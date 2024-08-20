“Alicia Silverstone accidentally ate some poisonous fruit in London” links

this tiktok of a confused alicia silverstone eating a fruit off a bush from someone’s front yard in london blissfully unaware that it’s actually a very poisonous form of deadly nightshade has absolutely killed me. she’s not posted since either rip girl you were great in clueless pic.twitter.com/ozdnL0RvC5 — joshua 🍒 (@joshcharles_21) August 20, 2024

Alicia Silverstone posted a TikTok from London, where she ate some poisonous fruit from a plant in a stranger’s courtyard. Alicia hasn’t posted anything since then. [Buzzfeed]

Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum are out promoting Blink Twice. [LaineyGossip]

Republicans are in denial about Roevember. [Jezebel]

Review of Emily In Paris Season 4. [Pajiba]

Flavor Flav took Team USA’s water polo team to Vegas to party. [JustJared]

Noah Lyles grew up in a cult? [Socialite Life]

Keke Palmer knew Sean Evans had a crush on her. [Hollywood Life]

Gina Rodriguez is joining the Will Trent cast. [Seriously OMG]

Adele wore Armani & Dior for her Munich concerts. [RCFA]

Ah, Chappell Roan’s real name is Kayleigh Rose. Makes sense. [OMG Blog]