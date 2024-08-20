“Alicia Silverstone accidentally ate some poisonous fruit in London” links

this tiktok of a confused alicia silverstone eating a fruit off a bush from someone’s front yard in london blissfully unaware that it’s actually a very poisonous form of deadly nightshade has absolutely killed me. she’s not posted since either rip girl you were great in clueless pic.twitter.com/ozdnL0RvC5
— joshua 🍒 (@joshcharles_21) August 20, 2024
Alicia Silverstone posted a TikTok from London, where she ate some poisonous fruit from a plant in a stranger’s courtyard. Alicia hasn’t posted anything since then. [Buzzfeed]
What a stupid thing to do!! Eat something from someone’s yard that you have no idea what it is you’re eating . She truly is Clueless.
She wasn’t eating from the yard. The plant poked through the fence and what I assume are Jerusalem Cherries are all on the sidewalk ground. It shows in the Tik Tok video. Which I assume is public street. I get Alicia is all mother earth. But you don’t eat food that falls on the street. Just a rule of thumb I live by.
I don’t know if the homeowner did it to ward off animals or too many people stole from their front garden and was teaching them a lesson. If they thought, they were cherry tomatoes. Strange to have such a toxic plant so accessible like that facing a public street. toddler or dog could walk by and eat one off the ground. They will put anything in their mouths. Besides Alicia it seems.
I thought Nightshade berries were green and turned a black color?
I’m sure she’s fine but honestly, this should be less about the poisonous aspect and more a cautionary tale about stealing fruit from people’s yards. Just very poor form.
Most round red berries in the uk are poisonous to humans. They’re for the birds to eat.
Yes I agree Kitten stealing from someone’s yard is poor form.
The nightshade berries that grow in my yard are small and red.
Yes! Nobody wants randoes picking things from their yard! Is she gathering bouquets of flowers, as well?
Never eat any flowers, berries if you don’t know what they are. That was pretty stupid. It’s the equivalent of seeing a mushroom and eating it just because it looks like the mushrooms you’ve seen somewhere. Anyway, I hope she’s ok, but just fyi, vast majority of plants/fruits produced will be poisonous to some degree.
Everything is edible at least once.
We do have a culture in England of picking wild fruit and other produce to eat (most Brits grow up going blackberrying, and I also pick a lot of elderberries and elderflower, for cooking with) – keyword being WILD fruit. Picking fruit out of someone’s front garden is weird and rude.
She picked it up off the ground. But she is still a dope for eating things she can’t identify.
Silverstone is a vocal Rob Kennedy supporter so birds of a feather. Were there no other actors they could find to add to the excellent Will Trent drama? Why her?
If she’s a Kennedy supporter she’ll be sad that the campaign basically affirmed it was really being run to help Trump by announcing they may end the campaign to avoid pulling Trump votes https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/20/politics/robert-kennedy-nicole-shanahan-donald-trump-endorsement/index.html
I watch will trent but “excellent”? It seems like a fake show to me. I like Gina Rodriguez though! I was bummed not dead yet was canceled
I heard yesterday that someone who does polling says they were trying to put together a focus group of undecided young women voters, but it’s impossible because they don’t exist as a group. Roevember!!!!
Also wtf, Alicia?? Hope she’s okay. That fence was probably there for a reason.
1. Alicia Silverstone would have essentially been stealing someone else’s food, except 2. It was actually poisonous and inedible, which 3. She sort of realized in that TikTok. She doesn’t seem to be ashamed of stealing. And a good rule of thumb is to never, ever eat anything without verifying if it’s even edible. Tstl.
I feel like Chappell Roan is overwhelmed by being famous and she’s upset that people are targeting her family. Given that, I don’t like seeing her given name being published. Enjoy her music, leave her be.
She gives her real name in interviews. She isn’t trying to keep it a secret.
Exactly one time I pulled a delicious looking berry off a bush. Specifically, a bush in my grandparents’ yard. Chances are high that it was a holly bush (?) but I was little so who knows. My beloved Nana smacked that berry out of my hand so hard and to this day I’ve never even thought of taking fruits or berries from SOMEONE ELSE’S YARD (especially without permission).
My cousin and I found poke berries in my yard when we were like 3 years old and ate a whole mess of them. A trip to the ER cured me of the desire to ever do that again.
Isn’t Alicia Silverstone the one with those extreme parenting behaviors, like chewing her baby’s food and feeding it to him, instead of using a food processor? And she doesn’t let him have sugar, no processed food, does/did that kangaroo sleeping thing? This was a few years ago. I just remember her being very preachy and odd about parenting. So yeah, not surprised she did this.
Remember when Alicia used to chew her child’s food and feed them like a bird? I feel like this is in the same family of behaviors somehow.
Ope! I should’ve read all the comments first. I mentioned the good chewing for baby too.
Google image search can identify plants before you put them in your mouth.
I use the free Seek app to identify plant life, but out of interest not because I randomly eat plants in the wild.
She’s a loon.
JLo just filed!!
Awwww. I’m not a JLo fan and she’s made some terrible relationship decisions (then again who among us has not?!) but I’m just bummed for her with this. But also can’t wait to read the article(s) here tomorrow.
Wishing her and her family peace and good thoughts!
No pre nup 🤨