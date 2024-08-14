‘Environmentalist’ Prince William makes £800K a year from the car industry

Prince Harry has expressed various environmentalist and conservationist opinions over the years, and he’s involved with various charities and causes which do work in those areas. The media treats Harry like he’s giving daily lectures on climate change and that he should be thoroughly canceled every time he uses any sort of plane. Meanwhile, Prince William is actually the one trying to brand himself the keenest environmentalist ever and he’s constantly using private planes and helicopters with nary a whisper of hypocrisy in the media. Well, as it turns out, Mr. Keenshot Environmentalist makes a lot of money from a giant car dealership. The rank hypocrisy! BOOOooooOOOooo.
Prince William is earning hundreds of thousands of pounds a year from a giant car showroom complex in the Midlands, i can reveal. The Prince, who as the Duchy of Cornwall is one of Britain’s largest landowners, is vocal about his environmental beliefs and has called for a “decade of action” to repair the planet as part of his Earthshot Prize.
But documents obtained by i reveal that not all of the Duchy of Cornwall’s business activities are in line with its outspoken ideals. He has been accused of hypocrisy by campaigners from secretly making money from an industry that currently contributes to over 10 per cent of the UK’s total carbon emissions.
According to Land Registry documents seen by i, the Duchy of Cornwall bought the sprawling complex in Solihull in April 2022 for £15m when the royal estate was still owned by his father King Charles. The investment earns the Duchy £800,000 a year in rent and is home to one of Europe’s largest VW showrooms plus also houses Volvo, Skoda and Mazda dealerships.
Although there are a small number of electric or hybrid cars on the site, which is leased by Johnsons Cars, the vast majority being sold are petrol or diesel. Of the 251 cars advertised on their website as being sold at the Solihull site, 189 are petrol or diesel, 47 are hybrid and 15 are electric.
The Duchy of Cornwall said it “has championed the preservation of natural ecosystems for over fifty years” and achieves a balance between financial results and protecting the environment. It recently announced plans to become net zero across its entire portfolio by 2032.
[From i News]
If I wanted to give William the benefit of the doubt, there’s plenty to work with. For example, this land purchase happened when Charles was PoW, and clearly the Duchy saw it as a good investment. It sounds like it genuinely IS a good investment, especially if they’re getting £800,000 a year in rent. I’ll also say this in William’s”defense”: he is in no way running the duchy. He is the laziest man on earth and I bet he has no idea what goes on in the duchy. Now, do I also believe that this should be thrown back in Mr. Keenshot’s smug, hypocritical face? Yes. He spends all of that money to brand himself as the keenest environmentalist ever, meanwhile he’s raking in profits from the gas-guzzling car industry.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screencaps via Ted Talk.
-
-
Prince William The Prince of Wales meeting The Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor. The event is a vital part of the new Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme, a unique, 9-month accelerator designed to help Earthshot Prize Finalists grow their solutions by unlocking new routes to market, finance, and major partnerships
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince of Wales meets the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, during an audience at the Istana in Singapore, the official office of the President of the Republic of Singapore, on day two of his visit to the island ahead of the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Novemebr 7.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Kallang, Singapore
When: 05 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, during a visit to Fistrall Beach in Newquay, to meet local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Newquay, United Kingdom
When: 09 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, breaks ground for the new facility during a visit to St. Mary’s Community Hospital, Isles of Scilly, to meet staff and hear about a new integrated health and social care facility which is set to be built on adjacent land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Isles of Scilly, United Kingdom
When: 10 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, breaks ground for the new facility during a visit to St. Mary’s Community Hospital, Isles of Scilly, to meet staff and hear about a new integrated health and social care facility which is set to be built on adjacent land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Isles of Scilly , United Kingdom
When: 10 May 2024
Credit: POOL/Cover Images
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, breaks ground for the new facility during a visit to St. Mary’s Community Hospital, Isles of Scilly, to meet staff and hear about a new integrated health and social care facility which is set to be built on adjacent land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Isles of Scilly , United Kingdom
When: 10 May 2024
Credit: POOL/Cover Images
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, breaks ground for the new facility during a visit to St. Mary’s Community Hospital, Isles of Scilly, to meet staff and hear about a new integrated health and social care facility which is set to be built on adjacent land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Isles of Scilly , United Kingdom
When: 10 May 2024
Credit: POOL/Cover Images
-
-
Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by members of the Royal Family, attends the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
Credit: John Rainford/WENN
-
-
Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by members of the Royal Family, attends the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
Credit: John Rainford/WENN
Hilarious image juxtaposed next to his current nepo colonizing wolverine face 😭
He didn’t buy the land and he didn’t sign the leases. He probably has no legal grounds to evict them. The question is, will he renew the leases when the time comes?
