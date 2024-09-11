VP Kamala Harris wiped the floor with Donald Trump in their first debate

Everyone knew that Kamala Harris would win last night’s presidential debate, the only question was how badly would Donald Trump do when faced with a woman of color and a former prosecutor? The answer was: really badly. Kamala Harris kept baiting him, slicing and dicing his fragile masculinity and not even 20 minutes into the debate, Trump was fully screaming his answers and ranting about cat-eating immigrants and “transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison” and Viktor Orban (Hungary’s despotic leader). There was no point in the debate where Trump gave a thoughtful or nuanced answer to a question. Kamala even bodied him on foreign policy, and her answers on Ukraine and Afghanistan were so good. Here’s ABC highlight video:
I wonder what the discussion was within Harris’s camp for the handshake. She went right up to him and shook his little baby fist as she introduced herself. Back in the before times, this was actually done at every debate, and the candidates would shake hands afterwards too. In the before times, presidential candidates would show respect towards one another and debate their actual policies. Nowadays, one party sends a jibbering moron out there to rant and scream and lie. Also: shoutout to David Muir and Linsey Davis for successfully fact-checking Trump in real time, they deflated Trump several times. Shoutout to Kamala for managing to get through this without cussing him out (although she came close a few times).
As always, the memes are the best part of Debate Night In America, and there were some great reactions and tweets.
Why does Trump have microbangs
Trump just referred to the January 6 rioters as “we”
Harris rn killing a baby in his 78th year
imagine explaining this to abraham lincoln pic.twitter.com/JeM3yBbXau
What a split screen. I mean. pic.twitter.com/pKW39fDfoh
every woman watching a man’s single brain cell fighting for its life pic.twitter.com/Bqo68P9XkG
I SAID IT FOR HER. Lmfaooo https://t.co/A9lccokRLk pic.twitter.com/JbYHXI3JRj
Bloodbath! She was great.
it’s just such a shame that his following doesn’t care about facts, reason, debates. he’s talking about transgender aliens and his following will inhale that as if it’s latest gospel. her biggest job, after she wins, will be to do the de-programming that right-wing cult did on so many American citizens, only then this country can go forward and not fight for democracy every elections.
The only successful reprogramming would be whole cloth Dem down ballot wins for a generation because we’ve lost the Republicans to the cult of MAGA.
First comment walking into work this morning was, “yeah, he was crazy but she wants to give $25k to people to start businesses. That’s just plain wrong. She should give the money back to Americans.”
Can’t make this up!
@ og bella. did you ask them, “how are you allowed out without supervision?”
It was a blood bath and she went after him hard. It was a beautiful sight to behold. She baited him and he took the bait and went full on nut job.
My favorite meme was the Simpsons one of the kids on the bus where one of the kids yells “STOP! He’s already dead!” (I love a great movie quote)
I’m so thankful we have someone with such a mighty spirit ready, willing, and able to take on the forces of evil that threaten to destroy our country.
TheUniversehas placed it’s face against him. He will never see that office, again.
What was that wonderful expression by the rapper? Oh yes, she DOGWALKED him! Hah!
Someone online laughingly described what she did to Trump as “elder abuse.”
She cleaned his clock so thoroughly that even Fox News can’t deny how bad he looked. It was methodical, thorough, and effortless. I felt it as a woman and as a black woman especially. How many times in our lives are we sitting in meetings debating and discussing with mediocre white men whose blatant incompetences make it clear they have no business even being at the table? This was for us.
Sure was. She took his ass to school.
Yes to everything you just said!
Love this.
1,000,000%.
This debate was past my bedtime, but I’ve been inhaling all the news on it this morning! So incredibly proud and excited to vote for Harris come November. She was so good at explaining women’s health issues and getting Trump to self destruct! And she’s the one who looked, sounded, and behaved presidential. 💙🪷LFG!
As we are in the same time zone, it was way past mine too, and I didn’t know if I would be able to watch.
