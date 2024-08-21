No, the Colombian government did not pay for Duchess Meghan’s clothes

The Daily Mail has spent the past week trying to make the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Colombian tour into the biggest scandal ever. The Mail and many British outlets were furious that they didn’t have access to the Sussexes or their activities, and they were furious that they couldn’t argue that it was their right to barge into Colombia and start making demands. They were furious that Meghan and Harry’s tour was successful and that the Sussexes were well-received in yet another country. They were also furious that Meghan wore clothes and that Colombia provided the Sussexes with security. Those last two things have become a conversation in recent days, with the Mail claiming that Meghan “spent” £90,000 on clothes and jewelry for the tour, and that their Colombian security cost millions of dollars. Well, a Colombian outlet did some digging on the claims (this is via Google Translate):
The visit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Colombia has been the subject of conversation among Colombians due to their unexpected arrival in the country and the costs they would have incurred during their tour of Bogotá, Cartagena and Cali. But many of the costs of airline tickets, Meghan’s clothing, and other expenses were not covered by the Colombian government, as many believed, since the tickets were purchased by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves, who were interested in visiting our country.
Although the Ministry of Equality will confirm in a statement what the costs were, Diana Giraldo from 6AM Hoy por Hoy got ahead of herself and gave several details of the expenses of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to the country.
One of them, which has been talked about a lot, has to do with the cost of Meghan Markle ‘s clothing , about which it was claimed that the Colombian government had hired several designers to fulfill her wishes every day. This turned out to be gossip, because the reality is that the clothes she wore were her own, as she is a fan of Colombian designs that she has had for some time.
It was also a complete rumor to say that more than $8 billion had been spent on this visit, because the reality is that many of the expenses incurred, such as travel, were paid for by international cooperation agencies. It is also not true that the Colombian government paid for 3,000 security men for this visit, nor that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received fees for coming to our country.
Some of the movements of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the different regions they visited were paid for by the government of Gustavo Petro, as well as the food and some efforts that were made for their participation in the “Afro Women and Power Forum” in the center of Cali. But the true costs of the trip will be published by the Ministry of Equality, headed by Vice President Francia Márquez, who will make official all the details surrounding the visit of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle.
[From Caracol]
Yeah, this is what happens when the British media starts howling about the “cost” of Meghan’s clothing and jewelry. The British media’s objective is twofold: one, how dare a Black woman have designer clothing and nice jewelry; and two, what if “taxpayers” are paying for a Black woman to live like this?? The Mail and other outlets know that Meghan is wearing her own clothes and jewelry and that no government paid for any of it, but they’re just trying to cause racist drama. As for the costs of the security… like, okay? Francia Marquez traveled with the Sussexes for four days, and Marquez has her own government security. It seems pretty clear that the government simply added personnel to Marquez’s existing security detail to ensure the VIP Sussexes’ safety.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia – Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President’s Office for DPPA.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia – Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President’s Office for DPPA.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia – Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President’s Office for DPPA.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia – Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President’s Office for DPPA.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia – Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President’s Office for DPPA.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a meeting with Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner Rafael Yerney Pinillo in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia – Poolphoto by Courtesy of the Vice President’s Office for DPPA.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Bogota, COLOMBIA – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Vice President Francia Marquez during a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate in Bogota, on the first day of their 4 day visit to Colombia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
I think they are also trying to foul the water for any other country that wants to invite the Sussexes to visit. I think that effort will backfire because the UK media has no international leverage. This is, ultimately, just racists feeding rancid meat to their rabid dog pack of readers.
Well said! Sooner or later someone is going to point out there is no return on investment for any “royal tour”. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan’s ROI is blatantly obvious AND they pay for many things themselves, which the “working royals” do not.
They are desperately trying to make her look bad to cover for the lazy leftovers who don’t get invited to tour.
@lanne
“The UK has no international leverage.”
There, I fixed it for you!!!!
Most likely, this was just an off handed jab at the UK, but yeah, they do. Not as much as they used to, though, since the international temper tantrum we call “Brexit.”
The MONARCHY has virtually no international leverage because no reasonable, thinking person gives a crap what those privileged, birth-right “leadership” ding dongs have to say.
I don’t doubt that they are trying to foul the water but it just don’t work. Despite the fact that the BM and the RF like to pretend that the Oprah interview started everything, that’s just not the case. The world outside the uk saw how Meghan was treated and are able to understand that obviously countries aren’t paying for Meghan’s wardrobe.
But by spreading this lie and then being corrected and it being made apparent that H&M pay a good deal of the expenses themselves, it may backfire and lead to more invitations for H&M.
🎯
Once again proving exactly why H&M will have nothing to do with them.
The British press are always telling Harry and Meghan that they need to move on but it’s really the press that hasn’t.
