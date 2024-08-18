Duchess Meghan ‘spoke Spanish perfectly’ during a trip to a Colombian school

Embed from Getty Images

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited a school in Bogota, Colombia. The focus for the school visit was to highlight “the importance of social-emotional well-being in education.” According to People Magazine and multiple other sources, Meghan spoke in Spanish to the kids in the classroom. One of the teachers told People: “She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman. She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good.” Meghan has been fluent in Spanish for much of her life, especially because she worked at the American embassy in Argentina at one point. She apparently told one student, “You’re the same age as my son Archie” in Spanish.

Fashion notes: Meghan’s blazer was Loro Piana, her slingbacks were Chanel (she’s worn those so many times) and she also wore that pair of butterfly earrings which once belonged to Princess Diana. Harry gave Meghan those earrings many years ago, right after their wedding, but she doesn’t wear them that often. I think they’re sort of special-occasion earrings for her.

Meanwhile, the British media is breathlessly covering this tour, in spite of the fact that they screamed for weeks about the “danger” the Sussexes would face in Colombia. The Mail and other outlets sent reporters and photographers to Colombia to try to get any kind of access to the tour (hilariously, the Colombians are not playing). The same thing happened during the Invictus Games in Germany and The Hague – suddenly, all of the royalist reporters were crawling all over the Invictus events. As for this tour, the Mail even started a live blog. They’re still insisting that the Sussexes are irrelevant and their coverage is dedicated to mocking Harry and Meghan, but the whole thing is an exercise in desperation and literal clout-chasing for the Brits. The Mail is also talking a lot about Colombia providing security for the Sussexes. Like… pick a struggle, either Colombia is a hellhole which is “too dangerous” for H&M, or criticize them for the “excessive” security measures undertaken by the government.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images