VP Kamala Harris wiped the floor with Donald Trump in their first debate

Everyone knew that Kamala Harris would win last night’s presidential debate, the only question was how badly would Donald Trump do when faced with a woman of color and a former prosecutor? The answer was: really badly. Kamala Harris kept baiting him, slicing and dicing his fragile masculinity and not even 20 minutes into the debate, Trump was fully screaming his answers and ranting about cat-eating immigrants and “transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison” and Viktor Orban (Hungary’s despotic leader). There was no point in the debate where Trump gave a thoughtful or nuanced answer to a question. Kamala even bodied him on foreign policy, and her answers on Ukraine and Afghanistan were so good. Here’s ABC highlight video:

I wonder what the discussion was within Harris’s camp for the handshake. She went right up to him and shook his little baby fist as she introduced herself. Back in the before times, this was actually done at every debate, and the candidates would shake hands afterwards too. In the before times, presidential candidates would show respect towards one another and debate their actual policies. Nowadays, one party sends a jibbering moron out there to rant and scream and lie. Also: shoutout to David Muir and Linsey Davis for successfully fact-checking Trump in real time, they deflated Trump several times. Shoutout to Kamala for managing to get through this without cussing him out (although she came close a few times).

As always, the memes are the best part of Debate Night In America, and there were some great reactions and tweets.

