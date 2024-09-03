Prince William would have never ‘discouraged’ Harry from attending a funeral

The British media was, as always, hilariously unhinged in the past week. They were fully prepared to freak out about the paperback edition of Spare AND Prince Harry’s planned trip to New York, and then Harry shocked the sh-t out of them by flying into England and turning out at Robert Fellowes’ funeral in Norfolk. The Mail and other outlets basically set up a tip line for information about Harry’s travels and moves, and the Mail spent several days screeching about Harry’s desperation to come back into the royal fold, a storyline which I believe is a direct result of Harry surprising Prince William.
Rebecca English’s coverage of the funeral was basically just quotes from people surprised that William and Harry both turned up and people noting that no one saw the brothers speak to each other. English noted: “Prince William is still understood to be deeply hurt by Harry’s sustained and vitriolic attacks on his family. According to friends, he simply does not discuss Harry, and is instead focusing on his wife, Kate – who is still undergoing treatment for cancer – their children and his work.” They’ll never say that Harry remains hurt by William physically attacking him and pushing vile narratives about Meghan. English’s sources also claimed that William was warned about Harry’s attendance and that William would never discourage Harry from coming to a funeral. Sure. People Mag at least had some positive coverage:
Prince Harry’s unexpected journey across the Atlantic to pay his respects at the memorial service for his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, was deeply emotional, leaving him “pleased” and guests “astounded,” a source tells PEOPLE. The trip carried extra significance, coming just two days before the anniversary of the death of his late mother, Princess Diana. However, Harry’s surprise arrival in the U.K. — despite earlier reports that he wouldn’t attend — didn’t lead to a public reconciliation with his brother, Prince William, 42.
At the Aug. 29 service at St. Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, the estranged brothers sat apart, each with different groups of their maternal cousins.
“Most people were astounded that Harry came,” one of the reported 300 attendees tells PEOPLE. “He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over.”
Many guests, including members of the extended Spencer family and friends, gathered around Harry — who turns 40 on Sept. 15 — to speak with him at the service, according to the source. Although the royal brothers stood close to each other while chatting with others, the source did not observe Harry speaking to William. It’s also believed that Harry did not see his father, King Charles, 75, who is being treated for cancer and is staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
“I think it was lovely – and right – that he came and paid his respects,” says a royal insider, who wasn’t surprised by his attendance. A close source suggests,” Given everything that has gone on with the family’s health, I suspect he wants to spend time with people. He is very close to his mother’s side of the family.”
Given that Harry stayed at Althorp and given what we know of Harry’s closeness to the Spencers, my guess is that Harry was the brother who spent more time with his aunts and his uncle Charles, and there was probably a wake or reception at Althorp. By that I mean, look at what they are not saying – no one is saying that William spent time with the Spencers or that he did anything other than go to a funeral and immediately call up his media allies. Speaking of, Richard Kay also had an exhaustive piece about how all of this means that Harry is desperate to be William’s doormat. The big “tell” is always how thoroughly William centers himself as he’s slandering his brother.
Hah!
Vitriolic attacks? Not a gotcha. If what Harry telling the truth about what he and Meghan went through is perceived as vitriolic, the onus is on that family and it’s enslavement to the vicious British press and weaponizing of the same. Most of Harry’s more caustic revelations are pointedly about the press.
It’s amazing how the Windsors fail to see how bad they look by conflating Harry’s disgust with the press as reflecting his attitude towards his family. Are the press and the Windsors one entity?
I can believe that William went to the funeral service (how else was it leaked to the press that Harry was there?) But reading this piece, William wasn’t at the reception.
Hmm. That could be. Wonder if he ever planned to go to the reception? Or once he knew Harry was there, he refused to go. Or was too shook at actually seeing Harry to go. Either way, he was likely too busy calling Matt at the Sun. And then Becky at the DM.
It’s the same reason I believe he was there. It is William who leaked the news of Harry’s attendance.
