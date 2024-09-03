Prince William would have never ‘discouraged’ Harry from attending a funeral

The British media was, as always, hilariously unhinged in the past week. They were fully prepared to freak out about the paperback edition of Spare AND Prince Harry’s planned trip to New York, and then Harry shocked the sh-t out of them by flying into England and turning out at Robert Fellowes’ funeral in Norfolk. The Mail and other outlets basically set up a tip line for information about Harry’s travels and moves, and the Mail spent several days screeching about Harry’s desperation to come back into the royal fold, a storyline which I believe is a direct result of Harry surprising Prince William.

Rebecca English’s coverage of the funeral was basically just quotes from people surprised that William and Harry both turned up and people noting that no one saw the brothers speak to each other. English noted: “Prince William is still understood to be deeply hurt by Harry’s sustained and vitriolic attacks on his family. According to friends, he simply does not discuss Harry, and is instead focusing on his wife, Kate – who is still undergoing treatment for cancer – their children and his work.” They’ll never say that Harry remains hurt by William physically attacking him and pushing vile narratives about Meghan. English’s sources also claimed that William was warned about Harry’s attendance and that William would never discourage Harry from coming to a funeral. Sure. People Mag at least had some positive coverage:

Prince Harry’s unexpected journey across the Atlantic to pay his respects at the memorial service for his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, was deeply emotional, leaving him “pleased” and guests “astounded,” a source tells PEOPLE. The trip carried extra significance, coming just two days before the anniversary of the death of his late mother, Princess Diana. However, Harry’s surprise arrival in the U.K. — despite earlier reports that he wouldn’t attend — didn’t lead to a public reconciliation with his brother, Prince William, 42. At the Aug. 29 service at St. Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, the estranged brothers sat apart, each with different groups of their maternal cousins. “Most people were astounded that Harry came,” one of the reported 300 attendees tells PEOPLE. “He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over.” Many guests, including members of the extended Spencer family and friends, gathered around Harry — who turns 40 on Sept. 15 — to speak with him at the service, according to the source. Although the royal brothers stood close to each other while chatting with others, the source did not observe Harry speaking to William. It’s also believed that Harry did not see his father, King Charles, 75, who is being treated for cancer and is staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. “I think it was lovely – and right – that he came and paid his respects,” says a royal insider, who wasn’t surprised by his attendance. A close source suggests,” Given everything that has gone on with the family’s health, I suspect he wants to spend time with people. He is very close to his mother’s side of the family.”

[From People]

Given that Harry stayed at Althorp and given what we know of Harry’s closeness to the Spencers, my guess is that Harry was the brother who spent more time with his aunts and his uncle Charles, and there was probably a wake or reception at Althorp. By that I mean, look at what they are not saying – no one is saying that William spent time with the Spencers or that he did anything other than go to a funeral and immediately call up his media allies. Speaking of, Richard Kay also had an exhaustive piece about how all of this means that Harry is desperate to be William’s doormat. The big “tell” is always how thoroughly William centers himself as he’s slandering his brother.