the round-table discussion asked about Democrats trying to paint the Republican ticket as “weird,” Mr. Trump replied: “Not about me. They’re saying that about JD.”
He’s mad that Kamala Harris is getting more attention & her crowds are bigger: Also unsettling to him: For the first time in Mr. Trump’s political life, his opponent has received more sustained news coverage than he has, beating him at the game of “earned media,” the kind that costs campaigns nothing to produce. Moreover, the coverage of Ms. Harris has overwhelmingly been positive. Ms. Harris “has gotten the equivalent of the largest in-kind contribution of free media I think I have ever seen in all the years I’ve been doing presidential campaigns,” said Tony Fabrizio, the Trump campaign’s chief pollster.
Trump’s internal polling is hilariously bad too: He has also peppered his advisers with questions about whether Ms. Harris can sustain her momentum, constantly asking what new polling shows. Others are more concerned about what they are seeing in private polling. Two private polls conducted in Ohio recently by Republican pollsters — which Mr. Trump carried in 2020 with 53 percent of the vote — showed him receiving less than 50 percent of the vote against Ms. Harris in the state, according to a person with direct knowledge of the data.
“Not about me. They’re saying that about JD.” LMAO. Vance is definitely the reason why the “weird” attack is landing so well. Vance is a weirdo. He’s a creep, he’s a stalker, he’s awkward and a charisma vacuum. He also says terrible things and he has a long history of saying offensive things about women. It anything, the “weird” label is being kind. But it lands so well because Trump is also a f–king weirdo and a creep. Like attracts like, birds of a feather. Trump’s weird orange makeup, his weird obsession with crowd sizes, his lies, his sexual predations, he’s just a very weird and gross old man. His selection of Vance just highlights all of that.
As for Trump calling Harris a “bitch” and the campaign saying no, he would never – there’s already a video of Trump’s fat ass slumped in a golf cart, calling Harris a “f–king bitch.” A lot of people are making the bold (?) prediction that before Election Day, Trump is probably going to call her the n-word. Probably at one of the debates?
Trump calling Kamala Harris a "fucking bitch" is hilarious because that's going to be his nickname in prison pic.twitter.com/zATECzbJww
— I Smoked RFK Jr's Bear (@BlackKnight10k) August 10, 2024
Wow, sitting astride his golf cart throne, Trump really does bear an uncanny resemblance to Jabba the Hutt.
Not just in looks either. Trump feels the same hatred towards women as Jabba the Hit also.
Why does he look worse out of his ridiculous suit🤮
Studying Trump followers should be a scientific experiment. How far off the rails does he have to be for his people to see the truth about him. It’s odd that some can see Vance as weird, but fail to see the same sort of issues with DT.
I have a candid question.
About Kamala ‘long ridiculed and underestimated’ as quoted by Kaiser.
I’m French but live in the UK and this is how the media here in England, including the progressive media, The Guardian paper,the news Agent podcast with Emily Maitlis, etc have represented Kamala now for 4 years, besides hinting she was incompetent.
Why? Besides the obvious , she’s a woman, and to make matters worse she’s a woman of colour, twice around, but why? Is there any other hidden reason why this highly competent woman is denigrated?
There is absolutely NOTHING in Kamala Harris’s background or work history to indicate she’s a lightweight. In fact, she was highly esteemed by her fellow AGs when she was California’s Attorney General and still has strong relationships with many of them. That indicates to me she’s not just a politician. She was also effective as VP in herding the Senate, although she did have an opportunity to learn from the absolute best in Biden.
It’s only because she’s a woman of color and either has to be a slutty nitwit or bitchy witch, or both.
Tennyson, Beyond the obvious gender and ethnicity issues, part of it is the following:
The political parties in the States have their favorites. Sometimes, a candidate can perform better than the person the party prefers. KH had this in California.
KH was a prosecutor. All prosecutors have to make unpopular decisions, and when they run for office later, it’s easier to run opposition research on them. You can always find something in a DA’s past to attack them with.
