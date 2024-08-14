“Matt Bomer’s new show, ‘Mid-Century Modern’, was picked up by Hulu” links

Matt Bomer’s new show, Mid-Century Modern, was picked up by Hulu. [Just Jared]

Lainey’s take on the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni stuff. [LaineyGossip]

Katy Perry is being investigated by Spanish authorities for filming her “Lifetimes” video without all of the proper clearances. [Hollywood Life]

I honestly didn’t know that Chris Hemsworth was caked up. [OMG Blog]

Miley Cyrus wore a McQueen suit to a Disney event. [RCFA]

I didn’t even recognize Julia Fox. [Socialite Life]

Warner Bros Discovery shot themselves in the d–k and now seems shocked that they’re hemorrhaging money. It’s FAFO, corporate-style. [Pajiba]

Vince Vaughn is besties with Mel Gibson. [Go Fug Yourself]

Halle Berry & Mariah Carey posed for a photo together. [Seriously OMG]

I’m really worried about Love After Lockup’s recidivism rate. [Starcasm]

A compilation of male celebrities who likely got hair plugs. [Buzzfeed]

First look at Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane, Nathan Lee Graham and Linda Lavin in Hulu comedy series ‘MID-CENTURY MODERN.’ It follows 3 friends – gay gentlemen of a certain age – who spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mom. pic.twitter.com/HAQr7Vn6T0 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 13, 2024