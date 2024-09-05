Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei has passed away after her boyfriend set her on fire

On Sunday, Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei returned to her home in Kenya after spending the morning at church. Her boyfriend Dickson Ndiema had sneaked into her home and when Rebecca returned, they argued and then he attacked her. He doused her in gasoline and then set fire to her. She had burns on 75% of her body and she was in critical condition throughout Sunday and Monday. Rebecca Cheptegei has now passed away.
A Ugandan athlete who appeared in the 2024 Paris Olympics has died after reportedly being set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya.
As previously reported by PEOPLE, distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei, 33, suffered 75 percent burns on her body after her boyfriend allegedly doused her in gasoline and set her on fire at her home in Trans Nzoia County in western Kenya on Sunday, Sept. 1, police said, per the Associated Press, BBC News and ESPN.
On Thursday, Sept. 5, it was reported Cheptegei had died from her injuries, per local outlets the Daily Nation, The Standard and The Star. Per the Nation, Dr. Owen Menach, who is the Director of Clinical Services and Surgery at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret, confirmed the sad news, announcing the athlete died at around 5 a.m. local time from “full organ failure.”
Family member, Dr. Tony Sabila, also confirmed to Nation Sport that Cheptegei had died.
“It is true that we lost our sister this morning although the doctors tried to save her life and I was there personally,” Sabila said.
The Uganda Athletics Federation led tributes on X (formerly known as Twitter), posting, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace.”
My heart hurts for this poor woman, and the agony she was in. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family, especially her two daughters. There is not a fiery enough hell for Dickson Ndiema’s soul. Rebecca was living in Kenya to train, to do what she loved, and this toxic man murdered her.
This is so sad.
This is so heartbreaking, on so many levels but specially after the Olympics and what it symbolizes.
The war on women is real.
Yes it is. There’s plenty of blame to go around, whether it’s the laxity of the police in resolving the property dispute with her former boyfriend or responding to his prior reported attacks — https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://twitter.com/ntvkenya/status/1831765688425255355%3Fref_src%3Dtwsrc%255Egoogle%257Ctwcamp%255Eserp%257Ctwgr%255Etweet&ved=2ahUKEwipgpOJzKyIAxVjMDQIHebXHxsQglR6BAhzEAY&usg=AOvVaw2aAkRVVhknTYDDZHRncnXA;
or the ongoing misogyny that results in killing targeted specifically to women that should really be identified as a specific crime, femicide — https://sites.uab.edu/humanrights/2024/03/14/femicide-in-kenya-a-silent-crisis/; or the inaction of the parliamentary representative for women, Esther Passaris. The only way forward, even in the U.S., is broad based social movement that refuses to accept the status quo — https://carnegieendowment.org/emissary/2024/02/kenyan-women-are-pushing-for-action-on-femicide-they-have-a-road-map?lang=en
I keep repeating that. Women make majority of the human population. Somehow, we are going backwards, and our rights are getting stripped while the men get more power.
This poor lady… no words. Is it safe to date anymore? To have kids? To marry? There is no punishment that fits this crime. And she was a mom. It is surreal. Yet, it happens all the time.
I am enraged to read this as much as I am sad she didnt make it. Her poor daughters. Another woman lost by domestic violence, another murder. I hope her murderer gets maximum of the worst sentence possible. May justice be served and may she rest in peace.
You are exactly right — domestic violence killed her. But the headlines are downplaying that — even the NYTimes missed — “Rebecca Cheptegei, Olympic Runner From Uganda, Dies After Gasoline Attack”. I hate that the media does not do enough to emphasize that women are killed by their husbands, boyfriends, exes. And too many want to go back to a world in which men have the right to control their wives, control what they do, when they do it, how they do it, if they do it.
They’re always downplaying how often men kill women.
If women killed men at the same rate, we would be handcuffed every time we left our house.
The headlines do that on purpose. Men who don’t want to take responsibility, want to be able to deny it so they can do the same to their women.