KH is best at action. She’s good at law. She’s incredibly intelligent and talented, but last election she was trying to run in a way that didn’t showcase her strengths.
Interestingly, because she was underestimated, this is helping her now because she’s not bound to Biden in a negative sense and can run her own campaign.
No.
Thank you, Pinkosaurus.
I guess, it’s again racism and misogyny . It’s really pathetic to see that even the NYT denigrates her in the excerpt quoted by Kaiser.
Thank you ML for pointing this out! A while ago a commentor on a post about Meghan mentioned that there was a trend of liberal, educated,white women always writing slightly snarky, sneering articles about her. I must admit that I’d noticed it as well and was always disappointed that the Guardian and BBC journalists did this and just recently I’ve realised that they’ve been doing the same about KH – I wonder what’s the link between these 2 women………!!
It the norm for women of color. We are not seen as pure and virginal. KH original sin is being smart and POC, not choosing proximity to whiteness or marrying a white man young to advance.. hence the she must have slept to the top. Notice Nancy Pelossi and Maitlis have also shown this bias .. it never occurred to NP that KH could navigate CA politics without her. KH is aware that the allyship from WW will disappear very quickly but she’s gonna be fine.
In adfition, men are comfortable with the idea of women being petty and jealous of other women. They like to downplay women achievements and will soon call you names (the usual ones: woke, liberal, communist, feminazi etc) if you praise a woman and especially in the context of a woman beating a man at something. Too much wpmen praising women males them uncomfortable, especially politically.
Pick-me women then play along or want to show they’re “fair” by downplaying women’s achievements.
There is also another group (can be both women and men) that want to act as if they’re “smart” by criticizing normal and freak (what used to be left and rightwing) equally. “Look at me! I see both their flaws!”
This in fact makes them dumb, because there is an enormous difference.
So, I always make a point of praising women: send an email thanking a colleague with her boss in copy, ask for the manager to praise a female employee or praising on socials, particularly Kamala Harris now. Also, praising women behind their back to others will make the world a better place.
I also think people are less likely to give a woman of colour leeway for mistakes or needing a growth period while we give white men many, many changes. Her every error was doubly scrutinized.
Kamala had rough year her first year as VP, at least if we are talking foreign policy circles. Nothing dreadful but typical for someone lacking that international experience. Every error she made she was absolutely hammered on. However, she has learned and gotten stronger every year since and over the last year especially, if you listen to any of her speeches, she has done really well. However, much of the press still treated her/used language similar to when she first emerged on the international stage. It is wild to watch while the press gives people like Trump endless chances to finally act like a statesman.
it’s only because she’s a woman (possibly only because she’s non-white woman, but I think the misogyny is sooooo strong and outweighs the racism) who laughs a lot. As a laugher, and as someone with kind of a strident laugh, I take particular offense at that, because F that. There is nothing wrong with laughing
Re the misogyny thing, I think it was here on celebitchy where Selena Myers’s quote was posted, something like, “don’t say I’m a woman, men hate that! And women who hate women hate that.” and it’s true, there are so many women hating women. It makes no sense to me
VP Harris initially had difficulty staffing her office that lead to some high profile exits, most notably Simone Sanders. At the same time Peter Buttigieg was trash talking her because he wanted her job. It got so bad, Pete had to go on record and say there was no feud between them. The media seized the narrative that she was “incompetent” because her office went through some growing pains and Pete was being a complete a-hole.
The missing piece here is: “ long ridiculed and underestimated “ by WHO? Once again, people who benefit from the power structures that protect and bolster white men are assuming that their experiences and beliefs are, if not universal, the only ones that count. Have Black American women, or people in positions that allow them to actually know Kamala’s strengths and skills been underestimating and ridiculing Kamala Harris? Well, no. Just people like Trump, his MAGAts, and some of the suits at the NYT — which is no longer the paper of record when it comes to straightforward reporting.