Sometimes I’m on Team Insomnia though, somehow more often than not while hubs is away, doing a nightshift at the hospital. I woke up shortly before the debate, wide awake, and knowing I needn’t even try to go back to sleep.
Which I then did well after the debate was over, and I had checked all the usual accounts.
Shout out to Kaiser: funny coincidence that you’ve used one of my favorite German historians/political analysts for the split screen, Annika Brockschmidt, who has been publishing extensively about the US religious far right extremists these past few years.
From the clips I’ve seen she was glorious – he was pooping in his depends all right!! He will never do another debate with her thats a given – wonder if Vance will do a debate with Walz.
its game over for Trump and the Republicans, last night was the final nail in the coffin – I hope Biden has plans in place to stop another violent coup attempt by this thug and his hired mercs.
For sure if/when Trump loses the Electoral College vote, he’ll try to sic his Incelwaffen on the Capitol, but this time he won’t be in a position to refuse to send the National Guard. Biden and Harris, MPD and the Capitol police won’t be caught by surprise this time.
That’s why he’s trying to fck with the vote count in Georgia, Michigan, and elsewhere.
We have to win by such an overwhelming margin that all his cheating can’t change the outcome.
She needs an award for those facial expressions – they were gold! It was a genius way to deal with the off mic.
I know, right? I was so hoping she would use some of the expressions she used during Congressional hearings to people who were obviously lying or not cooperating. There’s also a photo of Trump leaving the stage yesterday when Kamala got done with him, oh my God: The pursed lips, the lowered head, the disappointment. Let’s vote!
Right? Her face was a live fact-check even before David and Lindsey started with the fact checks.
Awesome that they foresaw the “eating cats and dogs” RW talking point and had the rebuttal in David Muir’s pocket. Standing ovation to the moderators for stepping in just the right amount.
She tore him down one side and up the other. And five minutes after it was over, he said the polls showed HE won the debate by 92%.
He must have polled the members of his cult. All his yes-men patted his back and told him how well he did.
Not so fast. Former John McCain staffer, John Heilman, posted a photo of 3 of Trump’s top campaign advisers, including that egg-headed Miller guy, as they were leaving the debate and they all looked sad, sober and sorry.
They have people insisting the pet eating was real! Vance said they HAD to meme about eating cats to get democrats interested in the story!! 🤦♀️
The “story” being that Springfield was a struggling town in Ohio that desperately needed workers and were ecstatic when Haitian migrants legally moved there for work. It wasn’t a problem until one of them just happened to be in a tragic accident that killed a girl, and now every racist is crawling out of the floorboards to complain about how their streets don’t look the same.
This was a show of horrific fascination .. watching a skilled politician vs an elderly, bewigged, orange man repeating old stories and grievances and startling lies.
Her facial expressions as well!
And right after, Taylor endorses Harris/ Walz.
It was a proud night to be a woman and a great night to be a Democrat. Exhale
I sorta loved Taylor’s timing on the endorsement. It was sort of like, “You’re gasping for air, but Imma throw one more shovelful of dirt on, to bury you completely.”
Also loved that she addressed that b.s. AI crap he sent out.
The dog memes going around are absolute gold. Bravo VP Harris! Send him home crying to Melani…oh wait. 😏
LOL
OMFG!!! The memes on Twitter (I REFUSE to call it X) are PURE GOLD!!
Flavor Flav was my favourite of the night though… lmfao!!! I’m still laughing! 😀
@FlavorFlav
Pet Shop Boys better stay inside and lock the doors. You too Snoop Dogg. And Pitbull.
https://x.com/FlavorFlav/status/1833680985931530617
Thanks for the link! One response was: Who knew Three Dog Night was a dinner summary?
And now the Democrats need to go all in (like the r’s did to Biden) and point out every cognitive issue. This won’t change the minds of the die-hard trumpers. It will somehow be Kamala’s fault that he lost it.
The right wing’s current lines are that “she was wearing an earpiece” and that “it was 3 on 1.”
Trump still isn’t going to get the kind of scrutiny that Biden did.