I believe the people who claim William wasn’t there. Otherwise how do you explain the unhinged stories about Harry leaving his wife, his six figure job and going back to be abused by his father and brother.
Simon Perry is not above lying that William was there in order to cover for him.
@Jennifer, hard agree. I have also read several accounts stating that William was not there at all and that seems one thousand percent the most likely scenario.
And that angle need to be investigated.
The reason for the stories is that William did not know that Harry would be there. I do therefore believe that William was there. I think the pre-written headlines that William had authorized all centered on William’s media toadies beating Harry on the head for not attending, and praising William for being closer to the Spencers. I think William was badly hurt and embarrassed by the Spencers public show of support for Harry at the IG anniversary. (Remember, in retaliation, the corralling of the Windsor cousins to show up at the rain-soaked garden party?) I think Harry’s surprise attendance has William feeling like he’s lost to the Spare once again. That’s why he’s piling on with these ridiculous headlines. It’s truly become tiresome.
But by focusing on H, they’re deflecting from what’s happening with K and the general grey cloud hanging over the Windsors.
What are these sustained “attacks” by Harry regarding William’s family?
Whenever we see Harry out and about, he’s not talking about William or William’s “family.” He talks about his work, his mama, and his own nuclear family. So what vitriol is he supposedly constantly spewing against William’s “family?”? Cause that line of balderdash from the media really does not work due to lack of evidence.
They called her “Kate not Catherine” seems to be the attack that will never be forgotten according to the recent rota propaganda. What a joke WanK have made of the entire institution of the Monarchy. I often wonder if they really realize just how much the world outside their propaganda reach is laughing at these self absorbed idiots. As for the cancer, just how long are they going to be getting treatments? Because they have exhausted the “pitty me because of cancer” argument at this point it’s getting ridiculous nine months later especially with no details or prognosis given. There was more love shown for the 27th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death than the public has shown the so called cancer patients. I hope they all took notice.
Rebecca English did not get the memo. “Prince William is still understood to be deeply hurt by Harry’s sustained and vitriolic attacks on his family. According to friends, he simply does not discuss Harry, and is instead focusing on his wife, Kate…” She still calls her Kate.
That’s what I thought @Hypocrisy, how long are these so-called cancer treatments going on for? The rest of her lazy life? My cancer treatments are lasting 2 months. TWO MONTHS for a MUCH more serious cancer than Kate *may* have had. They are wringing this excuse out so much that it’s embarrassing. They’re gonna have to find another reason to “poor Kate” her. Maybe they should tell us all the truth, that Willnot was such a beast to her that they finally separated and she’s basically quiet quit.
The media themselves call her Kate, always have done. Kate Middleton, every tabloid, long after they married. Throwing stones at Hazza for that?
Every accusation from the BRF, the courtiers, and the tabloid media is a confession.
I hadn’t really understood Harry’s pain before regarding being kept from his grandmother’s bedside as she was dying. I heard him speak on it, recognized it and felt for him. But didn’t quite understand.
My dad recently had a horrible medical scare. He was in and out of a coma for a month. He’s currently recovering and doing really well. Which is just so amazing.
My mother actively blocked me from seeing him or him seeing me in his lucid moments. It was only via FaceTime as I’m
In another country and all 6 of my siblings live within 30 minutes of each other.
But her wrath at anyone who answered my calls made them all afraid she would bar them from the hospital. Having people FaceTime you while she’s in the bathroom to see your dad super quickly is heartbreaking.
As she is the reason my father was doing so poorly – telling him not to go to the dr, to just take these or those supplements- while he was suffering from an altered mental state, it’s scary that he’s going back to live with her and her delusions.
I think of Harry’s worry for and experience around his grandmothers death so much more heartbreaking.
I’m glad for him that he was able to experience a “normal” grieving process. Celebrating the life of soemone and taking comfort in the family that’s come together to remember ans honor their missing member.