She’s a woman who acknowledges her Blackness — both qualities that have long been undervalued and underestimated in many arenas. So: no hidden reasons, just the usual racism and misogyny— which became exponentially magnified for Black women and other women of color. Intersectionality hits hard, and people like Trump and his ilk can be profoundly threatened by talent and competence where they don’t expect to find it, that, at some level, makes them question their own often baseless worth.
Answering Equality; ” studying Trumps followers should be a scientific experiment. ” I would love to know the reasoning behind a lovely, intelligent and accomplished business woman acquaintance of mine who is a die hard Trumpian and will not be swayed. We no longer have anything to say to one another. Sad ending to a very long acquaintance.
This is sad. We had a family dinner last week and as the matriarch I declared that all political discussions were not allowed. It’s the only way to keep peace and to remember that our relationships are too important to ruin with politics.
Libra, It sucks to end relationships with people over politics. I’ve stopped speaking to family members and neighbors who support Trump. But the way i look at it is, if you support Trump, you are either evil or stupid or both. There’s no “grey area” anymore, with all that we know about this grotesque man and what his campaign stands for. I have no use for such people in my life. But it really is tragic how much division & discord this horrible man has sown; how much damage he’s done to our country and to people. Hopefully your acquaintance will come to her senses.
If I had called my opponent names during news & debate class in 5th and 6th grade, my classmates would have condemned me for being a bad sport and for being childish.
I still remember that time well and I am 100% sure I would have been gossiped about for weeks if I’d done that.
That is how freakish this is.
I have made a similar point for years–I’m gen x and, as a kid, if you were a poor sport when you lost, we ALL made fun of you. Whatever happened to that?
Calling her a “bitch” means he see her as a real threat, and she is. Power to the bitches, right on!
Agreed, he is starting to come unglued over a woman getting better reactions than him!
He asks, “Can you imagine her dealing with Putin?” Yeah, she’ll make his balls shrivel too.
Putin is maniacal. I cannot believe he thinks he deals with Putin shrewdly. If anything, Putin plays him like a puppet. I have watched Putin and he plays psychological warfare with people.
“Power to the Bitches” sounds like a good campaign slogan. Would fit nicely on signs and t-shirts overlaid on top of an image of KH!
Hahaha! Not sure the campaign would go for that tho
Apparently drump owed the airport in Montana where his rally was being held money and he was not allowed to land there.
So he claimed the plane had problems and landed 2 hours away, where surprisingly he had his motorcade waiting.
Do you have a link for this?
One of the issues that constantly irritates the heck out of me is that so-called more normal Republiscums keep blathering on about Trump needing to stick to the issues, and that they themselves are not in agreement with Trump’s views which they continually leak through anonymous sources. Never out loud. And they have had the power to get rid of this fascist and they have never done so!
So this: “It appeared to be a request for reassurance. Mr. Trump provided none. Instead, he criticized Ms. Harris on a range of fronts, before adding: “I am who I am.””… I’m actually glad that Trump is like, you guys signed up for this and this is what I am. You all know that!
I’m not at all technically happy about him actually being like that or that we are in a close race with his vision of what America should be, but I’m am glad that he’s not hiding himself and will take down everyone else as well should he find that necessary.
And when he does take all his “colleagues” down, they will be insisting that they thought he was a terrific person and politician, and that they had no idea he was that dumb or evil! We will see massive backtracking by elected and wannabe elected repubs as they try to save their political careers.
He can’t stick to the issues because his dementia is driving the train now.
“That is not language President Trump has used to describe Kamala, and it’s not how the campaign would characterize her,” Mr. Cheung said.
—————————————————————————————————————————————
I think Mr. Cheung needs medical attention. Clearly a few bricks shy of a load.
Cheung’s sole qualification for his job is being willing to blatantly lie constantly even when confronted with obviously contradictory information. He shouldn’t even be quoted in the responsible press anymore.
He’s such a deeply hateful and grotesque human. Just thinking of him makes my skin crawl.
Oh. My. God.The greasy, breathless vileness of him is just disturbing at this point.