Trump level griftiness.
I agree with Kaiser…I could give William the benefit of a doubt 😉 . What’s more interesting for me is the fact that someone reports some sort of soft “criticism” to the ” environmentalist” William . I guess there isn’t anything else to write about….
Please tell me this is part of Camilla’s revenge for all of KP’s recent press shenanigans, and that it’s just the beginning. This is just the tip of the melting iceberg of William’s environmental hypocrisy. How about we get an itemized list of his constant helicopter travel next?
Who actually believes any of his so called activism. He is only in it if it brings him money or fame period. He is a grifter with a royal title.
William is an environmentalist about as much as I am a brain surgeon. No one would trust me to operate on them and I wouldn’t depend on Will to protect or save any part of the environment. I wouldn’t even trust him to not kill my little pot of ivy from my bathroom!
All those photos tell a story. William just has weird and uncomfortable energy. I’m embarrassed for him.
Good on i news for even doing this reporting. Sure, he’s prob not making the duchy decisions but he does profit it from them while having his keenshot awards. i news is doing more than most in the BM with this article.
I think William is far more vulnerable to criticism about the helicopter usage, the chauffered gas-guzzling cars like Range Rovers and Bentleys (yes, he has at least one…the one he and Kate use to go to formal events from KP) and doesn’t he also have a “collection” of over 20 motorcycles that he uses to – checks notes – play around Norfolk with? Not to mention the private jet flights for constant holidays?
With that much land in the Duchy he’s bound to do something wrong on at least some of it, I don’t think a car dealership is going to make me clutch my pearls…
Lady Esther, I think the article does highlight how differently Billy Idle and Harry are written about. If this article was about Harry for this same reason, there would be LOTS of outrage and the use of words to bring on more hate.
Exactly, if this was Harry for the very same reason there would be a lot more comments with everyone clutching their pearls 🙄 My favorite “I love Harry, but…
This guy uses helicopters as Uber while trying to conceal that he’s not really living at Adelaide. He’s no environmentalist and will never be one. This story is just one example of many of his hypocrisy.
Tinfoil tiara time… with these stories, I always wonder who is yanking the chain.
Today I learned that inews is owned by the same firm who owns the Daily Mail.
Make of that what you will. We know there are connections there….
I reckon this story could have been spun into a proper front-page Royal corruption splash if someone (*cough*Camilla*cough*) were so inclined. There is no way that is his only grift.
Eh, he owns a car dealership. Or rather, he owns the land on which a car dealership sits. Big whoop. If this is their idea of hard-hitting investigative reporting, dig harder.
If I was a British tax payer I would be livid that they are raking in an income this obscene while still collecting an exorbitant income from the government and having the tax payers liable for their security costs. They obviously can afford to support their lifestyle very easily even paying for their own security won’t make a dent. The Duchy profits can support a family of five without the government income.
I attach the link to the full article as it makes for interesting reading
https://inews.co.uk/news/prince-william-earns-secret-car-showroom-green-pledges-3212604?ito=copy-link_share_article-top
There have been attempts to get both duchies profits included in the Crown Estate. Intriguing that the duchy of Cornwall yields annual income ofc20 M from the estate but does NOT provide an account of how profits are spent although the RF has insisted that this money is primarily caused on royal duties or charitable causes.
Charles, the hypocrite.
Environmentalism is a great cause if you are lazy.
“Sorry, can’t do the ribbon-cutting. Wouldn’t be environmentally conscious.”
“Sorry, can’t go to your wedding or your father’s funeral. Wouldn’t be environmentally conscious.”
“Sorry, can’t watch the ladies’ team compete for the world cup. Wouldn’t be environmentally conscious.”
“Sorry, can’t fly out the 3rd world finalists for my award party. Wouldn’t be environmentally conscious.”
Meanwhile, I bet all five or so of his homes are well heated in the winter.