@Friendly Crow
What a horrific experience, I’m so sorry for what you went through and are continuing to go through. I’m glad to hear your Dad is recovering well and I sincerely hope you’ll be able to connect with him more meaningfully soon.
Thank you. That’s so kind.
Life has many lessons and I am glad I learned this one but with it could have been under better circumstances
Idk….this huge freakout and all this spinning from W’s camp is giving me a vibe that he wasn’t there and needs to save face/distract. H has slipped in and out of the country before so I really don’t understand why this is anymore significant other than the fact that he was at the funeral. Cause now we’re talking ridiculous claims of him returning and not about much more interesting topics.
@S808 you are completely right. That *is* the vibe. William was not there and they are trying to spin & safe face just as you said.
OMG! This is nuttier than the worst fruitcake I’ve ever had. When will this end!!! Another briefing, about a guy quietly paying respects to his deceased uncle?? Do the British people have nothing else to occupy their time? He’s so delulu. Dude, William, you had no power to stop him, even if you tried. It must be that William believes he’s taking an L on this issue. Everything has to be a competition with him. Petty, pitiable, and pathetic! I never thought I could loathe the guy more than I already did; but with every briefing, I start to dust off my dart board and glue his ugly mug to the middle.
BTW, I DONT BELIEVE A DANG THING REFRIDGERATOR ENGLISH SAYS, EVER: “Rebecca English’s coverage of the funeral was basically just quotes from people surprised that William and Harry both turned up and people noting that no one saw the brothers speak to each other.”
My take – the Spencers knew Harry was coming but said nothing to anyone. Willi had no idea Harry was going to be there. Harry turns up with family because he was staying with them . Willi turns up in a chauffeur driven Range Rover with all his security and found out at the Church door that Harry was already inside. At that point he could hardly leave…well that is how I hope it happened.
That’s exactly how I think it went down also.
Damage control for Bulliam because he’s getting online backlash. He’s accused of leaking Harry’s UK trip to the BM.
William playing victim, how pathetic.
He discouraged Harry from attending. That is the vibe. And William either skipped it altogether or made a brief and cursory appearance. This is all damage control.
I believe William was not there either. I think there would have been photos, at least of him entering or leaving the memorial service so he could broadcast to the world how much he “cared” about his Spencer relatives unlike the absent Harry. I’m sure KP told the press William wasn’t going, which is why they didn’t bother to send paps. I also think William told the Spencers he wasn’t coming and they told Harry it was ok to come because William wouldn’t be there. So William was caught off guard when he found out Harry did come and put out that he was there too. But of course he “snubbed” Harry. As for the vicar’s report, those people do as they are told. Remember how the Archbishop wouldn’t back up Harry and Meghan’s story about the little pre-wedding ceremony they had in the backyard?
I agree, “I’m sure KP told the press William wasn’t going, which is why they didn’t bother to send paps”. However I think one of the Spencers (probably J) informed W that H would be at the memorial which compelled him to reverse his initial decision. He couldn’t then leak this info to the BM prior to the service because his betrayal would have been so glaringly obvious to the family.
I don’t know what to believe. The tabs are actually naming the presiding pastor of the church and quoting him. Am I being naive in thinking that surely a minister of the Church of England would not make up stuff? The memorial was obviously private, so I assume it wasn’t pencilled in
the official royal diary? William actually respected his relative’s wishes and didn’t leak to the RR that he was attending his uncle’s memorial? And why is the Telegraph offering a counter narrative? Is it trying to get out of the abloid sewer?
I can’t help but think that if Billy Idle had been at the funeral, Harry’s presence there would have been leaked immediately afterward. Didn’t it take a couple of days before it appeared in the bm? That’s when Billy Idle found out.
So why does the media constantly call her “Kate” and yet keeps writing about how horrible it is that Harry calls her “Kate”? I don’t think I have ever read anything in the BM that does NOT call her Kate!