This election can’t come soon enough.. I am so ready for autumn 🍂 and a November blue 🌊.. looking forward to seeing the votes being tallied I believe the numbers will tsunami the entire GOP/Heritage Foundation Party. I’m excited and optimistic about the outcome, I’m just exhausted by this vile man being forced on us. Shame on the GOP and the propaganda news stations and how they promote this adjudicated rapists and convicted felon who is currently out on bond awaiting sentencing! (A fact that they never seem to mention🤬)
I hope I’m not thread-jacking, but I think the best Trump-related f–kery of the weekend was his imaginary helicopter ride with someone who was DEFINITELY Willie Brown, who DEFINITELY talked shit about Kamala as the helicopter was DEFINITELY crashing, and he’s gonna sue anyone who doubts the story. That was pretty amazing.
He was actually on that helicopter ride with a CA state senator — Nate Holden, who just happens to be Black. “I guess we all look alike,” Holden said (sarcastically).
Just more proof of Trump’s racism, and any other candidate would be absolutely REAMED for this.
I heard that the Harris/Walz campaign created an account on truth social only following Trump and only posting comparisons of her crowd sizes compared to his. Obviously I’m not creating an account to confirm but this is the petty genius I am excited to see from the campaign. No wonder the Dumpster is losing his withered orange mind (that and dementia of course).
No idea if this is true or how to confirm it, but I love that it might be.
https://www.newsweek.com/kamala-harris-campaign-mocks-trump-crowd-size-truth-social-1935697
Now that is funny. George Conway keeps stating that to get under Trump’s skin one must play mind games with him and that is one way to do it. I think Kamala’s (and Walz’s) people will play the game like that but Biden wanted a clean old school campaign – to win ethically and on the issues. But you gotta fight dirt with dirty.
I’ve seen screenshots of some of those *Truth* posts shared to the usual suspects on Xwitter. Meidas probably, Harris Wins or similar.
So is the Trump team saying that they didn’t vet JD Vance? As for calling Kamala a bitch, I’m not surprised by this at all.
Well, they were hacked and the 270-page dossier of Vance’s weaknesses was part of what the hackers delivered to Politico. I’m curious az to how they can say that he wasn’t vetted given all the information they had on him.
Is that his son Barron sitting next to him listening to him say that…it’s all so disgusting and horrible. The Trumps represent the worst of what humans can become….
I think the reason the “weird” label is working so well is because it takes away the need to take Trump’s political positions (such as they are!) so seriously. Harris doesn’t need to “move to the middle” (which is what we are told works in most campaign seasons), if that means compromising with a bunch of nutjobs. As a progressive leftist, I wish they’d thought of this MUCH EARLIER. This is the first time in my adult life I haven’t felt like the Democrats were taking my vote 100% for granted* in favor of appeasing a bunch of (possibly mythical?) undecided voters.
*Which they could safely do, because clearly Trump (and the Republicans who have come before him) is vastly worse. But it still made me mad!!!
Though actually, I think Harris *is* in the middle – neither she nor Waltz are terribly radical, objectively speaking. The GOP has shifted so much that those labels have lost all of their meaning – the GOP has waded into territory that would have been unheard of 10 years ago. I think (hope, pray) that voters understand that when rational is considered radical, it’s time to wake up from this fever dream and get these crazies as far away from the White House as possible.
Exactly, Mcmmom! The right-wing in the U.S. has been moving the goal post toward the extreme for decades.
Well apparently Barron is a chip off the old block. It was his idea for his dad to hang out with that chair sniffer Adin Ross(?).
Trump being disrespectful about a woman? No, never! He’s such a hateful turnip as are his hateful followers. Based on the rumors of what they plan to do if he loses, which I pray everyday he does, I don’t know if the country will ever recover. As for the NYT, I wish nothing but the worst for them too. I expect the announcement of the sale to Murdoch any day now.
It was only a matter of time before bitch rolled out of that pile of bile’s pie hole. He’s going down and the courts will take him out.
We have an election to with.
Harris for President 🙌🏾
I love how you described him lol. Harris for President!❤️
Go vote. Check your registration. Make a plan.
I want to celebrate in November that the orange buffoon lost to an accomplished, well-spoken woman of color. It’s still several weeks away and I think he’s going to get more unhinged.
All these stories are just mainstream media trying to generate clicks to keep their election drama going.
Yes to all this! It is my wish that he continue to unravel and have more of his crazy emerge. Since he is already on camera calling her a fu*king bitch, nasty fu*king bitch, and nasty n-word can’t be far behind. This racist misogynist is losing what little mind he possesses at the thought of being beat by a woman, a woman of color, and a D.A. We also need to remember that he is terrified of having to face his legal problems if he loses. Let’s make that a reality!
It would appear that the Tr ump campaign is taking a leaf out of the DM playbook; how to smear, belittle and destroy Meghan. It worked for tnem, why not against Kamala?
He seems to be studying deranger comments at the d m.
Does he not know we bitches are unionized
Bitches for Kamala would be a great group – and it would people’s female dogs. Now that would be hilarious.
How sad he has the number 47 on his gold Tee Shirt. He really does think he will win.
THIS is what Kamala is all about. THIS is what Kamala can bring to our country. It’s absolutely beautiful.
https://www.threads.net/@republicansagainsttrump/post/C-h7WXxxLDP?xmt=AQGzFTNkPpAVTpXLEMeEDBDX1iLUFEGy2aHO1tkqr3CO4A
It is the total opposite of the garbage that Trump / Vance are spewing.
That brought tears to my eyes. I have a fierce love for our joyful warrior!!
Imagine sitting next to your father and he speaks like that. Just awful. Also he is very out of breath for someone driving around in a golfcart.
“long-ridiculed” ??? excuse you, NYT??
Also, Trump’s campaign manager calling this the “largest in-kind contribution of free media” for Harris – uh, no, that would be all the shit the media pulled in 2016 to prop up Trump. A couple of weeks for Madam Vice President would be a tiny fraction of the help he got.
EXACTLY. I was thinking the same thing when I read it. That was stomach-turning.
Not so bold prediction: he will call her the n-word.
It will play well with his nasty, weirdo base, the ones who stick maxipads to their ears and wear gold lamé diapers.
It won’t play well with his supporters who like to cosplay as rational people who like to think they aren’t racist because they draw the line before using that word.
With three debates, he’ll definitely slip and use “bitch” or the n-word publicly. I originally thought her doing Fox News interview would be stupidly dangerous (and will continue to be if he has his fans there), but my friend pointed out even Fox News can’t really control Trump, either, so it might work out for her if she keeps her cool and stands up for herself. Either way, it is a delight to watch them scramble. Let’s hope the gamble pays off.
Maggie Haberman is a total Trump stooge masquerading as an objective journalist. No doubt in my mind that he’s called Kamala the “N” word in Maggie’s presence, but she waters it down with the “B” word. Like that’s a surprise to anyone. Also, Kamala has been “long ridiculed and underestimated”, by whom, Maggie? Not only that, multiple polls show Kamala ahead of trump, yet Maggie claims she is “roughly” even with trump. Maggie is no journalist, she is a trump insider.
Spot on Proud Mary!
BITCH = Beautiful Individual That Can Handle…….ANYTHING!!!
I’m good with bitch.
Funny story, if I may. My son in school (30-ish years ago) was asked “what does your mum do?”. My angel child said “My mum’s top bitch”. Naturally I got a call from the school only to have to explain my son used the term correctly. As a dog trainer, I was always head bitch in our household. I wear the term loudly and proudly!
I hope she wins.
LOL!
People like Jesse Ventura is endorsing Kamala and Joe Rogan has abandoned Trump. He should be scared, very scared that he can lose in a landslide 😆.
Joe Rogan said that RFK Jr. is “the only” presidential candidate who “makes sense.” Y’all, he said that AFTER the I-killed-a-bear-cub-and-left-it-in-Manhattan story.