I would love the media to point out how dangerously deranged it is that a former president and current candidate genuinely believes immigrants are eating pets because “I saw it on tv!” and that he genuinely thinks after-birth abortions are a thing of the government is performing gender reassignment surgeries on immigrants in prison.
Just take all his words and instead of just mocking him, take it seriously! (As anything at a debate should be viewed.) Lay into how unfit those absurd thoughts make him to be president, with the exact same energy the media had for Biden after his debate.
(I know it won’t happen though. It’s only funny memes when it’s Trump who’s giving senility.)
You know you’ve lost the debate when you’re whining about the referees. Also, someone correctly wrote, in response to the whining, that when the lying is so lopsided, so is the fact-checking. Even then, Trump lied so much that it was only the most egregious lies that got checked.
She did great. She got him with some really good points that Harris campaign KNEW would trip him up and they did.
My daughter laughed out loud when Trump said they were killing babies AFTER they were born. And then the crazy comment about pets being eaten. My favorite was when she named GOP members that endorse her and how he lost by 81 million votes. Lol. They fired him. There is no question as to who is the better fit for Oval Office and to represent the US.
I was traveling yesterday and jetlagged, so I didn’t watch the whole thing, but I woke up this morning to the most insane headlines about people eating pets and gender reassignment surgery on aliens in jail, but most importantly, the consensus that she utterly destroyed him.
Vote!
I had so much anxiety during the first part of the debate…. Kamala brought her impeccable baiting skills… lead him to slaughterhouse. Brava.
Yes, I was too anxious even to watch it! Now to catch up, here and on Twitter.
Enjoy all the moments, Agnes!!! Kamala was awesome!
Good to see I’m not the only one, but I’m so happy with everything I’ve consumed this morning lol.
Oh my, it’s been a fun morning! SHE KICKED HIS ASS!
I got seven minutes in and between nerves and the sound of his voice (shudder) I gave up too. I decided to wait for the recap here.
I didnt watch it last night – I knew it would only enrage me before going to bed, lol – but I’ve been watching clips this morning and she did exactly what she needed to do. Called out his lies in a concise manner, let him ramble about eating dogs and executing babies after birth and transgender surgeries, and got her policy points across.
This election is close. Do I think this means he lost his base? No. But maybe a few swing voters in every district in PA or Georgia or Wisconsin etc will change their minds and that may be enough. Same thing with Taylor Swift’s endorsement – is it going to mean that MAGAs suddenly wake up today and say “oh I can’t vote for Trump now?” no, but it may mean that a few people in each district switch their vote to Harris. Our margin is so terrifyingly narrow right now that every thing that pushes a few voters to Harris is appreciated and necessary.
I think Taylor will affect another category: people who are not registered to vote yet.
She posted a linkon her instagram stories as well, do people can start registeren.
Wasn’t there a massive increase in voter registrations when she did this during one of the Obama campaigns? She basically crashed the registration website I think.
Same, @Becks1, same. I could not watch it live because the sound of his voice creates a deep rage inside me and that would’ve kept me up all night 😹 But I was following along via Twitter updates and every time I checked what was “trending” I had a good chuckle.
Sad that this election is close.
She was absolutely fantastic! For so long, the democrats have taken the high road and we come across looking weak. I’m all for the high road, but that’s not the way to deal with Trump. She went for the jugular so many times, and not only was it an effective strategy but it was glorious to watch as well.
I am so ready for Madam President, and for this long nightmare to be over. Honestly? I hope it breaks him down and sends him to the hospital. (Trying to be polite to not violate the rules.)
BUT–as good as she was, we still need to vote , and vote BLUE!