Add to this the horror out France in which a man drugged and r*ped his wife for DECADES, had others r*pe her too, filmed her and distributed the p*rn to others, and it is clear things do not happen to women, it is DONE to them BY MEN.
Now we also have to put up with little men shouting Not All Men when it is always a man choosing to victimise a woman while our justice systems look the other way.
I read earlier this week that Rebecca’s 2 daughters were actually witnesses to their mother’s murder…
#EndViolenceAgainstWomen
What I read said the children were at church. If they had been home, I’m sure they would have been injured also either trying to help her or because he extended the violence to them.
Oh no, that was my worst fear in all of this. Those poor little girls, I can’t even bear to think what they must be going through. The man who did this is pure evil, though even that word is inadequate to describe what he’s done.
Some of the reports in the UK are saying that one of the daughters tried to help her mother and that thing kicked her away – she (the daughter) was able to get help from neighbours who poured water to try and put the flames out.
Rebecca’s father has also said that the thing was trying to take some land – that SHE owned – away from her.
Burning in hell is not even good enough for him.
No, no punishing is enough for this man.
Oh mon Dieu, la souffrance de cette fille 🙁
So, so sad.
This is so horrible and sad. My heart breaks for her family.
This is horrific. My heart hurts for her agony and her daughters horrible trauma. May they throw away the key on her murderer
That infernal bastard. He should spend the rest of his life in excruciating pain.
I’m trying to contain my anger. Rage.
The horror of this is breathtaking.I will always remember this woman. I hope justice will be served, but I think sometimes there is no justice.
Femicide is one the rise around the world. Women will have to mete out their own justice before there will be any consequences and meaningful change.
And female athletes have been a particular target. Men truly are the weaker sex and they know it.
May her memory be a blessing, and may her daughters find the comfort and support they will need to live their lives without her beside them. I read yesterday that he has burns on 30 percent of his body and right now I’m hoping he is suffering mightily and continues to do so.
I can’t with this world anymore. She should be alive, happy, healthy and preparing for her next competitive run. May she run free through the heavens and universe tonight. May the heavens protect Rebecca always and forever. May she be at a peace and watch over and protect her daughters, her family. May there be justice, accountability. May there be stricter laws to protect women like her all over the world.
Your comment is so lovely. Thank you for it.
Thank you for sharing such warm and loving prayers for Rebecca. I am filled with so much vitriol against that asshole, and your words brought a little light to my soul for Rebecca and her daughters.
@Mirelle: I join you in this prayer. Thank you.
Thank you so much for this lovely post. I join you in that prayer. I hope the Olympics find some way to honor Rebecca’s memory. It would be nice if something was put in place to financially support Rebecca’s two young daughters. I would certainly contribute. My heart truly breaks for her family, especially those girls.
Beautiful comment! I’m livid and despondent at this whole thing. Why the why? It’s horrendous.
“Tragically fell victim to domestic violence.”
The Ugandan Athletics Foundation’s statement makes it seem like Rebecca tripped and fell. The language used needs to put the onus on the murderer.
I’m reading a book called How to Kill Men and Get Away With It. It’s basically a revenge fantasy for women. A beautiful influencer starts killing men who hurt women. Surprisingly lighthearted.
Just want to say that her dad is saying that this guy was NOT her boyfriend. He says she had a husband who lived in Uganda, while she trained in Kenya. The murderer was a harasser she was trying to avoid.
This somehow makes it worse. An interloper. Unwanted. Uninvited. And he changed the course of her life and her daughters.
Whatever their relation or association, the bottom line is that someone was determined to exert control over a woman. The inescapable conclusion on these facts is this happened BECAUSE she was a woman living an autonomous life.
Let’s just call him what he likely was- a deranged stalker. This is so sickening and infuriating.
Emily have you watched Promising Young Woman, with Carey Mulligan? Highly recommend it if you fancy a revenge drama.
I have! It was a great movie (that I wish had a different ending).
