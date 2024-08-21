Doug Emhoff brought his delightful dorky dad energy to the DNC

It’s remarkable to watch Vice President Kamala Harris run as any other Democratic candidate would. She’s not centering the historic nature of her candidacy or personally putting a huge emphasis on her race or gender. She’s just like: I’m running, let’s go. It’s the same with Doug Emhoff – there isn’t a huge conversation about “wow, we could have the first First Gentleman in the White House.” He’s just… Doug. He’s the supportive spouse. With all of this, it’s important to point out that Kamala and Doug have done a lot to normalize their whole deal in the past four years. Doug’s not coming into this blind – he’s been a known quantity as the Second Gentleman, and he’s spent years supporting VP Harris and representing the country and standing in at events for his wife and the president. Like, Doug was just at the Paris Olympics to represent the White House.
Well, Doug had his moment at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night. While Kamala Harris and Tim Walz were attending a huge, packed rally in Milwaukee, Doug was on stage in Chicago, being a mensch. It was an opportunity to reintroduce himself to a national audience.
Doug wasn’t there to be super-political and he understood the assignment. He was there to humanize himself and his wife and he did that. Between Doug and Tim Walz, the masculinity is not toxic – it’s healthy, supportive and dorky in a lovely way. The best part about this was the video package made by Cole Emhoff, Doug’s son. I could and will watch this a million times:
I loved Doug telling his story of growing up and all the jobs he had to do in order to pay for college with his dad’s help. I loved he then told the story of how he met Kamala and how they blended the families including his ex-wife who he thanked for co-parenting the kids with himself and Kamala. I really enjoyed his son being the one to talk about their life and him introducing his father. It was really emotional.
The bit about how his badly first voicemail to her went and how she kept it and plays it every anniversary was hilarious.
Well, it was worth saving because… “again, it’s Doug.” (I’d save that too, it’s cute.)
Kristen, Doug’s ex, produced that video through her production company. That’s admirable
But I will wholeheartedly admit: I love how this family has overcome their problems, and emerged stronger together — and so publicly supportive, with Kerstin Emhoff posting on Twitter that she’s there, in person, in Chicago.
It’s amazing how supportive Kerstin is of Kamala. A lot of women like her (maybe most?) would likely have some resentment. But, nope, not Kerstin. It’s also great how Kamala and Doug make an effort to include her in everything. And Ella calls her parents “the three-headed monster”. 😆
I’m glad they got this in the last hour so it was televised by all the broadcast networks. The contrast between this family and the Trumps could not be starker. And Happy Anniversary to Kamala and her “Dougie”, as she calls him. 🥰😍
I feel like we’re going to have a “Madame President…and Doug” thing happening. Between Doug and Coach Walz, there’s such a kicked-back, easy-going vibe. Completely capable men, both of them, but they do not come across as super-stressed-out people.
OMG Im imagining the kind of Christmas decorations Doug would oversee as First Gentleman at the White House. It would probably be like a Norman Rockwell painting, all families and happy children. Contrast that with Malaria’s blood trees of doom. I’ll take the joy, hope, and love that Kamala and Doug will bring.
Doug is Jewish. The Democratic White Houses have been inclusive since at least Clinton, but it will be really special to have White House Chanukahs and Passover Seders with a Jewish First Gentleman organizing them.
That intro video done by his son Cole was so precious, made me tear up. What an amazing man to put aside his law career to support his wife!! I am so excited for a Harris/Walz presidency!!!