She sliced, she diced, she minced and then VP Harris delivered the (IMO) final blow —
“Donald Trump was fired by 81 million people. Clearly, he is having a very difficult time processing that”
*chef’s kiss*
That’s my favorite zinger of the night! To quote Michael Steele from MSNBC “she handed his a** to him” 😂😂😂
45 repeatedly states how he was told that there was no way he could lose if he had x number of votes (I think it was 73 million) and he got that number of votes so in his tiny mind, he won the election. His people failed to explain that Biden got a lot more votes and basic math proves he lost. He still refuses to accept that fact. I also laughed when she reminded him that he was debating her, not Biden and how foreign l
and military leaders think that he’s a disgrace! She stared directly at him for most of her answers while he refused to look at her. What a wimp! So proud of Madam VP and soon to be Madame Prez (so VOTE BLUE)!!
We need to have a serious discussion about how the Repubs are engaging in what could be considered elder abuse, by repeatedly trotting this clearly mentally unwell man out in public, who keeps lying to everyone and grifting millions and while they refuse to get him the professional help he clearly needs. 45 doesn’t have a campaign, he has greedy power hungry caregivers who would have, in normal circumstances, been fired long ago and appropriate help provided to him. His family should be also be ashamed of themselves.
At one point Vance was brought up and he said “I dont talk to JD Vance” without a thought. I mean that guy is so unserious and doesn’t care about ANYONE but himself. If we fight, we WIN.
Check your registration
Talk to people
Volunteer if you can
OMG, he started calm and full of lies. When she said the people were leaving his rallies early, he went crazy. Who knew after all these years, his hot button issue is still crowd size. He is a full man-baby and Kamala knew how to handle him perfectly. While Joe would look at his craziness with a bewildered look, Kamala just smiled. It was just perfect.
The moment she mentioned Wharton, you knew the prosecutor arrived with bait/hook.
But to make his rallies a more important point than the border “crisis” was the sprinkles in the icing.
And that was less than halfway through?
Trump is an open book as long as you understand he’s a clinical narcissist. The crowds get to him because any implication that he’s not the best, the most beloved, the most amazing is an affront to the gaping void inside of them that needs persistent validation.
Kamala was great, just as I expected. We watched some of the coverage after, and commentators were saying both didn’t do a good job of describing their policies?! Excuse me, but Kamala did! Investing in small businesses, home buyer credits, etc. How does the media get away with sane-washing that buffoon?
Sane-washing! You’re brilliant!
Hopefully they won’t get away with it.
It turned into an actual debate. So, Kamala was able to be Kamala. She was 🔥! She left a dead body on that debate stage. No matter! RFK jr. probably picked it up and put it in the trunk of his car.
And I loved the power move of walking out and going right up to him with hand outstretched and saying her name with the correct pronunciation. She took control of that stage at that moment and never lost it. Exceptional in every way.
Oh I agree Brassy Rebel. That was a boss move and he looked so startled by it. Yeah wing nut, she isn’t scared of you!
Didn’t see it live but the reports and snippits are great.
We all knew the MAGA crowd woudln’t be swayed, but for the undecided voter she did great and showed the world what an grade a(i?) idiot he is.
Yesterday, I said I wasn’t going to watch. And then I caught a clip on Twitter from Aaron Rupar. Then I couldn’t stop checking back in with his thread. And I was entertained and mostly not freaked out bc it seemed to be going so well. I freaking loved the way she got up in his space and shook his hand. She had him shook from the start, omg. So many bizarre things he said but I loved her calling him out on Putin. How some world leaders want him to be elected so they can manipulate him. Amazing. And her answer on abortion was moving. Trump was rattled.
Jais, yes, I thought the fact that she called him out on his adoration of dictators was good and then to make it clear that they manipulate him with flattery. I immediately thought that was perfect and I hoped would get some Republicans who won’t vote for the orange one, but didn’t want to vote for Harris to vote for her. She showed she can be tough. Those who don’t think a woman can do the job found out that she doesn’t mess around. Can you imagine how she’ll deal with the dictators?
One of the insults from Trump is that Harris “put out”. I thought I was hearing things so looked for the transcript this morning. Here is what he said:
FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I don’t know. I don’t know. All I can say is I read where she was not Black, that she put out. And, I’ll say that. And then I read that she was black. And that’s okay. Either one was okay with me. That’s up to her. That’s up to her.