🎯
My deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Rebecca’s 2 daughters, her family, friends, colleagues and loved ones
I don’t have sufficient words for the incredible anger, horror, heartache and complete rage I feel right now
May the angels cradle you in their arms and may your daughters be supported, loved, cherished and protected for the rest of their lives
Heartbreaking but expected after that kind of assault. I’m so sad for her daughters. I hope he is suffering mightily.
Just heartbreaking. I hope her daughters have a loving extended family.
She didn’t just die; she was murdered by a piece of shit. Women are not safe anywhere and no one cares.
I’m so tired of men. Men who murder women. Boys who shoot up schools. Men who wage war. Men make this world we live in a jungle.
And this is why women will always choose the bear.
I am Ugandan and also a recreational runner. So I have seen Rebecca at many marathons across the East African region. Not only was she talented, she had a smile I can only describe as “electric.” I have a memory of her standing at the finish line cheering on those of us who came last in the marathon, after having crossed that finish line earlier.
This morning I had to leave/ unsubscribe from several running groups after reading comments from men like “she must have done something to make him angry it” or “she was too old to be having a boyfriend” and “if she had just stayed home and been obedient all this could have been avoided.”
I am heartbroken and furious at the same time I cannot contain myself. I am a regular reader of celebitchy today’s is my first comment ever
@Bash I am so sorry for the loss your running community is suffering. Every time I think “things are better for my daughter’s generation”, I am shocked and disgusted by another horrendous act of violence against women. Between this case and Gisele in France (whose husband drugged, raped and invited others to rape for 10 years), I am absolutely shattered.
Thankyou for your comment Bash. Keep running and now when you do you carry some of the memory of beautiful Rebecca . Run for yourself because you can run for Rebecca and her sweet daughters too.
Peace, Strength, Love 💗
They said what??!!! She was murdered and they are trying to make it her fault. I seriously think when people make comments like that, the police should step in because you know men like that are doing something horrible to the women in their lives and they need to be stopped before another life comes to a tragic end.
I absolutely enjoyed what I could see of her run at the Olympics, where she was a very strong contender. She had the world at her feet, and she didn’t deserve to die painfully at the hands of a miserable POS who was too coward as to address proactively his own frustrations. I wish the worst for him.
It absolutely sickens me to hear that that is the response of some people. I’m so sorry for this blow to your community. Please keep running, for her and for the other women who can’t.
I’m so very sorry. I can’t imagine your pain. I can, however, see what a lovely human Rebecca by your short description. It’s sadly common that a damaged man cannot tolerate the light and love he sees in a woman, and feels he must put that light out because he doesn’t have any himself and can’t abide by a happy, loving woman who does. My heart aches for Rebecca and her family, especially her precious children. I hope with all my heart that proper justice is mightily brought upon this violent sub- human.
I am so sorry BASH. This news crushed me today. I can’t imagine how you must feel having interacted with her. This is just heartbreaking.
The comments justifying this torture and a brutal murder are disgusting. In my view, they qualify as hate speech and the authorities should step in. Who leaves this as a comment following a vicious murder? What a sociopathic, heartless thing to do. I am really really tired of the hate directed at women.
Thank you so much for sharing Bash. I am not one bit surprised at those horrible comments you saw. It’s the same thing the world over whenever women and girls are harmed. People always looking to assign fault to the victim somehow.
Love to Rebecca’s family and friends, and may her spirit have some peace. Her murderer should rot under the jail.
This is infuriating. Thank you for your comment. May her memory be a blessing to you.
I have an issue with the nomenclature used here. Let’s not soften the blow by using euphemisms such as “passed away” or worse, “fell victim to domestic violence”. Making it easier on ourselves to hear and deal with the horror won’t get the job done.
She was brutally murdered by a man who was too feeble to handle her accomplishments. He deliberately deprived her of life and her children of their mother because of his impotence in the face of her glory.
I implore you, if you know of anyone (of any gender) who is being abused, don’t look away. Don’t hope that it will get better. Don’t minimize the abuse, or pretend that is temporary or conditional.
