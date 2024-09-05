Right-wing media: Tim Walz’s brother & distant third-cousins are MAGA!

Ever since Kamala Harris chose Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, the right-wing media has been desperately trying to find any negative story about Walz. The man is clean as a whistle, a rare thing in modern politics. The right-wing media is now resorting to hilariously weird attack lines like “Tim Walz pets strangers’ dogs at the dog park” and “why does Tim Walz call it a ‘hot dish’ when it’s not spicy.” This week’s controversy is “not everyone in Tim Walz’s family is a Democrat!” Welcome to America, it turns out that many good people have family members who suck.
First off, Tim’s brother is apparently MAGA. The brother is Jeff Walz and he’s already trying to make deals with right-wing media to provide dirt on Gov. Walz. Jeff previewed this dirt in an interview this week. Apparently, when Tim Walz was a little kid, he used to get carsick. Lmao. IMPEACH!!
Tim Walz's conservative older brother, Jeff, told NewsNation that the "stories" he alluded to in a recent Facebook post are limited to stuff like puking on his siblings due to car sickness when they were kids. pic.twitter.com/TRJNJ1ZQmv
— bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 4, 2024
After that, suddenly this photo cropped up – some Walz family members in Nebraska are voting for Trump. These people are basically distant third-cousins – descendents of Francis Walz, who was Tim Walz’s grandfather’s brother. None of these people have even met Tim Walz. They also don’t understand apostrophes. Their t-shirts read “Nebraska Walz’s for Trump.” No apostrophe is needed, it’s not possessive. It should be “Nebraska Walzes for Trump.”
Whoops! Tim Walz’ sister tells the media that she doesn’t recognize a single face in the “Walz’s for Trump” photo.
Turns out the “Walz” family that endorsed Trump are far distant cousins. pic.twitter.com/lZKK0VtoZi
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 5, 2024
Here’s my thing: doesn’t this make Tim Walz more relatable? MAGA is a cult and that cult is tearing apart families. It’s happened across the country, where your cousin or sibling is sharing QAnon conspiracies and shrieking about immigrants. Tim Walz has garbage MAGA family members too, just like you.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Nebraska bunch truly look like a cult. I wonder if they all live in the same house with an alter to Trump.
I guess there is a Samantha and Thomas Markle in every family.
He got carsick as a kid? That’s it! I have changed my vote, we can’t possibly have a VP who over 50 years ago once got sick on a long car ride. I mean, the implications of this information are humongous!
Congressional hearing at a minimum!
HeatherC, oh dear! I’m susceptible to motion sickness, so I can sympathize with him. Mine never went away although I don’t vomit now. PROGRESS!
Haha! One of my sisters always brings up the time I threw up in the car! One good thing out of it was that I didn’t have to sit in the middle for awhile.
@HeatherC, your comment made me cackle in a beautiful way!
To this day, I have a very hard time riding in the back. Get nauseous. It *might* have something to do with a long family car trip and a sibling puking up pickles right next to me.
Eh, I’m from the Widwest and I would say most families are divided politically.
Lol right wing media! What else ya got? I can see them skulking around family reunions looking for angles. One would think that these third cousins would be proud of a family member rising this high in politics and possibly becoming vp, and in a campaign with such a great message. But when you’re a member of a hateful cult…
The desperation.
They’ve truly stepped out of any sphere where they can look at current events rationally. Tim Walz having MAGA crazies in his extended family means he’s just like all of us, and he’s an EVEN BETTER choice by Kamala than we previously thought.
oh yes, we are all living this nightmare. with distant cousins and family members constantly voting against their own interests. we know about this. what else you got rw media? lol
I’m taking a good look at this photo and how new everything is. do i think these people made these shirts and bought that flag?, no, i do not. do i think one of the trump campaign geniuses /s searched online for absolutely anyone in the US with the last name Walz that supports trump and paid them to do this?, yes, i do.
Ha and just noticed the guy on the left still has his shirt on under it. These people just like bombarded this family threw money and merch at them and took a photo. wild out here, wild.
Lmao I think you’re right. Those t shirts look just a little too professional and a little too similar to official Trump/Vance signs and flags. Even with the misspell.
It’s the token Black man, for me. JFC, where did they find this guy?
This makes him infinitely more relatable to me! I’m one of the very, very few progressives in a very, very conservative Appalachian family. I love my family dearly and they love me despite our very big differences in politics and religion. When I went off into the world to work in liberal politics and organized labor I developed something of a specialty for “angry white people” messaging because unlike the vast majority of my colleagues not only had I met a few conservatives but I had long term relationships with them. Granted, the Tea Party and Trump years have been a bit challenging, but we’ve managed to get through it. I’ve even convinced a few to not vote for DT. Knowing this about Tim Walz made me even more convinced that he is absolutely the right choice for this election at this moment. It also made me love Kamala even more for making such a smart choice.
KC, I’m so happy that you and your family have been able to navigate this and still love each other. I’ve see more of the other way–cut them out of your life. I don’t understand that and I never will. I have a family member who is MAGA and I’ve been able to leave some bread crumbs. He’s bright and I know my comments haven’t been forgotten. Kudos to you.
Mid-west in general is heavily Republican. Husbands family from Minn. all dislike Walz and pro Trump. Ugh.
I am from Minnesota and while the TRUMPERs in this state (especially rural areas) are present and vocal. So are those that are proud of WALZ and the work he has done during a very challenging period for our state. We continue to support him and are so proud to call him our Governer.