WTactualF
Are you serious? I remember him mumbling after that comment but didn’t know what he said..
He looked and sounded desperate and flailing last night. I know we can’t take anything for granted and the race is so abysmally close, but it was fun to watch Trump get pummeled. Great antidote to the last debate. Speaking of which, Trump wants to still be debating Biden so bad lol.
I actually didn’t hear it while watching live. But I am quite worried that a large percent of stupid Americans will believe every single lie that came out of his mouth. He put out alot of fear mongering about Isreal and the economy. The killing babies at birth nonsense. Please let that crazy lose.
Both campaigns had focus groups with dials. Both groups dialed HEAVILY in favor of Kamala. One group was 92% in favor of Kamala. Just heard this on Morning Joe.
@Barbie1 – Yes, my mom, god bless her, is a single issue voter. That issue – abortion 🙄 She hears the fakakta “full term abortions!” and gets unhinged. Also thinks ectopic pregnancies have a chance of being saved 😤 All of this in spite of otherwise being educated, I swear. I have been idiot-shaming her HARD and she did vote for Biden last time (1st time ever voting for a Dem) and she will vote for Harris this time, but hearing all the pro-lifer lies gets her very conflicted & makes her take leave of her senses.
I heard it when watching live. I was wondering if he meant that she “put out the news that she was Black” – but it’s all incomprehensible nonsense.
I thought the ‘that she put out’ was just more of his lack of articulation, that he was saying ‘she put out that information, that she was not Black’. But this is trump, so yeah, that interpretation fits, too. God, he’s gross.
“You’re talking about crimes, that’s rich coming from you 😎
Bringing up that people were leaving his rallies as he was still talking – omg I thought he’d stroke out in real time. It’s like she studied narcissism and how to rattle his cage. He got wrecked!
The dog and cat memes this morning. And the comments on reddit how Trump was eating crow. I can’t
I have a concept of a plan. These people are criminals coming to steal your dogs and cats and eat them. They’re giving gender reassignment surgeries to illegals in prisons.
Let’s not forget after the baby is born the doctors decide whether or not to kill the baby.
He is still confusing political asylum with insane asylums. I bet his staff has explained it to him 5000 times. He cited Sean Hannity and Laura Ingram as his sources and a guy on TV who said it.
My favorite: I had nothing to do with that. They told me to go out there and make a speech and I made the speech (on January 6th).
It wasn’t just old man yelling at the clouds energy. It was senile incoherent ramblings of your racist grandpa energy. Even Fox News declared her the winner.
At one point she looked like she was about to say now this trifling ass mofo and she caught herself, saying instead this former president.
It was an epic, glorious takedown of a nazi sack of garbage in real time. I love that she let him ramble on too with this look on her face that said “can you believe this shit?”
We can only hope that a few of his MAGAts watched the whole thing and finally saw what their insane rally rhetoric from Earth 2 sounds like in the real world, outside of their echo chamber. I mean, “They’re eating dogs!”??? WTAF.
Sadly I think they believe every word. They think when a baby is born the doctors decide whether or not to kill it. They think “illegal aliens” are getting free gender reassignment surgeries in prison and the taxpayers are paying for it. They think a barrage of migrant caravans are charging the border to come and eat their pets. They think billions and billions of people are here illegally (because they don’t know there are 8 billion people on the planet)
They think this because they have been brainwashed by Fox News for the last decade. They think everything that comes out of that buffoon’s mouth is the gospel. They’re too far gone to reach sadly.
Redditors are spot on: the only one eating animals last night was Trump eating crow.
Crow – it’s what’s for dinner lol
We can’t get overconfident, I seem to remember people saying Hillary won her debate against the dumpster fire – get out and vote.
Listen, it’s gotta be vote vote vote and keep the momentum going till the very end. There are no guarantees of anything. But we can also enjoy the hell out of this moment. And keep on working to get Harris elected.
Agree! Volunteer, talk with people, check your registration, donate and VOTE!
PS: who can be undecided at this point? VOTE BLUE!