We owe Ms. Cheptegei and all people living in fear at least that much.
Applause for pointing that out. She was murdered, full stop.
Yet another horrific example of homicidal violence against women.
Kenya and Uganda (either/or; sorry if I mistake the jurisdiction, but THIS IS HORRIBLE!!!) need to double down on violence against women. Legislation must be passed, and men must be prosecuted and sentenced to the fullest extent of the law.
Come to think of it, the US needs to double down on violence against women…in fact, the whole world needs to double down on violence against women.
Let Rebecca’s death not be in vain. Let her Rest in Power.
May you have wings on your feet for eternity. <3
Sorry for your loss Bash. Condolence to her family, friends and all mankind. World over, men are so angry at their so called lot. This being that women are finally attempting to live up to their God’s giving potentials. In Africa they first went with pouring battery acids on women. Then govts clamped down on its sale without registration, Now it it gasoline!!!
May She Rest In Peace.
Am raging over this 😡 That piece of filth deserves the same be done to him. A greedy, thieving piece of crud. An eye for an eye, until men treat women and children with respect, civility and kindness. Is it too much to demand?
Another bright light in the world taken away due to a fragile male ego. My heart breaks for her kids. I wish I believed in hell because there’s not enough justice on earth for this scumbag.
Sickening, maddening and incredibly tragic. I hope her family finds some peace.
This is so bad. RIP Rebecca.
Does anyone know if it’s possible to send her daughters money?
I’m furious about this. What the hell is people’s problem?? I hope she had the time of her life at the Olympics. I’m so disgusted by this man.
Such a sad and horrific story. My heart breaks for that poor woman and her loved ones. Sending prayers and warm, healing thoughts to this woman’s family and loved ones. smh… what is wrong with this world.
Another strong woman is killed by a toxic, fragile, violent MALE who sees women as things. I despise these men. Can’t imagine the depravity it takes to set a person on fire. Grotesque.
I cannot adequately express the amount of rage and sadness I’m feeling right now.
I am so sick of women being seen as disposable like this. I hope he suffers from his self inflicted burns in prison.
This is so sad. This happens a lot in Africa (I read). I pray for her daughters and that they can move through life.
🙏🏼
I am just so sick, mad, sad and disgusted by this murder of a beautiful woman and mother doing what she loved to do. My heart aches for her little girls; I hope the reports are wrong and they have the small solace of not having seen their mother killed. May her murder feel the burning pain he pour her through every second of the rest of his life. The death penalty and/or burning in H€££ are too good for him.
I’ve been sick to my stomach after reading about what that monster did to her. And that she and her family have been trying to deal with him and his shit for quite some time. Her family said the stress of it impacted her performance at the Olympics, too – how could it not?!? What a nightmare.
I’m so sad she suffered. I’m so sad for her poor children, whose last memory of their mother is of her suffering and in violence. May he feel their pain multiple times over.
Between this and the French woman whose husband and local town members raped her over the period of 10 years, I don’t know how I can trust men. This violence against us has got to stop.
Absolutely devastating. Much love and condolences for her family and friends, and may she r.i.p. and her murderer be held accountable.
Every so often, there’s an absolutely despicable man who is just a total fu**head and my mind goes to flaying. Make it hurt.
My heart goes out to her family and my prayers for her. Why, why, why are women victimized at all? There are way too many rage monsters in this world.
As a single woman, this is why I can’t bring myself to go on dates. I don’t even like posting on social media anymore because everytime I do some creep appears in my DMs. Women have absolutely no protection against violent men, whether it’s DV or a random stalker.
I feel so sorry for Rebecca and her family. Between this and the poor woman who was raped by 70 men because of her monster husband, it makes me never want to speak to a man ever again.
Maybe one day science will study the fragile entitled male ego.
I have no words other then death is to good for that thing. I hope Rabecca’s daughters are somewhere safe and are able to get the help they are going to need after witnessing their mother being murdered.
RIP Rebecca. May murderers rot.
So angry. 🤬