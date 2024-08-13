“Katie Holmes is still rocking a classic ’90s style” links

Katie Holmes still dresses like it’s the ‘90s (and I love it). This was actually a “dressed up” look circa 1994 and I would wear this whole ensemble. [Socialite Life]
An interview with Olympian Noah Lyles. [Buzzfeed]
Please take all of Jennifer Lopez’s pain and give it to Joaquin Phoenix. [LaineyGossip]
Reported couch-f–ker JD Vance has accused Democrats of bullying him! [Jezebel]
Spoilers for the ending of Cuckoo. [Pajiba]
Taylor Swift’s ex Conor Kennedy (remember that?) is engaged. [JustJared]
Vanessa Bryant revealed a “Kobe logo” for the LA Olympics. [Hollywood Life]
Californians are such pros about earthquakes. [Seriously OMG]
Blake Lively’s other premiere look. [RCFA]
Orlando Bloom stretches on the beach. [OMG Blog]
I only just connected that Taylor’s ex is RFK Jr’s son. Yikes. Imagine having to spend holidays with RFK Jr and his brain worm.
Having read Ask Not over my summer holidays all I can say is Taylor is better off with anyone but a Kennedy male.
For real. Do not date a Kennedy man. But how does that work in reverse? Like, is Pratt ever nervous?
I LOVE Blake’s dress/coat situation. It has a fun 60s vibe and looks so comfortable to boot. I rarely like her outfits so I’m surprised.
As for Katie’s look, I find nothing redeeming about it. She isn’t pretending it’s fashionable, but I also see no reason to even call that a look or highlight it – she is wearing a wrinkled, baggy shirt over baggy jeans/sweats (can’t tell). Nothing is fresh, appealing, pretty, flattering. Looks super comfortable but I can’t see what is appealing about it beyond that.
To be fair, her hair is wet so she must have just gotten out of the shower. This looks more like she running out to grab something from the store that she forgot so she just threw something on, not going for a pap stroll. Maybe she hoped to even go unnoticed?
Not blaming her for dressing down at all — just trying to figure out why it was highlighted as some sort of fashion statement. I like that she strolls around looking a bit undone but I’m baffled by her looks being considered something to copy.
I am baffled at Katie’s somehow marketing herself as a fashionista. Her style is so, so, so bad — and I’m not even objecting that much to this particular look. Overall, she just does not have good taste: https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellendurney/katie-holmes-stylist-defended-her-viral-red-carpet-look
Sorry!
Also baffled. I think she street-watches NYC 20-somethings, and then wears her version of that.
She does give great coat, though!
super agree. Remember when she had a design label? It was not cute
Katie either has white, hot riz or she looks like a bag lady.
So Vance thinks it’s terrible that the Dems are “bullying” him. You can’t make this crap up. Trump, since 2016, has used the national stage to bully, demean and belittle just about everyone – including people who support him. Yet we’re supposed to shed a tear that for once there is some push back? What a special snowflake.
As long as it is comfy I’m all for it..
Omg!!! Are the ubiquitous brown sandals coming back??? I loved those
This is my everyday stay at home look. Old baggy blouse and pull on pants. Husband says “you’re not going out looking like that are you? ” He doesn’t understand that I am rocking a classic style.
Lol. I hear you. The only concession I make to how I dress in the house vs going out is I will usually put on a bra if I am going to be seen in public. Otherwise, yeah, totally going with classic and, oh so comfortable. Hey, I figure it’s still a step up from pajama pants.
Right? I’m like, this went out of style? *Looks around awkwardly*
Right here with you I thought this was classic relaxed style.Simple and comfortable .
She is wearing sweatpants and this was not dressy even in the 90s.
It must be so refreshing to her to take a walk with wet hair and no makeup. When she was with Tom, she had to look like a living doll, perfect at all times. I like her look, it’s easy breezy casual.
“Please take all of Jennifer Lopez’s pain and give it to Joaquin Phoenix.”
Fully agree with Lainey here. And idc what the movie’s producers say: this is what you get for hiring a straight man to write and star in a movie as a gay man. Enough with this early 2000s nonsense.