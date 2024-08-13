“Katie Holmes is still rocking a classic ’90s style” links
  • August 13, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Katie Holmes still dresses like it’s the ‘90s (and I love it). This was actually a “dressed up” look circa 1994 and I would wear this whole ensemble. [Socialite Life]
An interview with Olympian Noah Lyles. [Buzzfeed]
Please take all of Jennifer Lopez’s pain and give it to Joaquin Phoenix. [LaineyGossip]
Reported couch-f–ker JD Vance has accused Democrats of bullying him! [Jezebel]
Spoilers for the ending of Cuckoo. [Pajiba]
Taylor Swift’s ex Conor Kennedy (remember that?) is engaged. [JustJared]
Vanessa Bryant revealed a “Kobe logo” for the LA Olympics. [Hollywood Life]
Californians are such pros about earthquakes. [Seriously OMG]
Blake Lively’s other premiere look. [RCFA]
Orlando Bloom stretches on the beach. [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

20 Responses to ““Katie Holmes is still rocking a classic ’90s style” links”

  1. Mina_Esq says:
    August 13, 2024 at 12:39 pm

    I only just connected that Taylor’s ex is RFK Jr’s son. Yikes. Imagine having to spend holidays with RFK Jr and his brain worm.

    Reply
    • Eating Popcorn says:
      August 13, 2024 at 2:33 pm

      Having read Ask Not over my summer holidays all I can say is Taylor is better off with anyone but a Kennedy male.

      Reply
      • mightymolly says:
        August 13, 2024 at 2:43 pm

        For real. Do not date a Kennedy man. But how does that work in reverse? Like, is Pratt ever nervous?

  2. Josephine says:
    August 13, 2024 at 12:40 pm

    I LOVE Blake’s dress/coat situation. It has a fun 60s vibe and looks so comfortable to boot. I rarely like her outfits so I’m surprised.

    As for Katie’s look, I find nothing redeeming about it. She isn’t pretending it’s fashionable, but I also see no reason to even call that a look or highlight it – she is wearing a wrinkled, baggy shirt over baggy jeans/sweats (can’t tell). Nothing is fresh, appealing, pretty, flattering. Looks super comfortable but I can’t see what is appealing about it beyond that.

    Reply
    • Juls says:
      August 13, 2024 at 2:26 pm

      To be fair, her hair is wet so she must have just gotten out of the shower. This looks more like she running out to grab something from the store that she forgot so she just threw something on, not going for a pap stroll. Maybe she hoped to even go unnoticed?

      Reply
      • Josephine says:
        August 13, 2024 at 4:32 pm

        Not blaming her for dressing down at all — just trying to figure out why it was highlighted as some sort of fashion statement. I like that she strolls around looking a bit undone but I’m baffled by her looks being considered something to copy.

  3. FYI says:
    August 13, 2024 at 12:52 pm

    I am baffled at Katie’s somehow marketing herself as a fashionista. Her style is so, so, so bad — and I’m not even objecting that much to this particular look. Overall, she just does not have good taste: https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellendurney/katie-holmes-stylist-defended-her-viral-red-carpet-look
    Sorry!

    Reply
  4. Lindsay says:
    August 13, 2024 at 1:00 pm

    Katie either has white, hot riz or she looks like a bag lady.

    Reply
  5. SueinOrleans says:
    August 13, 2024 at 1:00 pm

    So Vance thinks it’s terrible that the Dems are “bullying” him. You can’t make this crap up. Trump, since 2016, has used the national stage to bully, demean and belittle just about everyone – including people who support him. Yet we’re supposed to shed a tear that for once there is some push back? What a special snowflake.

    Reply
  6. Hypocrisy says:
    August 13, 2024 at 1:18 pm

    As long as it is comfy I’m all for it..

    Reply
  7. Tuesday says:
    August 13, 2024 at 1:53 pm

    Omg!!! Are the ubiquitous brown sandals coming back??? I loved those

    Reply
  8. Libra says:
    August 13, 2024 at 1:54 pm

    This is my everyday stay at home look. Old baggy blouse and pull on pants. Husband says “you’re not going out looking like that are you? ” He doesn’t understand that I am rocking a classic style.

    Reply
    • SueinOrleans says:
      August 13, 2024 at 2:08 pm

      Lol. I hear you. The only concession I make to how I dress in the house vs going out is I will usually put on a bra if I am going to be seen in public. Otherwise, yeah, totally going with classic and, oh so comfortable. Hey, I figure it’s still a step up from pajama pants.

      Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      August 13, 2024 at 2:40 pm

      Right? I’m like, this went out of style? *Looks around awkwardly*

      Reply
  9. Kirsten says:
    August 13, 2024 at 2:20 pm

    She is wearing sweatpants and this was not dressy even in the 90s.

    Reply
  10. Flamingo says:
    August 13, 2024 at 5:48 pm

    It must be so refreshing to her to take a walk with wet hair and no makeup. When she was with Tom, she had to look like a living doll, perfect at all times. I like her look, it’s easy breezy casual.

    Reply
  11. yup says:
    August 13, 2024 at 7:32 pm

    “Please take all of Jennifer Lopez’s pain and give it to Joaquin Phoenix.”

    Fully agree with Lainey here. And idc what the movie’s producers say: this is what you get for hiring a straight man to write and star in a movie as a gay man. Enough with this early 2000s nonsense.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment