“Dakota Johnson flashed her emerald engagement ring this weekend” links

Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson are still together and still engaged. Dakota made sure to get pap’d and she showed the paparazzo her engagement ring. [Hollywood Life]
I do love a big hunk of emerald!
Seriously! That ring is gorgeous.
I remember very clearly jessica simpson doing that – flashing her ring at the paps as she walked out of a recording studio (maybe not a studio lol but it was at night) as rumors were really picking up steam about her and Nick Lachey.
and we all know where that ended up, lol.
Sydney Sweeney looks good but I don’t find her hot. Hunter Schaefer, otoh, smoking hot! And sweet.
Alien is my favourite sci fi creature movie franchise.
Godzilla is my favourite creature movie franchise (earth)
Creature features are my ultimate all time favourite genre. Any of it, all of it.
But Alien is special, especially Aliens. I was a teenager & some of my lifelong best memories are of rewatching Aliens with friends, every weekend. For a few years: every weekend. I know the script by heart.
That is all precursor to: the debate about Engineers is forever. Prometheus was supposed to clean it up & it does, to an extent. But the debate will be forever.
If you want to pseudo understand Alien, watch in order, Prometheus first, Covenant, & so on.
And don’t let anyone tell you Prometheus was a terrible movie. It was not. Noomi Rapace is never terrible, & the premise, though maybe not explaining everything in simple terms, is brilliant.
The thing about Prometheus that confuses me is that yeah we know the Engineers created humanity from their own DNA but I never got the connection between them and the xenomorphs as its implied they created them with their experiments with the black liquid.
Perhaps I need to watch it again – I haven’t watched Covenant so maybe I need to watch that one as well to see what happens when David and Shaw get to the engineers home plant.
I agree that Noomi Rapace is never terrible (she was great in Bright), neither is Michael Fassbender. I would watch anything these 2 are in.
Hmm, well, Covenant might be a surprise for you. Watch it though, it is Alien after all lol
The black goo is said to create life, like the first scene in Prometheus. He takes it & life is created on that planet.
Some believe the engineers created aliens for war, using them to battle planets. Like in Prometheus they think the ship was coming to earth to destroy it. Alien eggs broke open, killed the Engineer & it crashed.
Some believe David created Alien (as we know it) but watch Covenant first.
We know Ripley answered the distress signal, found the Engineer & ship, & more eggs. Then she blew it out of the airlock but didn’t nuke the planets so.. Aliens.
But where did that ship come from? Was it left from Prometheus? One of the ships bound for earth to destroy it, & like Prometheus it crashed, but not before sending the distress call?
How many planets did the Engineers land on, fully loaded with eggs, only to be destroyed by the eggs before they could lift off again?
I haven’t seen Romulus yet.
Prometheus was an incredible film
Re Alien – the initial one can be summed up as “no one listens to the smart woman with the cat. So they all die. Except for the smart woman and the cat. Five stars.”
Maybe you should send that summary to JD Vance!
@digital – hahahahaha perfect!
Have no fear, there is a Sigourney Weaver with the cat meme making the rounds on social media!
I have to speak up for Lambert. On the way to the ship, she says “Let’s go back.” Kane wants to keep going on, so~
Anyway, both women had the right idea, but it would’ve been a very short movie! 😉
It’s true! Never sleep in your contacts. Also never wear contacts that have any sort of tear in them, so matter how tiny. A tear causes an irregular surface on the contact and it can snag on your eyeball and cut your cornea. That happened to me, and it was excruciating.
This was good info for me. I often fall asleep on planes with my contacts in. Time to stop!!
I don’t get what all the hype around Sidney Sweeney is about. She’s an okay actress and she’s not a stunning beauty like Angie. It can’t be just because of her large… personality. Right?
Well, I am gay. So maybe that’s why I don’t get it lol