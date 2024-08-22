Jennifer Lopez ‘tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken’

Well, Jennifer Lopez’s fourth marriage is done. People give her a lot of grief about her marriages and divorces, but she’s 55 years old? It’s not like she’s been married back-to-back four times and she’s only 30 years old or something. At least she’s spread them out. The biggest break between marriages was post-Marc Anthony. She needed to heal, she needed to get right and get her career back. She dated that backup dancer for years, then she was engaged to Alex Rodriquez, and then Ben stole her away from A-Rod. Who is next? I have no idea, but I suspect that there will be another one. Maybe not a husband, but definitely a boyfriend. Still, right now, Jennifer is mourning. Sources close to Jennifer previously told People Mag that “she’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.” Here’s a follow-up:

Jennifer Lopez is taking control. Hours after the singer, 55, filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday, Aug. 20, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively that Lopez “was done waiting.” “She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken,” adds the source. “The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.” Multiple sources previously confirmed that Lopez, who’s mom to 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court and listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024. Lopez and Affleck — who is dad to Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 (with ex-wife Jennifer Garner) — have spent much of their summer apart. Another insider close to Lopez tells PEOPLE that the star is ready to “move on” from Affleck, 52.

[From People]

I think she is heartbroken, completely. Watching her stupid This Is Me… Now musical and The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary, you could see that she genuinely believed that this was it, that this was her last marriage, that Ben was The One. In her mind, she was celebrating the idea that their love was real and they found their way back to each other. Everything fell apart as she was making those projects, I absolutely believe that.

People Mag also confirms that Jennifer began looking for her own separate house in LA in April. She listed April 26th as their separation date, so there was some kind of falling out or fight or something that month.