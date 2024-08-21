Doug Emhoff brought his delightful dorky dad energy to the DNC

It’s remarkable to watch Vice President Kamala Harris run as any other Democratic candidate would. She’s not centering the historic nature of her candidacy or personally putting a huge emphasis on her race or gender. She’s just like: I’m running, let’s go. It’s the same with Doug Emhoff – there isn’t a huge conversation about “wow, we could have the first First Gentleman in the White House.” He’s just… Doug. He’s the supportive spouse. With all of this, it’s important to point out that Kamala and Doug have done a lot to normalize their whole deal in the past four years. Doug’s not coming into this blind – he’s been a known quantity as the Second Gentleman, and he’s spent years supporting VP Harris and representing the country and standing in at events for his wife and the president. Like, Doug was just at the Paris Olympics to represent the White House.

Well, Doug had his moment at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night. While Kamala Harris and Tim Walz were attending a huge, packed rally in Milwaukee, Doug was on stage in Chicago, being a mensch. It was an opportunity to reintroduce himself to a national audience.

Doug wasn’t there to be super-political and he understood the assignment. He was there to humanize himself and his wife and he did that. Between Doug and Tim Walz, the masculinity is not toxic – it’s healthy, supportive and dorky in a lovely way. The best part about this was the video package made by Cole Emhoff, Doug’s son. I could and will watch this a million times:

38 Responses to “Doug Emhoff brought his delightful dorky dad energy to the DNC”

  1. Persephone says:
    August 21, 2024 at 7:54 am

    I love this so much.
    I’m not crying, you’re crying.

    Reply
  2. Maxine Branch says:
    August 21, 2024 at 7:55 am

    Very touching testimony for his dad

    Reply
  3. Roo says:
    August 21, 2024 at 7:58 am

    Did you see the cute video his kids made yesterday? They were talking to each other and then Doug comes into view and they gently tease him and talk about his speech. It’s a sweet and positive and sincere video. You can tell they love their dad and he loves them, and they love to tease him.

    Can you ever imagine Trump having that type of relationship with his kids or grandkids!

    And Doug’s parents also made a video. ☺️

    Reply
    • Charlotte says:
      August 21, 2024 at 11:32 am

      Cole produced that video with his mom, Doug’s ex, who runs a production company and specializes in short form.
      That their blended family isn’t just for show? Makes me love them even more.

      Reply
  4. Meghan says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:04 am

    No one warned me to not watch the video from Cole 3 seconds after I’d done my mascara and eyeliner and was about to finish getting ready for work!!!! Let’s just say I am a hot mess right now 💕

    Reply
  5. Kittenmom says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:08 am

    That was so wonderful.

    Young Doug was hot! 🥵

    Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:21 am

    I loved Doug telling his story of growing up and all the jobs he had to do in order to pay for college with his dad’s help. I loved he then told the story of how he met Kamala and how they blended the families including his ex-wife who he thanked for co-parenting the kids with himself and Kamala. I really enjoyed his son being the one to talk about their life and him introducing his father. It was really emotional.

    Reply
    • Krista says:
      August 21, 2024 at 8:36 am

      The bit about how his badly first voicemail to her went and how she kept it and plays it every anniversary was hilarious.

      Reply
      • Debbie says:
        August 21, 2024 at 9:06 am

        Well, it was worth saving because… “again, it’s Doug.” (I’d save that too, it’s cute.)

      • larkspurLM says:
        August 21, 2024 at 10:13 am

        OMG it reminds me so much of the scene from the movie Swingers (aka: “Answering Machine Meltdown”) when Jon Favreau leaves that long message to the woman he just met. Love the GenX candidates!! LFG!!

        VOTE VOTE VOTE!

  7. Miranda says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:22 am

    What an amazing family Kamala has around her. Speaking as a stepmom, “Momala” is definitely GOALS!

    Anyone else kinda wishing she would share Doug’s dorky voicemail with all of us on their anniversary this year? I totally respect them keeping the real meat of that tradition (relatively, since we already have that vague description) private, but it sounds so damn sweet, and Kamala using it to lovingly torment him is so relatable.

    Reply
  8. Visa Diva says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:40 am

    Kristen, Doug’s ex, produced that video through her production company. That’s admirable

    Reply
    • Nanea says:
      August 21, 2024 at 8:55 am

      Quite often I can be very cynical if I want to, and I’ve heard that well-blended family argument more often than I could count, without it being true in the majority of cases.

      But I will wholeheartedly admit: I love how this family has overcome their problems, and emerged stronger together — and so publicly supportive, with Kerstin Emhoff posting on Twitter that she’s there, in person, in Chicago.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        August 21, 2024 at 9:13 am

        It’s amazing how supportive Kerstin is of Kamala. A lot of women like her (maybe most?) would likely have some resentment. But, nope, not Kerstin. It’s also great how Kamala and Doug make an effort to include her in everything. And Ella calls her parents “the three-headed monster”. 😆

  9. Lucy2 says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:51 am

    That video was so lovely, and Doug’s speech was excellent. We would be so lucky to have him as First Gentleman. Come on voters!

    Reply
    • Lilly (with the double-L) says:
      August 21, 2024 at 10:33 am

      As happens often as I read, I agree with you Lucy2. Grateful for the joy in my morning and a peek at families who love and journey together, celebrating one another. 💙 🥹

      Reply
  10. Brassy Rebel says:
    August 21, 2024 at 9:09 am

    I’m glad they got this in the last hour so it was televised by all the broadcast networks. The contrast between this family and the Trumps could not be starker. And Happy Anniversary to Kamala and her “Dougie”, as she calls him. 🥰😍

    Reply
    • ChickieBaby says:
      August 21, 2024 at 10:50 am

      I feel like we’re going to have a “Madame President…and Doug” thing happening. Between Doug and Coach Walz, there’s such a kicked-back, easy-going vibe. Completely capable men, both of them, but they do not come across as super-stressed-out people.

      Reply
  11. Giddy says:
    August 21, 2024 at 9:38 am

    OMG Im imagining the kind of Christmas decorations Doug would oversee as First Gentleman at the White House. It would probably be like a Norman Rockwell painting, all families and happy children. Contrast that with Malaria’s blood trees of doom. I’ll take the joy, hope, and love that Kamala and Doug will bring.

    Reply
    • Ciotog says:
      August 21, 2024 at 10:20 am

      Doug is Jewish. The Democratic White Houses have been inclusive since at least Clinton, but it will be really special to have White House Chanukahs and Passover Seders with a Jewish First Gentleman organizing them.

      Reply
  12. wolfmamma says:
    August 21, 2024 at 10:38 am

    How lucky we are to have good, kind, wonderful people running on the Democratic ticket. It is one big exhale for me.

    Reply
  13. swaz says:
    August 21, 2024 at 10:49 am

    This is so cool ❤

    Reply
  14. AmyB says:
    August 21, 2024 at 11:00 am

    That intro video done by his son Cole was so precious, made me tear up. What an amazing man to put aside his law career to support his wife!! I am so excited for a Harris/Walz presidency!!!

    Reply
  15. Jennifer Smith says:
    August 21, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    All the goddamn tears.

    Reply