Train wreck. Car crash. S show. Hot mess. Total garbage. Pick your descriptor. Even when the Orange menace went after Kamala’s father, she handled him with her de-bait-ing skills
I don’t ever remember laughing during a presidential debate before.
I laughed from the handshake all the way through.
I laugh cried at some parts. My teenager was texting verbatim what Trump was saying as I was watching. Something about seeing it in writing made it even crazier. We exchanged a ton of memes and he said he hadn’t laughed this hard in a long time.
Told my husband last night that the Right will be freaking out, blaming the moderators and ABC for Trump’s terrible performance. And of course this morning they’re all whining and complaining, doing just as I predicted. The party of perpetual victimhood.
I watched here on the west coast. I was very nervous for her. There are so many things that shapes unwritten rule by racism and misogyny. Imagine my pleasant surprise that she cleaned his clock and made him look small. By the end of the debate he was screaming into the mic. She made him so angry it was delicious. I am truly happy for her, and us. MSNBC met with some swing voters. She intrigued a lot of Republican leaning AZ voters last night.
Let’s get to work!
All the Trumpers on my timeline (Taylor is not the only person with acquaintances, neighbors and family who don’t agree with them on everything) are rather quiet this morning!
My favorite tweet was one showing Alf as the cat eating alien 🤣
Same!
I watched the debate and he held it together ok at the beginning. But when she started poking him, out came the, beautiful, biggest, best comments. He really got unhinged when she brought up his rallies and people leaving before it was over. He went full on word salad, the same 3 or 4 conspiracies, over and over. He was like a train with no brakes going over the mountain.
She did a really good job of talking about her policies and values. And what a terrible job he did as a president, using facts and the opinions of people from his side.
VP Harris used the split screen effectively as well. TFG never looked at her, while she would look at him with each outrageous answer like a teacher looking at a student who obviously didn’t read the book but was going to fake the oral report anyway
Not being able to look at your opponent even once is submission. She was completely unafraid to look at him directly, almost daring him to look back at her. He couldn’t do it. She dominated and intimidated him the entire time.
He was done from the moment she went to shake his baby-sized hand. The fallout from this debate is pretty amazing too because Trump is trying to convince people and himself that he did great. I honestly don’t think it could have gone better for Harris, she didn’t need to make any effort and she still came prepared and professional.
Vote blue! Stay focused! Lort. The look on the orange clowns face when she trolled him over his rallies…. 😆 😂 😆 😂 😆
I’m living for these memes today💙
I couldn’t believe that he told her to “Be Quiet” in his nastiest most condescending voice. I thought was really vile, but it was lost among the other bs.
Last time I commented on this site was after Biden dropped out when everyone here was wringing their hands about how awful senior Democrats are and how everyone was going to regret what they did to him now that she was on the top of the ticket. No buyer’s remorse around here now, I guess.
(And yes, I agree with everyone else that she destroyed him last night.)
LOL, welcome back, because this site has been pretty much 100% Harris supporters since the minute Biden endorsed her after dropping out.
That’s exactly right, Becks1. We have always been for Kamala, and not just recently, but we love and respect Joe Biden too. That’s just how it is. Shout out to my soror, and the Divine 9 too.
I didn’t like how he was treated, but I supported his decision to drop out and endorse her. I respect Biden and think he’s been an excellent POTUS. I’m also excited to vote for Harris. It’s not either/or.
My favorite memes this morning came from Omid Scobie and whoever posted, “If Taylor Swift is what it takes to get rid of MAGA, then glue glitter to my ass and call me a Swifty”
anyone watching or reading media reports of how “undecided” voters felt about the debate – don’t let it bug you (better yet, don’t waste your time). Many, if not all, of those “undecided” voters are known to be Trump voters by the media outlets who are knowingly misleading viewers/readers.
This. I rolled my eyes at the lady who was part of the CNN undecided voter panel who voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, and said she was still voting for him after this debate. Umm, that’s not an undecided voter, CNN.
