Simone Biles: a club in Paris tried to get me to buy $26,000 champagne


Simone Biles is back from the Olympics and now she’s telling stories about some of her crazy experiences in Paris. Simone likes to do “get ready with me” segments on her TikTok, where she chats with fans as she puts on makeup. She does them pretty regularly including during the Olympics. Earlier this week, Simone made one of these videos while getting ready to go to a Chicago Bears preseason game. In the video, she tells this bonkers story about how she went to a Paris club after the Olympics closing ceremonies. While she was there, the unnamed club tried to charge her $26,000 for a bottle of champagne. $26,000!

“We had closing ceremonies at the Olympics. I went and after that we went out. You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne. Like, are you insane?” Biles said while doing her makeup ahead of the preseason contest on Aug. 17.

“Obviously, I didn’t buy it. But why would you even try to play me like that? Like, that’s wild. And I don’t know, sometimes the attention, I’d rather not have it. I’d rather just be as normal as possible… I don’t know.”

Biles did not reveal the name of the club.

[From NY Post]

Dang, that is crazy! I know that there are some really expensive champagnes out there, but I doubt Simone would actually order one of those. I was curious and looked it up, and there is a bottle of champs that costs 1.838 million euros. Good lawd. Anyway, I have no doubt that the staff at that club recognized her and thought they could get away with charging her $26,000 for the bottle. That’s so gross. I feel for her in this situation, especially knowing that she wants to be as normal as possible when she goes out. Hopefully, now that she’s back in the States, she’ll be able to gain back some normalcy.

Also, side note, but is anyone planning on going to the Gold Over America Tour? It’ll star Simone, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and other world medalists and international gymnasts. It sounds awesome, and my younger son LOVED all of the gymnastics at the Olympics. I would much rather take my kids to see that than Disney On Ice.

5 Responses to “Simone Biles: a club in Paris tried to get me to buy $26,000 champagne”

  1. Neeve says:
    August 23, 2024 at 7:23 am

    These bottle services are absolutely insane.

  2. Anonymous says:
    August 23, 2024 at 7:23 am

    I thought about taking my kids to the tour (we’re from Houston) but the tickets were so expensive.

  3. Nanea says:
    August 23, 2024 at 7:53 am

    Yeah, no.

    When we are in Paris we do like to drink champagne, especially brands that are not readily available here, and they may be on the pricier side of what we usually spend, and we really don’t drink much. But those are restaurant prices, not club prices. But $ 26,000, or ~ € 23,500? Sounds like a rip-off wrapped in a fleece to me, and I know exclusive clubs can be *expensive*.

    That said, we’d watch that show in a heartbeat, if it ever came to Europe.

  4. Amy says:
    August 23, 2024 at 7:57 am

    I went to the tour a few years ago and it was great! I had such a fun time, and all the gymnasts put on a great show.

  5. Wagiman says:
    August 23, 2024 at 8:10 am

    I’ve drunk some of the best champagne in the world. That’s obviously deliberately ripping off Simone. That’s absurd. I’m glad she said, nope!

