Queen Camilla did her first event for Diana’s old National Ballet patronage

One of Princess Diana’s favorite patronages was the English National Ballet. Diana had been a dancer since she was a kid, and she loved going to the ballet and supporting all kinds of dancers. She had a natural grace as a dancer and other dancers loved her. Nowadays, the English National Ballet patronage has been handed to Queen Camilla. I guess we’re not supposed to make the connection, or perhaps we are supposed to connect the two and declare that Camilla “won.” The optics are pretty terrible, and not just because Camilla is apparently a vampire who doesn’t cast a reflection in the mirror.

Camilla wore a blue shirtdress by Anna Valentine, and a ballerina brooch by Van Cleef & Arpels. Camilla owns a lot of Van Cleef pieces in her personal collection, so I don’t know if the brooch is one of her own pieces or if it’s part of the Royal Collection. The shirtdress is blah – it’s Camilla’s favorite silhouette, and she believes that this style is flattering. She basically looks like she’s doing all of these events in old-fashioned “housedresses” though.

This wasn’t Camilla’s only event on Thursday. In the evening, she attended the launch party for Tom Parker Bowles’ new book. She reunited with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles at the party too. This horsey harridan might have done the most to destroy King Charles’s relationships with his sons, but she’s always super-supportive when it comes to her ex and their two kids.

Queen Camilla reunites with her ex Andrew Parker Bowles at their son Tom's book launch in London – as they're joined by daughter Laura Lopes and the royal's sister Annabel Elliot https://t.co/WTdTyiDsQx pic.twitter.com/XZ8j9shh1G — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 5, 2024