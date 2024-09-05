Right-wing media: Tim Walz’s brother & distant third-cousins are MAGA!

Ever since Kamala Harris chose Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, the right-wing media has been desperately trying to find any negative story about Walz. The man is clean as a whistle, a rare thing in modern politics. The right-wing media is now resorting to hilariously weird attack lines like “Tim Walz pets strangers’ dogs at the dog park” and “why does Tim Walz call it a ‘hot dish’ when it’s not spicy.” This week’s controversy is “not everyone in Tim Walz’s family is a Democrat!” Welcome to America, it turns out that many good people have family members who suck.

First off, Tim’s brother is apparently MAGA. The brother is Jeff Walz and he’s already trying to make deals with right-wing media to provide dirt on Gov. Walz. Jeff previewed this dirt in an interview this week. Apparently, when Tim Walz was a little kid, he used to get carsick. Lmao. IMPEACH!!

Tim Walz's conservative older brother, Jeff, told NewsNation that the "stories" he alluded to in a recent Facebook post are limited to stuff like puking on his siblings due to car sickness when they were kids. pic.twitter.com/TRJNJ1ZQmv — bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 4, 2024

After that, suddenly this photo cropped up – some Walz family members in Nebraska are voting for Trump. These people are basically distant third-cousins – descendents of Francis Walz, who was Tim Walz’s grandfather’s brother. None of these people have even met Tim Walz. They also don’t understand apostrophes. Their t-shirts read “Nebraska Walz’s for Trump.” No apostrophe is needed, it’s not possessive. It should be “Nebraska Walzes for Trump.”

Whoops! Tim Walz’ sister tells the media that she doesn’t recognize a single face in the “Walz’s for Trump” photo. Turns out the “Walz” family that endorsed Trump are far distant cousins. pic.twitter.com/lZKK0VtoZi — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 5, 2024

Here’s my thing: doesn’t this make Tim Walz more relatable? MAGA is a cult and that cult is tearing apart families. It’s happened across the country, where your cousin or sibling is sharing QAnon conspiracies and shrieking about immigrants. Tim Walz has garbage MAGA family members too, just like you.