The rage filled jealousy is off the charts. The British media just looks foolish and their repetitious lies are boring. They need to give it up. Harry and Meghan are here, they are real, and they don’t need anyone to pay for their clothing, jewelry etc. They are millionaires and philanthropists. Get over it.
Did they really say that the trip cost $8 BILLION?
If you keep double-counting the cost of Meghan’s jewelry, etc, you could conceivably get to $8B 🙄. My guess, based on the kinds of stories written, is they were howling about mentally-manufactured security costs – rarely seen, specialized weaponry, Kevlar vests, blah blah blah.
Just a little sidebar about security, they obviously take it seriously since the current VP of Colombia gets death threats and there was a prominent presidential candidate once kidnapped and held hostage for several years. When people go on tourism tours or business trips in some countries, they are sometimes accompanied by armed guards. I was once on a cruise tour in Mexico and our group had an armed escort of several security guards carrying machine guns. It was surreal. No way the Sussexes would be invited to cultural and charitable events in Colombia and just freestyle it on security. Utterly ludicrous. It’s the UK who are being deliberately obtuse because they want them harmed.
I guess it’s Colombian pesos, since the text has a Colombian source, Caracol.
It’s about $ 2 million US dollars. 🇨🇴 also uses the $ sign for their currency.
BM stays bitter and racist. And pathetic.
The British media, their associates and the bitter derangers have never let little things like facts stand in their way of spinning the most foul stories they can for clicks and cash.
Unfortunately, analyzing any reports about the Sussexes involves critical thinking skills that most just don’t have or don’t want to flex (what is the writer’s motive/bias? what is the purpose of this article? is this a news article or a frothy entertainment article? what are the sources?)
They’re not counting the benefits, maybe that mathing is too difficult for them.
The Fail knows the truth; believe me, they do. They’re just doing what Donald Trump does — just ask put it out there, knowing that there are enough crazy people who will believe it. They are constantly trolling the couple, while denying that it was their behavior that drove them away from England. Thankfully, sane people the world over are seeing through their BS.
Every accusation is a confession. Other than the Cambridge doom tour where no local things were worn, makes me think that might be how Kate was “sourcing” her local clothes.
Bingo! They are always projecting – shall we then ask who pays for Kitty’s wardrobe during the tours??
Hasn’t this been confirmed? That when they go on tour, Kate’s wardrobe is picked up by the hosting country? Not that the British media complains about that of course.
Wait, really??? I did not actually realize that the host country paid for Kate’s wardrobe. Okay, I guess I shouldn’t be thrown, but whoa that is messed the f*ck up if true. Omg, fr.
I’ll always find it wild how the British media make insane statements like that and expect no pushback whatsoever. They really think that they are the smartest people around and that nobody is going to do a bit of research to prove them wrong.
Excuse me, the Bostonians & tax payers from Somerville and Cambridge (all in Massachusetts USA) were forced to pay million in security cost for the Wail’s unwanted Earthsh!t Awards in 2022.
This “Royal” visit brought nothing positive to Boston. No tourists bump besides a handful of KKKate fans from out of state; major traffic nightmares wherever they went.
Oh BTW, that NBA coach, who thought Royalty is Joseph, Mary & Jesus, is now a NBA champion coach at the age of 35. What have those two Britains in their 40s accomplished? How to encourage & enable hate & racism in media & online? How to lie & lie & lie more?
Did the current (left behind) BRF help British Government in anything after their foreign country visits, besides selling weapons?
I don’t get why the BM is so concerned and angry what other countries do/spend on Harry and Meghan. When they left, didn’t a lot of people say they wouldn’t cover them? The coverage of Meghan’s wardrobe is also bizarre. They act like the same jewelry she’s worn for years is brand new.
I don’t care how much her clothes cost they were her own. I am still bloody livid that the British government gave the royals a £46m rise, The rest of the country is on its knees and these lazy grifters get a rise. There is definitely something wrong somewhere.
The costs don’t add up. I could buy same dresses online for several thousand a piece. They are not couture.
So a Colombian source did this research? Anyway, I imagine Meghan would make damn sure that no one would ever accuse her of grifting.
The UK press is just outright lying now. Also, VP Marquez is a Goldman Environmental Prize winner. Apparently there is a documentary about her and her activism called “Igualada “ that debuted at Sundance. She is not some lightweight and does not play around. Archewell is a private charity and while the principles are very high profile, they don’t owe the UK press any access to their tours or activities unless they choose to share it. They need to spell out what exactly they want because these snide “ quasi -royal “ remarks and demanding access every time the Sussexes leave the house is not working and makes them look both vindictive and stupid.
Not surprised . The BM does what they do the Best – Whine, being Bitter and spreading Negativity to the world. 🙄