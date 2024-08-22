Oprah made a ‘childless cat lady’ reference at her surprise DNC appearance

Embed from Getty Images

Real talk: it didn’t even occur to me that Oprah Winfrey could or would show up at the DNC in Chicago. Oprah lived in Chicago for decades and her eponymous talk show filmed in Chicago. She’s more closely associated with Chicago than most of Chicago’s politicians. Oprah also has a history of political endorsements, especially since 2008. She had not given her endorsement in this election year, but she decided to fly to Chicago this week. She was added, at the last minute, to the primetime DNC schedule and she spoke after Bill Clinton. She endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, obviously.

Oprah’s whole thing (nowadays) is that she’s a registered Independent and she’s encouraging her fellow independent voters to GOTV for Harris-Walz. She quoted Congressman John Lewis (and likely Rev. Martin Luther King Jr): “No matter what ship our ancestors arrived on, we are all in the same boat now.” Healing divisions, the same divisions Donald Trump seeks to enforce. She said: “Values and character matter most of all. In leadership and in life. And more than anything, you know this is true, decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024.” While I think this is a good line and it’s important to remind people that Trump is indecent, vile, grotesque, racist, misogynistic and disrespectful, as we’ve seen for years now, that’s why his supporters like him.

Her best line was mocking JD Vance though: “When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about someone’s race or religion, or who their partner is… We try our best to save them. And if the house belongs to a childless cat lady, well, we’ll try to get that cat out, too.”