I think most of us can relate to having family/friends who are still supporting Trump/MAGA – my parents are long-time, hard-core Republicans who will still probably vote for that convicted felon. It’s infuriating and heartbreaking, but this makes Tim Walz even MORE relatable.
Laughing over these idiots not understanding how apostrophes work (and clearly whoever printed these shirts didn’t want to tell them either). LMAO
Multiple members of Trump’s family have full on books about how odious he is and there’s a Kennedy running as a Republican. What is the point of this kind of stuff?
Right. Mary Trump and her brother, Fred, both have real stories to tell. They are the children of Trump’s own brother and were cheated out of their inheritance by Donald and his siblings. Recently, Fred told Nicole Wallace the story of how his uncle actually got that military deferment for non-existent bone spurs.
None of this crowing about Tim’s family members who support Trump help Trump in any way.
This is my family in a nutshell, emphasis on nut. We’ve had family go to their graves singing the praises of Mango Mussolini. I have no hope that should Harris/Walz win, there will be no reconciliation with the MAGA branch of my family—it’s that ugly and sad.
PunkyMomma, I’m sorry, and I hope you’re wrong. Maybe reconciliation is possible in a few years.
Why do the right wingers even think this is news? I have family members from every political spectrum in my family and we all still love each other and get along. We’ve just agreed to not talk politics or religion on holidays. The only people who think this is a problem are the extremists who can’t separate politics from family life. Once again I couldn’t feel closer to Tim Walz if we’d been separated at birth.
Kamala and the Coach have a real chance of winning and they have demonstrated that they are not backing down and they are not going to apologize for passing laws like the one in Minnesota that guarantees every child is fed two meals a day at their school.
I have worked in the education software biz for years, yes we have been asked to help with anti-bullying issues, but the main thing we get asked to do is help schools go after parents who are late paying their kids lunch bill.
I don’t want to be a part of the political mindset that looks at kids lunches and decides how much money they can make off of them.
I want to see funding for children and the expectation that they all get 2 delicious and nutritious meals
Yeah, I think this might end up accidentally making Walz seem even more likable and mainstream – the MAGA media has been trying to paint him as a dangerous socialist, lol. Instead, the worst thing they can dig up about him is that as a kid, he got carsick😂😂😂.
I saw an interview with Tim from before he became the VP nominee. He was asked if, coming from rural roots, he had any MAGA family members. He replied with a resounding, Yes! So it’s not like he’s trying to hide it.
Well that picture presents the most motley crew of weirdos I’ve ever seen. And out of a group of eight adults, no one picked up on the grammatical error on those stupid tee shirts. LOL!
And the lady in the middle looks like she’s expecting her chair to blast off at any minute.
True story, my daughter & my grandson get car sick! Call Fox News!!
Honestly who doesn’t have a couple of family members who are stupid right-wing bigots you want to punch in the face at every family dinners ? Also who hasn’t had a sibling puking on them due to carsickness or hasn’t been doing the puking themselves ?
That being said, republicans really need to keep embarrassing themselves until election day because this is hilarious. Keep the self-burns coming, guys !
LOL, Tim and most people have MAGA relatives and some friends/neighbors. Welcome to America.
These folk remind me of the money and fame desperate Markle’s.
wolfmamma, there certainly seems to be a correlation between them, huh?
God save us from distant cousins. Born and raised in Nebraska, I’ve got some doozies there too. I hope as Vice President Tim Walz puts real energy into creating relationship with rural America—he’s the perfect person for the job, and Dems need to address this huge disconnect with the farming/ranching part of America, not just the manufacturing Midwest. Other than invading Iowa in every election cycle, Dems have abandoned any real presence and messaging in these areas. Their eye rolling of “the hicks” is pretty palpable. But the reasons for rural resentment are complex—it’s not just racism (though that’s in the mix too obviously), but has a lot to do with the politics of place. What is “reliably red” doesn’t need to be and Walz could be the perfect ambassador for the Dems.
I am literally the only liberal/democrat in my family… their viewpoints have absolutely zero to do with me except that I know intimately what these people believe and why I don’t believe that garbage.
I still want to know how one of these guys is purple. How is that possible?
I mean, obviously? Given he’s a white American man? How many white Americans don’t have at least one cousin/sibling/parent/uncle/aunt who’s MAGA?
I’m sure a few do, but given that Trump was elected by a majority of white voters, clearly it is v v normal and common for any white person to have some MAGA relatives.
Ewwwwww
Are they serious about the whole “why does Tim Walz call it a ‘hot dish’ when it’s not spicy” thing? Because that’s what casseroles are called in Minnesota, you idiots, and they are NEVER spicy (because “casseroles in Minnesota” 🤦♀️)
And these are the people who claim to be all about “the heartland”, and claim that it’s Democrats who are out of touch with rural America? HAHAHAHAHAHA!
I’ve never heard, nor called, spicy food a “hot dish”. Hot dish just means it’s cooked and served warm, such as casseroles, as opposed to a “cold dish” like salads and jello which are served chilled. These people are nuts! And they are definitely reaching.
Wait, so now “real Americans” are supposed to think Walz is somehow dishonest because the national cuisine of the Upper Midwest is served warm, and isn’t spicy? What American doesn’t know “hot dish” means casserole? Even if you’re not from Minnesota, you’ve probably met someone from the Upper Midwest, or at least seen a tweet or meme about hot dish? They’re reaching.
Republicans think they’re gonna lose, and they’re flailing. I love to see it.
That picture looks like AI. There’s something off about the coloring and the hands of the guy on the left and two other women in the front.
Also if is all they’ve got, they are truly desperate.