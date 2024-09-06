A multi-collagen protein, fashionable flats and a gentle foaming cleanser



From CB: I got the Snug Plug outlet adapters that we featured a few weeks ago. They’re so easy to use and solve the problem of my vacuum coming unplugged. I also bought this small indoor/outdoor lockable trash can for the dog poo bags iafter his walks. I had a little step trash can but the critters had discovered it and cleaning that up was not pleasant. Animals can’t get into this and I haven’t had any problems since I ordered it. Here are some sales and some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

A flat dress shoe that looks like more expensive brands



From CB: I need to switch up my dirty sneakers for cuter day wear this fall. I’ve seen women with those expensive brand name flats and they look so put together, even when paired with jeans. These women’s flats by Frank Mully come in sizes 5 to 11 and in 27 different colors and styles. They’re up to 50% off and range in price from an affordable $19.99 to $32. This listing has over 4,700 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say they’re comfortable, breathable and stylish. “This is my 5th pair of Frank Mully ballet flats—-I love the brand, the fit, they style. I have round toe black, red, beige and a pointed toe brown. Wore the black and beige all over Europe this year and last. So very comfortable and easy to pack—just folds in half.” “Very comfortable, love the teal color, and love how they look. Relatively true to size, might run a smidge larger than some brands. I was debating on buying another pair of Rothy’s, but I am very happy I decided to try out this much more affordable alternative.”

A gentle foaming cleanser that will leave your skin feeling so clean



From CB: Rice Water bright is a vegan foaming facial cleanser formulated with rice water, rice bran oil and soapwart extract. It’s on sale for 30% off and is very affordable at under $12 for 10 ounces or $8.40 for 5 ounces. This listing has over 19,300 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say that a little goes a long way and that they love the way it makes their skin feel. “My husband and I have been using this consistently for about 3 weeks now and we can definitely tell a difference. Our skin feels so clean and fresh after using it and it smells really good as well. It doesn’t dry out our skin, although we still moisturize after.” “I’ve been spoiled for last several years because I worked for a major skincare line and my gratis ran out recently. I know it sounds silly, but my skin care is very important to me. I’m absolutely loving this product, the scent is very pleasant and light and it left my face feeling so clean! Now I’m looking for other products from this line.”

A multi-collagen protein for hair, skin and nails



From CB: I take marine collagen due to my allergies so if you’re pescatarian that would be a great option for you. (If you’re vegan or vegetarian there are supplements you can take.) This flavorless multi-collagen protein is for omnivores as it has both marine and bovine collagen. It’s on sale for 32% off now at just over $27 for 16 ounces. This listing has over 18,800 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People rave about how much stronger it makes their hair and nails and say that it helps their skin tone too. It’s also said to be easy to blend. “I use this product to help keep my hair (less breakage and loss,)… Also it seems to help my skin and I feel my joints are less stiff.” “I have seen my skin start to glow since I started using this Collagen and protein powder. I love the most that there is no taste to it so I can put it in any of my drinks and it easily blends without changing the original flavor or texture. Highly recommend.”

A glass spray bottle that makes cooking easier and healthier



From Rosie: I use oil olive for a lot of my cooking, both drizzled over and as a spray. I like this oil sprayer because I’ll buy a big EVOO bottle at Costco for both purposes rather than wasting money on both the liquid and pressured can spray versions. This sprayer comes in a glass jar, too, which is better than plastic. Right now, it’s on sale for only $10. It has a 4.4 star rating, more than 2,760 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users love how practical and less wasteful it is. “Works great!…Helps us use less oil and makes it so much easier to grease pans, sheets, etc.” “I love that I can use healthy Avocado Oil in it instead of chemical Pam spray. I have 2 one for Avocado Oil & one for Olive Oil.” “I cook a lot of grilled chicken on a small indoor grill. I was previously purchasing spray cans of olive oil to spray on the grill before cooking. I now purchase large bottles of olive oil and use it in this spray bottle. The spray is good and doesn’t clog up.”

A vegan face serum that gives your face an “instant glow”



From Rosie: Glow Recipe’s watermelon-scented Instant Dewy Glow serum is made using niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins C and A to make your face look hydrated and give it an “instant glow.” It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and made without harmful ingredients. It’s also great for sensitive skin! This serum has a 4.6 star rating, more than 6,800 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. In reviews, people keep mentioning just how much it makes their faces “glow.” “Love love love this product.. smooth on your skin, glowy finish, hydrating, great as make up primer.” “I love the way it goes on and once rubbed in makes your face glow.” “This is the one product I own, that I refuse to get low on. It literally says it in the description but its accurate- it makes your skin feel dewy, hydrated and smooth. I even mix a few drops in with my tinted moisturizer. This product will give you the perfect glow you are looking for. ALSO, great for sensitive skin.”

A fashionable fall sweater that you can wear with anything



From Rosie: It’s almost time for sweater weather! This long sleeve knit cardigan is versatile and can be worn to complement an outfit, as outerwear, or just to keep you warm and cozy. It comes in 20 different colors and right now, there’s a 20% off coupon applied at checkout. It has a 4.3 star rating, more than 525 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People who’ve bought it love how it looks and feels, although some recommend sizing down. “Very attractive and looks expensive. Versatile for casual and professional wear. I sized down for perfect fit. Nice winter weight for me in AZ” “I was looking for a cute cardigan to wear with dresses and cut off jeans during my trip to Japan this past summer. This adorable cardigan was perfect. Not too heavy but not flimsy either. The buttons gives it a polished, classy look. Really love it!” ” “I have purchased this sweater in several colors and just love the beautiful quality and 100% cotton. It runs very large though!”

A bestselling water bottle that’s an affordable Stanley alternative



From Rosie: TikTok tells me that the Owala FreeSip water bottle, which is a #1 best seller, is all the rage now. This stainless steel bottle is designed for use either with or without a straw. I appreciate the no-straw option because I personally prefer to not use one. It’s not designed for hot liquids, but is BPA, phthalate, and lead-free and keeps your beverage cold for up to 24 hours. It comes in 22 different colors, four different sizing options, and costs under $30. It has a 4.7 star rating, more than 54,300 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users love its affordability and having the flexibility to switch between straw or no straw. “This water bottle is awesome and the price point is a good value. Keeps my ice water ice cold all day long and I work 12 hour days and even the next morning still ice cold with ice still formed. I really wanted a Stanley cup but could not justify the price point of those so that’s why I opted for this water bottle and I am glad I did.” “This is probably the best water bottle I have ever had. The flexibility to sip like a from a straw or to take a big gulp is so appreciated. Not having a straw sticking out of the top makes it very transportable and it is spillproof/leakproof. I like the 24oz capacity as I don’t have to refill it as often. The flip up handle also makes it easy to take on a walk.”