She really was a breath away from calling him a mothaf$&ka and I would have immediately given her EVERY PENNY in my bank account. Every. Single. Penny.
At first I turned it on and then off, then back again. Finally, Leslie Jones started her live watch on IG. I had the TV on mute and Leslie sound on. It was magnificent. Still feeling wonderful. Cheetoh man was told to his face. Racists are going to do what they were always going to do, but the facts and truths were said again and compiled for millions. Yes, I donated Harris/Walz during the debate 💙🇺🇸🥹💙🇺🇸
After baiting Trump with the insult about his rally sizes (from which he never recovered), she emasculated him by telling him 81 million people fired him, and world leaders laugh at him. It was a master class in destruction – well done Madame President 🔥
By the time we were maybe half-way into the debate he was saying s**t that made me sit up and yell “WHAT?!?!” at my screen and laugh in disbelief. I was so nervous to watch it but it turned into a blast. I stayed up past my bedtime (I’m in EST so it started at 9), but hey, it was a big event. Worth it.
Dear heaven, what was that? Hide your cats and dogs, watch for baby executions…Wow, just wow.
On the serious side of things, do people not understand how long it takes for an economy to change? After a leadership change, it is 18-24 months for the policies they made to kick in. This means that the orange stain inherited policies that were good for the economy and that his ‘policies’ drove the country into a sh*t storm. When he asks people if they are better off than they were 4 years ago, the answer is absolutely not because 4 years ago, the US was still running on Obama policies and it was trucking along pretty good. Also, tariffs are not paid for by the country you are putting the tariffs on, your people are paying them through inflated prices. FFS, this should be basic learning in schools.
**Just a note, not American, just fascinated by your politics and the true insanity of what it has become.
It was right up there with Kennedy-Nixon except on acid. The way she went right up to him and shook his hand, he didn’t know what to do. After she introduced herself, he’ll look like a fool if he deliberately mispronounces her name again. I didn’t expect him to go this far off the rails. He couldn’t rattle her and she is not intimidated by him at all. He really lost it when she said his rallies were boring and exhausting . Not sure if it will move the needle much but what she did, which our national press is afraid to do, was stand up to him, call him the liar that he is , put him in his place snd show the world what a ranting, unfocused fool he is. If he can fall for a pet eating fake story “ from television “, he is no where close to being fit for office. Kamala was so good at this. Not one to be trifled with.
It was outrageous to me that they kept calling him ‘Mr. President’ He’s not the president and never will be again.
Unfortunately, that is the style. Jimmy Carter is still styled President Carter.
Seriously? Well I’m torn. It disgusts me to see the words Mr. President used for Trump. On the other hand, I’m thrilled I can continue to refer to Barack as Mr. President.
You guys, I think I actually love Kamala Harris. She is fearless. She is so smart. She stared down a despot and was like, Bye B*tch. I haven’t enjoyed listening to a Presidential candidate speak this much other than Barack Obama. Love this for us, America.
I’ve been a labor and delivery nurse for over 25 years. He’s really saying that a woman would endure 9 entire months of pregnancy, hours or days of painful, arduous labor and childbirth, and then after all the work we’ve done to protect her life and the life of the unborn as she endures all the pain and travail that goes into getting baby out of the human body, we, the medical team, stand around ready to execute a newborn at any mere whim?
Does ANYBODY think that’s happening?
Don’t these people understand that a full term baby can’t magically be removed from the woman’s body in some magical way on the whim of the mother just because she’s changed her mind? Dead or alive, a full term baby does not just fall out. And NOBODY signs up to go through an entire labor and delivery of a dead baby just because they decided they don’t want a baby after nine months.
To suggest that women or delivery attendants like myself would execute a newborn merely because we like doing that is infuriating. Stillbirth is horrible. Nobody is killing newborns in American hospitals!
These men truly and really hate women.
Henny Penny, that’s what has always been the glaring problem with this narrative. What I can’t understand is why the AMA hasn’t come out and stated clearly that it isn’t happening. Period.