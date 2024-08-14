“Matt Bomer’s new show, ‘Mid-Century Modern’, was picked up by Hulu” links

Matt Bomer’s new show, Mid-Century Modern, was picked up by Hulu. [Just Jared]
Lainey’s take on the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni stuff. [LaineyGossip]
Katy Perry is being investigated by Spanish authorities for filming her “Lifetimes” video without all of the proper clearances. [Hollywood Life]
I honestly didn’t know that Chris Hemsworth was caked up. [OMG Blog]
Miley Cyrus wore a McQueen suit to a Disney event. [RCFA]
I didn’t even recognize Julia Fox. [Socialite Life]
Warner Bros Discovery shot themselves in the d–k and now seems shocked that they’re hemorrhaging money. It’s FAFO, corporate-style. [Pajiba]
Vince Vaughn is besties with Mel Gibson. [Go Fug Yourself]
Halle Berry & Mariah Carey posed for a photo together. [Seriously OMG]
I’m really worried about Love After Lockup’s recidivism rate. [Starcasm]
A compilation of male celebrities who likely got hair plugs. [Buzzfeed]
First look at Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane, Nathan Lee Graham and Linda Lavin in Hulu comedy series ‘MID-CENTURY MODERN.’
It follows 3 friends – gay gentlemen of a certain age – who spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mom. pic.twitter.com/HAQr7Vn6T0
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 13, 2024
Nathan lane was in a show AGES ago called Encore Encore. Just the above still shot reminds me of that wonderful show. I live the cast except I know Lavin name but not her work. I hope this show is good. I hope they don’t run out of plot or have a bad supporting cast.
Linda Lavin is well known for “Alice” ( late ’70s TV sitcom with Polly Holliday, Beth Howland, and Vic Tayback). She’s also done a *lot* of theater and dramatic tv.
Gotta say, the Matt Bomer show sounds fantastic!
I loooove Nathan Lane and I’ll watch him in anything.
I am SO here for Matt Bomer to get the love and critical acclaim he deserves. As a gay trans man, he’s someone I admire deeply on a personal level. That man pulled me from the dark by existing as a thriving gay man in the public eye. I love him and I hate how the industry treated him for daring to come out instead of living in the closet like so many others in the industry.
I couldn’t have said it better myself @yasss. Matt Bomer deserves allllll of the flowers and opportunities. I would watch him in anything, but this show looks extra-intriguing and fun. I hope it’s a huge success. Also, @yasss, I’m sending you love and virtual hugs.
Yes!! Sign me up for this show!
They all seem to be different ages so I’m not sure why they would be friends on a show about being friends in Palm Springs
Totally agree with you. He and Jonny Bailey (most well known for playing Anthony in Bridgerton) were fantastic in Fellow Travelers. It was such a difficult show to watch because it doesn’t have a happy ending and each episode was BRUTAL, but they were amazing actors. It was one of those shows which is so socially relevant to today, but also serves as a history lesson in LGBTQIA history. I watched all of White Collar and know Bomer from that, but I can’t wait to see this new show. Maybe Jonny Bailey will show up? I’d love to watch a show with them with a bit happier outcomes. The AIDS quilt gutted me for a few days after watching it.
Mid-Century Modern looks like it’s something that might be enjoyed in this house. We’ve liked NL since Bird Cage, and the rest of the cast, well, Matt Bomer…
The Guardian had an article today about Ms Perry, where there was talk about KP being investigated for *damages* to the dunes of S’Espalmador.
https://www.theguardian.com/music/article/2024/aug/13/katy-perry-music-video-environmental-damage-dunes?
Lainey’s inside information about the Blake/Justin feud is interesting.
Actually, it didn’t seem to me that she had any insight information at all. Because she said that noone, not even the people she usually gets information from, was talking about this.
My take away from her article was that she views it as a numbers game. I.e, because more people are freezing out Baldoni, he must be in the wrong. Unlike Lainey, I don’t think that that is an indicator of who is right and who is wrong in the situation. I have been in work situations where there are really toxic individuals that bad mouth others to their own advantage, and if the person being badmouth is unaware and just ploughs along and does their job they can suffer from not confronting the gossip.
Laney also seemed to give a lot of weight to her apparent assumption that while Blake’s execution in promoting the film fell flat, she had good intentions (of promoting the complicated domestic violence issues in the movie). Lainey hugely gives Blake the benefit of the doubt. But does not seem to give the same to Baldoni.
I also am old enough to remember the “Meghan made me cry issue,” where a white woman, to get people on her side (against someone else), vaguely implied that she was treated unfairly and/or poorly by a mixed race woman.
I would leave it for the smoke to clear and more of the (specific) truth to actually come out before I made a decision as to who I thought might or might not be in the wrong.
David Zaslav really is the most incompetent. He’s been starving the company by investing the very minimum in trashy cheap reality instead of the quality that HBO is known for, so the balance sheet shows short term profits that justify his exorbitant pay. The board who hired him and the major shareholders deserve every write down coming to them for running valuable properties directly into the ground.
Someone said they think he is running it into the ground on purpose. I believe it was someone on this site.
I now agree. Is he tanking the stock so someone can buy?
I know someone from wb said he shelved catwoman for tax purposes. Who knows in this environment it could’ve been racial.
Is this the golden girls of Palm Springs? I would not say not to that?
It sure sounds like it, doesn’t it???
Love Matt Bomer! I’m here for this 100 percent. (But true confession, I find Nathan Lane kind of exhausting.)
I agree with all of this
I didnt know Linda levin and matt bomer were the power couple I needed, I will watch the heck out of this
Investors of Warner Bros Discovery only have themselves to blame for not firing David Zaslav. All he does is shelve movies, get rid of good shows, and throw millions of dollars at abusers/rapists coving up their crimes to sell terrible films that bombed at the box office.
He does not seem to know what he’s doing. Now that their pockets are hurting, the Investors should think about getting rid of him.
Katy’s latest album has been an entire clusterf**k of unforced errors. If I were KP, I’d long to reach back in time to claw back all traces of its existence, including evidence I’d ever worked with Dr. Luke
I have a theory that there is a secret celebrity club. To get in, you have to do something that could ruin your career and then successfully climb back up. It’s not all the scandals, Mel Gibson is a monster, but like Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. On camera! At the fucking Oscars! This kinda feels like that. Every single choice for this album has been wrong. “So, Katy, for this “feminist” video of a Dr Luke song we are going to do a deep close up of your jiggling cleavage. Sound good?”
This looks amazing can’t wait. Matt bomer is a dreamboat whose career choices I love
I’m interested in that Bomer series but I sure hope they’re giving something to The Old Gays of TikTok because it sure sounds like a version of their book, The Old Gays’ Guide to the Good Life. Hmmm….